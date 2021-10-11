Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution participate in grave marking ceremony for two patriots
On October 9, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) participated in grave marking ceremony for two Patriots of the American Revolution interred at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Cemetery in Alexandria, Virginia. The event was conducted by the George Washington Chapter of the Virginia Society with color guard support provided by the Virginia Society State guard.
Lawrence Hooff, born 1756, died May 26, 1834, had signed a Legislative Petition to Virginia House of Delegates May 27, 1782. This included a request for a representative to the House of Delegates (formerly the House of Burgesses). Patriot Hooff was also a pallbearer at George Washington’s funeral and served on the first vestry of St. Paul’s.
The second patriot was Peter Tatsapaugh, born 1752, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, died October 5, 1818, who was a Sergeant in Captain Peter Mantz’s Company, Maryland Militia from September 1775 to October 1776. He was an in-law of the Hooff family.
VASSAR President Jeff Thomas dedicated the markers and the VASSAR Color guard added dignity to the event by posting colors and firing a musket salute. George Washington Chapter Grave Marking Chair, Paul Walden, served as Master of Ceremonies. We were also honored to have a number of Hooff descendants present for the ceremony.
The Reverend Jenni Ovenstone, Senior Associate Rector of St. Paul’s, gave the benediction and a reading from Ecclesiastes. VASSAR Chapters that presented wreaths included George Washington, Colonel Fielding Lewis, Colonel James Wood II, George Mason and Fairfax Resolves. The Kate Waller Barrett Chapter, Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution, and Sara Cox, President of the Virginia Children of the American Revolution, also presented wreaths.
Color Guardsmen participating for Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Brett Osborn and Marc Robinson. Dual members included Ken Bonner and Dave Cook (both of Fairfax Resolves. Forrest Crain and David Huxsol of the Fairfax Resolves completed the guard.
Community Events
Free Trauma-Informed Training begins October 21st
Have you ever felt alone? Do you wonder why you react the way you do? Do you sometimes feel like a bad parent? Do you work with children? If you answered yes to any of these questions, Trauma-Informed Training is for you. It will help you understand the science behind trauma, the lifelong impacts trauma can have on your mental and physical health, and how to approach others whose trauma history is unknown.
The Warren Coalition, in partnership with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will offer a free, virtual Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training on October 21st and 25th, from 6:30 pm to 9 pm. Both sessions are required to receive the Trauma-Informed Certification.
To complete the required pre-registration form, visit bit.ly/ti-oct. For more information about Trauma-Informed Training and whether it can help you in your personal and/or professional life, email Christa Shifflett at christa@warrencoalition.org.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Community Events
Town Talk: A conversation with Roxanne Bauserman – Zombie Walk 2021 – are you ready for this year’s invasion?
In this Town Talk, Roxanne Bauserman joined Mike McCool in the Royal Examiner studio to discuss the 9th Annual Zombie Walk.
Every year about this time, Zombies make their way into our town. This year they are scheduled to appear on October 23, 2021. They seem to first gather at Bing Crosby Stadium at 6 pm, and then make their way down Royal Avenue, to Main Street and end up at the ‘BooMuseum” (Virginia Beer Museum will be converted to a haunted house), across from the gazebo area off of Main Street.
Music this year will be provided by Shae Park and the River Driven Band.
Mark Williams of the National Media Services graphics department designed a killer 2021 zombie t-shirt. Zombie shirts will be available through our T-shirt store or at C&C Frozen Treats on Main Street. Proceeds help support the Humane Society of Warren County.
Check-in with the Zombie Walk Facebook page for details about how to enter this year: facebook.com/fr.zombiewalk.
Put on your best zombie costume and practice your best shambling limp, because it’s time for the annual FRONT ROYAL ZOMBIE WALK!
The Walk will begin at Bing Crosby Stadium at 6 pm sharp. Don’t want to participate in the Walk? Come on down and watch the parade of zombies go by, and enjoy the festivities because it’s definitely a sight to see. This is one town community event you don’t want to miss!
Please invite/share this event with your friends so we can make this the BIGGEST and BEST one yet! If you haven’t liked our page yet, please do so you can keep up to date on all the latest news: https://www.facebook.com/fr.zombiewalk
This is a FREE event, but we are asking EVERYONE TO PLEASE BRING A DONATION (money or product, a wish list will be posted on the Facebook page as it gets closer to the actual event) to The Humane Society of Warren County. They will be set up at the beginning and end of the walk to collect your donations for your convenience. Thank you in advance!
Community Events
Haunted Walk to support Warren County Habitat for Humanity
Warren County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. is excited to partner with Hazard Mill Farms to host “Haunting at Hazard Mill.” This haunted walk will be held on October 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, and 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hazard Mill Farm, 1481 Hazard Mill Road, Bentonville, Virginia.
Each night from 6 to 7 p.m. the scare factor will be toned down for a Kids’ Walk. From 7 to 9 p.m. it’s scare time! Tickets are $10/person for adults and children 10 and over; $5/person for children under 10. Food and drinks will be served each night. Saturday, October 30 will feature live music and a trunk-or-treat.
More information and tickets are available at http://warrencountyhabitat.org/haunted-walk/. Volunteer scarers and other support are needed for each night of the event and the week prior to set-up. (Visit the website for a link to more info.)
Bring your friends and family out for a scary good time and help WCHFH to support affordable homeownership for families in our community.
Warren County Habitat for Humanity
Founded locally in 1993, Warren County Habitat for Humanity seeks to build homes, community, and hope in Front Royal and Warren County. Habitat for Humanity homes is sold with no profit received. The homes are built utilizing volunteer labor, donated resources, and money from the community. Homeowners must meet three qualifications: willingness to partner; ability to pay; and have a need for decent, affordable, and safe housing. In addition to the Habitat Homeownership Program, WCHFH provides home repair programs for low-income homeowners, homeownership and home maintenance education, and advocacy for affordable homeownership. To learn more visit www.warrencountyhabitat.org.
“As we build houses, we not only help to transform the lives of others, we ourselves, are or should be, transformed.” ~Clive Rainey~
Community Events
Winchester SPCA hosting pet adoption event Saturday, October 23rd
The Winchester SPCA and CMA’s Subaru of Winchester will be hosting a pet adoption event on Saturday, October 23rd, at the dealership (located at 3019 Valley Avenue in Winchester, VA).
Adoptions will start at 10AM and run through 2PM. The local Subaru is covering all adoption fees for pets adopted during this one-day event. The annual event will also include a large bake sale, and all adopted pets will go home with treats.
Because Subaru Loves Pets, and thanks to a grant from the ASPCA, 30 pets will find loving homes at this pet adoption event.
Community Events
Hometown Halloween festivities to be held Sunday, October 31st
The Town of Front Royal will observe Halloween on Sunday, October 31, 2021, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Parents are encouraged to accompany their children while enjoying the Halloween festivities.
It is highly recommended that everyone carry flashlights and wear reflective clothing to increase their visibility. Trick-or-treaters should only approach residences that have porch lights on and are requested to be off the streets by 9:00 p.m. Motorists should use extreme caution when driving in neighborhoods where children are on the streets.
The Front Royal Police Department would also like to remind citizens of the Hometown Halloween event that will be held on Main Street in the Gazebo area, which will provide a safe environment for participating in Halloween festivities. The Front Royal Police Department will have additional officers on patrol to ensure safety in our community.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 7th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, October 7:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Ron’s Gone Wrong”
- “Eternals”
- “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
- “Encanto”
Wind: 1mph E
Humidity: 92%
Pressure: 30.04"Hg
UV index: 0
77/55°F
81/59°F