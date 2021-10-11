Sons of the American Revolution participate in grave marking ceremony for two patriots

On October 9, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) participated in grave marking ceremony for two Patriots of the American Revolution interred at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Cemetery in Alexandria, Virginia. The event was conducted by the George Washington Chapter of the Virginia Society with color guard support provided by the Virginia Society State guard.

Lawrence Hooff, born 1756, died May 26, 1834, had signed a Legislative Petition to Virginia House of Delegates May 27, 1782. This included a request for a representative to the House of Delegates (formerly the House of Burgesses). Patriot Hooff was also a pallbearer at George Washington’s funeral and served on the first vestry of St. Paul’s.

The second patriot was Peter Tatsapaugh, born 1752, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, died October 5, 1818, who was a Sergeant in Captain Peter Mantz’s Company, Maryland Militia from September 1775 to October 1776. He was an in-law of the Hooff family.

VASSAR President Jeff Thomas dedicated the markers and the VASSAR Color guard added dignity to the event by posting colors and firing a musket salute. George Washington Chapter Grave Marking Chair, Paul Walden, served as Master of Ceremonies. We were also honored to have a number of Hooff descendants present for the ceremony.

The Reverend Jenni Ovenstone, Senior Associate Rector of St. Paul’s, gave the benediction and a reading from Ecclesiastes. VASSAR Chapters that presented wreaths included George Washington, Colonel Fielding Lewis, Colonel James Wood II, George Mason and Fairfax Resolves. The Kate Waller Barrett Chapter, Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution, and Sara Cox, President of the Virginia Children of the American Revolution, also presented wreaths.

Color Guardsmen participating for Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Brett Osborn and Marc Robinson. Dual members included Ken Bonner and Dave Cook (both of Fairfax Resolves. Forrest Crain and David Huxsol of the Fairfax Resolves completed the guard.