Sons of the American Revolution participate in Patriot Grave Marking Ceremony

On May 22, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter joined the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), 12 SAR Chapters, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.), Order of Founders and Patriots (OFPA) and the French Society, Sons of the American Revolution in a Patriot Grave Marking Ceremony. The event was held at Shockoe Hill Cemetery in Richmond to recognize 20 Revolutionary War patriots buried at the cemetery, with specific recognition given to James Gibbon, Robert Greenhow, Robert Pollard, John Potts and Nathaniel Puckett.

Gibbon was commissioned at age 17 as an ensign in the 5th Pennsylvania Battalion. Taken prisoner, he returned to serve and participated in the Battles of Brandywine, Germantown, Whitemarsh and Monmouth. He wintered at Valley Forge, Middlebrook and Morristown. He received a resolution of Commendation from Congress for his brave leadership at Stoney Point.

Greenhow was 14 years old when he assisted in the repair and defense of the Williamsburg Magazine that had been placed under siege by Governor Dunmore at the beginning of the war.

Pollard volunteered at age 19 for the Culpeper Minute Battalion and served as the Battalion Adjutant. He was at the Battle of Great Bridge, then discharged in March 1776. As a Captain, he marched with the Virginia militia for three months in 1777 and in 1781, fought in the Battle of Petersburg.

Potts served as a Private in Daniel Morgan’s Rifles. He later served in the 7th and 15th Regiments of the Continental Line.

Puckett volunteered at age 20 for the minute service, serving six months in 1775 without action. He volunteered again in the spring of 1781 for two months service. He was called to service under General Lafayette during the siege of Yorktown.

The program was emcee’d by Richmond Chapter President Bill Haskins with participation from Virginia Society President Jeff Thomas, Virginia Society 2nd Vice President Ernie Coggins, Virginia C.A.R. President Sara Cox, Virginia OFPA Governor Mike Weyler and French Society SAR Member Patrick Kelly. From the DAR Lt Col Cat Schwetke represented Fauquier Courthouse Chapter and Anita Bonner the Lanes Mill Chapter. C.A.R. Societies were represented by Colonel William Grayson Society President Justin Thomas and Alexander Spottswood President Anna Cox.

