Sons of the American Revolution participate in presentations for Colonial Kids Day
On July 10, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in two historical presentations. They were present for Clarke County Colonial Kids Day. This was held at the Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood, Virginia. This is a historic mill build around 1785 by General Daniel Morgan and Lieutenant Colonel Nathaniel Burwell. It is a working mill with annual events sponsored by the Clarke County Historical Association.
This year, the CJWII Chapter provided demonstrations by Thomas “Chip” Daniel” in flag folding and by Paul Christensen, Chip Daniel, Will Reynolds and Mike St. Jacques in musket firing. Barry Schwoerer and his grandson Jacob Schwoerer showed how to make cartridges for colonial era muskets. Chip Daniel, Will Reynolds and Mike St. Jacques provided information on flags from the colonial era and displayed posters made by Clarke County 4th graders who participated in the Sons of the American Revolution annual poster contest. Marty Keesecker, President of the General Adam Stephens Chapter, West Virginia along with his wife Marlyn and assistance from their granddaughters Bella and Sophie Vaughn demonstrated children’s games from the colonial era.
The French and Indian War Foundation and Mercer’s Company were present to provide drill demonstrations, a campsite and musket drills. Participating for the chapter were Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Paul Christensen, Will Reynolds, Barry Schwoerer, Jacob Schwoerer and Jim Simmons with dual member Marty Keesecker. Marlyn Keesecker and Anne Simmons from the DAR assisted with the program.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of July 16th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, July 16:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins”
- “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”
- “Jungle Cruise”
Stephens City Baseball Club to host tryouts, searching for experienced managers and coaches
Stephens City Baseball Club (SCBC) is an up-and-coming youth baseball organization in the Shenandoah Valley region. Based in Stephens City, VA, their goal is to allow area youth to play in competitive baseball leagues and tournaments. The Spartans teams will host open tryouts on July 13 for 14U, July 15 for 13U, and July 16 for 11U/12U.
All players seeking to improve their baseball skills in a fun and safe team environment are encouraged to participate in these tryouts. Stephens City Baseball Club is also seeking interest for players 8U through 12U. Interested players can inquire through the SCBC website under “Try-Outs”.
What – Stephens City Baseball Club tryouts for 12U, 13U, and 14U aged players and Interest Request for 8U, 9U, and 10U baseball players.
When/Where –
14U Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – 6 PM
Gertrude E. Miller Park, 905 Stadium Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630 – Champions 53 Field
13U Thursday, July 15, 2021 – 6 PM
Gertrude E. Miller Park, 905 Stadium Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630 – Champions 53 Field
12U/11U Friday, July 16, 2021 – 6 PM
Sherando Park, 255 Lakeview Circle, Stephens City VA 22655 – Field 2
8U-10U Location and Date TBA
Who – Dedicated and hardworking ballplayers who are looking to be part of a competitive, growing youth baseball organization in the Stephens City area. Pitching experience is preferred, but not required. * Player cannot exceed qualifying age before April 30, 2022.
Register – If interested, please complete the tryout form available at http://stephenscitybaseball.club If you cannot make these dates and times, please contact them at info@stephenscitybaseball.club for additional dates and times.
Warren Heritage Society hosting History Camp this week
Warren County’s place as part of the historic Shenandoah Valley of Virginia is legend. Warren boasts the confluence of the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River, archaeological evidence of the oldest permanent Native American structure in eastern North America, Colonial explorers and settlers, important roles in the French & Indian War, the Revolution, the Civil War – including many battle sites – and both World Wars, and rich natural beauty enshrined in the Shenandoah National Park, George Washington National Forest, and the Shenandoah River Andy Guest State Park.
Each day of the History Camp will concentrate on one aspect of local history. Students will be provided a ready supply of drinking water, healthy snack food, and rest breaks throughout the camp day. History Camp will be staffed by Warren Heritage Society employees and volunteers who will look to your child’s safety and needs as well as see that everyone has a fun time. Although snacks will be provided, no breakfast or lunch will be served. Campers should wear clothes comfortable for being active in summer weather. Although many activities will be outside, campers will come indoors for some snack, break, and activity periods over the course of the day, and Warren Heritage Society buildings are air-conditioned. Campers should be dropped off and picked up on time, as some activities may involve transportation to other sites in the town and county, or walking within the historic district of Front Royal.
Drop-ins are welcomed this week. The hours are from 9 am to Noon. The cost is $20. For more information, call the Heritage Society at 540-636-1446 or by email at whivylodge@comcast.net
The Warren Heritage Society is located in Front Royal at 101 Chester Street | Front Royal, VA 22630
People Inc. launches campaign to feed children, families this summer
People Incorporated, a Virginia-based community action agency, is joining forces with Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and regional partners to help feed hungry children and families this summer. Six food distributions are planned for community members in Frederick, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties during the summer months.
“People Inc. is grateful for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s assistance in providing healthy and nutritious food to children and families across the region this summer,” said Sam Barber, director of community engagement at People Inc.
“Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is thrilled to partner with People Inc. to support families this summer with the distribution of over 570 meal boxes and 9,700 pounds of food,” said Cindy Holley, branch assistant at Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Summer food distributions kick off on July 12 with meal boxes to feed 66 families and 104 children in People Inc.’s Head Start program serving Frederick County and Winchester City as part of the food bank’s Summer Kids Pack program. Each “kid pack” includes family-friendly food to help meet the needs of families over the summer.
On July 14 Blue Ridge Area Food Bank will deliver 200 meal boxes to help feed community members in Shenandoah County. Meal boxes will be available for pick-up throughout the day at Family Promise of Shenandoah County, located at 781 Spring Parkway in Woodstock, on July 14 and July 28.
“We’re really looking forward to this opportunity to partner with People Inc. and distribute food boxes from Blue Ridge Area Food Bank this summer,” said Diane Pence, outreach coordinator at Family Promise of Shenandoah County.
In Warren County, three distributions are planned to provide low-income families with healthy meals over the summer. People Inc. has partnered with the Community Liaison Department of Warren County Social Services, Front Royal Ministerial Association, First Baptist Church of Front Royal, and Warren County Community Garden to distribute food on July 14, July 28, and Aug. 11.
“We welcome the opportunity to bring food resources to Warren County,” said Michelle Smeltzer with Warren County Department of Social Services. “The collaboration between the churches, social services, People Inc., and the community garden has been a real blessing to our community.”
Each Warren County distribution will begin at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church at 14 W. First Street in Front Royal. All community members are welcome.
Volunteers are needed to assist with the Warren County distributions. Interested volunteers can contact Sam Barber at engagement@peopleinc.net for more information.
Fund-A-Whisker at the Winchester SPCA
Did you know that cats have an even number of whiskers on their muzzle with 24 total? Each side has 12 symmetrical whiskers that allow kitties to accurately measure their environment. Did you know that in July the Winchester SPCA expects to provide lifesaving services to 95 cats and kittens? That is 2,280 whiskers this month and over 20,000 whiskers a year! You can help them survive this unprecedented kitten season by sponsoring a whisker, whiskers just $1.00 each. Fund one whisker or a whole muzzle for just $24 and save a kitty life!
Fund A Whisker in any of these ways:
- SPCA Website: winchesterspca.org/donate
- Venmo: venmo.com/SPCA-WINC
- PayPal: paypal.com/fundraiser
- USPS – Mail donations to:
- SPCA Winchester, Frederick, Clarke
111 Featherbed Lane
Winchester, VA 22601
- SPCA Winchester, Frederick, Clarke
- Call 540-662-8616 to make your donation via phone.
On behalf of the people and pets at your local SPCA, we thank you. The Winchester SPCA is a 501c3 non-profit Tax ID 54-6053158.
Waggin’ for Dragons sets sail on August 7th
Waggin’ for Dragons, one of the region’s biggest fundraisers is back and bigger than ever thanks to a partnership between the United Way of Front Royal Warren County, Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, and Humane Society of Warren County. This semi-annual fundraising event draws teams of 20+ to race along the Shenandoah River in traditional dragon boats.
Traditional dragon boat racing dates back over 2000 years, but the modern international sport became popular in Hong Kong in 1976. 20 rowers plus a drummer compete in a skill of coordination rather than athleticism, so this sport is great for people of all skill levels.
Waggin’ for Dragons (W4D) is a terrific opportunity for businesses and organizations looking for teambuilding activities for their employees. It’s also a great way for families and friends to strengthen their relationships and enjoy spending time together.
Registration is open now to participate with your business, church, family, or friends. The event is held on August 7th at the Front Royal Golf Club. Live music, food, drinks, and community spirit make this a day to remember and all for a great cause!
Spectators are welcome to attend. Shuttle service will be available from the Walmart parking lot. Opening ceremonies will commence at 9 a.m. with races throughout the morning and early afternoon.
The Humane Society of Warren County, Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Front Royal-Warren County will share in the funds raised by each team for the benefit of our entire community. Each team is asked to fundraise for their participation, a minimum of $2,000 each. Racers enjoy opportunities to practice in the dragon boats ahead of race day as well as the full support & gratitude of the hosting non-profits.
The roster for the 2021 event includes “Legally High” from the High Knob Neighborhood, “Law Dogs” made up of members of the Front Royal Police Department and the “Coldwell Banker Blue Crew” among others. With a goal of 30 teams, this event will be full of character, team spirit and community support.
Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information about this event, visit hswcevents.org/wagginfordragons, and follow the event Facebook page or call Meghan at the Humane Society at 540-635-4734.
