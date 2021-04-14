Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution participate in the 278th Anniversary Commemoration of the birth of Thomas Jefferson
On April 11, 2021, members of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (Virginia SAR) participated in the 278th Anniversary Commemoration of the birth of Thomas Jefferson. The ceremony was held at the Tuckahoe Plantation, Virginia. This was the boyhood home of Jefferson from the time he was two-years-old until he was nine-years-old.
Tuckahoe is a mostly complete plantation complex started about 1714 by Thomas Randolph. It has a plain clapboard exterior, but the interior is an example of outstanding craftsmanship from the eighteenth century. William Randolph inherited the complex from his father. He and his wife, Maria Judith Page, had three children. William and Maria died young; She in 1742 and he in 1745, leaving three young children as orphans. Peter Jefferson had married William’s first cousin, Jane Randolph, and they had become good friends. One of William’s last requests prior to his death was to have Peter care for his children until the eldest son was old enough to assume the responsibilities of managing the plantation.
Thomas, along with his parents and younger sister, lived at Tuckahoe for seven years. The children were taught lessons in a one room schoolhouse which is still present next to the main house. This was built at the direction of William Randolph in his will to ensure his son’s education was at home. In 1752, Thomas Mann Randolph at age 11 was deemed old enough to assume the management of the plantation. He died in 1795, operating Tuckahoe for 43 years. His namesake son married Thomas Jefferson’s eldest daughter, Martha.
The ceremony was conducted by David Cooke, President of the Thomas Jefferson Chapter of the Virginia Society. Participating with the Virginia State Color Guard were Colonel James Wood II Chapter members and dual members. These included Marc Robinson (President, Colonel James Wood II Chapter), Dale Corey, Brett Osborn, Ken Bonner (Virginia SAR Color Guard Commander, dual member from Fairfax Resolves (FR) Chapter), Bill Schwetke (Past President Virginia SAR and dual member from Culpeper Minutemen Chapter (CMM)), Charles Jameson (dual member and President of CMM Chapter) and Mike Weyler (dual member Colonel William Grayson Chapter and Governor, Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots of America (OFPA)).
Wreaths were presented by Brett Osborn, Charles Jameson and Mike Weyler among the 21 laid in honor of Thomas Jefferson. Included from the Fauquier Court House Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, was Cat Schwetke who provided a wreath and photographic support for the event.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 16th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, April 16:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Mortal Combat”
- “Wrath of Man”
- “Spiral”
- “Finding You”
- “A Quiet Place: Part II”
Community Events
The Family Yoga Project: Disconnect to reconnect for school-aged children
FREE 4 WEEK EVENT offered to school-aged children and their family. Meet the instructors, Laura Ruby (owner of Ruby Yoga, LLC), Joanna Martin (owner of Playful Explorations), and Joey Waters (long time Warren County educator) as they talk about this FREE offering! Move your body, work on breathing, practice mindfulness, and let go of stress during your Family Yoga time. Does your child need a few minutes away from screen time to reconnect to the rest of the family? Here is your chance!
Help your children disconnect from technology and reconnect with themselves!
- Wednesday, April 14 at 4:30pm
- Near Fantasyland Playground and Bing Crosby Stadium
- Bring your body and a towel or yoga mat to practice on
Please register at myrubyyoga.com or visit the Facebook Event Page.
Community Events
National Pajama Day pet adoption event at the Winchester SPCA
Friday, April 16th is National Pajama Day, and the Winchester SPCA is celebrating in a big way! Wear your PJ’s and adopt a pet for just $16.
Offer good to approved adopters. One day only: April 16th, from 10am to 5pm, at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
Pajamas should be appropriate to wear in public.
Community Events
Local student-athletes to be recognized at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® President, Tommy Price, is pleased to announce the area’s top high school and college student-athletes. Students are chosen each year to represent their school during the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast which takes place during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® on Saturday morning, May 1, 2021, from 8 – 10 am, at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.
The 2021 line-up of outstanding local athletes include:
Alyssa Kitts Mountain View Christian Academy
Alyssa Kitts, daughter of Kenneth and Patricia Kitts, is a senior at Mountain View Christian Academy with a 4.02 GPA. She was inducted into the National Honor Society as a Sophomore. Throughout her years in school, she has participated in basketball, cheer and soccer. In basketball, Alyssa served as the team captain, where she averaged 16 points per game, with a 28-point career high. She has received the following awards: MVP, Female Scholarly Athlete, and the Coaches’ Award at the NCSAA 2019-2020 basketball tournament. In 2018-2019, she was part of the NCSAA Varsity Girls Basketball Super Regional Team. Most recently, she was nominated to the McDonalds All-American Team for the class of 2020-2021. After high school, Alyssa plans to earn her Associates of Science Degree: Health Professions Specialization: Medical Assisting. After completing the degree program, she hopes to become a Certified Radiologic Technologist.
Brennan Komelasky, Warren County High School
Brennan Komelasky, son of Sam and Stacie Komelasky, is a current Warren County High School Senior. During his high school career, Brennan has exemplified a model of a great student-athlete, both inside and outside the classroom. Brennan has a GPA of 3.96 and has excelled throughout his years by taking numerous AP and LFCC dual-enrolled level classes. He has been honored numerous times with academic letters and classroom honors throughout his high school career. Outside of the classroom, Brennan participates in many school activities. He was a member of the Warren County Marching Band for four years and traveled all over Virginia to compete in band competitions. Brennan was a member of the Warren County Wrestling team. While on the team, Brennan was a four-year varsity letter winner, District Champ, Region Champ, two-time State Qualifier, and this year placed Sixth in the State at the 170lb weight class. Brennan also achieved many individual records and was voted a team captain in his senior year. Brennan was recognized as a leader from both his teammates and coaches. After graduation Brennan plans on attending Shenandoah University and continuing his wrestling career.
Jack Hendren, Sherando High School
Jack Hendren, son of Julie and Mike Hendren, is a senior at Sherando High School. He is a three-time varsity starter in football. Recognitions include two-time Second team, All-State Class 4 kicker, and Second Team All-Region. In his junior year, he made 41 of 43 extra points and four of eight field goals (with a long of 43 yards) for a total of 53 points. He has 14 touchbacks on his 57 kickoffs. As a junior, Hendren had a 4.5-star rating from Kohl’s, the nation’s premier kicking organization. Jack also played on the Sherando soccer team where he was a three-time varsity starter and 4C midfielder. Jack has a 3.5 GPA is a member of the National Honors Society. He has signed to play football at Bridgewater College and will major in finance.
Diante Ball, Millbrook High School
Diante Ball is a senior at Millbrook High School and is the son of Alissa Slayden and Dwayne Ball. He is team captain for the varsity football and basketball teams. He also runs track and plans to play baseball this year. He takes honors classes at LFCC and is enrolled in the Pharmacy Tech Program at Shenandoah University. He received the Academic Excellence & The Pioneer Spirit Award. He volunteers and does community service for Habitat for Humanity. In the fall he will attend Dickinson College where he will play football and continue his education in hopes of becoming a pharmacist.
Isabella Morande, Shenandoah University
Isabella Morande is a senior at Shenandoah University. She is the goalkeeper for the Hornets Ladies Lacrosse Team. In 2019, Isabella was selected to the NFHCA Second Team All-Region, VaSID First Team All-State, ODAC Defensive Player of the Year, First Team All-ODAC, ECAC All-Tournament, and Second Team All-ECAC. In 2018, she started all 20 games recording 94 saves and broke the school record in a season with 15 wins. In the classroom, she is three-time ODAC All-Academic, four-time NFHCA National Academic Squad, 2020 Spring Dean’s List, 2019 Fall Athletic Director’s List, and 2019 Spring Athletic Director’s List. She has majored in criminal justice.
Tyler Davis, Skyline High School
Tyler Davis is the first wrestler in Skyline High School history to be a four-time regional champion and a four-time state placer that also won a state championship in 2021. He is the school record holder in most pins and career winning percentage. Tyler finished his career with the second most wins in school history. Tyler has been selected as the 2018 & 2021 Northern Virginia Daily high school wrestler of the year. He serves as a captain of the team and is the undeniable leader of his teammates. Tyler has a 3.2 GPA and has accepted an Electrical Worker’s Apprenticeship with IBEW Local 26.
Alyssa Hoggatt, Clarke County High School
Alyssa Hoggatt, daughter of Julie and Erik Hoggatt, is a senior at Clarke County High School. She has been a member of the varsity softball team the past four years and a member of the varsity volleyball team the past two years. In softball, she is a two-time 1st team all Bull Run District, two-time 1st team All-Region 2B, and two-time 1st team All-Area for softball. She has a 4.43 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation, she will attend James Madison University and major in Kinesiology in hopes becoming a Physical Therapist.
Demitri Gardner, John Handley High School
Demitri Gardner is a senior athlete from John Handley High School. Gardner grew up in Winchester with his parents, Kimberly Lunsford and Darin Gardner. His brother, Chad Moore, was a standout player at Handley High School and Shepherd University. Gardner has been a three-year starter on the Handley Boys Basketball Team and led this year’s team to the State Championship where they placed second. He earned All-State honors this year and was recently named the Virginia High School Coaches Association Class 4 State Player of the Year. This season, he also led the entire state in scoring average with 25.5 points, along with 10 rebounds per game. During Gardner’s junior year, he earned multiple All-District and Region Honors, including the Winchester Star Player of the Year. Gardner has multiple scholarship offers to various programs and will continue his career as a collegiate basketball player.
Kimberly Warnagiris, James Wood High School
Kimberly Warnagiris is a Senior at James Wood High School and has been a part of the Varsity swim team for all four years. In swimming, she is a five-time district champion in the 100 fly, 100 back-stroke, 200 medley relay, and 200 free relay. In addition, she is an eight-time podium finisher at the regional level of competition. During the three years the VHSL state competition was held, she placed eighth in the 200-individual medley, sixth in the 100-back stroke, fifth in the 100 breaststroke, and twice she placed fourth in the 100 fly. Kimberly has also been named the JWAA Most Outstanding Female Swimmer of the year three times, the Winchester Star Female Swimmer of the year two times and is a 4-time recipient of the Northwestern All-Academic Award. She currently holds James Wood school records in the 200-individual medley 2:10.16, 100 back stroke 59.63, 100 fly 56.65, 200 medley relay 1:51.32, and 200 free relay 1:42.66. She has also been a member of eight clubs during her high school career, Key Club (newsletter editor), SCA (treasurer), FBLA (historian), NHS (secretary), NHAS, Spanish Club, DECA, and the Varsity Club. Kimberly will continue her education at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, with plans to swim for the club team and major in Business Commerce.
Mikayla Combs, Legacy Christian Academy
Mikayla Combs, daughter of Christine and Andy Combs, is a junior at Legacy Christian Academy. She is a member of varsity basketball and volleyball for 3 years. She has averaged 10 points and 7.6 rebounds a game. She shot 60 percent from the free throw line last season. She has won offensive MVP twice and overall MVP once in her high school career. She has a GPA of 4.0, is a member of the National Honor Society and the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy. She enjoys serving her community through the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy and her church. She hopes to attend college in the fall of 2022 to major in Biology and hopes to work in the medical field.
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution honor Revolutionary War patriot with Grave Marking Ceremony
On April 10, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CJWII), Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) sponsored a Patriot Grave Marking Ceremony to honor William Ewing, a Revolutionary War Patriot. The ceremony was held at the Ewing Family Cemetery, Stephens City in front of several descendants of William and neighbors from the surrounding area.
William Ewing was born in 1711 in Ireland. His family immigrated to the new world in 1729 to avoid religious persecution. They arrived in Chester, Pennsylvania and settled just south of Lancaster. In 1737, William, along with other pioneers, migrated to the Shenandoah Valley. They settled in what was known at the time as Stephensburg. He purchased land from Lord Fairfax and after several legal disputes settled on 625 acres.
During the French and Indian War, William Ewing served in the Frederick County Militia in a company commanded by Colonel George Washington. He was 64-years-old when the Revolutionary War started, but supported the colonial effort by providing goods and services to the militia contributing butter and cheese. He had a brother and two sons who served in the militia during the War, and his wife provided support to the cause after William’s death. He died December 27, 1781, and was buried in the family cemetery on land from the original Ewing homestead.
The ceremony was emceed by Dale Corey, with the Virginia Society Color Guard commanded by Ken Bonner with Doug Hall (drummer), Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dave Cook, Chip Daniel, Mike Dennis, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Will Reynolds, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke, Barry Schwoerer and Jacob Schwoerer. The Rt Rev Larry Johnson provided chaplain duties with a family presentation by Mike Ewing. Wreaths were presented by Ray Ewing (Ewing Family), Mike Weyler, (Governor Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots), Will Reynolds (CMWII SAR), Virginia Society Past President Bill Schwetke (Virginia Society SAR), Barry Schwoerer (Colonel William Grayson SAR), President Charles Jameson (Culpeper Minutemen SAR), President Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves SAR), Regent Sara Boppe (Fort Loudoun DAR), 2nd Regent Nancy Watford (Ketoctin DAR), Paula Schwoerer (Elizabeth McIntosh Hammill DAR), Anita Bonner (Lanes Mill DAR) and Jacob Schwoerer (Colonel William Grayson Society C.A.R.). Bill Wright played the bagpipes during a Betsy Ross Flag folding by Chip Daniel and Charles Jameson.
The flag was presented to Ray Ewing, the eldest descendant of William present for the commemoration. A musket salute was performed by Ken Bonner, Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook, Chip Daniel, Mike Dennis, Brett Osborn and Barry Schwoerer. Also participating for the CJWII Chapter were Marshall DeHaven, Gary Fletcher and Peter Himmelberger. Descendants of William who were present included Ray Ewing and his wife Betty, Bill Ewing, Charles Ewing and his daughter Kim and Mike Ewing with his wife Brenda and son Kyle.
Community Events
Anti-Litter Council announces Earth Day activities for April 17 and 22
The 51st anniversary of the first Earth Day in 1970 is happening this month, and the Front Royal/Warren County Anti-Litter Council and other environmental groups are springing into action with not one, but two events centered on improving the environment in the community. First, pre-Earth Day on Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to noon, the council is participating in a drive-through community Earth Day event at Skyline High School. That event is sponsored by the Beautiful Earth Steward Team (BEST), a student group from the Environmental Studies class at Skyline High.
Some 21 groups and businesses will be showcasing their products and information, there will be live music, and even ice cream! Also, bring your plastic films – store, produce, and Ice bags, bubble wrap, bread bags, re-closable bags, newspaper sleeves and dry cleaning bags – for recycling into Trex’s earth-friendly composite decking and railing. For more information about the Trex recycling program, go to trex.com/recycling
Kara Lewallen, a Biology Teacher at Skyline, who oversees the Environmental Studies programs, says, “The Anti-Litter Council is a great partner for the students in our programs!”
Then on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, from 4-6 p.m. the Anti-Litter Council is sponsoring a roadside cleanup of the area of Burrell Brooks Park and East Criser Road from South Royal Avenue to Route 340, and is seeking volunteers to help in the cleanup. It is a fun event that brings all ages together to improve the community. Volunteers will meet at Burrell Brooks Park, 450 E. Criser Road. The Anti-Litter Council is hoping for a generous community “Friends and Neighbors” turnout to help beautify our roadsides. Roadside cleanups have been a part of Earth Day celebrations since 1970, the very first year. A rain date of Friday, April 23, has been established in case of inclement weather.
The mission of the Front Royal/Warren County Anti-Litter Council is to educate, motivate and participate in the prevention of litter and assist the citizens of Front Royal and Warren County to become better stewards of our environment.
“If you can plant a tree this Earth Day, please do!”
Wind: 0mph NNE
Humidity: 87%
Pressure: 30.08"Hg
UV index: 0
57/41°F
63/45°F