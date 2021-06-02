Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution participate in two Memorial Day commemorations
On May 31, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) participated in two Memorial Day Commemorations. Memorial Day is a celebrated as a remembrance to honor those who died while in the service of the United States. The practice of decorating the graves of soldiers is a very old custom that evolved into todays commemorative holiday. Southern women decorated the graves of soldiers before the Civil War’s end. Most of these celebrations were simple, somber occasions.
On June 1, 1861, John Quincy Marr was killed at the battle of Fairfax Courthouse. On June 3, in Warrenton, Virginia, his grave was decorated with flowers, which continued on an annual basis for several years after. Throughout the war, several States saw the decoration of graves. It was on May 5, 1868, when a day of remembrance was officially proclaimed. May 30th was designated for the purpose of strewing flowers or other decorations on the graves of comrades who died in defense of the country during the late rebellion. The date was chosen because it was not the anniversary of any particular battle and was designated Decoration Day.
At the commemoration of the first Decoration Day in 1868, General James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery. In 1873, New York became the first state to officially recognize the holiday. By 1890, all of the northern states officially celebrated May 30th as Decoration Day. After World War I, the purpose of the day was changed to honor all Americans who died fighting in any war. All of the states then celebrated the holiday. It was in 1967 that the name was officially changed to Memorial Day. In June 1968, the Uniform Holiday Act was passed by Congress decreeing four holidays to be recognized on a specific Monday. Memorial Day was to be celebrated on the last Monday in May with the law taking effect in 1971.
The first event took place at National Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia. The CJWII Chapter cosponsored the event with the American Red Cross, the VFW Post 2123 and AmVets to honor all those buried at that cemetery. The CJWII color guard presented colors and led a procession of wreaths prior to firing a musket salute. Leslie Caliva of the ARC emceed the program with chaplain services provided by Rev Jim Simmons. Guest speaker was Anthony Barnes, Veterans and Military Affairs Manager from the Office of Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton.
The second event was held at Middletown Veterans Memorial Park. This event was emcee’d by Ray Steele with chaplain duties performed by Rev Clay Knick. The CJWII color guard presented the colors. The National Anthem was sung by Geovanni Rodriguez and remarks presented by Winsome Earle-Sears. Mayor Charles Harbaugh and Winsome presented a wreath to honor those who gave their lives in duty to the country. The VFW Post 2123 Honor Guard fired a three-volley salute with Taps played by Andrew Paul. Participating for CJWII were Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford, Doug Hall, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Allan Phillips, Will Reynolds, Eric Robinson and Marc Robinson. Dual members from the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter included Charles Jameson and Bill Schwetke.
Family Movie Night at the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Station to be held Saturday, June 5
Join us this Saturday, June 5, 2021, for a family movie night at the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Station! Admission is FREE, and tailgating activities will begin at 6:00 pm. Some of the activities to expect:
- DIY Guitar Craft for Kids
- Trolls Necklace/Bracelet Activity
- Cornhole
- Music
- And More!
The movie “Trolls World Tour” will begin at dusk, so be sure to bring a lawn chair and enjoy a movie under the stars. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Flint Hill Volunteer Fire & Rescue is located at 945 Fodderstack Rd, Flint Hill, VA 22627. Be sure to bring the family out for this exciting event!
Free Faith-Based Symposium: Overcoming Stigma
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative will offer a Faith-Based Symposium on Overcoming Stigma on June 8th from 9:30 am – 11:00 am. The Symposium, which will be free and virtual, will look at how faith communities can help reduce the stigma of addiction and help the local community come together. The speakers for the event will be Bryon Johnson and Misty Harris.
Misty is a survivor of abuse and addiction, and the author of “The Broken Woman,” published in 2017. She holds an AA in Criminal Justice and a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice and Human Services. She is the recipient of a “Woman of the Year” award presented by Soroptimist International. An ordained minister and inspirational speaker, Misty is also a hard-working graduate student, pursuing her LSATP in Addiction Counseling while holding her CSAC-A and QMHP Trainee state license. Misty currently works as a Senior Counselor at a treatment center.
Bryon is the senior leader of Grace & Mercy Ministries and a person in long-term recovery, known for his book “From Dope Fiend 2 Son of a King.” He is a Certified Peer Recovery Specialist, Registered Peer Recovery Specialist, Peer Recovery Specialist Training of Trainers, and a Peer Recovery Specialist Ethics Training of Trainers. He is both Trauma-Informed Certified and Person-Centered Certified. Bryon currently works in Northern Virginia as Senior Peer Support Specialist.
This event is open to all members of the faith community, whether ministers, leaders or laypersons. To complete the required pre-registration, visit bit.ly/FAITH2021JUNE (link is case-sensitive).
About Northwestern Prevention Collaborative
The Northwestern Prevention Collaborative covers the Lord Fairfax Planning District, encompassing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren. One of their current areas of focus is on opioids, with dual goals of preventing young people from misusing prescription drugs and reducing the number of heroin/prescription drug overdose deaths. The Collaborative is a partnership between Page Alliance for Community Action, Family Youth Initiative, Warren Coalition, Northern Shenandoah Substance Abuse Coalition and the Prevention Department of Northwestern Community Services and is funded, in part, through the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
285th anniversary celebration of Patrick Henry’s birthday commemorated by the Sons of the American Revolution
On May 28, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) participated in the 285th Anniversary Celebration of Patrick Henry’s Birthday at his plantation, Red Hill, in Brookneal, Virginia.
Patrick Henry was born in Hanover County on May 29, 1736, to John Henry and Sarah Winston Syme. At 18 he married Sarah Shelton with whom he had 6 children. After a stint as an unsuccessful farmer, he helped his father-in-law operate the Hanover Tavern.
In 1760, Henry became a self taught lawyer. In 1763 he successfully won a major case known as The Parson’s Cause. Reverend James Maury brought suit for back pay and won. Henry was asked to argue the vestry’s side when the jury determined how much Maury should be paid. Criticizing both clergy and British rule, he persuaded the jurors to grant token damages of one penny. His victory enhanced his legal practice and launched a political career.
In 1765 he won a seat in the House of Burgesses from Louisa County where he authored Henry’s Stamp Act Resolves, attacking Parliament’s claim to tax the colonies. After the Boston Massacre of 1770, he joined other Virginians in 1773 to establish an intercolonial committee of correspondence. The Boston Tea Party in December and Parliament’s Coercive Acts along with the closing of Boston’s port in 1774, drew the colonies closer together. In 1774, Henry attended the first session of the Continental Congress in Philadelphia. During this session, he asserted “The distinctions between Virginians, Pennsylvanians, New Yorkers and New Englanders, are no more. I am not a Virginia, but an American.” After the first session, Henry returned to Virginia and organized a volunteer militia company from Hanover County. It was during this time that his wife died, and he became active in the Revolutionary leadership.
In March 1775 he led the call for preparedness with a resolution. It was then he made the speech that ended with “Give me liberty or give me death!”. Virginia’s royal governor responded by sending British marines to seize powder and guns stored in the Public Magazine in Williamsburg. As a result, Patrick Henry led his Hanover militia company to Williamsburg to demand payment to the colony for the cost of the powder and arms.
He remarried in 1777 to Dorothea Dandridge with whom he had 11 children. In 1776 he was elected as Virginia’s first governor, serving until 1779 and then again from 1784 – 1786. He again served in the Virginia Legislature. In 1790 he retired to practice law. In 1799, he was again elected to the State legislature, however on June 6, he died before the legislature convened. Although a modest individual who lived in a small house, at his death, he was one of Virginia’s largest landowners. In 1794, he purchased Red Hill Plantation, which became Patrick Henry’s final residence and place of burial.
The birthday commemoration was attended by Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution President Jeff Thomas and the Colonel Fielding Lewis, Colonel George Waller, Colonel James Wood II, Culpeper Minutemen, Dan River, Fairfax Resolves, George Mason, George Washington, Norfolk, Patrick Henry, Richmond and Williamsburg Chapters of the SAR. Also present were three DAR Chapters and the Virginia Children of the American Revolution. Ken Bonner, led the Virginia State Color Guard in presentation of colors and a musket salute. Present for the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were President Marc Robinson, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Dale Corey with dual members Bill Schwetke, Ken Bonner, Charles Jameson and Mike Weyler.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 4th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, June 4:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “In The Heights”
- “Peter Rabbit 2”
- “F9The Fast Saga”
Sons of the American Revolution hold a Memorial Day program at the Commonwealth Senior Living Facility
On May 27, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) presented a Memorial Day Program to the residents of the Commonwealth Senior Living Facility in Front Royal. Dale Corey provided opening remarks and provided a brief outline of the goals and objectives of the SAR.
Founded in 1889, it’s main purpose is to promote American Heritage. The main objective was to have a fraternal and civic society to salute those men and women who pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor during the American Revolutionary War. This is accomplished through patriotic, historical and educational activities and programs which perpetuate the memory of the men and women who achieved independence from Great Britain.
Bill Schwetke provided an invocation and benediction, as well as making a presentation on the significance of Memorial Day in honoring those who gave their lives while serving the country.
Doug Hall and Thomas “Chip” Daniel each provided supporting presentations to the seniors about what this day means to them.
Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association to host annual GardenFest at Belle Grove Plantation on Saturday, June 5
The Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) and Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association will hold its annual GardenFest on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Belle Grove Plantation in Middletown, Virginia. The event begins at 8:00 a.m. sharp and will continue until 3:00 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Tours of Belle Grove’s historic Manor House will be $5 for visitors 12 and older and offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Master Gardeners will also give free guided tours of Belle Grove’s Teaching Garden.
The highlight of GardenFest is the VCE Master Gardeners’ Plant Sale. This annual fundraiser supports the educational programs offered by the Master Gardeners throughout the year. The plant sale area will be doubled so there is ample space to safely shop. All plants will be priced at $5 and a list of plants for sale will be shared at Facebook.com/NSVMGA later this month. More information for those and former years’ plants, may be found online. Cash and credit cards are accepted. The plant sale is a great place to find Shenandoah Valley & Virginia native plants, plants for beneficial pollinators, unique trees and shrubs, as well as vegetables and herbs. Garden wagons will be available to transport purchased plants to vehicles and Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions about plants and gardening.
Throughout the day, VCE Master Gardener education booths, unique vendors, informative non-profits, wildlife rescues, children’s activities, and “Secondhand Rose,” a Rummage sale for gardening and household items will be available.
Food and beverage vending will be provided by the Frederick County 4-H Eggs n’ Ears selling pre-package snacks. Vendor booths include: Blue Ridge Gardens, Candy’s Soap & Sea Bath, Hill House Farm & Nursery, Native Perennials, Poverty Ridge Alpacas, Seven Bends Nursery, West Virginia Broom Barn; as well as non-profits: North Mountain Rescue, Valley Wildlife Care, Virginia Gourd Society, Virginia Master Naturalists.
Children’s activities will include herb-scented clay, scent-matching games, the opportunity to grow plant people and plants, as well as educational information on Spotted Lanternfly.
“After a year away from face-to-face interaction with our communities, GardenFest is the perfect opportunity for us to get together with them again. Our volunteers work all year for this event because we know how much people enjoy attending, and we are looking forward to answering gardening questions and talking about our program in person,” said Stacey Smith, the Master Gardeners’ unit Volunteer Coordinator.
ABOUT NORTHERN SHENANDOAH VALLEY MASTER GARDENER ASSOCIATION (NSVMGA)
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association supports its members—Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteers serving the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren. VCE Master Gardener Volunteers are educators who work within their communities to encourage and promote environmentally sound horticulture practices through sustainable landscape management, education, and training. They continue their education each year to stay up to date on current issues and recommendations for home gardeners. Since 1993, they have coordinated educational events, projects, help desks and info booths, and gardening speakers throughout NSVMGA’s five-county area. They also teach horticulture to children, through a Junior Master Gardener Program and an annual memorial scholarship to area high-school students. GardenFest is the major fundraiser for NSVMGA. More information is available at nsvmga.org or facebook.com/NSVMGA/.
ABOUT BELLE GROVE
Belle Grove Plantation is a non-profit historic house museum that is a National Trust for Historic Preservation site and a partner in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park. Its grounds and gardens were designed and donated by The Garden Club of Virginia and are tended by dedicated volunteers with guidance from the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners. Belle Grove’s Teaching Garden contains useful and beautiful plants typical of those used by the Hite family in the early 19th century and it will be available for touring during GardenFest. Belle Grove is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road south of Middletown, Virginia (exit 302 on I-81, one exit north of the I-66 interchange). More information is available at bellegrove.org or facebook.com/bellegrove.
