Sons of the American Revolution participate in Wreaths Across America

On December 18, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in Wreaths Across America, in a program sponsored by the Ketoctin DAR Chapter in Loudoun County, and at a program sponsored by the Beverly Manor DAR Chapter and General Daniel Morgan SAR Chapter in Ft Defiance.

This program began in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Company in Maine found they had a surplus of wreaths during the holiday season. Morrill Worcester and his wife decided to take these wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery to honor the Nation’s veterans in an older section that had been receiving fewer visitors with each passing year. This endeavor continued to grow with a goal of covering every grave in Arlington with a wreath.

It became apparent this desire to honor our veterans was bigger than Arlington. In 2007, Wreaths Across America was formed with a simple mission of “Remember, Honor, Teach”. In 2008, over 300 locations held wreath-laying ceremonies in every state, Puerto Rico, and 24 overseas cemeteries. Over 100,000 wreaths were placed by over 60,000 volunteers. That year, December 13, 2008, was unanimously voted by the US Congress as “Wreaths Across America Day”. In 2014, Wreaths Across America and its national network of volunteers laid over 700,000 memorial wreaths at 1,000 locations in the United States and beyond, including ceremonies at the Pearl Harbor Memorial, as well as Bunker Hill, Valley Forge, and the sites of the September 11 tragedies. This was accomplished with help from 2,047 sponsorship groups, corporate contributions, and donations of trucking, shipping, and thousands of helping hands. The organization’s goal of covering Arlington National Cemetery was met in 2014 with the placement of 226,525 wreaths.

The program has grown to over 2,200 locations with millions of Americans participating in the ceremony to honor the countries veterans. During the ceremony, ceremonial wreaths with American Flags are placed, representing the branches of the military and Prisoners of War and Missing in Action. After that, individual live balsam fir wreaths, which symbolize our honor to those who served and serve, are placed with the veterans name being read out loud. Through this simple act, we show gratitude and respect as we “Remember” the fallen, “Honor” those who serve and “Teach” the next generation the value of freedom.

The wreath-laying is held annually, on the second or third Saturday of December. In Loudoun County, the program was conducted by the Ketoctin Daughters of the American Revolution with Kecia Brown emceeing ceremonies at two cemeteries. 76 wreaths were placed at Ketoctin Baptist Church and 43 at North Fork Baptist Church. The group then moved to North Hill Cemetery in Clarke County to place two wreaths.

The Viking Division of the Naval Sea Cadets presented colors supported by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Color Guard. Participating for the SAR were Marc Robinson, Paul Christensen, Kelly Ford, Doug Hall, Brett Osborn, Eric Robinson, Barry Schwoerer, Mike St Jacques and dual member Dave Cook from Fairfax Resolves Chapter. A ceremony was conducted at Augusta Old Stone Church Cemetery, Ft Defiance, emceed by Betty Wade of Beverly Manor DAR and Edmund Davidson of the General Daniel Morgan SAR.

Colonel James Wood II Color Guard presented the colors. This was followed the the placement of seven ceremonial military service wreaths. Members of the DAR, SAR and the community placed 67 individual wreaths on the graves of Revolutionary War and War of 1812 veterans. A musket squad honored the veterans with a three round salute. Participating for CJWII were Dale Corey, Sean Carrigan, Chip Daniel, Erick Moore, Patrick Moore and Nathan Poe.