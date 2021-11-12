Connect with us

Sons of the American Revolution present Fire Safety Commendation Medal

Published

5 hours ago

on

On November 11, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution presented a Fire Safety Commendation Medal to retired Stephens City Fire & Rescue Chief John Jones. These medals are presented to individuals for accomplishments and/or outstanding contributions in the area of fire safety and service.

Chapter President Marc Robinson presenting the Fire Safety Commendation Medal to Retired Chief John Jones. Photos courtesy of Michelle Phillips.

Chief Jones served in the fire safety service from 1980 until 2021. He served the majority of his time with the Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Chief Jones has provided leadership and outstanding service to and with a group of highly-trained professionals who serve the citizens of Stephens City and Frederick County. They are well trained in Fire Safety & Education, Suppressor Actions, Emergency Medical Services, Life Safety, Heavy and Tactical/Confined Space Services, Water Rescue and Dive Rescue and Recovery.

CJWII members with Chief Jones, from left to right: Marc Robinson, Brett Osborn, Paul Christensen, Sean Carrigan, Allan Phillips, Guy Young, John Jones, Eric Robinson, Dan Hesse, Michelle Phillips, Doug Hall and Dale Corey.


Participating for the Sons of the American Revolution were Chapter President Marc Robinson, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Brett Osborn, Allan Phillips, Eric Robinson and Guy Young.

Newtown Outdoor Holiday Market in Stephens City, Saturday November 27

Published

9 hours ago

on

November 12, 2021

By

With the holiday season upon us, it’s time to search for that perfect gift to bring a beautiful smile to a certain someone’s face. Please plan a trip to the Newtown Holiday Market centrally located in the Newtown–Stephensburg Historic District at the Trinity Lutheran Church (established 1765) parking lot on the corner of Main Street and State Route 277 (Fairfax Street). The outdoor event will take place on Saturday, November 27, from 9 am to 2 pm, and promises to offer a memorable shopping experience for all ages.

Heartsong Hill Designs is one of a dozen vendors scheduled to set up at the Newtown Holiday Market. Courtesy Deborah Phillips.

Holiday Markets are a fun and festive way to shop and you can delight in local hand-made and home-grown selections from baked items, jewelry, gourd art, wood crafts, alpaca scarves, hats and gloves and fleece items, placemats and soup bowl cozies and more. Bring your holiday shopping list and find unique Christmas items for everyone, including something enjoyable for yourself.

“I’ve only been crafting for a couple of years, so I have attended just a couple of Newtown Holiday Markets,” said Heartsong Hill Designs artist and local resident Deborah Phillips. Phillips has visited many other Valley art and craft fairs and enjoys the experience. “The holiday market is a great way to meet neighbors and to display what you have been creating. I am selling hand-made sea glass and shells art and art created from old jewelry. I also have shell Christmas ornaments for sale. My specialty is memory art from a loved one’s jewelry,” Phillips said.


While our lives may be summarized as a succession of events, both large and small, how we choose to treasure them can truly define us. Phillip’s collection of memory art reflects precious keepsakes that turn cherished memories into enduring works of art. Phillips continues, “We have so many talented people in our community and I love seeing what everyone else has been working on. I can always shop the markets to find the most unusual gifts and am passionate about supporting local artists.”

Stephens City resident Jacquetta Owen will be selling Christmas cookies, fruit breads and soup. Her home-made peach, wine berry and cherry jams are delightful. The vegetable soup comes from her own recipe and is available in quart jars. A dozen Shenandoah Valley vendors are scheduled to display their merchandise, offering market favorites such as wood crafts, gourd art for holiday decorating and gift giving, local honey and quilted table runners. For more information on vendor spaces or items for sale, contact Jacquetta at jacquettaowen@gmail.com.

Visitors can peruse the arts, crafts and food at the market, then take a stroll through the downtown historic district to appreciate Stephens City’s small-town ambiance. The second oldest town in the Valley is a remarkable community because Main Street has retained its small-town character from over two centuries of progress and expansion. Along a one-mile stretch of Valley Pike (Main Street) are 40 log houses built more than 220 years ago.

Dress warmly for an all-outdoor event. All proceeds go to Trinity Lutheran Church.

95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival theme: "Bloomin' Good Times"

Published

1 day ago

on

November 11, 2021

By

The unveiling of the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® annual theme and its unique artwork represents the official kickoff of the Festival every November. The theme announcement is the foundation for building momentum through the unveiling of newsworthy events and special guest announcements throughout the winter and early-spring months that lead up to the Festival which takes place next year on April 22 to May 1, 2022.

The 95th theme artwork was once again designed by the Festival’s talented graphic designer, Erik Zimmerman, of White Spider, Inc. The artwork and message reflect the grand return of festivalgoer favorites including crowd-filled parades, Queen Shenandoah royalty, popular celebrities, carnival games and delicious food at the midway, and marching bands filling our streets with joyful sounds that resonate the fond message that “Bloomin’ Good Times” are back.

The official event and special guest lineup will be available in the Festival’s What’s New for 2022 press release series will be shared with Festival fans and the media in the coming weeks and months.

Event tickets will go on sale in early January 2022. Tickets can be purchased in person at Festival Headquarters, by phone at (540) 662-3863 or through our new online ticketing system at www.thebloom.com. Make plans now to join us for the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® on April 22 through May 1, 2022.


This week's showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 10th

Published

3 days ago

on

November 9, 2021

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Wednesday, November 10:

• Wednesday: 7:00
• Thursday: 3:40 & 7:00
• Friday: 7:20
• Saturday – Sunday: 3:50 & 7:20
• Monday – Wednesday: 7:00
Rated PG-13  |  2 Hours 37 Minutes

• Wednesday: 7:20
• Thursday: 2:40, 5:00 & 7:20
• Friday: 7:00
• Saturday – Sunday: 3:55, 6:10 & 8:30
• Monday – Wednesday: 7:20
Rated PG  |  1 Hour 36 Minutes


• Wednesday: 7:10
• Thursday: 2:20, 4:50 & 7:10
• Friday: 7:10
• Saturday – Sunday: 3:35, 6:05 & 8:30
• Monday – Wednesday: 7:10
Rated PG  |  1 Hour 46 Minutes

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

COMING SOON:

  • “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
  • “Encanto”
  • “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Adopt a Warrior Family for Christmas

Published

4 days ago

on

November 8, 2021

By

So many of our Military families today find themselves in financial crisis, now more than ever. This will be especially true during the Holiday Season. To give back, Able Forces Foundation is once again sponsoring the Adopt-A-Warrior Family Christmas Program.

As in years past, Able Forces Foundation will adopt families from each of the five Military Service branches. All adopted families are identified by military Advocates on military bases or military Recovery programs in the Washington, DC Metro area.

Based on each family’s need, financial support could include:

  • A Christmas Tree
  • Complete Christmas Dinner (for up to 8)
  • Stocking Stuffers
  • We will provide each child up to five gifts

100% of all donations go directly to support this program. There are no administrative or overhead fee’s taken out of donations.


All donations contributed between November and Christmas will go directly to support this program.

If you can help, please go to: www.ableforces.org/adopt to make a contribution. Thank you all and have a Blessed Holiday Season.

Contact skip.rogers@ableforces.org with questions.

  • Facebook: Able Forces
  • Website: www.ableforces.org
  • Phone: 540.631.9600

 

Sons of the American Revolution participate in 10th annual Heritage Day

Published

5 days ago

on

November 7, 2021

By

The Clark County Historical Association held its 10th Annual Heritage Day at the Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood, Virginia, on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Heritage Day offered demonstrations on how individuals in the colonial era performed fundamental activities such as food production, milling, woodworking, hands-on sewing demonstrations, cooking, medicine, and military demonstrations.

Mike St Jacques, Will Reynolds, and Thomas “Chip” Daniel at a table presenting the proper care and use of muskets. (Photo courtesy of Dale Corey).

Display of colonial flags with Anne Simmons. (Photo courtesy of Thomas “Chip” Daniel).


Compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution presented colonial flags, how to properly care and use a musket, exhibition on musket firing, demonstration on how to build musket cartridges, and talked about colonial life in the colonies.

Participating from the Sons of the American Revolution were Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Will Reynolds, Eric Robinson, Barry Schwoerer, Jacob Schwoerer, and Mike St Jacques.

Eric Robinson as a sentinel at the entrance to the mill. (Photo courtesy of Dale Corey).

Humane Society of Warren County's 10th annual Tails and Ales tickets on sale NOW!

Published

1 week ago

on

November 5, 2021

By

The Humane Society of Warren County is just days away from hosting one of their biggest fundraisers of the year – Tails and Ales. Tickets are just $40 and include your dinner, beer & wine, an event souvenir and a chance at the $1000 grand prize! We give out door prizes throughout the night, have a 50/50 raffle and pull tabs.

The event is to be held November 13, 2021, at the Front Royal Moose Lodge. Doors open at 5:30pm.

HSWC’s Shelter Manager Kayla says “this event is a favorite and we still have tickets available but not for long. Don’t wait until it’s too late, grab yours NOW! We are so excited to see everyone in person again this year!”

The auction basket’s look fabulous and we have had many local residents and businesses come together to make this event successful. Our event sponsors this year include City National Bank, Shear Elegance Pet Boutique, Lindsey Chevrolet, EXIT Realty, Team Molly & Amy with CBM Mortgage, Powers Insurance Agency, LCW Construction and longtime friend of the shelter Caroline Craig.



Because this will be our 10th Anniversary, we wanted to make it special and are introducing 2 NEW games this year which means our guests can win more cash and prizes! We will be hosting an “Adult Ring Toss” game featuring bottles of wine/liquor. Pay $5 to play and win the bottle your ring lands on. The second game is called “Adopt an Envelope” where we have 50 envelopes up for “adoption” at $20 each. Once all 50 envelopes are spoken for, we draw a winner. Players have a 1 in 50 chance at $250!

Tickets can be purchased at the shelter located at 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA or on our website.

The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community.

