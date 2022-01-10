Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution recognize Allie Henry, Jr. for WWII veterans service
On December 30, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution recognized Allie Henry, Jr. for his service to his country. James “Jim” Heflin, compatriot of the chapter, presented Junior with a Certificate of Appreciation, Virginia State Commemoration of WWII Veterans Challenge Coin and a Wounded Warrior Coin for his service during World War II.
Allie Henry, Jr. was born in Warren County on January 6, 1925. His home was located at the intersection of Remount Road and John Marshall Highway. He attended high school at the old high school that was located on Crescent Street and burned shortly after the new school on the hill opened. He was drafted in April 1943, and after training sent to Europe.
In the spring of 1945, Junior was wounded and sent to a hospital in Paris, France. After recovering sufficiently to travel to the United States, he was placed on a hospital ship bound for the States. They were in the middle of the Atlantic in April when they got the news that President Franklin Roosevelt had passed away. After six more months of treatment, he was given a medical discharge on November 12, 1945.
Junior worked as an electrician in the IBEW for over 40 years. After retirement, he has lived in Front Royal and can occasionally be found at the American Legion.
Community Events
Warren County StoryWalk® grand opening event set for January 8th
Samuels Public Library will introduce the new Warren County StoryWalk® to local families with a special event planned for this Saturday, January 8th at Eastham Park from 1:00- 3:00 p.m. Guided book walks, crafts and warm treats will highlight this winter family event as children of all ages experience the fun of reading while walking along the beautiful river path. The first 50 children who arrive at the event will also receive their own copy of the first featured Warren County StoryWalk® book, A Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats.
“We had a small ribbon cutting event for this exciting new program in December, and some families have already discovered this interactive reading activity in Warren County,” said Michelle Ross, Director of Samuels Public Library. “The grand opening event gives us the opportunity to introduce this program to even more families while supporting literacy, family fun and outdoor adventure in our community.”
Funded by the Rotary Club of Front Royal and partnering with Warren County Parks and Recreation, the new Warren County StoryWalk® features single laminated pages from a children’s book, attached to weatherproof wooden frames which are installed along the paved river path at Eastham Park. As you stroll down the path, you are presented with the next page in the story. StoryWalk® was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and has been installed in all 50 states and 13 countries.
The Rotary Club of Front Royal, funder of this new program, will be on hand at the event to help keep participants warm and energized with hot chocolate and donuts donated by The Apple House. Representatives from Warren County Parks and Recreation, who donated space at the park and installed the weatherproof StoryWalk® posts, will also attend.
“We are so grateful to the Rotary Club of Front Royal and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department who really made this new program possible,” added Ross. “We plan to switch our featured books four times a year to encourage repeat visitors and provide incentive for children and families to keep coming back to read, exercise and enjoy the beautiful scenery at Eastham Park. We hope everyone will dress warm and come out and enjoy this very special outdoor winter reading event on Saturday.”
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, last year the library added more than 10,000 new books, media and digital resources including Laptops and mobile Hotspots for lending, checked out nearly 350,000 books, electronic and digital services and answered 13,433 questions while continuing to provide essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Community Events
Support those in recovery by becoming a recovery ally
The support of others is critical to someone in recovery. A recovery ally is someone who offers support to a person who has a substance use disorder. This is not a career field or a paid position; it is simply a person who has taken the time to develop a solid understanding of how they can best support someone in recovery. A recovery ally can be a family member, a layperson, a friend, an employer, a health care provider, a teacher, or anyone else who has a relationship with someone who is struggling with a substance use disorder.
To be a recovery ally, you need an understanding of what the person is going through. You need to know what might trigger the person’s craving, what words will cause them to doubt themselves and their ability to recover when their most challenging times are, and what situations they might need to avoid.
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative is offering a free, virtual Recovery Ally training on January 26, 2022, from 1 pm to 4 pm. This training, developed at Virginia Commonwealth University, is designed to increase a communityʼs recovery capital, decrease stigma and grow intervention skills. It offers a basic overview of the science of addiction and addresses what an ally does. Other modules during the three-hour training may address Racial Justice and Recovery, Philosophies of Care & Pathways to Recovery, Families, and Language.
For people with limited exposure to treatment or recovery, this training provides starting points to support people struggling with substance use disorders. For professionals or people with a great deal of lived experience, it will provide a set of slides, tools, and approaches that may be helpful with clients or family members.
This training will be conducted by Tom Bannard, CADC, MBA, the Program Coordinator for Rams in Recovery at Virginia Commonwealth University, and by Rev. Jan M. Brown, MA, CPRSS, the Founding/Executive Director of SpiritWorks Foundation Center for the Soul.
To register for this free, online workshop, visit https://tinyurl.com/y6aodsyn.
This free training is made possible by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $333,333.33 with 0% percent financed with non-governmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.
About Northwestern Prevention Collaborative
The Northwestern Prevention Collaborative covers the Lord Fairfax Planning District, encompassing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren. One of their current areas of focus is on opioids, with dual goals of preventing young people from misusing prescription drugs and reducing the number of heroin/prescription drug overdose deaths. The Collaborative is a partnership between Page Alliance for Community Action, Family Youth Initiative, Warren Coalition, Northern Shenandoah Substance Abuse Coalition, and the Prevention Department of Northwestern Community Services and is funded, in part, through the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, the Health Services Resources Administration and the Substance Abuse Mental Health and Services Administration.
Community Events
Front Royal Light Fight winners announced
Front Royal Light Fight is a friendly Christmas light competition promoting fellowship, fun, and community. If you have watched the movie Christmas Vacation, you’ll get the idea.
Organized by Lori Oaks, a local real estate agent whose mission is to bring value to the communities she serves.
The 2021 winners of the Front Royal Light Fight contest were announced on New Year’s eve at the Apple House in Linden, Virginia.
Honorable Mentions – $150 cash prize each:
- Entry #1- Stephan Kuehl, who will be donating his prize money to Able Forces.
- Entry #39- Dean and Susan Griffith
Community Events
A Little Slip of Heaven: Performance at Samuels Public Library
Join us on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 2pm – 3:30pm, for A Little Slip of Heaven: Songs and Stories of the American Irish, from Baby Boom to Baby Bust.
Christendom College history professor Christopher Shannon will present a performance that tells the story of the American Irish in the decades following the Second World War. Through original songs based on traditional Irish melodies, Professor Shannon will look at how, in a time of tremendous change, Irish-Americans tried to remain true to their ethnic culture rooted in urban, working-class neighborhoods.
To register, click here. For more information, contact Christopher Shannon at cshannon@christendom.edu.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of December 29th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Wednesday, December 29:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Scream”
- “Morbius”
- “Moonfall”
- “Marry Me”
- “Uncharted”
- “Dog”
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution conduct three Colonial Christmas presentations
Prior to Christmas, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted Colonial Christmas presentations at three senior living facilities. On December 14th, the SAR compatriots presented at Commonwealth Senior Living Facility, Front Royal. On December 22nd, the event was held at Greenfield Senior Living Facility, Woodstock. The presentations concluded on December 23rd, at Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility, Bentonville.
The presentation began with compatriots from the SAR telling the residents about what Christmas meant to them with a meaningful story from their past. This was followed with a history of Christmas and how it was celebrated through the years.
Christmas had roots in the pagan Roman winter festival of Saturnalia, as well as the Norse festival of Yule. Viewing birthday celebrations as heathen, the earliest Christians paid little attention to Jesus’ birth. It is not known for sure when the church began to celebrate Christmas. The first reference is dated 336 A.D. when the Roman Church began to celebrate a Feast of the Nativity on December 25th. The custom spread to England by the end of the 6th century, and later reached Scandinavia where it became fused with the pagan Norse Mid-winter feast season known as Yule. In the 9th century, the celebration was extended by 12 days, ending on January 6th.
Early in the 11th century, the term Christes Maesse, or festival of Christ, entered the English language, and early in the next century, Christmas had come into use. Christmas festivities and traditions in colonial Virginia were brought from England. Decorations were simple. There were no glitter or tinsel in wreaths, just plain evergreens – sprigs of holly and clumps of mistletoe. Mumming and wassailing were practiced by some revelers. Mumming was an English Christmas tide tradition of visiting homes and performing dances, music, jokes or even recitations. Wassailing was celebrated on the twelfth night. Drinkers would carry a wassail bowl from door to door, spreading merriment and drink around the village or town. Wassail is an ale based drink seasoned with spices and honey. The greeting “Wassail” mean “Be well”.
Common at that time was the “sticking of the Church” with green boughs on Christmas Eve. Garlands of holly, ivy, mountain laurel and mistletoe were hung from the church roof, the walls, and the church pillars and galleries. The pews, pulpit and sometimes altar were bedecked with garlands. The Christmas season in Virginia was filled with festive entertainment. Traditional carols and contemporary hymns were sung in the company of friends and family. There were feasts with good bread and drink, beef, mutton, pork, cheese, apples and nuts. These were washed down with good wine and beer.
Presentations were emceed by Dale Corey with all compatriots contributing to the history of Christmas and the singing of songs. Participating for the SAR were Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Dennis Parmerter, Marc Robinson and Bill Schwetke (dual member from Culpeper Minutemen).
Wind: 12mph W
Humidity: 48%
Pressure: 30.26"Hg
UV index: 0
50/28°F
48/28°F