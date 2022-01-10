Sons of the American Revolution recognize Allie Henry, Jr. for WWII veterans service

Prior to Christmas, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted Colonial Christmas presentations at three senior living facilities. On December 14th, the SAR compatriots presented at Commonwealth Senior Living Facility, Front Royal. On December 22nd, the event was held at Greenfield Senior Living Facility, Woodstock. The presentations concluded on December 23rd, at Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility, Bentonville.

The presentation began with compatriots from the SAR telling the residents about what Christmas meant to them with a meaningful story from their past. This was followed with a history of Christmas and how it was celebrated through the years.

Christmas had roots in the pagan Roman winter festival of Saturnalia, as well as the Norse festival of Yule. Viewing birthday celebrations as heathen, the earliest Christians paid little attention to Jesus’ birth. It is not known for sure when the church began to celebrate Christmas. The first reference is dated 336 A.D. when the Roman Church began to celebrate a Feast of the Nativity on December 25th. The custom spread to England by the end of the 6th century, and later reached Scandinavia where it became fused with the pagan Norse Mid-winter feast season known as Yule. In the 9th century, the celebration was extended by 12 days, ending on January 6th.

Early in the 11th century, the term Christes Maesse, or festival of Christ, entered the English language, and early in the next century, Christmas had come into use. Christmas festivities and traditions in colonial Virginia were brought from England. Decorations were simple. There were no glitter or tinsel in wreaths, just plain evergreens – sprigs of holly and clumps of mistletoe. Mumming and wassailing were practiced by some revelers. Mumming was an English Christmas tide tradition of visiting homes and performing dances, music, jokes or even recitations. Wassailing was celebrated on the twelfth night. Drinkers would carry a wassail bowl from door to door, spreading merriment and drink around the village or town. Wassail is an ale based drink seasoned with spices and honey. The greeting “Wassail” mean “Be well”.

Common at that time was the “sticking of the Church” with green boughs on Christmas Eve. Garlands of holly, ivy, mountain laurel and mistletoe were hung from the church roof, the walls, and the church pillars and galleries. The pews, pulpit and sometimes altar were bedecked with garlands. The Christmas season in Virginia was filled with festive entertainment. Traditional carols and contemporary hymns were sung in the company of friends and family. There were feasts with good bread and drink, beef, mutton, pork, cheese, apples and nuts. These were washed down with good wine and beer.

Presentations were emceed by Dale Corey with all compatriots contributing to the history of Christmas and the singing of songs. Participating for the SAR were Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Dennis Parmerter, Marc Robinson and Bill Schwetke (dual member from Culpeper Minutemen).