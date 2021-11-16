Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution State Color Guard present colors for DAR National Defense Day
On November 13, 2021, the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution State Color Guard provided a presentation of colors for a Daughters of the American Revolution National Defense Day.
The event was sponsored by the Culpeper Minutemen, Fauquier Court House, Montpelier and Susannah Chandler Chapters of the Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution. It was conducted at Graves Mountain Lodge, Syria, Virginia and emceed by Kathryn Campbell, Regent, Fauquier Court House. An invocation was provided by Marilyn Ottevaere, Chaplain, Fauquier Court House.
With the presentation of the colors by the SAR, the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Patricia Wilczek, Regent, Montpelier, The DAR American Creed by Carol Simpson, Regeant, Culpeper Minute Men, Preamble to the Constitution by Marty Hartmann, First Vice Regent, Susannah Chandler and the National Anthem led by Kathryn Campbell. Recognition of Service Members, Veterans, Gold and Blue Star Familes was presented by Cat Schwetke, Honorary Regent, Fauquier Court House.
The keynote speaker was Nancy Braswell, Colonel, USAF (Ret) on “Women’s Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) of World War II and their impact on the war effort.
Participating for the Virginia Society were Dale Corey, Colonel James Wood II Chapter (dual member Culpeper Minutemen); Charles Jameson, President Culpeper Minutemen Chapter (dual member Colonel James Wood II)/ Pat Kelly, Past President Virginia Society and Trustee, French Society, Thomas Jefferson Chapter (dual member Colonel James Wood II & Culpeper Minutemen) and Bill Schwetke, Trustee Virginia Society, Past President Virginia Society, Culpeper Minutemen (dual member Colonel James Wood II & Thomas Jefferson).
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 18th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, November 18:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Encanto”
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
- “Sing 2”
- “American Underdog”
Upcoming Winchester events and programs bring the holiday cheer
The City of Winchester has a long list of holiday events and programs to get you into the holiday spirit. Make plans to attend or register now so you don’t miss out on the fun!
Winchester Parks & Recreation:
All events are held in Jim Barnett Park. Visit www.winchesterva.gov/parks for details. Register online or by calling 540-662-4946.
|EVENT
|DATE/TIME
|DESCRIPTION
|FEE
|Little Turkeys
|11/18, 6:30 pm
Register by 11/15
|Bring your little turkey (ages 1+) to the park to enjoy a variety of crafts and activities to celebrate Thanksgiving. Enjoy the activities at your own pace and leave the cleanup to us. If requested, the program could be changed to “pick up and go”.
|$5/child
|Turkey Toss Disc Golf Tournament
|11/20, 8 am
Register by 11/19
|Compete in this disc golf tournament consisting of two 18-hole rounds. Prizes awarded to top finishers. For ages 18+.
|$20/player
|Thankful for Volleyball Hat Tournament
|11/21, 9 am
Register by 11/19
|All names will be placed in a hat and teams will be randomly drawn on site. Ages 18+.
|$20/player
|Illuminate the Rec Center
|11/22, 6:30 pm
|Stroll or ride by the Rec Center to see the area lit up for the holidays.
|FREE
|Cookies with Santa
|12/1, 6:30 pm
Register by 11/29
|Kids ages 1+ can have fun at your own pace making a variety of different crafts! Pictures with Santa will be available. If requested, the program could be changed to “pick up and go”.
|$5/child
|Holiday Open House
|12/11, 9-11 am
No advanced registration required
|From crafts and activities to kids’ Reindeer Games and adult fitness classes set to holiday music, there will be tons of holiday fun for everyone. There’s even a scavenger hunt and prize drawings. The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging will be cooking up breakfast goodies and beverages in the Social Hall, and a special visitor from the North Pole will stop by and hang out from 10-11 am before he heads down to Old Town Winchester for even more holiday festivities.
|FREE
|PROGRAM
|DATE/TIME
|DESCRIPTION
|FEE
|Holiday Swag
|12/6, 6:30 pm
Register by 11/29
|This swag can be used in many ways: hanging on your door or wall, or as a centerpiece. Made with pine branches ribbon and accessories.
|$33-36
|Gingerbread House Making
|12/11, 9:30 am
Register by 12/4
|Learn how to assemble a gingerbread house and then decorate it with icing/candy. The house with the most social media votes wins a gift card!
|FREE
|Cookie Decorating – Christmas Theme
|12/14, 6:30 pm
Register by 12/7
|Learn the basics of cookie decorating with royal icing using techniques such as piping, flooding, wet on wet, and marbling designs.
|$45-48
|Creative Crafters Project Kit – Christmas Theme
|Week of 11/22
Register by 11/17
|Are you looking for a fun project to spark your child’s (ages 3+) creativity? Pick up thoughtfully designed project kits that engage your little one’s fine motor skills and imagination.
|$5/child
|Creative Crafters Project Kit – New Year’s Theme
|Week of 12/20
Register by 12/15
|$5/child
Old Town Winchester:
All events are held in Old Town. Visit www.enjoyotw.com for details. Register online or by calling 540-662-4946.
|EVENT
|DATE/TIME
|DESCRIPTION
|FEE
|Tree Lighting Ceremony
|12/3, 6:30 pm
|Back by popular demand! Stop by the Loudoun Street Mall to celebrate the start of the holiday season with the traditional lighting of the Old Town tree.
|FREE
|Holiday Open House
|12/11, 12-5 pm
|Follow Santa down from a morning of holiday fun at the Jim Barnett Park Rec Center directly to Old Town. There you can take in the festive storefronts, enjoy holiday deals, meet Santa & Mrs. Claus as they stroll the Loudoun Street Mall, or listen to live holiday music. Do your holiday shopping and then bring your purchases over to the free gift wrap station at the Taylor Pavilion. Also, explore the fun crafts and Christmas events going on in our many wonderful businesses and restaurants.
|FREE
Sons of the American Revolution, American Red Cross of Greater Shenandoah Valley (ARCGSV) sponsor commemoration of Veterans Day
On November 11, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, and the American Red Cross of Greater Shenandoah Valley (ARCGSV) sponsored a commemoration of Veterans Day at National Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.
Eric Anderson, Executive Director of ARCGSV welcomed a gathering of veterans, family members, and citizens to honor veterans of all wars. The CJWII Color Guard presented colors followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and a stirring version of the National Anthem by De’Angelo Wynn, a US Navy veteran. Flags were presented including the Stars and Stripes, Virginia State, 250th Anniversary of the Revolutionary War, CJWII Chapter, POW/MIA, U.S. Military Service (Army, Marine, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard), and the American Red Cross. Meaning of the various flags was provided with a salute to all veterans from the Revolutionary War to those serving today.
The keynote speaker was Ed Helphinstine, Jr, Regional Program Officer of the American Red Cross of Central Appalachia. He spoke of veterans and what it meant for him to serve his country.
After this presentation, veterans and families were recognized by Nancy Braswell, Col, USAR (Ret), and a musket salute from the CJWII Musket Squad. Participating from CJWII were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson, and Guy Young.
Sons of the American Revolution participate in Middletown, Virginia’s Veterans Day Commemoration
On November 11, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CJWII), Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in Middletown, Virginia’s Veterans Day Commemoration at their Veterans Memorial Park. Ray Steele of Middletown emceed the program with the CJWII Color Guard presenting the colors.
The guest speaker was William “Bill” Schwetke, Trustee for Virginia Society at the National Society Sons of the American Revolution, member of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter, and dual member of CJWII.
After his presentation about veterans from the Revolutionary War to today serving military, a wreath was presented by Mayor Charles Harbaugh, IV, and Schwetke. A rifle salute was fired by VFW Post 2123 followed by Taps played by Andrew Paul.
Participating for CJWII were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Allan Phillips, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson, and Guy Young.
Sons of the American Revolution present Fire Safety Commendation Medal
On November 11, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution presented a Fire Safety Commendation Medal to retired Stephens City Fire & Rescue Chief John Jones. These medals are presented to individuals for accomplishments and/or outstanding contributions in the area of fire safety and service.
Chief Jones served in the fire safety service from 1980 until 2021. He served the majority of his time with the Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Chief Jones has provided leadership and outstanding service to and with a group of highly-trained professionals who serve the citizens of Stephens City and Frederick County. They are well trained in Fire Safety & Education, Suppressor Actions, Emergency Medical Services, Life Safety, Heavy and Tactical/Confined Space Services, Water Rescue and Dive Rescue and Recovery.
Participating for the Sons of the American Revolution were Chapter President Marc Robinson, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Brett Osborn, Allan Phillips, Eric Robinson and Guy Young.
Newtown Outdoor Holiday Market in Stephens City, Saturday November 27
With the holiday season upon us, it’s time to search for that perfect gift to bring a beautiful smile to a certain someone’s face. Please plan a trip to the Newtown Holiday Market centrally located in the Newtown–Stephensburg Historic District at the Trinity Lutheran Church (established 1765) parking lot on the corner of Main Street and State Route 277 (Fairfax Street). The outdoor event will take place on Saturday, November 27, from 9 am to 2 pm, and promises to offer a memorable shopping experience for all ages.
Holiday Markets are a fun and festive way to shop and you can delight in local hand-made and home-grown selections from baked items, jewelry, gourd art, wood crafts, alpaca scarves, hats and gloves and fleece items, placemats and soup bowl cozies and more. Bring your holiday shopping list and find unique Christmas items for everyone, including something enjoyable for yourself.
“I’ve only been crafting for a couple of years, so I have attended just a couple of Newtown Holiday Markets,” said Heartsong Hill Designs artist and local resident Deborah Phillips. Phillips has visited many other Valley art and craft fairs and enjoys the experience. “The holiday market is a great way to meet neighbors and to display what you have been creating. I am selling hand-made sea glass and shells art and art created from old jewelry. I also have shell Christmas ornaments for sale. My specialty is memory art from a loved one’s jewelry,” Phillips said.
While our lives may be summarized as a succession of events, both large and small, how we choose to treasure them can truly define us. Phillip’s collection of memory art reflects precious keepsakes that turn cherished memories into enduring works of art. Phillips continues, “We have so many talented people in our community and I love seeing what everyone else has been working on. I can always shop the markets to find the most unusual gifts and am passionate about supporting local artists.”
Stephens City resident Jacquetta Owen will be selling Christmas cookies, fruit breads and soup. Her home-made peach, wine berry and cherry jams are delightful. The vegetable soup comes from her own recipe and is available in quart jars. A dozen Shenandoah Valley vendors are scheduled to display their merchandise, offering market favorites such as wood crafts, gourd art for holiday decorating and gift giving, local honey and quilted table runners. For more information on vendor spaces or items for sale, contact Jacquetta at jacquettaowen@gmail.com.
Visitors can peruse the arts, crafts and food at the market, then take a stroll through the downtown historic district to appreciate Stephens City’s small-town ambiance. The second oldest town in the Valley is a remarkable community because Main Street has retained its small-town character from over two centuries of progress and expansion. Along a one-mile stretch of Valley Pike (Main Street) are 40 log houses built more than 220 years ago.
Dress warmly for an all-outdoor event. All proceeds go to Trinity Lutheran Church.
