Soundproofing your basement ceiling may be a good idea if you use the space as a playroom, man cave, home theater, or rental suite. Here’s what you should know.

Materials you can use

Your contractor can soundproof your basement in the following ways:

• Soundproofing panels can be installed. There are many types available offering various levels of sound dampening. They come in a range of looks, are often customizable, and are frequently made of recycled materials.

• Acoustic tiles can also be used to soundproof your basement. These require a drop ceiling and a willingness to accept the associated utilitarian esthetic. They may be most suitable for a home office.

• Insulation. Increasing the amount of insulation in your ceiling can help reduce the amount of noise that carries between floors. Fiberglass insulation muffles sounds better than other types.

• Drywall, particularly acoustic drywall, can be installed overtop a finished ceiling. Isolation clips can be fastened to ceiling joists and used to hold channels. The resulting structure can then be used to support the extra layer of drywall.

Return on investment

Soundproofing your basement is unlikely to boost the resale value of your home. However, if you rent out space, it should be easy to recoup the costs. Nevertheless, the best reason to soundproof your basement ceiling is to make your home a more comfortable space to live in.