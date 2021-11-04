Local Government
South River citizens tired of waiting for adequate cell phone and broadband Internet service
Following a monthly report on local projects from the Virginia Department Of Transportation’s Ed Carter, the Warren County Board of Supervisors were questioned by two of Chairman Cheryl Cullers South River District constituents about a long-festering sore point – adequate cell phone and broadband Internet service in that southern section of the county. First, Brian Wilkinson and then Paul Balserak, both of Gooney Manor Loop in Browntown asked the board to expedite efforts to bring those technological services many at this point in the 21st century take for granted to them and their neighbors.
Wilkinson, a 25-year resident of the county, told the board he brought a petition with him signed by 169 people he described as “primarily of the Browntown valley across into Bentonville”. But citing conversations with others on the issue of broadband and cell service, added he believed the issue was more widespread throughout more remote portions of the county.
While commending the board for its recent inquiries into participating in a regional broadband initiative – “We’re very hopeful for that,” he said, adding, “But we need you to give us sustained attention to this whole process. I track back over the last 10 years and the county has, frankly, given lip service to improving these kinds of services in our area.” Now was the time for follow-thru on such promises, Wilkinson told the board, asking that citizens be involved in the implementation process to assure timely progress.
“We feel we’re at risk in many different kinds of ways. COVID has accentuated this. Last year in particular, access to educational materials for our children was diminished. We still have children who are going and sitting in the parking lots of their schools in order to access the Internet, he told the board.
The next speaker expanded on Wilkinson’s comments on problems accessing emergency services being a life-threatening aspect of the problem. Noting his age of 83, and medical conditions including asthma and what he called a “severe” allergic reaction to yellow jacket bee stings, Paul Balserak noted occasional personal “urgency” in being able to reach county emergency medical services when necessary. He said that at times even landline phone service hasn’t functioned when needed – “And I haven’t been able to get in touch with them because we have no cell phone service,” he said of his home area’s communication breakdown to the outside world. “So, please help us. I don’t know why it’s taking us so long to get decent service to our part of the county,” Balserak concluded as he thanked the board for listening to his and the previous speaker’s concerns.
During his report, County Administrator Ed Daley told the board a state-level decision on the awarding of grants to facilitate regional broadband service applications was expected by the end of December because the outgoing governor wanted to announce the grants before leaving office. Daley noted the county’s projected costs for the broadband expansion at $19 million.
Down one member, Delores Oates was absent with a cited “family emergency”, the board also got a report from Stacy Swain of the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office. That report included a summary of the return of 4-H members to the Warren County Fairgrounds for their livestock exhibits after a COVID-aborted Fair situation in 2020.
The Clarke County factor in the ‘Farms’
In other business the board voted 4-0 on a motion by Mabe, seconded by Fox, to accept a request from the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF) for the county to take on an estimated $1325.51 quarterly expense related to attempting to get Clarke County resident of the “Farms” to pay “deeded lot fees”. A letter from POSF Chairman Ralph Rinaldi explained the situation currently involving 34 Farms residents over the county line into Clarke who has deeded lot fees attached to their deeds. That is 34 of a total of over 200 Farms residents who live in Clarke County. Interim County Attorney Jason Ham explained that neither the POSF nor the County has the authority to collect the fees from out-of-county residents.
Approval of the request will keep the POSF from having to increase its deeded lot fees to Warren County residents by $322.49 to $$1,648.
Other business
The board also approved a 12-item consent agenda with one item having been removed at the meeting’s outset. That item was the approval of the 2022 board meeting schedule. Tony Carter, who will not be present for next year’s meeting schedule, suggested letting the newly aligned board seated in January with his and Archie Fox’s – neither ran for reelection – replacements in place, work with returning board members to approve that meeting schedule. The primary reason he cited was the recent discussion of moving the 9 a.m. morning meetings to later in the day. Allowing the board who will have those meetings to make the decision seemed the fair thing to do, Carter suggested. The board approved the Consent Agenda as amended, by a 4-0 vote.
The board also heard several departmental reports during the County Administrator’s report, updating personnel and project management items. Among those was Fire & Rescue’s update on its “Boot Drive” scheduled physically for this weekend, with an additional online aspect available as well (see Royal Examiner’s Community Events Calendar). The board also was informed of the arrival of Alisa Scott into the County’s Purchasing Department. Scott was Purchasing Agent for the Town of Front Royal. She is the second staffer, IT Director Todd Jones being the first, to move from Town to County employment in recent months.
Following the two-hour Closed/Executive Session, the county administrator publicly briefed the board on the necessity for the redistricting discussed in the closed session. That reason, Daley explained is countywide population changes over the past 10 years that have taken some electoral districts out of a mandated 5% proximity to each other.
The full meeting and post-closed session work session are viewable in the County video.
County Supervisors re-explore Regional Water Authority dynamics, cite potential benefits for Town and County
The day after learning what its post-2021 roster will be with two members not having run for re-election, the Warren County Board of Supervisors convened for a light agenda meeting, a lengthy Closed/Executive Session discussion of EDA-related litigation and related matters, and coming electoral redistricting, before concluding with a one-topic work session on Wednesday morning, November 3.
That work session topic may have held the day’s most long-term interest for the county’s future. At the request of outgoing Happy Creek District Supervisor Tony Carter (to be replaced in January by “Jay” Butler; with Vicky Cook in for Archie Fox in the Fork), the board revisited what it hopes will be a joint initiative exploration with the Town of Front Royal of joining a regional water authority spearheaded by the existing Frederick County Water Authority, and also involving Clarke County.
“I can’t speak for the Town, obviously, but I think they should be part of this conversation. On one hand, to me it seems like it would be well worth them exploring the opportunity to partner up and become part of the regional water authority because that does give them an additional source of water from the north end,” Carter said in explaining his asking the topic be brought back to another work session.
As previously reported, the Frederick Water Authority, which is an independent entity whose board is appointed by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, has ground sources of water and perpetual storage rights cited at 4 billion gallons, enough to give its current user base a year of backup water supply. The EPA cites 21 days of backup as a standard, while “most communities hope for 3-5 days of storage” Frederick Water Authority Executive Director Eric Lawrence told county officials on October 12.
Front Royal’s water utility draws its entire water supply from the Shenandoah River, which is drawn from by multiple municipal sources and faces pollution issues from time to time, temporarily limiting water utility access. Carter noted that there are many questions to be asked and answered as to how joining a regional water authority would impact the Town’s central water utility service. But the answers could be beneficial to the Town, Carter said, potentially spreading Town system costs across a broader support base and ultimately leading to lower operational, as well as customer, costs.
And the Town’s current commercial-industrial customer base in the county’s north corridor to Fairgrounds Road would be protected by the Route 522/340 Corridor Agreement, Carter pointed out of the 1990s document. How service would be provided to commercial-industrial or residential growth north of Fairgrounds Road was one of those questions still to be answered, but one that could likely be negotiated to everyone’s benefit, Carter surmised. Having served on the Front Royal Town Council for 7-1/2 years (7-1-94 to 1-1-02) before resigning after being elected to the county board when the Town still had May elections, Carter has a fairly broad perspective on how the Corridor Agreement facilitating the extension of Front Royal’s water utility into the county without annexation evolved.
County Board Chair Cullers agreed that a joint exploration of the regional option was the best path forward. Her major concern for the existing Town water system was how much backup supply it has that could cover maintaining the water supply, particularly to the Dominion Power Plant, which is dependent on a large water supply to fuel its cooling system. The regional option could expand the available backup in such an emergency, and perhaps reduce the cost of the redundant water line the Town is now planning for the north corridor, Cullers suggested.
“One of the biggest things that’s come out of this is to get the Town and the County talking totally about this water – because without (that discussion) it’s not going to happen,” Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe surmised, drawing Cullers’ agreement.
See the discussion in its entirety in the County meeting/work session video, beginning at the 1-hour-10-minute-25-second mark.
EDA emerges from lengthy Closed Session to consider assistance to Angel Tree Program and C-CAP winter food storage
(Editor’s note: The Salvation Army notified Royal Examiner that their holiday toy collection/distribution program is known as Angel Tree, as opposed to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots effort. We in turn notified the EDA Board Chairman and received permission to make the correction to this press release.)
The EDA Board of Directors met today for their regular monthly meeting. All board members were present along with legal counsel. The Board went into closed session for approximately two and half hours to discuss transition, personnel, loan restructure, and disposition of property. The Board returned to open session at approximately 11:30.
The Board discussed the transition and how the county and the EDA were working well together. Taryn Logan, Assistant County Administrator, is also the Interim EDA Executive Director working on new prospects and marketing of EDA property. Ed Daley, County Administrator will work with the EDA on current projects. The County and EDA are actively recruiting a new Executive Director and administrative assistant. Jeff Browne thanked board members for stepping up to keep the EDA operation running smoothly.
Jeff Browne discussed the use of a portion the EDA administrative building through December 22nd for the Salvation Army Angel Tree holiday toy collection and distribution campaign. The EDA will also assist C-CAP in finding proper storage for needed food through the winter.
Jeff Browne and Scott Jenkins discussed the use of interns beginning in January to assist with EDA research and future projects. Scott Jenkins reviewed the “job description”. Taryn Logan stated the use of interns by the county has been a very successful venture in the past. Ed Daley, County Administrator, also supported the proposed program.
Marjorie Martin (Jorie) will assume the duties to update the website working with Queen Consulting. Meeting dates, and updated site information will posted.
The Board is working with vendors to clean the air conditioning ducts in the EDA administration building.
Next EDA Board Meeting: Combined meeting for November and December, December 3, 2021: The meeting will be held via zoom at 9:00 AM
County Supervisors change November meeting date – stay mum on Closed Session EDA litigation discussion
The only open session action taking by the Warren County Board of Supervisors at a Special Meeting of Tuesday, October 26, was authorization to change the date of a November Supervisors meeting from the 16th to the 18th. That item was a late addition to the agenda made and acted on prior to a scheduled closed session.
The bulk of the 5 p.m. meeting, about an hour-and-a-quarter, was taken up by a Closed/Executive Session to discuss Economic Development Authority litigation. As Royal Examiner readers know, that is an oft-behind closed doors topic over the last two-plus years in the wake of the $26-million to $62 million FR-WC EDA financial scandal that began unravelling in mid-2018. No announcement or action regarding that litigation was offered during the brief open session to adjournment shortly after 6:20 p.m.
As has been previously reported, the EDA financial scandal involves civil and criminal cases, the latter now handled at the federal level by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Virginia headquartered in Harrisonburg. Before criminal indictments were dropped by the Special Prosecutor at the state level due to speedy trial concerns surrounding the mountain of documented evidence, estimated at over a million pages, there were as many as 23 co-defendants alleged as co-conspirators of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald. The federal prosecutor launched action on August 31, filing a 34-count indictment against McDonald, including 16 counts of money laundering, 10 for bank fraud, 7 for wire fraud, and 1 count of aggravated identity theft regarding someone identified as “T.T.” (ITFederal principal Truc Tran perhaps?)
In related civil litigation, McDonald and the EDA reached an agreement in which $9-million-dollars of assets were ruled out of McDonald’s bankruptcy court filing as owed to the EDA, though without any admission of fault by McDonald. As part of that agreement the EDA recently announced assumption of ownership of McDonald Real Estate LLC MoveOn8’s undeveloped 41-acre Happy Creek parcel valued at over a million dollars.
The EDA and Town of Front Royal are also engaged in dueling civil countersuits initiated by the Town, claiming disputed lost assets related to the financial scandal. During the tenure of Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick, other than then-Mayor Eugene Tewalt, the town council chose to ignore EDA offers to sit down in a non-litigious, good faith effort to determine exactly what was owed to the Town related to the alleged misdirected EDA assets involved in Town and County capital improvement and economic development projects financed through the EDA. The Town has since initiated an effort to create its own unilateral Front Royal EDA (FREDA) operating independently of the over half-century-old Town-County EDA, which technically the Town is still a legal, if now silent, partner in.
That independent EDA effort has become a political hot potato in the coming Town Special Election to fill resigned member Jacob Meza’s seat. In recent years the County had fully funded EDA operational costs, with each municipality covering its own debt service related to EDA financing of projects. Independent conservative council candidate Bruce Rappaport has made the unilateral Front Royal EDA a major target of his campaign, citing it as a waste of town taxpayer money and destructive wrench in the cog of Town-County relations.
Council approves ongoing project budget amendments, bids for services without dissent
Unlike some past, and possibly future meetings, it was a full but uncontroversial agenda facing the Front Royal Town Council the evening of Monday, October 25. In fact, the most controversial part of the meeting may have been when during her motion for approval, Vice-Mayor Lori Athey Cockrell noted that proposed Town Board of Architectural Review (BAR) member/re-appointee “Gary Vaughn”, whose last name was misspelled in the agenda packet minus a second “a”, was also known locally as “Dewey”.
However, even that nickname revelation created no dissent among the four-member quorum present. Cockrell’s motion to reappoint Vaughan, as well as appoint Katherine Snyder, to corresponding four-year BAR terms running from November 13, 2021, to November 13, 2025, passed by a unanimous 4-0 roll-call vote, Gary Gillespie absent and resigned Jacob Meza’s seat still vacant pending the November 2nd Special Council Election.
The BAR appointment/reappointment vote was just one of eight 4-0 votes for approval on the evening, largely revolving around budget amendments to continue projects into the coming fiscal year and contractual bid awards for services, as well as one for pump equipment replacement at the Town’s water treatment plant.
Of those two budget amendments made after public hearings at which there were no speakers, $2,052,07.98 was committed to continue “urgent sanitary sewer point repairs” that were state-mandated for upgrades; and $11,351,303.86 to Outstanding Purchase Orders “to carry forward unpaid balances on purchase orders not completed as of June 30, 2021”. That $11.35-plus-million dollars will be split between seven departmental fund balances, including the Town General Fund ($1.37 million), Special Projects ($1.12 million), Electric Fund ($602,321), Sewer Fund ($3.53 million), Water Fund ($2.46 million), Solid Waste Fund ($253,029), and Street Fund ($2 million).
Connected to the $2.05 million budget amendment on Sanitary Sewer System repairs was the awarding of a contract to Snyder Environmental Services, Inc. to accomplish those repairs. Awarding of the contract to Snyder Environmental was recommended by CHA Consulting, the Town’s hired Infiltration & Inflow Abatement project consultant, as well as by Town staff. And speaking of CHA Consulting, following the BAR appointments they led off the Contract and Bid Awards portion of “Business Items” not requiring public hearings to precede council action.
However, prior to a vote on the awarding of the Snow Removal contract to Timber Works LLC, Vice-Mayor Cockrell did comment that from information received earlier a staffing shortage currently existing within the town department that normally takes care of snow removal was the reason the contract was being offered to an outside company this year. Town Manager Steven Hicks verified Cockrell’s information. The snow removal contract was set at a rate of “$125 per hour for each 7.5 snowplow and $125 per hour for each skid steer loader”.
A bid award of $23,950 was awarded to CHA Consulting for “the successful completion of an Operations Plan and Drought Management Plan as requested from the Water Treatment Plant”.
A “sole source purchase” was also approved to replace three “raw water pumps at the Luray Avenue Pump Station from Flomex, Inc., in the amount of $316,860”. It was noted in the staff summary that $190,000 going to the purchase was available in “the Water Treatment Plant’s existing budget (line item) 9601-47001” and that “the remaining funds were encumbered under the Water Treatment Plant’s capital improvements line item” in purchase orders for $75,000 (30053), two at $29,609 each (30147 and 30282), and $55,782 (30351).
The business items portion of the agenda was wrapped up with a bid award for De-Icing Road Salt to Morton Salt, Inc at $79.61 per ton.
Council also approved a two-item Consent Agenda, adopting Resolutions of support of the Empower Retirement Plan Document and application for a VDOT Revenue Sharing Program for the 8th Street Bridge replacement project.
All approvals were by a 4-0 council consensus.
Rail Trail tourism revenue potential
Also, near the outset of Tuesday’s meeting council heard a summary of the Rail Trail Project the Town has been invited to join with several other municipalities in a three-county portion of the Shenandoah Valley. Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission Executive Director Brandon Davis cited estimates of potential tourism revenue that could be generated by converting abandoned railroad tracks into hiking paths joining the involved communities. He cited the idea of taking now abandoned railroad tracks that were an “engine for economic development” in the 1800s and resurrecting that economic development revenue potential in 2021 through a different use targeting the Valley’s natural tourism potential and destination for hikers.
The projected revenue estimates he gave should have gotten council’s attention. They included $32.3 million in new tourism revenue for the three-county area per year, beginning in 2030 when the project is expected to be completed for system-wide Rail Trail use. It was also estimated to generate 319 new jobs in tourism related businesses like restaurants, motels, hotels, retail and others as of 2030. Increased annual tax revenues were estimated at $1.7 million for counties, $200,000 for towns, as well as an additional $600,000 per year for the state. In addition, $18.7 million in spending was estimated in spending to complete the conversion of the abandoned rail lines into walkable hiking trails.
“This would be a transformational project that would only continue to give back to our communities over time. And it would be a destination facility, not just something that’s used by locals … And we believe people will visit our area because of this trail, not just as an added benefit to all the great reasons to come here,” Davis told town officials. He also noted the input of a qualified expert in the area of tourism and finances to the Rail Trail revenue estimates, a Dr. Cline, whom Davis said he wanted to thank publicly for his input.
No action was required as the Town and County are both still receiving developmental information on the project, though a commitment decision is likely expected in the not too distant future on yet another project the two municipalities could jointly and cooperatively participate in.
See Davis’s presentation, as well as council and staff reports, and the above-described budget amendments, bid, and contract awarding votes in the Town video:
No announcements out of Town Planners Closed Session with town attorney
The Front Royal Planning Commission adjourned to Closed Session shortly after 6 p.m., Thursday, October 21st, for discussion with legal counsel. No announcement or action followed the Closed/Executive Session with Town Attorney Doug Napier. Vice Chair Connie Marshner convened the special meeting and closed session in the absence of Chairman Doug Jones, who arrived shortly after the commission entered the Executive Session behind closed doors.
The Notice of the Special Meeting cited the Closed Session topic as “a specific matter(s) that very recently came up before the Planning Commission and to consider making recommendations which may need to be addressed by the Front Royal Town Council.”
That wording was altered slightly in the motion to go into closed session read into the meeting record Thursday evening, citing the subject as: “matters that came up before the Planning Commission and which may require recommendations by the Planning Commission to Town Council, pursuant to Section 2.2-3711. A. 8. of the Code of Virginia”
What that “matter” or “matters” may be remains to be seen, as no announcement or action followed the closed session before the special meeting’s adjournment.
Joint Town Planning – Council Meeting kicks off Comprehensive Plan rewrite push
The Front Royal Planning Commission did not consider any new permit proposals this month, and instead met October 20 with the Town Council in a Leadership Forum to hear from the consultant team that will help the Town with a major rewrite of its Comprehensive Plan. The current plan dates from 1998. In that version of the Comprehensive Plan, the Town sought to address the problem of an increasing number of community residents who had to commute to the Washington DC metropolitan area leaving a bedroom community without a strong economic base or community character. The plan also identified the loss of the rural character of the area by residential developments in rural areas or mountain development as slowly robbing town residents of the public values contributed by surrounding farms and natural areas. Many of the themes and emphasis areas in the old plan are even more relevant in 2021.
Summit Design and Engineering, the firm that the town has tapped to provide expertise and staff to conduct the rewrite, provided an overview of the schedule and areas of concentration for the joint session, as they had in a one-on-one meeting with council the previous day. Ann Darby, the Summit Design representative, explained that the Comprehensive Plan is a guiding document that envisions what the future of a community looks like and outlines steps it takes to get there. A particularly important point is that although the plan itself does not have the force of law, it should lead to changes in the official zoning map and the Zoning and Subdivision ordinances that bring legal weight to the adopted guidelines.
Town Planning Director Lauren Kopishke outlined the results of a Town Council session held on October 19 where council members identified their vision for the town. That vision included:
- An abundance of retail options
- A walkable community
- Riverfront Development and Access
- Preserve and enhance Downtown
- Natural Resources
- Small town charm and architecture
- Community Appearance
- Lodging Options
- Public Transit options
- Small area planning for key areas.
During the October 19 meeting, Council also identified areas that the members felt should be revisited during the Comprehensive Plan rewrite:
- A Road Diet, described as a review of the roadways in the town and how they can be made appropriate to the traffic levels
- Expansion of the entrance corridors
- Minimization of trip time for basic necessities
- Location of Industrial Zoning
- Desirable vs. undesirable uses
- Traffic Concerns
- Congestion
- Bike/Pedestrian safety
- Public Transport expansion
The vision and goals identified during the process of rewriting the Comprehensive Plan are really only the beginning of the process. A useful Comprehensive Plan is the product of, not only the team assembled by the Town with participation of a consultant, council itself, and the Planning Commission, but the largest and most challenging part – public participation.
The traditional permit process used for individual projects or permit requests includes advertisements in the neighborhoods affected by the granting of a use permit, public hearings, and council approval, but it was noted the Comprehensive Plan needs much more. To properly address the small-town character, economic, environmental, and housing sustainability, tourism, mobility and accessibility, public health and safety, responsive and accountable governance, and public services, the plan needs input from citizens, businesses, and even visitors, in addition to the planning experts and government staff. The Town Planning Department will be reaching out to the public with a variety of tools to gather public input. The team will use public input sessions, an interactive website, online and paper surveys, comment sessions for draft documents, and vision statements to reach the widest population of those citizens, business owners, and visitors who will be impacted by the decisions made in the review and rewrite.
Because the plan must be grounded in current reality, the team intends to spend the initial months of the process gathering information on existing conditions. It must take account of what is working, and not working, Darby said. The plan will be ultimately organized around 11 general areas:
- Community Appearance
- Transportation
- Land Use
- Economic Development
- Capital Improvements
- Tourism
- Housing
- Parks & Open Space, Development Areas
- Goals, Vision, and Future
The benefits of both the Comprehensive Plan and the ensuing Subdivision and Zoning Ordinances are for both citizens and businesses – Companies want to locate in places where their employees would want to live, and citizens want an active local economy for employment and supply for their everyday needs. A good plan builds realistic expectations, better transparency, and a healthier community. Work is expected to continue on the Comprehensive Plan into February of 2023.
