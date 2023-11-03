South River School Board Elections: Leslie Mathews Speaks Out on Key Issues

Mathews Highlights Education, Drug Concerns, and Student Behavior Ahead of Election.

Leslie Mathews, a candidate for the South River School Board, recently sat down with Mike McCool to shed light on her campaign’s developments and the core issues she aims to address. The interview came just ahead of the final voting day, signaling a close to an election season marked by active engagement and community feedback.

From the early days of her campaign, Mathews has prioritized meeting constituents face-to-face, hearing their concerns, and sharing her perspective on the challenges facing Warren County Schools. This grassroots approach of “door knocking” has allowed her to grasp the most pressing issues in the district, namely academic achievement, drug overdoses, and student behavior.

One standout concern is the district’s academic levels. Mathews, herself a Warren County graduate, recognizes the struggles post-pandemic. Recent studies by Governor Youngkin reveal that over half of third through eighth graders across Virginia failed their reading State of Learning (SOL) exams, with a similarly alarming number failing in math. The newly launched All-In Tutoring Plan aims to address this by encouraging community involvement in tutoring, with a particular emphasis on math and reading.

While academic struggles are pressing, so are the real-life stories of students and their encounters with drugs. Mathews shared a harrowing account of a student who witnessed another overdose in a school restroom. Recent executive orders from Governor Youngkin now mandate school superintendents to notify all parents within a 24-hour timeframe of such incidents. Mathews lauds this as a step towards accountability and a more informed parent community.

Behavioral issues also top the list of concerns. Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Ballinger, with whom Mathews recently spoke, acknowledged the concerns and outlined new measures being tested in middle schools. Mathews expressed hope that increased transparency and proactive steps will drive tangible improvements in student behavior.

But Mathews isn’t all about challenges; she also brings hope and inspiration. Reflecting on her time at Warren County High School, she emphasized the motto “the best we can be” given to her by a cherished teacher, Mr. Robert Mason. This sentiment resonates with her campaign, suggesting a vision of pushing past limits and achieving new heights.

As the election draws near, Mathews will be present at the precincts in South River, ready to meet voters and make a final push for their trust and support. McCool, in wrapping up, urged all eligible citizens to exercise their voting rights – a cornerstone of democracy.