Space-saving ideas for small bedrooms

Whether it’s a child’s room, guest room, or main bedroom, small rooms can be difficult to design. Here are some ideas to maximize the available space.

• Store things under the bed. Buy a bed with built-in storage or simply use bins and boxes to store things underneath. If your bed is too close to the ground, use bed risers to elevate it. Alternatively, consider investing in a loft bed to free up space on the floor for a desk, sofa, or play area.

• Opt for double-duty furniture. Look for floor lamps with shelves, ottomans with storage space, and cabinets fronted by a full-length mirror. Also, consider that a desk can serve as a nightstand, and a dresser can be used as a changing table.

• Hang shelves above doors. This often-ignored area is an ideal place for a shelf. Buy pretty baskets or bins to hold your things, and neatly display them in this out-of-the-way spot.

• Use the space behind doors. Use the backs of closet and bedroom doors to hang hooks, towel bars, over-the-door organizers, or pegboards. This will make it easy to store your items.

In general, designing vertically will allow you to make the most of a small bedroom. Installing shelves and cabinets close to the ceiling is particularly useful and will help you keep the space tidy.