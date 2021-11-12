Connect with us

Food

Spaghetti squash with tomato sauce

Published

2 hours ago

on

If you’re looking for a healthy and delicious alternative to pasta, spaghetti squash is now in season. Serve it up with homemade tomato sauce for a delightfully simple fall meal.

Start to finish: 1 hour (20 minutes active)
Servings: 4

Ingredients
• 1 spaghetti squash
• 1/4 cup olive oil, divided
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 1 can whole tomatoes
• 1 onion, finely chopped
• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
• 1 tablespoon dried oregano
• 1 dried bay leaf
• 1 teaspoon dried chili flakes
• A few fresh basil leaves, to garnish

Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Slice the squash in half lengthwise, and use a spoon to remove the seeds and stringy pulp from the center. Drizzle half the olive oil over the squash, and season it with salt and pepper. Place the squash cut side down on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast in the oven for 45 minutes.



2. Meanwhile, place the other half of the olive oil and the remaining ingredients in a pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and let simmer for about 40 minutes.

3. Remove the squash from the oven and let it cool. In the meantime, puree the sauce using an immersion blender, and add seasoning if needed.

4. Turn over the squash halves and use a fork to scrape the flesh into spaghetti-like strands. Divide the squash among 4 plates, top with sauce, and garnish with fresh basil leaves.

 

5 types of cakes to (re)discover

Published

30 mins ago

on

November 12, 2021

By

Whether you have a major sweet tooth or just enjoy the occasional dessert, here are five irresistible cakes you can make at home or pick up from a local shop.

1. Angel food cake
Light as a feather, this ring-shaped cake is made with flour, sugar, and egg whites — no butter! Enjoy it with fresh fruit, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, or ice cream.

2. Swiss roll cake
This unique type of sponge cake is slathered with jam, icing, or whipped cream before being rolled up. A common iteration is the decadent yule log served around Christmas.

3. Poundcake
This cake is traditionally made with a pound each of flour, butter, eggs, and sugar. Ideal for teatime, it may be flavored with orange or lemon and dusted with icing sugar.


4. Upside-down cake
Baked in a pan with its toppings at the bottom, this moist cake can be made with apples, pineapple, rhubarb, peaches, and more. Serve it with vanilla ice cream or maple syrup.

5. Black Forest cake
This German classic consists of chocolate sponge cake layered with whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and cherries soaked in kirsch (a type of sour cherry brandy).

If you want to treat yourself to these or other desserts, visit the bakeries and pastry shops in your area.

 

Zucchini bread

Published

1 week ago

on

November 2, 2021

By

When you add zucchini to lightly sweetened bread, the result is impossible to resist.

Start to finish: 1 hour 10 minutes (10 minutes active)
Servings: 4

Ingredients
• 2 zucchinis
• 2 eggs
• 2/3 cup melted butter
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 1/2 cup brown sugar
• 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
• 2 cups flour
• 1 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped

Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease a 10 by 5-inch loaf pan.


2. Cut off the ends of the zucchinis, then grate them using a cheese grater. Place the grated zucchini in a large bowl, and combine it with all the other ingredients except the flour and nuts. Incorporate everything until the mixture has a uniform texture. Add the flour and mix well. Repeat with the nuts.

3. Pour the mixture into the pan, and bake for about 60 minutes or until a fork inserted in the center of the bread comes out clean. Let cool, then slice and serve.

4 kitchen gadgets that will make your life easier

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 1, 2021

By

If you love to cook but are finding it difficult to complete certain kitchen tasks as you get older, here are four gadgets that may come in handy.

1. Pitter. This tool allows you to remove the pit from cherries, olives, and other small fruits with ease. Plus, it’s much faster to use than a paring knife.

2. Jar opener. This inexpensive gadget is ideal for any cook with reduced mobility, and there are numerous options available. However, it’s best to choose a device with a non-slip silicone grip that can open multiple-sized lids.

3. Electric can opener. If you have limited mobility or reduced grip strength, this is the gadget for you. All you have to do is position the can and let the device do the rest.


4. Egg breaker. This tool can help you crack open eggs without any mess or bits of shell falling into your food. Some models also come with a bonus attachment that makes it easy to separate yolks from whites.

To find other accessories that will make it easier to prepare the recipes you love, visit your local kitchen supply store.

Teaching kids to cook leads to lifelong rewards

Published

3 weeks ago

on

October 25, 2021

By

If you want to help your kids learn to eat well, teach them how to cook. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, cooking isn’t just a useful life skill — it also helps kids build their math, science, literacy, and fine motor skills with hands-on learning. And the key to helping build your child’s interest in cooking is to start young and be consistent.

Very young children might develop an interest in helping out in the kitchen around 18 months — clear away any hazards (such as sharp utensils, heavy or hot items, cleaning products, and trip hazards) and let them help with washing vegetables, stirring room-temperature ingredients, sprinkling flour, and decorations or spooning ingredients into bowls. Toddlers will also have a blast just watching you work, so consider setting up a safe place for them to watch you in action.

Between three and five, kids will develop greater dexterity and a desire for independence. Let them roll out dough with a rolling pin, cut soft ingredients (like soft fruits or vegetables) with a plastic knife, tear lettuce for salads, or snap stems from string beans.|

Five to seven-year-olds might be ready to take on basic knife skills, or they can use kid-sized scissors to snip herbs. Measuring is a great way to practice math skills, and they can also help set the table and clean up after meals.


Eight to 11-year-olds are ready for more complex tasks, like planning meals and following simple recipes that gradually build their cooking skills. They might also be ready to use a stove and smaller appliances like a stand mixer or food processor (with your supervision, of course).

Above all, learning to cook should be fun, not daunting or stressful — don’t worry about a few messes or dinners that don’t turn out quite as you’d hoped. Relax, include your children as much as you can, and enjoy watching them bloom into curious, independent chefs.

Miso: what is it and how to use it

Published

3 weeks ago

on

October 19, 2021

By

Miso is a traditional Japanese paste. It’s made by fermenting soybeans with salt, koji culture, and sometimes other ingredients such as rice, buckwheat, barley, and oats.

Usually consumed as a condiment, miso is often added to soups, stews, sauces, marinades, dressings, and more. It’s also delicious with corn on the cob. Furthermore, some people use miso as a substitute for butter or salt in certain baking recipes.

The color and flavor of miso changes depending on a number of factors. For example, the longer miso is fermented, the more pungent it’ll taste. In addition, the type of soybean or grain that’s used can result in a lighter or darker colored miso. You may need to test out several types of miso to find ones that appeal to your taste buds and work best with your favorite dishes.

Lastly, miso is high in protein and contains bacteria that are good for your gut. However, if you want to enjoy all of the miso’s nutritional benefits, it’s best to purchase an organic variety.


 

Spooky good: Banana mummies and cookie spiders

Published

4 weeks ago

on

October 15, 2021

By

Here are some Halloween-appropriate, kid-friendly treats that require just a few easy ingredients and give kids the chance to make a fun, tasty mess.

Kids can easily make these treats, although adults have to supervise melting chocolate and trimming banana skewers.

Banana mummies
1 bunch bananas or as many as desired (firm bananas work best)
White chocolate wafers for melting (candy coating is also fine)
Chocolate icing or chocolate wafers for melting
Candy eyes
Bamboo skewers

Peel bananas and slice in half. Carefully slide skewer into banana halves lengthwise, then set on a tray and place in freezer for at least an hour to harden — note that long skewers may need to be trimmed. When bananas are frozen, melt white chocolate wafers or candy coating according to package directions, then carefully dip bananas in coating until covered. Place coated bananas in the refrigerator until coating is set, then decorate with melted semi-sweet chocolate or chocolate icing to create bandages and glue on candy eyes. Freeze until set, then serve.



Cookie spiders
1 package sandwich cookies (we used Halloween Oreos, but Double Stuf Oreos will also work well)
White chocolate wafers or icing — any color or flavor is fine, but we used leftover melted white chocolate from the Banana Mummies
Mini pretzel rods
Candy eyes

Carefully twist cookies apart. Count out eight pretzel rods for each cookie — these are the legs. Dip just the tip of each pretzel rod in the melted white chocolate or icing, then press into the frosting side of the sandwich cookie. Be careful not to press too hard, or the cookie itself might break. Repeat for each of the eight legs. Replace the top of the sandwich cookie before the white chocolate or frosting sets. Use white chocolate or frosting to glue on the candy eyes. Spiders are ready to eat almost immediately.

