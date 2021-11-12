Spaghetti squash with tomato sauce

If you’re looking for a healthy and delicious alternative to pasta, spaghetti squash is now in season. Serve it up with homemade tomato sauce for a delightfully simple fall meal.

Start to finish: 1 hour (20 minutes active)

Servings: 4

Ingredients

• 1 spaghetti squash

• 1/4 cup olive oil, divided

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• 1 can whole tomatoes

• 1 onion, finely chopped

• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 1 tablespoon dried oregano

• 1 dried bay leaf

• 1 teaspoon dried chili flakes

• A few fresh basil leaves, to garnish

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Slice the squash in half lengthwise, and use a spoon to remove the seeds and stringy pulp from the center. Drizzle half the olive oil over the squash, and season it with salt and pepper. Place the squash cut side down on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Roast in the oven for 45 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, place the other half of the olive oil and the remaining ingredients in a pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and let simmer for about 40 minutes.

3. Remove the squash from the oven and let it cool. In the meantime, puree the sauce using an immersion blender, and add seasoning if needed.

4. Turn over the squash halves and use a fork to scrape the flesh into spaghetti-like strands. Divide the squash among 4 plates, top with sauce, and garnish with fresh basil leaves.