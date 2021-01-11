Community Events
Winchester SPCA invites you to purchase a light in support of the Pets for Life program
The Pets for Life program at the Winchester SPCA invites you to purchase a light on behalf of your pet and help us Light a Path to end pet homelessness. Your donation will help us keep loved pets with their families and out of the overcrowded shelter system.
- $10 donation for one light
- $50 donation for 10 lights
- $100 donation for 20 lights
The lights will be illuminated February 1st in a virtual lighting ceremony.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 8th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, January 8:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
COMING SOON:
- “Cinderella”
- “Tom and Jerry”
- “What About Love”
- “Nobody”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Community Events
MEW Year adoption special by Winchester SPCA, January 12-14
The SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties is hosting a MEW Year adoption special. Mask up and stop by the adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane and adopt a kitty for just $21!
Special available to approved adopters. 3 days only, January 12-14, from 10am to 5pm.
Community Events
Winchester SPCA offering cat treats to local cat owners
Thanks to a generous donation, the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties is offering a free box of cat treats to all cat owners! Mask up and stop by 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester from 10AM – 5PM, Tuesday – Friday, to get your kitty a box of treats.
One box per kitty. While supplies last.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 1st
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, January 1:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
COMING SOON:
- “Cinderella”
- “Tom and Jerry”
- “What About Love”
- “Nobody”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Community Events
Battle of Trenton virtual presentation with the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia SAR
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Virtual Presentation of a Commemoration for the Battle of Trenton during the Revolutionary War. The ceremony took place on December 26, 2020, while onsite at Trenton, New Jersey. Participating were compatriots from 20 State Societies and included National SAR President General Jack Manning.
This event commemorated the battle immediately following George Washington’s famous crossing of the Delaware River in December 1776. On December 23, 1776, Thomas Paine wrote “these are the times that try men’s souls.” Washington’s army had suffered numerous defeats around New York City and many of his men were scheduled to depart the Army at the end of the year. The British forces under General William Howe had driven the Continental Army south from New York, across New Jersey. In mid-December, Washington led his army across the Delaware River where they camped on the Pennsylvania side. They were short of food, ammunition and supplies with many of the men preparing to depart from the disappointment of the harsh losses they had suffered. General Howe felt he needed to rest his army and after retiring to winter quarters they would start a spring offensive, find and destroy the colonial forces, putting an end to the revolution.
Meanwhile, Washington planned an assault on the British Hessian garrison at Trenton. He would take his army of 2,400 men flanked by a 2,900 man diversionary force under Colonel John Cadwalader and a blocking move by General James Ewing’s 700 men. With his men and cannons, Washington crossed the icy Delaware River and began a 19 mile march towards Trenton in a freezing storm. Neither Cadwalader or Ewing were able to carry out the plans.
At Trenton, Colonel Johann Rall commanded a Hession force of 1,400 men. Although receiving warnings of the colonial movements, he was unprepared for the attack. With Colonel Henry Knox’s cannons firing on the garrison, Washington split his forces with Nathaniel Greene attacking from the north and John Sullivan from the west. Rall was not able to establish a defensive perimeter and after a running battle, the Hessions quickly surrendered, suffering 22 killed (including Col Rall), 92 wounded and 918 captured. The Americans suffered two frozen to death and five wounded.
After the victory, Washington, with prisoners and captured supplies, withdrew across the Delaware. After the battle, he was able to convince many of his men to remain an additional six weeks. The colonials had won a stunning victory. They defeated a major garrison with few casualties and captured critical supplies in the process. With this and the follow on victory ten days later at the Battle of Princeton, the Revolution had survived.
Participating for the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were dual member and President of the Virginia Society, Bill Schwetke, Chapter President Marc Robinson, compatriots Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Chip Daniel, Brett Osborn, Clay Robinson and dual member (also representing the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter) Charles Jameson.
Community Events
Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia SAR participated in Wreaths Across America
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in the Wreaths Across America (WAA) Program by placing eight wreaths on Revolutionary War patriot graves. These included three graves in Warren County and five graves in Frederick County at the Back Creek Quaker Cemetery. One wreath was placed at the grave of the founding President of the Chapter, Al White, at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal.
Wreaths Across America’s mission is to remember the men and women who served our country, honor our military and their families and teach our children about our freedom and those who protect it. This program began in 1992 and was originally planned for an older section of Arlington National Cemetery as a tribute to those veteran graves who were not receiving visitors. This has grown to tributes being paid at over 1,000 cemeteries across the nation.
WAA conducts programs to honor veterans, including the popular “Thanks a Million” campaign which distributes cards to people all over the country giving veterans a simple “thank you” for their service. WAA participates in several veterans’ events throughout the year and works with local veterans organizations. They are committed to teaching younger generations about the value of their freedoms and the importance of honoring those who sacrificed so much to protect these freedoms. The organization offers learning tools, interactive media projects and opportunities for youth groups to participate in the events.
Participating for the Chapter were Dale Corey, Clay Robinson and Marc Robinson.
King Cartoons
Wind: 0mph ESE
Humidity: 63%
Pressure: 30.22"Hg
UV index: 0
52/32°F
54/30°F