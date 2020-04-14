Community Events
SPCA virtual “Pets for Life” Art Show
At the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties, we know the importance of pets to your family. We understand the unconditional companionship of a pet is vital during times of uncertainty and crisis. We believe that every family deserves a pet, and every pet deserves a family and where a pet is a “Pet for Life.”
We are introducing a fun art project, for animal lovers of all ages, to give you something fun to do during this time of isolation. We invite everyone to draw a picture of their lifetime pet, write the pet’s name on the picture, and then send it to us here at the SPCA. You can send it to us through Facebook messenger, email it to director@winchesterspca.org, or mail it to 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601. We’ll post your ‘pets for life’ on our social media for everyone to see. Don’t be shy, we’ll keep your work anonymous, we just want to celebrate your pets!
The Virtual Art Show will run through April 30, 2020!
Send bracelets to quarantined residents of Commonwealth Assisted Living in Front Royal through WeAreSPACE.org
Join us in giving our beloved local elders a tangible reminder that they are NOT alone, and we’re in this together. Visit www.wearespace.org/shop — choose “Gift for Elderly” and your bracelet order will be shipped to residents at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Front Royal, Virginia.
While we can’t go visit our elders, give a hug to the immuno-compromised and homeless, or make Personal Protection Equipment magically appear, we CAN send a symbol of our love, hope and solidarity to those feeling most alone and unsupported in these times. Liz Gibbs of SPACE, has adopted Commonwealth Assisted Living in Front Royal as a partner recipient of online orders of “We’re in this Together” bracelets. Join us in reminding local shut-in elderly that they are not alone by sending a lovely bracelet as a tangible reminder.
The bracelets are made out of recycled paper beads that are hand-rolled, one by one, by refugee women in Kampala, Uganda. Beyond financial opportunity, the bead creation serves as a meditative, therapeutic outlet for the women. They are then strung by the aunties and uncles of the Light Up Life Maisha Home, a home for orphans and vulnerable children in Kampala, Uganda. Their salary supports the home’s expenses including food and school fees for the children. “I’m so thankful that Liz joined me on my trip to Uganda in October 2019 and fell in love with the Light up Life family. She has taught me the value of supporting them through empowerment, not merely charity” says Beth Medved Waller of Liz’s Space Bracelet efforts which employ the volunteers of Light up Life. “Purchasing a bracelet is an ultimate win-win in that it helps support children in Uganda, warms the heart of strangers and friends who receive them, and can be a tangible daily reminder on our own wrists that we are truly all in this together, especially now,” she added.
HOW YOU CAN SUPPORT
- Shop: Select a Unity Bracelet Gift – the charm reads “We’re In This Together.”
- Checkout: Choose your Shipping Location – send to yourself, a specified recipient or have us deliver to one of our target populations through our partner organizations (all “Gift to Elderly” orders will be sent to Commonwealth Assisted Living until each resident has a bracelet)
- Pay: Choose your price – We, like other small businesses, are trying to make ends meet in this time. That being said, we don’t want financial worries to stop your generosity. Use code LOVE50 for 50% off your order if you need it. Because, you guessed it…we’re in this together.
- Celebrate: Smile big – you just made someone’s day and gave them a reminder that they are never alone – a gift they will be able to treasure even after this crisis has passed.
ABOUT SPACE:
SPACE PROMOTES COLLECTIVE INDIVIDUALISM BY SUPPORTING INDIVIDUALS TO CATALYZE COLLECTIVE CHANGE… Our products, starting with the paper bead bracelets, embody our values of empowerment and unity. The bracelets are handmade by refugee artisans and caretakers of vulnerable children in Kampala, Uganda and marketed/distributed by women in America. This project gives us the opportunity to put our skills to work and create financial freedom to support ourselves, our families and our community. The bracelets further empower every person who wears one to believe that they can create a new world, starting with themselves.
Every time you look at your bracelet, you can be reminded that:
- You made an environmentally positive decision by purchasing a product that is recycled and repurposed.
- You made a socially positive decision by purchasing a product that empowers refugee women and caretakers of vulnerable children.
- You made a spiritually positive decision by purchasing a product that supports unity, joy and the celebration of our shared humanity.
To make a purchase or a tax-deductible donation, please visit www.wearespace.org
WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
Belle Grove Plantation to further postpone opening for 2020 season
Belle Grove Plantation will delay opening for the 2020 season until at Thursday, June 11, 2020. This is in response to the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Executive Order 55 that requests residents to “stay at home” and extends the order to close museums and other businesses until June 10, 2020, unless amended or rescinded by a further executive order.
Belle Grove is closely monitoring news and guidance regarding COVID-19 from health and government officials to make sure that when we open to the public we will do so safely for our guests and personnel. The public is advised to check www.bellegrove.org for updates before planning a visit. The website also lists the status of special events scheduled for this spring and summer at Belle Grove.
Belle Grove will continue to share content on our website and the Museum Shop has products for sale at www.bellegrove.org/shop. We also share news and photographs daily on our social media streams at:
The Board of Directors and staff of Belle Grove Plantation wish everyone well and thank our nation’s medical and essential workers for their extraordinary work during this challenging time. We look forward to welcoming the public back to the property as soon as it is safe to do so.
About Belle Grove—Belle Grove Plantation is located off Route 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown, Virginia 22645 and is conveniently located to I-81 (use exit 302) and I-66. Belle Grove Plantation is a non-profit historic house museum that is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site (www.savingplaces.org). Belle Grove is also one of the partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park (www.nps.gov/cebe).
Take the “TOP COMMENT CHALLENGE”
Log onto Instagram or Facebook and share the “TOP COMMENT CHALLENGE” video and invitation to challenge your friends to join in!
INVITATION TO POST:
I challenge YOU to join us in the “TOP COMMENT CHALLENGE”– for just $10, we can all help keep small businesses and restaurants in hometowns everywhere afloat during the COVID-19 crisis. Be the first to comment on each video/post share in the “TOP COMMENT CHALLENGE” and win a $10 gift card to the business featured in the post!
- Share this video/post (found at www.TopCommentChallenge.com) and tag/check in at your favorite restaurant/business.
- Check back to see who made the first comment “#TOPCOMMENTCHALLENGE” and send them a $10 gift card or cash to be used at the restaurant/business you tagged.
- Challenge the winner to join the fun and support the small business/restaurant of their choice with a similar post challenge and $10 giveaway.
HAVE FUN WITH IT:
You can take the challenge a step further and come up with creative ways to make your “TOP COMMENT CHALLENGE” fun and engaging to help promote the business/ restaurant even more–ask your winner to share photos/comments, engage with the restaurant itself via posts and encourage others to participate in this easy way to keep local restaurants/businesses afloat for just $10 and less in than 10 minutes of your time.
ABOUT THE PROJECT:
Co-creator, Mitchell Smith:
“Beth and I connected this year when filming a video for the HGTV Hometown Takeover application for our hometown. We are now partnering in many ways to help shine a light in the darkness that our community of Warren County, VA is experiencing while facing the largest embezzlement scandal in Virginia history. Joining our efforts to shine a light in the darkness the world as a whole is experiencing during the COVID-19 crisis motivated us to create the “TOP COMMENT CHALLENGE” as the first of many ways we plan to inspire others to join together while apart to make a difference.”
Mitchell Smith began his career in social media marketing while a senior at Warren County High School in Virginia. Ever since, he’s helped multiple businesses ranging from local startups to nationally recognized brands increase their online presence and grow their client base via the power of social media. Mitchell is the owner of Expressed Legacy Marketing based in Front Royal, Virginia.
Co-creator, Beth Medved Waller:
“My nonprofit’s tagline is “What matters is your heart” and I believe that NOW is the time for each of us to join our hearts as one and make a change in this world. This is one of many ways I hope to inspire the world to remember that there’s only one team in this game of life, and we’re all on the same one, so let’s start playing together and beat COVID-19 and other challenges. I believe that this time we are spending physically apart can bring us all closer together through endeavors like “TOP COMMENT CHALLENGE.”
Hear the song Beth wrote lyrics to that shares the sentiment above: “What Matters is your Heart”
Beth Medved Waller is a self-proclaimed “Pretend Reporter (creating video interviews/articles to promote causes or events), Pretend Philanthropist (see whatmattersw2.com to learn about her initiatives) & a Pretend Singer/Songwriter” (hear her song at dollardreamdownload.com). She’s also a real life mother of two teens, founder of a 501(c)(3) nonprofit named WHAT MATTERS and a top producing real estate broker who has been recognized locally, regionally and nationally for her various real and pretend titles.
Learn more by visiting Beth’s website, or reviewing her online column at royalexaminer.com/author/waller, or read about her WHAT MATTERS story and how she transformed her life based on her favorite song of that name by singer/songwriter Edwin McCain.
Congressman Cline announces 2020 Congressional Art Competition
Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) announced the 2020 Congressional Art Competition today. The Congressional Art Competition is sponsored by the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives and is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia.
The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students in the District. The winning artwork will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol alongside other pieces from across the country and will also be featured on House.gov’s Congressional Art Competition page.
While schools remain closed due to the coronavirus, the Congressional Art Competition will continue as planned. This competition will allow students to remain engaged and hone their skills.
“All students from Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District are encouraged to participate in this year’s art competition,” Cline said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase artistic ability and for the selected winner to have their art on display for thousands of Capitol visitors throughout the next year. I am pleased that the competition will continue on as planned, and that the event has moved to electronic submissions to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.”
Artwork must be two-dimensional. Each framed artwork can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive in Washington, DC, framed. Even when framed, it must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions. No framed piece should weigh more than 15 pounds.
Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are as follows:
- Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.
- Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)
- Collages: must be two-dimensional
- Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints
- Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
- Computer-generated art
- Photographs
Each entry must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted. For more information on copyright laws, we recommend you visit the Scholastic website.
Due to COVID-19, submissions will only be accepted electronically. Students should submit photographs of their entry and the Student Release Form to ArtCompetitionVA06@mail.house.gov.
The Student Release Form can be found here.
Entries are due by May 1, 2020. A winner will be announced May 7. For more information, contact District Director Debbie Garrett at (540) 885-3861 or Staff Assistant Tyler Hook at (202) 225-5431.
Congressman Ben Cline represents the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia. He previously was an attorney in private practice and served both as an assistant prosecutor and Member of the Virginia House of Delegates. Cline and his wife, Elizabeth, live in Botetourt County with their two children.
LFCC Workforce Solutions work from home training
LFCC Workforce Solutions recognizes the challenges companies are facing as most workers are forced to temporarily work from home. That’s why it has developed this FREE live webinar “5 Ways to Support Employees During this Unprecedented Time” THURSDAY, APRIL 2, 12-12:30 p.m.
Speaker Jelise Ballon, Workforce Solutions’ corporate training product developer, will walk you through how to help your employees adapt – and thrive – during this national emergency. Ballon is an educator, writer, and speaker. She’s worked in a variety of industries, including healthcare, education, professional services, and technology. She has more than 15 years of experience leading and collaborating with virtual teams, and five years of experience designing learning for a blended workforce. She has both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in communications and is an ATD Master Trainer.
Register Here
Nonprofit Alliance of the Northern Shenandoah Valley to hold an online forum
The Nonprofit Alliance of the Northern Shenandoah Valley will present a live, on-line Q and A forum for area non-profits impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis on Thursday, April 2, from 8:30-9:30 am. This dialogue will be hosted by Tom Morley of Snowflake, LLC., a noted consultant to nonprofit agencies both across our region and nationally. The forum will give area nonprofits a chance to ask questions and share how they’ve adapted in these unprecedented conditions.
The nonprofit community is understandably anxious as the current COVID-19 crisis is making life more difficult for area agencies. This free forum will allow nonprofit leaders to interact as they face critical decisions that will affect our non-profits’ futures.
All area nonprofits are welcome to participate in this forum, free of charge, zia Zoom video conference. Registration will be handled online at www.snowflakellc.com/forum.
