Interesting Things to Know
Speaking your grief to the wind
Loss hits us in unexpected situations.
Maybe something funny happens and the first thing you think is to call your mother. She would love this. You pick up the phone. You still remember the number. Yet, there is no one to call. She’s been gone all these years.
Perhaps it was that impulse that led garden designer Itaru Sasaki of Otsuchi, Japan, to install a phone booth and phone in his hilltop garden. The old rotary phone inside is disconnected, but you can go into the glass phone booth, pick up the phone, dial the number you know so well.
Sasaki calls it Kaze-no-Denwa, the phone of the wind. He set it up in 2010 when he lost his cousin and needed help dealing with the grief. It was intended just as a private way to carry his thoughts to his cousin on the wind, he told Bloomberg News.
But just a year later, the 11,000 residents of Otsuchi were hit by an earthquake, then a tsunami. In Otsuchi, 1,200 people died. The entire fishing industry was wiped out. In the region, the disaster took the lives of 15,000 people.
So, just a year after he set up the phone for his private grief, Sasaki opened his garden to the public. Today 30,000 people have sent messages on the wind to their loved ones.
The wind phone is an idea that inspired movies, books, and copies. Similar phones have been installed worldwide. One of the most recent installations was in Aspen Mountain in Colorado, where an anonymous artist installed a phone on a tree in March 2021. Its location is unadvertised, mainly because art installations are prohibited in national forests.
Fortune cookies didn’t come from China
The minute you munch the last noodle in the chow mein, you are ready for the final act of Chinese dining, at least in Western-style. That’s right: It’s time for the fortune cookie.
We know what we are getting: A little piece of wisdom, some lucky numbers, maybe even a Chinese word.
But as you might suspect, we really aren’t getting something authentically Chinese.
The origin of the fortune cookie is disputed, but most stories say it is an import — not from China, but from 19th century Japan. Jennifer Lee, the author of The Fortune Cookie Chronicles, writes that as early as 1870, confectionery shops in Kyoto carried a folded cracker with a fortune: Tsujiura senbei, or fortune cracker. It was larger and darker than today’s fortune cookies.
By the early 1900s, the fortune cookie had come to the U.S. along with Japanese immigrants. The Japanese Tea Garden in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park is usually cited as the origin of the first American fortune cookie. But at least three other immigrant businesses in Los Angeles also claim to have introduced it to the States.
But it was American food preferences that moved the fortune cookie to Chinese restaurants. Americans didn’t much like raw fish, a common feature in Japanese cuisine. So Japanese immigrants started Chinese restaurants and brought the fortune cookie with them.
Today, the largest fortune cookie maker in the world is Wonton Food, which makes more than four million cookies each day. An estimated three billion cookies are produced annually, according to history.com.
How chicken became the Japanese Christmas food
Nothing illustrates the ubiquity of Christmas like how the Japanese do it.
Only 1 percent of Japanese people consider themselves Christians. But Christmas is a very popular holiday in Japan for one reason: fried chicken.
Since the 1980s, Japanese families have indulged in the KFC Party Barrel for Christmas dinner.
According to CNN, “KFC Japan pulled in 6.9 billion yen (roughly U.S. $63 million) from December 20 to 25 in 2018, with lines out the door starting on December 23.”
The Japanese even have Santa-san, a man with white hair in a red suit whose face looks like, you guessed it, Colonel Sanders himself.
This didn’t happen without some marketing.
When Kentucky Fried Chicken (now KFC) outlets started opening in Japan in the 1970s, the country had no Christmas traditions, since the people had no roots in Christianity.
In 1974, the company launched its “Kentucky for Christmas” advertising campaign. Advertisements showed happy families enjoying a feast of delicious chicken while “My Old Kentucky Home” played in the background. Of course, that song isn’t a Christmas carol, but it didn’t need to be in secular Japan.
In addition, the fried chicken was not too different than the Japanese karaage, small pieces of deep-fried meat. And, the Japanese social practice of sharing food, matched with the idea of a Party Barrel of chicken, shrimp, coleslaw, tiramisu cake, and wine.
The crews that make container ships go
Globalization now relies on massive shipping networks that criss-cross the globe. Many of the goods around your house likely crossed oceans on their journey to you. While traveling across oceans now is certainly easier than in centuries past, it still takes incredible talent and human ingenuity to move goods and massive ships such vast distances.
From the bridge or deck, cargo ship captains must run a tight ship, managing the staff on board and plotting the ship’s course through oceans, straits, storms, and more.
The captain is supported by the deck crew, which includes officers of the watch, such as the chief mate, second mate, and third mate. When the captain’s not on deck, officers of the watch oversee the deck and the ship’s navigation. NauticJobs reports that a captain earns an average monthly salary of $9,850 while a second officer pulls in $3,200.
Meanwhile, the chief engineer oversees the maintenance and operation of engineering equipment and machinery, such as the engines. Junior officers, such as the second and third engineers, assist the chief engineer. Underneath the engineer, skilled mechanics, electricians, and other trade workers ensure that the ship is functioning and safe for travel. The chief engineer pulls in $9,600 a month while an electrical officer receives $4,200.
You’ll also find other crew members aboard cargo ships. Under the stewards’ department, for example, you’ll find a chief cook who provides meals for the ship’s workers. You’ll find kitchen staff hands as well, and stewards are often responsible for keeping living and common areas clean. The typical chief cook earns $1,766 a month.
It’s worth noting that crews have actually been stranded on ships if the shipping company goes out of business. In these cases, if they leave the ship, they won’t be paid, but staying doesn’t necessarily guarantee payment either.
Why are people spending millions on NFTs?
In recent months, some alternative investment vehicles, such as sports trading cards and exotic cars, have sold for record-breaking prices. Now, Non-Fungible Tokens, or NFTs, have also emerged as hot commodities, even if they leave some folks scratching their heads.
What is an NFT? Take a glance at record-breaking NFT sales and you’ll start to get an idea. Mike Winkelmann, for example, created a new piece of art every day, including on his own wedding day.
Then, he bundled the first 5,000 days as a singular piece of art, titled Everydays: the First 5000 Days, and sold the digital file as an NFT, ultimately fetching $69.3 million.
Why would anyone pay so much for a digital art file? Because it’s a Non-Fungible Token, meaning there’s only one original. Ultimately, people value originals and rare items. We could create replicas of sports trading cards or even fine artworks, yet as copies, they won’t be worth all that much. NFTs extend a similar concept of the “original” to digital files, including artworks, songs, and videos.
Of course, many would-be NFT purchasers may wonder about counterfeits. NFTs typically use a blockchain, which is essentially a public ledger, to manage transactions and determine custody.
Multiple copies of blockchains are created and stored, making them difficult to hack or forge but easy to verify.
Are NFTs worth the money? Ultimately, buyers determine value, and so far, many have proven willing to shell out millions for some NFTs. Some argue that NFTs offer the next step for fine art collecting. History will determine if they’re right.
The evolution of a timeless beauty product
According to New Scientist, our species, Homo sapiens, became distinct about 350,000 years ago. And for about 348,980 of those years, there was no such thing as anti-perspirant.
But we did have perfume and lots of it. According to Sarah Everts in her article A Brief History of Perfume: Visiting an Archive of Ancient Scents (available on Literary Hub), for most of our history, we’ve used perfumes to change our bodies’ fragrances, to cover up funky smells, in religious rituals and to signify wealth and power. Some cultures even believed that perfumes could protect us from diseases. And far from the golden or colorless alcohol-based liquids, we’re accustomed to seeing in today’s department stores, perfumes in the past were often contained in ointments or dispersed in fragrant smoke Perfumed oils were equally common, according to the Getty institute — in 2003, archaeologists uncovered the 4,000-year-old ruins of a perfume factory in Cyprus, where ancient Cypriots used olive oil to extract fragrant plant oils.
Animal-derived ingredients, such as glandular oils from musk deer and civet cats, were common for centuries. Ambergris, a waxy substance that sperm whales secrete into their intestines, was highly prized as a fixative during the 18th and 19th centuries. The end of commercial whaling ended the ambergris business as well, but pieces of “floating gold” still wash ashore every now and then and can be sold at outrageous prices. One Thai fisherman could make more than a million dollars after he found a 66-pound chunk in September, according to The National.
Humans smell a lot better than we used to, thanks to modern plumbing and anti-perspirants, but we still love perfume. According to Business Insider, perfume sales spiked in the first quarter of 2021. Industry watchers aren’t surprised — perfume is easy to use, less expensive than other luxuries, and can lift our spirits.
5 easy ways to reduce your ecological footprint
Are you looking for small steps you can take in your daily life to limit your impact on the environment? If so, here are five simple things you can do to reduce your ecological footprint.
1. Pack an accessory kit. Keep reusable shopping bags, water bottles, coffee mugs, utensils, and straws in your car and by the front door so you always have them with you when you’re on the go.
2. Shop in bulk. From nuts and spices to dog treats and laundry detergent, there are plenty of products you can buy in large or reusable containers to reduce waste. Bar shampoos and soaps also have less packaging than their liquid counterparts.
3. Avoid single-use products. Rely on beeswax wrap rather than plastic wrap to keep your food fresh. Similarly, you can replace parchment paper and aluminum foil with washable baking mats.
4. Opt for reusable items. Facial tissues, paper towels, sanitary napkins, diapers, makeup remover pads, and cotton swabs are just some of the single-use items that are available in reusable versions.
5. Conserve water. If possible, collect rainwater in barrels for use in your garden. You can also purchase a low-flow showerhead, do laundry only when you have a full load and turn off the tap while you brush your teeth.
To find the products you need to adopt a greener lifestyle, visit the stores in your area.
