Special announcement to be made at Salvation Army Kettle Kick-Off

Salvation Army Front Royal Corps’ new lieutenant, Michael Fadler, will make a special announcement at the Corps’ annual Kettle Kick-Off, which will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 13, in front of Rural King. This year’s Kick-Off will also be streamed live via the Corps’ Facebook page.

“I can’t reveal the specifics of this announcement, but I will say that it is very timely and relevant, given these difficult times,” said Lt. Fadler.

Each year, the Kick-Off begins the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign. This year’s theme is “Rescue Christmas.” With the current pandemic causing economic hardship for many families, the need for assistance is greater than ever. The Kettle Campaign is an opportunity for individuals, organizations, and businesses to come alongside the Salvation Army and make a real difference in the local community, as funds raised throughout the season go directly back to the local community, to support those in need.

The public is invited to attend the Kick-Off and show their support. Those who cannot attend but still wish to support the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign online can make a gift HERE.

The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps supports the counties of Warren, Page, and Rappahannock, as well as the city of Strasburg. For more information, contact Lt. Michael Fadler at 540-635-4020, or go to the Corps Office at 357 Cloud Street.