Special Grand Jury releases report on Loudoun County Public Schools
A Loudoun County judge ordered the release today of the special grand jury’s report on Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS). While the Office of the Attorney General requested the special grand jury, this report is the product of the Loudoun County citizens randomly selected to serve as jurors. The special grand jury was empaneled on April 7, 2022, by the Loudoun County Circuit Court upon motion of the Attorney General acting within the authority granted according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 4.
Attorney General Miyares issued the following statement on the report:
“This special grand jury was the epitome of professionalism. In the face of intense public speculation, the members were incredibly engaged, worked tirelessly, and spent countless days away from their families and jobs to conduct a thorough investigation into Loudoun County Public Schools,” said Attorney General Miyares. “I encourage everyone to read their report and look forward to the positive change in LCPS resulting from their work.”
The special grand jury has not been discharged.
Click here to read the report.
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
At this Virginia agency, bones of the dead are people in need of homes
Elizabeth Moore and Joanna Wilson Green are kind to their guests – even though these companions are very old and very dead.
Moore and Green, state-employed archaeologists, tend to Virginia’s homeless human remains, typically bones and pieces of bones.
To Moore and Green, these bones aren’t artifacts. They are human beings. Guests. People who need to find their loved ones.
The lonely bones reside in the repository of the women’s employer, the state Department of Historic Resources in Richmond’s Museum District.
“Our goal would be for all of our guests to go home,” said Green, speaking with Moore in a small meeting room at the agency. “I would love to retire and have no human beings in residence here. That’s my goal. Whether or not we can achieve it is another question entirely.”
The way Moore and Green treat these bones – the very way they talk about them – reflects a change in the ethics of many modern archaeologists, scientists once widely regarded as little more than grave robbers.
According to Jack Gary, director of Colonial Williamsburg, archaeologists have moved toward this more respectful approach over the past decade or so.
“That is the norm,” Gary said.
Archaeologists study history by analyzing what they find underground, from spear points to skeletons. For a long time, these digs were conducted with little respect for human remains and their living relatives.
But in the 1990s, state and federal laws aimed at protecting the dead prompted a major attitude shift. One federal law, for example, requires that Native American bones, in many cases, go not into museum displays but back to their tribes.
More recently – over the past 20 years or so, Moore said – archaeologists have been getting even more respectful, not just because of the law but because they believe it’s the right thing to do.
Furthermore, experts say that showing respect for human remains and their relatives helps archaeologists because these relatives often have oral histories, records, and other materials that can aid the research.
“It makes better archaeology,” Moore said. “Why would you go out and antagonize an entire community and not have their information and perspective to inform your work?”
Moore, 60, a cheerful, brown-haired woman, is Virginia’s state archaeologist. She is in charge of, among other things, the repository – made up of lots of shelves and boxes – that holds the bones.
Green, tall, and athletic-looking at 53, deals most often with the bones, making sure they are properly removed from the ground and seeking homes for them if possible – say, with an Indian tribe or other descendants.
To say Moore and Green are protective of the bones in their charge is like saying a mother grizzly can be attentive. About 150 sets of remains are stored among about 6 million artifacts, such as arrowheads, pipes, and ceramic pots. The public can see many pipes and pots, but no outsiders – including the Virginia Mercury – can see the bones. You can’t even see the boxes the bones are in.
“That’s a good example of how things have changed,” said Gary of Colonial Williamsburg, which has a similar policy. “We don’t want to trivialize it or sensationalize it, so we don’t show any human remains.”
Green said, “These are not artifacts. They are not objects. They are not things that sit in museums in dusty boxes. They embody the culture, society, and emotional connection of people who are still living, and you have to treat them differently. …It would be the same if I had the bones of your mom or your dad in my care.”
A slow change
Experts say that many museums and academics are also demonstrating this greater respect, but it hasn’t seeped entirely into the general public.
“There are still people around who think nothing of having human skeletons in their homes and displayed on their fireplace mantels,” Moore said. “It will take a long time to change those attitudes.”
People sometimes inherit human remains – Grandpa might have dug up some bones long ago on his land – and don’t know what to do with them. What they can do, Moore said, is contact her.
It’s illegal in Virginia to disturb a burial site, Moore said. It’s also illegal to buy or sell human remains, although possessing them is not against the law.
If you find human remains, you should call the police. If the police don’t want the bones because they’ve determined the remains aren’t evidence of a crime, they become guests of Moore and Green.
Human remains turn up at construction sites, at archaeological digs, in eroding stream banks, and sometimes in yards.
“As people are planting their gardens and putting in patios and things like that, it’s not infrequent that people find bodies in the backyard,” Moore said.
A paved-over church site
Two Virginia cases illustrate the rise of respect for the dead and their descendants: the discovery of human remains at Colonial Williamsburg in 2020 and the discovery at Virginia Commonwealth University in 1994.
Archaeologists at Colonial Williamsburg, a living-history museum, are excavating the former site of First Baptist Church, one of America’s oldest churches founded entirely by Black people. Colonial Williamsburg bought the site in the 1950s and later paved over it.
The dig began in the summer of 2020. The scientists discovered the foundation of the church’s original meeting house, then late that year, found graves. From the beginning, the dig team has kept close contact with church members – possible relatives of the dead – and the discovery of the graves triggered another consultation. The church members decided they wanted the dig to continue.
“That’s a big difference right there in how we operate today,” Gary said. “In the past, we probably would have just continued excavating without involving the community in the decision-making process.”
Gary’s team has found more than 50 graves, and they’re still digging. Gary said that the archaeologists removed a full skeleton from one grave and bone fragments from two others. The remains are now at the College of William and Mary for study.
Scientists there hope to determine the age, sex, and possibly race of the dead. Bone samples have also gone to the University of Connecticut for DNA analyses. That work could link the dead to living people, although not to specific individuals.
Plans call for the three sets of bones to be reburied in their graves. Colonial Williamsburg also plans to build a reproduction of that early church building and tell the story of those long-ago worshippers.
“Colonial Williamsburg is now doing the right thing,” said Connie Matthews Harshaw, a First Baptist member who stays in close contact with Gary.
Years ago, Harshaw said, “There was just a total disregard for the Black population, and the level of importance that was attached to it, I think, has now come full circle. We are happy to see that.”
Today, church members want to know about the people who were covered by pavement decades ago.
“For the descendant community, this has been more of a healing process than it is anything else,” Harshaw said. “It is hopeful and something they thought they would never see in their lifetimes.”
Bodies in a well
Northwest of Williamsburg, the VCU case also shows a clear change in attitudes. Construction excavation at the Richmond school’s Medical College of Virginia campus in 1994 uncovered an old well holding the remains of more than 50 people, including children.
The bones are believed to be the remains of Black cadavers robbed from graves in the 1800s for use by teachers of anatomy and surgery. Bones of multiple people were mixed when taken from the site, displaying the cavalier attitude toward the dead more common in prior years.
The bone pit generated a few news stories but otherwise remained “largely unaddressed,” VCU acknowledges.
More recently, VCU launched the East Marshall Street Well Project to find ways to study, rebury and memorialize the remains. A council of people who, in effect, serve as descendants is investigating West African burial practices, said Kevin Allison, a VCU senior executive who oversees the project.
The remains were housed for years at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington. In 2019 they were returned to Richmond in archival boxes wrapped in colorful Ghanaian fabric called kente cloth. The bones – the people – were honored with prayer, music, and speeches at several sites, including the Department of Historic Resources, where they were housed for a while.
“It was a crowded, emotional, heartwarming event,” Moore said.
For the record, photos of those adorned boxes of remains were allowed because representatives of the well project gave approval. The remains are now at VCU for study.
VCU’s Allison said those involved in the project are bent on “ensuring that we provide appropriate respect and reverence to these individuals, particularly considering their history.”
‘The very large error of that approach’
Today, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources’ stored remains – some 1,000 years old or more – include partial skeletons but mostly bone parts because Virginia’s acidic soils eat away at bones.
“It’s rare that we get a whole skeleton,” Moore said.
Or, as Green put it, ”I think most of our guests are not intact.”
The bones are kept in acid-free archival boxes. In another move to treat the dead better, the department recently got a $9,870 federal grant to help obtain more-respectful containers. Details are being worked out.
In popular culture, Moore and Green are serious about their work but not prudish about the dead. Green loves mummy films and scary-movie actor Boris Karloff. Moore is okay with plastic skulls at Halloween.
“They are not representing a real person,” Moore said.
Among those upset with the work of archaeologists over the years, African Americans and Indians have been particularly critical because of the scientists’ oft-callous handling of remains.
“I think for a very long time, human remains were viewed as artifacts, just like arrowheads and other things,” Green said. “And it has been a very recent development that our profession has realized the very large error of that approach and has tried very hard to address it, not just in our interactions with some communities but in our own behaviors.”
Archaeologists are still working to change perceptions, she said. “It will probably be a couple more generations before there’s a comfort level there. That’s one of our biggest jobs.”
by Rex Springston, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Elections Board certifies midterm results with no drama
Virginia’s Republican-controlled State Board of Elections certified the midterm election results in a drama-free, unanimous vote Monday.
The vote, which occurred with little discussion and no public comments objecting to the procedure, finalizes a disappointing election cycle for the state GOP.
The party gained one additional seat in the state’s congressional delegation after state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, defeated Democratic incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria in the Hampton Roads-based 2nd District. But Republican challengers came up short in two other competitive contests as Democratic Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton both won their reelection bids in the 7th and 10th districts, respectively.
Certification of election results is usually a formality, but it’s become more of an open question in some states after failed efforts to block certification of President Joe Biden’s victory over former President Donald Trump in 2020.
En route to sweeping last year’s elections for governor, attorney general, and lieutenant governor, Republicans campaigned on “election integrity,” a buzzword Democrats have criticized as a nod toward unfounded election conspiracy theories.
Though some Republican-aligned local activists have challenged the state’s electoral processes this year, there’s been little evidence so far that Republicans in the upper reaches of state government are willing to wield their power to try to sway election outcomes.
The five-person State Board of Elections has three Republican members, and they’ve mostly brushed aside activists who attend public meetings to suggest the state’s voting system is susceptible to widespread fraud.
Documents the Virginia NAACP released last week related to the “election integrity unit” created by Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares showed state lawyer Joshua Lief, who works closely with the State Board of Elections, occasionally telling election integrity activists the law simply wasn’t on their side.
Just before the November 8 election, state lawyers defeated a longshot legal effort to block vote-counting machines and instead force election officials to count them by hand.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Commission to Combat Antisemitism releases report on antisemitism in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA – The Commission to Combat Antisemitism released its report on antisemitism in Virginia on December 5, 2022. The Commission, established by Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order 8 on his first day in office, reaffirms Virginia’s commitment to stand against hatred and intolerance and develop an actionable plan to combat antisemitism in the Commonwealth.
The Commission was established following a disturbing increase in antisemitic incidents nationally and Virginia. In 2021, antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached an all-time high, with 2,717 separate incidents reported. In 2022 thus far, Virginia alone has seen nearly 350 reports of antisemitic acts.
“Hatred, intolerance, and antisemitism have no place in Virginia, and I appreciate the committee’s hard work to highlight and grapple with these matters,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We have challenges in Virginia, and we must work together to address them. For Virginia to be the best place to live, work, and raise a family, the Commonwealth must welcome people of all faiths, ethnicities, and backgrounds with open arms.”
The Commission is tasked with analyzing trends in antisemitism nationally and Virginia, examining the root causes of antisemitism, and proposing solutions to hold hate crime perpetrators accountable, support victims, and stop antisemitism before it starts. To this end, the Commission formed the following four subcommittees to discuss specific issues related to antisemitism and propose policy recommendations to combat antisemitism in Virginia and improve the resilience to antisemitism in state and local government:
• Definition and Scope of Antisemitism
• Educational Responses to Antisemitism
• Law Enforcement and Security Responses to Antisemitism
• Trade, Laws, and Legislation to Combat Antisemitism
The Commission’s recommendations include efforts to bolster K-12 education on the Holocaust and Judaism, increase hate crime reporting and data collection, and prevent state agencies from contracting with companies that have taken antisemitic positions.
“During Governor Youngkin’s first year in office, I have respected his desire to oppose divisiveness in varied forms and instead find moments to bring people together to make Virginia a better place,” said Commission Chairman Jeffrey Rosen. “This is one of those moments, and I hope that the work of our 15-member Commission speaks through this report. The recommendations of the Commission to Combat Antisemitism represent a timely and comprehensive way for Virginia to fight this form of hatred and bigotry head-on.”
“Rising antisemitism in America and Virginia must not be tolerated. To this end, the Commission’s work will provide valuable tools to combat hate and achieve the vision of freedom from persecution set out by our Founding Fathers,” said Commission Vice-Chairman Arthur Sandler. “It has been an honor to serve the Commonwealth on the Commission, and I look forward to working with Governor Youngkin to combat antisemitism and hate in all forms.”
Read the Commission to Combat Antisemitism Report here.
Lawsuit challenging Virginia’s skill game ban will continue into 2023
EMPORIA — A judge on Monday declined to dismiss a lawsuit claiming Virginia’s ban on slots-like skill machines violates free speech and indicated a state senator’s involvement in the case means it won’t go to trial until after the 2023 General Assembly session is over.
At a hearing Monday morning in Greensville County Circuit Court, Judge Louis Lerner also rejected a claim the General Assembly violated the Virginia Constitution by quietly adding legislation to the most recent state budget that sought to reinforce the purported illegality of the machines that have proliferated in Virginia convenience stores, truck stops and sports bars.
Lerner said he had serious concerns about the argument but ultimately concluded it wasn’t the court’s role to try to force the General Assembly to legislate in the open.
“Government at any level should not be doing business in the dark,” Lerner said from the bench. “But once again, I’m not going to peek into that closet.”
But after siding with the state on that issue, Lerner said he continues to see merit in the skill-game industry’s arguments that the ban violates free speech by seeking to classify a particular type of video game as illegal gambling.
“Naming it as gambling or wagering does not matter,” Lerner said, echoing the industry’s argument as he extended an injunction preventing the state from enforcing the ban as the lawsuit proceeds. He made clear he had the General Assembly’s schedule in mind, noting that an April or May timeframe for concluding the matter seemed most realistic given the involvement of Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, in the case.
“We understand that the plaintiff’s attorney has obligations at the General Assembly that are entitled to deference by statute,” Lerner said, referencing a state law that empowers General Assembly members who are practicing attorneys to delay court matters while the legislature is in session.
The result of Monday’s hearing is that thousands of skill machines estimated to be operating in Virginia can continue in a largely unregulated and untaxed state for the near future.
The General Assembly and former Gov. Ralph Northam attempted to ban the machines in the 2021 legislative session. But the legal challenge brought by Stanley and lawyers for a major skill-game company, Queen of Virginia, has successfully delayed enforcement of that ban for nearly a year. The plaintiff in the suit is Hermie Sadler, a former NASCAR driver who owns a truck stop in Emporia that has benefited from skill-game machine revenue.
“We anticipate the final court decision will uphold the legality of skill games in the commonwealth,” Michael Barley, a spokesman for Queen of Virginia parent company Pace-O-Matic, said in a news release after the ruling. “However, without further regulation and additional taxation, taxpayers are missing out on nearly $100 million in tax revenue that could have gone toward critical projects along with curbing illegal games that are proliferating in Virginia communities.”
The difficult-to-define machines have been a perennial sticking point for policymakers as Virginia has expanded legal gambling over the last few years.
Critics say the skill-game industry brazenly exploited legal loopholes to create a major gambling enterprise without seeking clear permission from the legislature as the casino, sports betting, and horse racing industries did. Skill-game defenders say the machines give smaller businesspeople an opportunity to benefit from looser rules on gambling. The industry insists the machines shouldn’t be classified as gambling at all because they’re primarily based on skill, not a chance.
“We’re pleased with the court’s ruling,” said Jason Hicks of the Womble Bond Dickinson law firm, which is representing Sadler in the case and also works for the Queen of Virginia.
The state argues the skill involved in the games is minimal and only serves to give some semblance of legal cover to what it contends are gambling machines the state has every right to outlaw. The machines aren’t being targeted for any First Amendment messages they convey, according to Virginia’s lawyers, but because the wagering activity that comes with them sets them apart from other types of arcade games.
Attorneys for the state did not comment after the hearing but told Lerner they’re interested in lodging formal objections to how the case has been handled, an indication they’re planning to appeal if Lerner strikes down the ban permanently next year.
The Virginia skill-game industry has enlisted national free speech expert Rodney Smolla, the president of Vermont Law School, to bolster its argument that machines designed to mimic slots have the same First Amendment protections as other video games. Many of the machines feature the same spinning reels and nine-square layout as slot machines but require players to take some action to complete a winning pattern. For some games, that just involves touching the screen as opposed to the more passive experience of playing slots, where winning patterns complete themselves.
In a brief filed with the court, Smolla compared the situation to the televised trivia game “Jeopardy!” The state can ban its residents from wagering money on the outcome of a Jeopardy contest, Smolla wrote, but it can’t pass a law prohibiting people from playing the game, which also involves money, skill, and, to some extent, wagering.
“At the end of the day, the Commonwealth’s case rests on nothing more than an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ approach to the meaning of words, in which ‘illegal gambling’ comes to mean whatever the Commonwealth chooses to define it to mean,” wrote Smolla, who was in the courtroom for Monday’s hearing. “As Humpty Dumpty said to Alice: ‘When I use a word, it means just what I want it to mean — neither more nor less.’ But First Amendment law is neither so glib as Humpty Dumpty nor so credulous as Alice.”
Pace-O-Matic has contributed more than $850,000 to both Republicans and Democrats in Virginia since 2018, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
