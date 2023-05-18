Special guest to attend Warren Coalition’s presentation of “Fentanyl 101: Understanding the New Weapon of Mass Destruction”

Stephens City’s biggest annual event gets underway Memorial Day weekend, May 26-27. The 2023 Newtown Heritage Festival (NHF) will entertain all who attend with something for everyone – music, food vendors, craft tents, museums, main street parade and fireworks. This article highlights the classic car and truck show and guided history trolley tour.

Newtown Heritage Festival’s (NHF) Classic Car & Truck show is back for its 2nd year on Saturday May 27, 2023. Festival officials expect seventy-five cars, and trucks to cruise into the old Stephen City School campus (5516 Main Street) for the annual gala event, which runs from 9 am to 1 pm. The 2 pm north-south Main Street, one-mile-long NHF parade through the Stephens City’s historic district will include some of the participating classic cars and trucks.

Registration: Commences at 9 am.

Entry Fee: $15

There will be 13 trophies awarded during the Newtown Heritage Classic Car and Truck Show.

Best of Show, best overall car, or truck. Multiple judges to award points for exterior, interior, engine compartment, wheels, and overall cleanliness.

Mayor’s Choice, Mayor Mike Diaz’s personal choice for the vehicle he would most like to drive.

Best Truck, 2 nd place, and 3 rd place.

place, and 3 place. Best Ford Car, and 2 nd place.

place. Best Chevy Car, and 2 nd place.

place. Best Dodge Car, and 2 nd place.

place. Best Antique Car, and 2nd place.

All proceeds go to support next year’s Newtown Heritage Festival programs.

Ron Dailey is the NHF Car and Truck Show Event Manager. “The 1970 Chevy Impala, owned by John and Amy Welsh of Winchester, received the 2022 Best in Show. The Impala was the finest looking and best maintained vehicle at the event,” said Dailey. Other than grading the entries, Dailey does not get caught up in the competition for awards. He enjoys walking around, meeting car owners and car show visitors, and admiring everybody’s ride. “I am just a true car loving guy, so all twenty-five vehicles that were registered for the 2022 Car and Truck Show had relevance and my own personal interest,” Dailey said.

According to Stephens City Mayor Mike Diaz, he chose the 1950 Ford F-1 Pickup for the 2022 Mayor’s Choice award because of the classic look. “The color was beautiful. The truck was very slick looking and it is one I would want to drive if given the opportunity. Plus, owners Dave and Joan Ritchie of Stephens City, were genuinely excited about the pickup having been entered and just participating in the event. I hope they enter again this year and challenge the newcomers,” Diaz said.

The most important car show which happens every year, just happens to be your local car show. While big-name events make the news, it is your local car show that serves as the bedrock of the car community in your area. These small, humble shows are the foundation of car culture.

If you have never been to a car and truck show before, you may not know exactly what transpires. Why do oodles of people attend these local shows? Car and truck events are usually represented by people of all ages who have one thing in common; they love these vehicles. It does not really matter if you have been to dozens of shows or if you have never been to a show and just come out to simply view great looking cars and trucks. Regardless of your experience, everyone is always welcome.

Most car shows feature many cars, trucks and often tractors. Some of these vehicles are classics that have been lovingly restored, while others are newer models that are popular with car enthusiasts. Car shows are usually localized, typically consisting of car enthusiasts who meet to socialize and share their passion with other car owners who love to exhibit custom, classic, or exotic cars. Classic car shows have long been a place for gearheads to gather with fellow devotees to show off their antique or newly modified rides.

Classic cars compete on a completely different level. It is not about efficiency and speed, but about the experience, style, exclusivity, and craftsmanship, all of which are universal and timeless. Classic cars not only appeal to car lovers, but also to lovers of engineering, design, art, and automotive history.

NHF thanks the Stephens City police for handling traffic management for all events. The food vendor at the Stephens City school campus location will be Bam Bam’s BBQ. For more information about the Classic Car and Truck Show, call Ron Dailey at 540-327-2748.

Guided History Trolley Tour

For in depth Stephens City history, folks may take an 11 am or 4 pm free guided history trolley tour presented by Rick Kriebel, Stone House Foundation, Manager of Collections and Programs, titled “West of Main.” This year’s seven-stop history tour will cover the west side of town. African American history, old town commons, and nationally notable residents will be comprehensively highlighted. The one-hour tours will depart from the Newtown History Center (5408 Main Street). The tour is free but tickets are required. E-mail NHFtour@gmail.com for reservations.

The seven-stop history tour includes:

Kelly Washington’s House: the life of an NFL star who grew up in town.

Rosenwald School Location: an elementary school for African Americans, including stories from people who attended school there.

Green Hill Cemetery: the story of how the Town of Stephens City has used public land, and highlights from some of the people interred here.

Bill Bass’ House: the life of a scientist who pioneered a new CSI technique and inspired a bestselling novel, and who also grew up in town.

Locust Grove Cemetery: African American cemetery, including some important citizens interred here.

Backstreet: a tight-knit, mostly African American community from the twentieth century.

Bel Air: a home for later generations of the Stephens family, who founded this town in 1758.

There also will be three museums open throughout the town from 10 am – 4 pm. The Tavern building at 5408 Main Street houses exhibits of local craftsmanship, the Civil War and early European and African American history. The Wagon exhibit at 5516 Main Street focuses on the local wagon making trade and tools of the early 1800s. The Steele & Bro Store at 5353 Main Street showcases items that were available for purchase during the early twentieth century.

The Newtown History Center is maintained by the Stone House Foundation, a not-for-profit, tax-exempt, privately-operated organization governed by a board of directors. It was established in 1990 by the late Mildred Lee Grove, a life-long resident of Stephens City. Named for the small stone dwelling built in the 1760s that originally housed the Foundation’s Museum, the Stone House Foundation has always been focused on educating children, residents and visitors about the history and culture of the lower Shenandoah Valley.

About the NHF:

The Newtown Heritage Festival, Inc. was organized in 1993 to bring the Stephens City community together to awaken and honor the prolific history of the village once known as Newtown. According to the By-Laws of the Newtown Heritage Festival, Inc., the purpose of the annual festival is to provide a forum for the citizens of Stephens City to celebrate, study, and embrace the rich cultural heritage and history of the town for both residents and non-residents alike.

At the request of the Town council, a group of local citizens came together to establish a festival that would celebrate and acknowledge the place of Stephens City in the Shenandoah Valley. Later, under the leadership of Tootie Rinker, first festival president, the volunteer festival committee began to organize a debt free, volunteer and donations driven event. The monies reserved would allow for the organizers to pass on the savings with admission to all indoor and outdoor events—offered free of charge.