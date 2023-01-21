Speculoos cookies

This fragrant roast chicken dish is sure to become a holiday favorite.

Servings: 4

Ingredients

• 1/4 cup butter, room temperature

• 2 tablespoons fresh sage, finely chopped

• 2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, finely chopped

• 1 tablespoon fresh chives, finely chopped

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon ground pepper

• 1 teaspoon onion powder

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1 whole chicken

• 3 red apples, halved

• 2 yellow onions, quartered

• 1 lemon, quartered

• 3 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

• A few fresh sage leaves

• 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 375 F. In a small bowl, combine the butter, fresh herbs, and spices. Set aside.

2. In a roasting pan with a rack, place the chicken. Insert 2 apple halves, 2 onion pieces, the lemon wedges, and the garlic cloves into the cavity. Place the remaining apple and onion pieces in the roasting pan underneath the chicken.

3. Gently slide your fingers under the chicken skin to loosen it. Insert a tablespoon of herb butter between the breast and the skin. Gently press down to spread the butter evenly. Repeat on the other breast. Spread the remaining butter over the entire chicken, including the thighs and wings.

4. Insert an oven-safe meat thermometer into one breast and place the chicken in the oven until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 F. Take the chicken out of the oven and let it stand for about 10 minutes. Remove the roasting rack from underneath the poultry and then set the chicken back down on the cooked aromatics. Garnish with sage and rosemary before serving.

Using a roasting pan and meat thermometer for this recipe will ensure the chicken cooks evenly and gets a crispy skin.