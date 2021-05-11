Health
Speech and language delays: What’s normal and when to call your doctor
Most people have a good idea of what to expect when it comes to their two-year-olds. Some tantrums, a new desire for independence, getting into everything — but what should parents expect when it comes to speech? Is it really a problem when children are slow to start communicating?
According to Stanford Children’s Health, every child is different and develops at his or her own pace. It’s normal for children to reach developmental milestones at their own speed. But parents should expect something like the following for most kids:
* Six to 11 months: Babbling, says the first word, communicates with actions or gestures.
* Twelve to 17 months: Vocabulary of four to six words, answers simple questions nonverbally.
* Eighteen to 23 months: Vocabulary of 50 words (pronunciation is often unclear), simple two to three-word phrases, begins to use pronouns.
* Two to three years: Knows pronouns, descriptive words, can speak in three-word sentences, and can answer simple questions.
* Three to four years: Knows colors and can group objects, uses most speech sounds (but may distort some of the more difficult sounds), has fun with language, expresses ideas and feelings, can answer simple questions.
To see the complete list of milestones, visit: https://tinyurl.com/3n42cpur
If your child hasn’t met these milestones, make sure to talk to your child’s pediatrician, but don’t panic. According to Healthline, speech delays do not always mean something is wrong. And many types of speech delays can be effectively treated, whether they’re due to hearing loss or other problems.
According to KidsHealth, kids with speech or language delays should see a speech-language pathologist (SLP) right away. The SLP can perform a more extensive battery of tests to determine a child’s needs and work with parents to create a treatment plan.
What can parents do at home? According to KidsHealth, parents are crucial when it comes to helping kids develop their communication skills, whether delays are present or not. Communicate with your kids, read to them and use everyday situations as teaching opportunities, such as naming objects and explaining daily tasks.
Automotive
4 medical conditions that can affect your driving
A variety of medical conditions can affect your ability to drive. Depending on the severity of your ailment, your license may be suspended or conditions may be added to it. Here are four medical conditions you should report to the driving authority in your state since they may lead to unsafe driving.
1. Sleep apnea
This disorder can cause drowsiness, make it difficult to concentrate, and slow down your reaction time. You should avoid driving alone until your condition can effectively be managed.
2. Arthritis
Stiffness, swelling, and joint pain can make it difficult to do certain things like checking your blind spots and use the brakes. To ensure you can drive safely, you should undergo a medical exam or consult with an occupational therapist.
3. Macular degeneration
This eye disease can prevent you from seeing things like road signs and painted markings on the highway. At its onset, you may be able to continue driving. However, as the disease progresses, you’ll be required to regularly meet with an optometrist.
4. Diabetes
This condition must be taken seriously as it can cause confusion and blurred vision. If you’re diabetic, make sure to regularly check your blood glucose level and never drive if you’re hypoglycemic or hyperglycemic.
If you don’t feel fit to drive, ask someone to accompany you, call a cab, take public transit or use a volunteer transportation service.
Health
Arthritis Awareness Month: Regenerative medicine offers hope, but few results today
The hope of regenerative medicine research as a treatment or even cure for arthritis has outpaced results, but new therapies aimed at repairing or rebuilding are the subject of intense research.
There are more than 100 types of arthritis and related conditions. People of all ages, sexes, and races can and do have arthritis, and it is the leading cause of disability in America. More than 50 million adults and 300,000 children have some type of arthritis, according to the National Arthritis Foundation.
Treatment of the painful joint and tissue disease usually centers on a healthy diet, weight, and lifestyle, supplemented by a stable of pills and steroid shots for pain.
New therapies do offer some hope, according to the NAF:
* Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP). Not covered by most insurers, PRP has shown relief of symptoms for three to six months. The patient’s own platelets are injected into problem areas. Cost: $500 to $2,000.
* Autologous Conditioned Serum. The patient’s blood is supplemented with anti-inflammatory proteins and injected into affected joints for symptom relief. Might slow osteoarthritis damage. Cost: $10,000 a session.
* Stem cells. The hope is that stem cells can cause lost cartilage and tissue to regrow. Some evidence suggests that stem cell therapy improves pain and function in joints. No evidence that stem therapy restores lost cartilage. Not covered by most insurance, the cost for one knee is about $5,000.
* Cartilage transplants. Currently, best for young athletes, cartilage is transplanted from the patient or donated source. Cost: $11,000 to $14,000 for grafts. The cost of lab-grown new cartilage for a graft is about $40,000.
Health
Skin Cancer Awareness Month: Learn to perform a self-check
May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s a great time to start or continue good skin health habits to protect yourself against skin cancer. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, more than 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. This adds up to at least one in five Americans developing cancer by the age of 70.
Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S. More Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer each year than all other cancers combined.
Prevention
Sun protection is a great and easy way to reduce your risk of developing skin cancer. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), everyone should take the following steps to protect themselves from the sun’s damaging rays:
– Seek shade when appropriate. The sun’s rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
– Wear clothing with built-in sun protection, such as long-sleeved shirts, pants, hats, and sunglasses. Look for clothing with a UPF label.
– Wear broad-spectrum sunscreen of at least SPF 30 or higher, even on cloudy days. Most adults need about an ounce, enough to fill a shot glass. Reapply about every two hours.
– Never use tanning beds.
– Use extra caution near water, snow, and sand.
What to look for
The AAD also encourages regular skin checks. Brigham Health Hub recommends self-skin checks using the ABCDE rule:
A: Asymmetry (the two halves look different).
B: Borders (irregular or poorly defined edges).
C: Color (dark black or multiple colors).
D: Diameter of greater than six millimeters, or about the size of a pencil eraser.
E: Evolving size, shape, or color.
If you see any suspicious spots, talk to your doctor right away. See a dermatologist regularly for preventative skin checks.
Food
Spotlight on red radishes
The crisp white flesh and peppery taste of radishes make them a great addition to salads and sandwiches. Plus, the leaves of this root vegetable can be used as a leafy green much like lettuce and spinach. Although they can be found year-round, red radishes are generally ready to be harvested in the spring.
Health benefits
Radishes pack a punch with their distinct taste, but they’re also loaded with nutrients. In particular, radishes are a good source of vitamin C and other antioxidants that protect your cells from damage. They’re also rich in minerals like calcium and potassium, which help lower blood pressure and reduce your risk of heart disease. Other compounds in radishes can help prevent diabetes. Plus, this vegetable is low in calories and a natural appetite suppressant.
Selecting and storing
For maximum taste, choose radishes that are about the size of ping pong balls. Make sure they’re firm with a smooth, vibrant red exterior. If you buy radishes in bunches, the leaves should be stiff and bright green.
Radishes can be stored for about a week in a perforated plastic bag. Place them in the crisper drawer of the fridge to help prevent them from drying out.
To stock up on these tasty vegetables, visit your local farmer’s market.
Health
5 tips to keep your feet healthy
May is Foot Health Awareness Month, which means it’s an ideal time to focus on making sure your feet look and feel their best. Here are five tips for keeping your feet in great shape.
1. Wear shoes that fit
Investing in comfortable and supportive shoes is a surefire way to maintain good foot health. In particular, wearing shoes that fit properly will help prevent injuries and keep blisters, callouses, and corns at bay. When it comes to footwear, be sure to favor function over fashion.
2. Keep your feet clean and dry
Simply washing your feet every day with warm water and antibacterial soap will help keep them healthy. It’s also a good idea to wear socks that absorb and wick away moisture. This will help stave off bacteria that could cause odors and infections.
3. Trim your toenails properly
Ingrown toenails are the leading cause of foot pain and infection. Avoid trimming your nails too short, always cut them straight across and make sure the edges don’t dig into the sides of your toes.
4. Stay active
Like the rest of your body, your feet benefit from regular exercise. In fact, by simply walking every day, you’ll increase their strength and flexibility, thereby reducing your risk of injuries and other issues.
5. Visit a podiatrist
It’s recommended that you visit a podiatrist once a year. In addition to performing a foot exam, this professional can provide expert advice on how to care for your feet and prevent problems.
Remember, your feet help you get around, so it’s important to take good care of them. If you experience foot pain or have trouble walking, be sure to reach out to a podiatrist or other healthcare provider.
Health
What is restless leg syndrome?
Restless leg syndrome (RLS) is a neurological disorder that affects about five to 10 percent of adults and is particularly prevalent among women. Also known as Willis-Ekbom disease, it’s characterized by a strong urge to move the legs in response to unpleasant sensations in the lower limbs. The frequency and intensity of these sensations, which may include itching, aching and crawling, depending on the person. RLS may also affect other parts of the body such as the arms and head.
Since symptoms typically occur while sitting or lying down in the evening or at night, RLS can interfere with sleep and lead to a number of health problems. Here’s an overview of the condition and what can be done about it.
Causes
There’s often no known cause of RLS, but your chances of developing the condition are significantly higher if it runs in your family. If this is the case, symptoms will usually begin in early adulthood, before the age of 40. Additionally, RLS symptoms may temporarily appear or worsen during pregnancy. In certain instances, the condition is associated with other health problems such as an iron deficiency or kidney failure.
Diagnosis
In most cases, it’s the description of your symptoms that will allow your doctor to make a diagnosis. However, your physician will likely also review your family history and schedule a blood test to determine if you have an iron deficiency or other abnormality. A polysomnography, which is a type of sleep study, might also be recommended.
Treatments
There’s no cure for RLS, but there are several treatments that can considerably reduce its symptoms. Medications that increase the amount of dopamine in the brain are often prescribed, as this neurotransmitter helps the nervous system regulate movement.
Additionally, there are various habits you can adopt to help ease RLS. These include maintaining a regular sleep schedule and doing activities that require prolonged sitting early in the day rather than in the evening. When you experience symptoms, you can massage and stretch your legs or apply a heating pad or ice pack to get relief.
If you think you have restless leg syndrome, it’s important to take your symptoms seriously and consult your doctor as soon as possible.
