Spice up your summer with these irresistible Grilled Koftas!

Do you dream of cooking meals on the grill in your backyard or balcony but don’t yet have a barbecue? Here are some tips for choosing the right one.

Type

Propane barbecues are versatile, easy to use, and quick to heat up. Charcoal or wood-burning barbecues impart delicious flavor but are more difficult to light and take longer to reach an optimal temperature. On the other hand, electric barbecues offer even heat distribution, except at low temperatures.

Material

Certain materials, like stainless steel, will ensure your barbecue has a long service life. If the appliance’s firebox is made of enameled cast iron, it should be at least an eighth of an inch thick. Remember that metal- or porcelain-coated steel grates are generally more difficult to clean.

Cooking surface

The size of the barbecue and the number of burners you need largely depends on what you’ll be grilling and how much of it. The larger the barbecue, the more energy it needs to reach the desired heat. If you often cook fish or white meat, it’s a good idea to look for a model with at least two independent burners. This gives you the option of not cooking directly over the flame.

Accessories

Some models come with additional accessories, such as a side burner (similar to a cooker), a sear burner (perfect for blue steaks), and a rotisserie for cooking on a spit.

The many criteria you consider when looking for the perfect barbecue are chiefly about how you plan to use the grill. Other elements to consider include your budget, the number of wheels, the ignition system, and whether it has a built-in thermometer. Happy shopping!