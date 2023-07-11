Food
Spice up your summer with these irresistible Grilled Koftas!
Craving a deliciously spicy summer meal? No one can resist these grilled meat skewers.
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 4 cloves of garlic
• 1/2 cup parsley, chopped
• 1 small sweet onion, chopped
• 1/4 cup mint, chopped
• 1 pound lean ground lamb or beef
• 1 teaspoon ground coriander
• 1 teaspoon ground cumin
• 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 1 lemon, cut into quarters
• 1 red onion, sliced
• Pita or naan bread
• Hot sauce
Directions
1. Set aside a few parsley leaves for garnish. In a food processor or blender, coarsely puree the garlic, parsley, onion, and mint.
2. Transfer to a large bowl and add the meat, coriander, cumin, and ginger. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Using your hands, knead the mixture until you reach a smooth consistency.
4. Form about 18 to 20 balls slightly larger than a golf ball. Place the meatballs on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Flatten slightly and refrigerate for at least 2 hours to overnight.
5. Thread the meatballs onto skewers. Ideally, use metal ones for cooking and small wooden ones for serving. Cook on a hot grill for 3 to 4 minutes per side. Make sure the meat is cooked through without drying out.
6. Garnish with parsley and serve with lemon wedges, sliced red onion, pita or naan bread, and hot sauce.
If you don’t have a barbecue, koftas are just as tasty cooked in a cast iron pan.
Summer: THE season for refreshing desserts!
The heat of summer and all its pleasant activities often put you in the mood for refreshing desserts. Want to try your hand at making some delicious homemade desserts to help you survive the hot weather? Here are some ideas to inspire you.
Ice cream sundaes
Use local or exotic fruits to create fresh ice cream, sorbet, and frozen yogurt. Mango, raspberries, lemon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and blueberries are great options. You can also opt for classic flavors, such as chocolate and vanilla, or get creative by using edible flowers and fragrant herbs like lavender and mint. Top it all off with granola, chocolate shavings, nuts, fruit coulis, caramel sauce, or maple syrup.
Fruity delights
Let your imagination run wild, and have fun concocting fruity pies that pair perfectly with a dollop of ice cream. Layer jam, custard, whipped cream, and chopped fruit on a delicious, sweet pastry. Mousse cakes, pavlovas, and panna cottas are other tasty options you can make with the fruit of your choice.
Unique treats
Enjoy ice cream in a new way by making a bite-sized Japanese dessert called mochi or assembling a cake roll. You could also make oversized ice cream sandwiches by placing your favorite flavor of ice cream between two giant chocolate chip cookies. When it comes to dessert drinks, slushies, and milkshakes are also irresistible options.
Many restaurants, snack bars, and creameries offer a wide variety of frozen and refreshing desserts. Indulge your appetite this summer!
Food
Embrace Summer’s Bounty with Classic Blueberry Crisp
Blueberry crisp is a classic summer dessert. When the blueberry season is in full swing, make the most of it with this “berry” delicious antioxidant-packed treat.
As the summer blueberry season hits its peak, there’s no better way to celebrate the bounty of this luscious fruit than by crafting the quintessential Blueberry Crisp. Rich in antioxidants, bursting with flavors, and simple to make, this traditional dessert is the epitome of summer indulgence.
At the heart of this delightful dessert lies a medley of fresh blueberries lavished with lemon juice and a hint of sugar for added sweetness. The inclusion of flour binds these elements, ensuring a thick, succulent berry filling that perfectly contrasts the crisp topping.
The crowning glory of this dish, however, is the oat-based crumble. Combining the nutty undertones of oatmeal with the caramel notes of brown sugar, this topping becomes irresistible when it meets melted butter. A sprinkling of coarsely chopped almonds provides an appealing crunch, elevating the overall texture of the dessert.
All these components harmoniously combine in the heat of the oven, where the dessert bakes until it achieves a radiant golden hue. Once removed, the dish is left to rest for a while, allowing the flavors to meld together while still retaining that tempting warmth.
For those desiring a bit of flair, the optional garnish includes a sprinkle of freshly toasted almonds, a handful of vibrant blueberries, and a few sprigs of mint. These elements add color, freshness, and a subtle crunch, enhancing both the visual appeal and the flavor complexity of the dish.
This Blueberry Crisp recipe brings together the season’s freshest fruits and transforms them into a dessert that’s sure to leave a lasting impression. Each bite is a tribute to summer’s generous yield, promising a sensory experience that’s simultaneously refreshing, comforting, and decadently satisfying.
Servings: 8
Ingredients
• 4 cups fresh (or thawed) whole blueberries
• 2 tablespoons lemon juice
• 4 tablespoons sugar
• 1 cup and 2 tablespoons flour
• 1 cup oatmeal
• 3/4 cup brown sugar
• A pinch of salt
• 3/4 cup melted butter
• 1/2 cup almonds, coarsely chopped
For garnish (optional)
• A few mint leaves
• 1/2 cup whole almonds
• 1/2 cup fresh blueberries
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 375 F.
2. Place the blueberries in a large bowl and add the lemon juice. Sprinkle the mixture with the sugar and 2 tablespoons of flour. Mix well.
3. Divide the mixture among 8 small ramekins or pour into a regular pie dish.
4. In the same bowl, combine the cup of flour, oats, brown sugar, and salt.
5. Slowly pour in the melted butter to moisten all the ingredients. Then, spread the mixture evenly over the blueberries.
6. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the topping is golden brown.
7. Meanwhile, lightly toast the chopped almonds in a pan.
8. Remove the crisp(s) from the oven and let sit for 10 minutes before serving. Divide the toasted almonds among the crisp(s) and garnish with the other toppings, if desired.
How to choose a barbecue
Do you dream of cooking meals on the grill in your backyard or balcony but don’t yet have a barbecue? Here are some tips for choosing the right one.
Type
Propane barbecues are versatile, easy to use, and quick to heat up. Charcoal or wood-burning barbecues impart delicious flavor but are more difficult to light and take longer to reach an optimal temperature. On the other hand, electric barbecues offer even heat distribution, except at low temperatures.
Material
Certain materials, like stainless steel, will ensure your barbecue has a long service life. If the appliance’s firebox is made of enameled cast iron, it should be at least an eighth of an inch thick. Remember that metal- or porcelain-coated steel grates are generally more difficult to clean.
Cooking surface
The size of the barbecue and the number of burners you need largely depends on what you’ll be grilling and how much of it. The larger the barbecue, the more energy it needs to reach the desired heat. If you often cook fish or white meat, it’s a good idea to look for a model with at least two independent burners. This gives you the option of not cooking directly over the flame.
Accessories
Some models come with additional accessories, such as a side burner (similar to a cooker), a sear burner (perfect for blue steaks), and a rotisserie for cooking on a spit.
The many criteria you consider when looking for the perfect barbecue are chiefly about how you plan to use the grill. Other elements to consider include your budget, the number of wheels, the ignition system, and whether it has a built-in thermometer. Happy shopping!
Tangy pasta salad perks up the weekend
This flavorful pasta salad makes an excellent addition to any Memorial Day get-together.
Adjust the vegetables to suit your preferences — try just-cooked chopped asparagus, chopped arugula leaves, fresh basil, or fresh peas to mix it up. For extra vinegary flavor, try doing a quick pickle on the sweet peppers ahead of time.
Ingredients:
1 pound short pasta (such as fusilli or farfalle)
1 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons champagne vinegar
1 large garlic clove, grated
Ground black pepper to taste
1 cup sweet peppers, chopped
1 large or 2 small broccoli crowns, chopped into small pieces
1 pound raw shrimp, peeled and deveined (optional)
Directions:
Fill a saucepan with water and bring to a boil. Salt the water generously and add pasta. Cook until al dente, then drain well and transfer to a large bowl. In another bowl, whisk the buttermilk with the mayonnaise, vinegar, and garlic, then season to taste with salt and pepper. Toss the dressing with the salad, then let cool for at least 30 minutes.
While the pasta is cooling, add butter or olive oil to a frying pan and heat to medium-hot. Pat shrimp dry with a paper towel as needed and season with salt and pepper to taste. Drop into the hot pan and cook until the shrimp turns opaque and firm about four to five minutes. Set aside to cool. Stir cooled shrimp into cooled pasta salad, then add veggies. Garnish with parsley or green onion before serving.
