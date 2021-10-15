Spooky good: Banana mummies and cookie spiders

Here are some Halloween-appropriate, kid-friendly treats that require just a few easy ingredients and give kids the chance to make a fun, tasty mess.

Kids can easily make these treats, although adults have to supervise melting chocolate and trimming banana skewers.

Banana mummies

1 bunch bananas or as many as desired (firm bananas work best)

White chocolate wafers for melting (candy coating is also fine)

Chocolate icing or chocolate wafers for melting

Candy eyes

Bamboo skewers

Peel bananas and slice in half. Carefully slide skewer into banana halves lengthwise, then set on a tray and place in freezer for at least an hour to harden — note that long skewers may need to be trimmed. When bananas are frozen, melt white chocolate wafers or candy coating according to package directions, then carefully dip bananas in coating until covered. Place coated bananas in the refrigerator until coating is set, then decorate with melted semi-sweet chocolate or chocolate icing to create bandages and glue on candy eyes. Freeze until set, then serve.

Cookie spiders

1 package sandwich cookies (we used Halloween Oreos, but Double Stuf Oreos will also work well)

White chocolate wafers or icing — any color or flavor is fine, but we used leftover melted white chocolate from the Banana Mummies

Mini pretzel rods

Candy eyes

Carefully twist cookies apart. Count out eight pretzel rods for each cookie — these are the legs. Dip just the tip of each pretzel rod in the melted white chocolate or icing, then press into the frosting side of the sandwich cookie. Be careful not to press too hard, or the cookie itself might break. Repeat for each of the eight legs. Replace the top of the sandwich cookie before the white chocolate or frosting sets. Use white chocolate or frosting to glue on the candy eyes. Spiders are ready to eat almost immediately.