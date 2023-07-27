Connect with us

Interesting Things to Know

Spotlight on America’s Best Zoos: A Visit Offers More Than Just Entertainment

Published

6 hours ago

on

When we consider a day out at the zoo, we often think about the thrill of witnessing exotic animals up close. However, the finest zoos in the U.S. are not merely about spectacle – they are stewards of conservation, striving to protect some of our planet’s most vulnerable species.

Modern zoos have moved away from the stifling cage paradigm and now provide thoughtfully designed habitats mimicking the animals’ natural environments. These spaces also offer the necessary privacy for creatures who choose not to be on display. Spending a day at the zoo, therefore, not only offers a unique experience but also supports crucial conservation initiatives through your ticket, snack, and souvenir purchases.

Experience and Conserve: Noteworthy Zoos Across America

Among the numerous worthy establishments, the following five stand out for their exceptional combination of education, recreation, and preservation:

  1. San Diego Zoo, CA: Home to over 12,000 animals across 650 species and subspecies, the San Diego Zoo caters to everyone. Children will adore the interactive Wildlife Explorers Basecamp, while the Skyfari Aerial Tram ensures quick transit around the zoo and offers stunning views of the surrounding Balboa Park.
  2. Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, NE: Conservation is at the heart of this Omaha-based zoo, which houses the world’s largest indoor desert. Visitors can see a diverse array of creatures, including meerkats, peccaries, and death adders. Don’t miss the nocturnal animal exhibit, Kingdoms of the Night.
  3. Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, OH: One of the oldest zoos in the nation, the Cincinnati Zoo offers close encounters with creatures such as hippos, meerkats, and Florida manatees. Don’t miss a walk through their thriving gardens or one of their educational events for home gardeners.
  4. ZooTampa at Lowry Park, FL: Celebrated as one of the most family-friendly zoos, ZooTampa also shines in wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and release. The exhibits feature over 1,000 animals, including African-painted dogs, Florida panthers, and Queensland koalas.
  5. Bronx Zoo, NY: The Bronx Zoo, a global leader in wildlife conservation, hosts over 6,000 animals on its 265-acre property. Besides the Congo Gorilla Forest exhibit, the zoo’s Gilded Age architecture and landscape design are not to be missed.

A day at these zoos extends beyond the thrill of witnessing exotic animals. It offers an enlightening experience that combines education, recreation, and the chance to contribute to vital conservation efforts.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Interesting Things to Know

Invasion Alert: The Threat of Hammerhead Worms in the U.S.

Published

5 hours ago

on

July 27, 2023

By

Worms with a menacing appearance and toxic nature are slowly making their way across America.

Imagine stumbling upon a creature with the distinctive head of a hammerhead shark but on land! This description fits the hammerhead worm, an invasive species recently detected near Washington, D.C. Originally from Southeast Asia, these worms have slowly been spreading across the U.S., threatening native wildlife.

Hammerhead worms are not your average earthworms. Their peculiar half-moon-shaped heads are reminiscent of hammerhead sharks. Their long, snake-like bodies, which can reach lengths of 15 inches, sport dorsal stripes and sometimes a dark collar, making them easily distinguishable. And if their appearance doesn’t startle you, their habits might.

These predatory worms have a unique mode of feeding. Their mouths are situated on the underside of their bodies, and they wrap around their prey, like earthworms, snails, and slugs, to consume them. This predatory behavior presents a significant ecological threat as they are known to deplete earthworm populations which play a crucial role in maintaining soil health in forests, crops, and gardens.

Further complicating the issue, hammerhead worms secrete toxins, potentially harmful to humans and pets. Direct contact can cause skin irritation in humans. Domestic mammals may also face risks if they consume the worm. Moreover, many of these worms can harbor parasitic nematodes, posing another layer of threat.

Historical records suggest that these worms arrived in the U.S. through imported horticultural plants. Their presence dates back to the early 1900s when they were found in abundance in areas like New Orleans. With a preference for warm, humid climates, hammerhead worms flourish in greenhouses. However, in tropical and subtropical regions, they can easily spread from these greenhouses, hitchhiking their way through the landscaping, mulch, and nursery industries.

The daytime sees these creatures seeking refuge under rocks, leaf litter, and shrubs, while post-rainfall, they may be spotted openly on soil, driveways, or sidewalks.

Tackling the spread of hammerhead worms requires proactive measures. They can be terminated using orange essence or salt. Spraying them directly with a mixture of citrus oil and vinegar or just vinegar also proves effective. To ensure they don’t crawl away after treatment, placing them in a sealed Ziploc bag with salt or vinegar is recommended.

As always, safety comes first. It’s crucial to handle these creatures with gloves and ensure proper hand hygiene afterward.

Here’s an interesting video from YouTube.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

Unraveling the Linguistic Challenge: Choosing Your Next Language

Published

3 days ago

on

July 24, 2023

By

In the increasingly globalized world, language learning is not only a fascinating endeavor but also a valuable skill. If you’re planning to master a new language, your choices may seem overwhelming. Here are some questions to guide your selection process.

Begin with identifying your motivations. Are you a cinephile who’d love to appreciate international cinema in its original language? Or perhaps, you’re an adventurer planning to travel to a foreign land? If business communication is your primary objective, languages such as Japanese, Italian, Mandarin, or German can prove particularly useful.

Consider the global prevalence of your chosen language. While mastering a dead language might enhance your cultural connection, the practical benefits are limited. In contrast, languages such as English, French, and Spanish enjoy widespread use across several continents. Mandarin, despite its regional limitation, is spoken by a significant 15 percent of the global population.

The complexity of a language is another crucial factor. Languages like Japanese, Mandarin, and Hindi have complex scripts and might take a longer time to master. However, for English or French speakers, languages such as Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and Swedish are comparatively easier to grasp due to similarities in grammatical structure.

Research the available resources for your chosen language. This could range from in-person or online courses, mobile apps, phrasebooks, workbooks, or even language exchange programs through tutoring. A plethora of resources can make the learning process more accessible and engaging.

Ultimately, the choice is yours, and each language offers its unique rewards. Whichever you choose, embrace the process, relish the challenge, and enjoy the journey toward linguistic proficiency.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

Unleash Your Potential: The Power of Self-Discipline

Published

4 days ago

on

July 23, 2023

By

Imagine the transformative impact on your life if self-discipline permeated every aspect of your existence. Sadly, many of us exhibit discipline only selectively or inconsistently. So, what exactly is self-discipline? According to motivational coach Michael Janke, it entails regulating one’s behavior based on principles, persistence, and sound judgment rather than succumbing to desire or social pressures. In a world of instant gratification, saying “no” to oneself can be challenging. However, it is a vital catalyst for cultivating a profound sense of self-worth. Let’s explore how to empower ourselves through self-discipline and embark on a journey of positive change.

Developing self-discipline requires conscious effort; mere wishes alone will not suffice. To set yourself on the path to success, consider the following steps:

  1. Identify Areas for Improvement: Begin by determining which aspects of your life you wish to change or enhance. By pinpointing specific areas, you can focus your efforts more effectively.
  2. Recognize Barriers and Past Failures: Make a list of the obstacles that have hindered your progress in the past. Reflect on the reasons behind previous failures, acknowledging the factors that have held you back.
  3. Embrace the Motivation for Change: Craft a second list detailing all the reasons why you desire the change. By understanding the underlying motivations, you can fuel your commitment and fortify your resolve.
  4. Envision the Impact: Imagine how your life would be different if you cultivated an attitude that supported your desired changes. Visualize the positive outcomes and the transformation that awaits you.

Approaching the pursuit of self-discipline as a self-denial program can make it more arduous. Psychotherapist Carol Juergensen Sheets emphasizes the importance of generating enthusiasm for the positive aspects that will manifest through practicing self-discipline. Embrace the notion that self-discipline empowers you to shape your destiny and unlock your true potential.

Self-discipline is the cornerstone of personal growth and empowerment. It equips individuals with the ability to navigate their lives guided by principles, persistence, and sound judgment. By saying “no” to immediate gratification, we cultivate a sense of mastery over our desires and impulses, fostering a solid sense of self-worth. While developing self-discipline requires effort and dedication, the rewards are immeasurable.

Embrace the transformative power of self-discipline, and witness the profound positive changes it can bring to your life. Through commitment, motivation, and envisioning the possibilities, you can embark on a journey of personal evolution. Unleash your potential and seize control of your destiny.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

From Historical Dynasties to Endurance Racing, Ferdinand Habsburg’s Unique Path

Published

5 days ago

on

July 22, 2023

By

The Habsburg dynasty has a storied history, spanning centuries of influence and power. However, the monarchy came to an end for the Habsburgs in the early 20th century. Despite this, a new Ferdinand Habsburg has emerged in the 21st century, carving his own path far removed from the throne. Ferdinand Zvonimir Maria Balthus Keith Michael Otto Antal Bahnam Leonhard von Habsburg-Lothringen, the heir apparent to the royal House of Habsburg-Lorraine, has found his passion in the world of motorsports. Let’s delve into the unique journey of this modern Habsburg.

Ferdinand Habsburg

The Habsburg dynasty reached its pinnacle in the 16th and 17th centuries, with illustrious figures like Ferdinand I, Ferdinand II, and Ferdinand III holding various titles across Europe. However, the dynasty’s fortune dwindled over time. Ferdinand, who suffered from health issues, abdicated his throne in 1848, and tragedy struck with the assassination of Franz Ferdinand in 1914. Eventually, Austria dethroned and exiled the Habsburgs, marking the end of their empire.

Fast forward to the present day, and the Habsburg lineage still continues. Ferdinand Zvonimir Maria Balthus Keith Michael Otto Antal Bahnam Leonhard von Habsburg-Lothringen, the current heir apparent, represents the new generation of Habsburgs. Unlike his predecessors, Ferdinand’s life is vastly different. At 25 years old, he shares an apartment with his sister in Vienna, while his estimated net worth stands at $5 million.

In a striking departure from his royal lineage, Ferdinand has immersed himself in the world of motorsports, particularly long endurance races that test both skill and stamina. His 2021 victory at the prestigious Le Mans race in France showcases his talent and dedication to the sport. With the absence of a throne to inherit, Ferdinand is free to pursue his true passion without the constraints of royal duties.

Despite the diminished significance of his titles in a world without an empire, Ferdinand still acknowledges the perks that come with being a Habsburg. In an interview with the New York Times, he revealed that the extensive network of approximately 600 Habsburgs scattered across the globe allows him to find accommodation with relatives wherever he travels. The ties that bind the family remain strong, providing a sense of connection amidst their shared heritage.

While the grand palaces and vast estates of the Habsburgs are now open to the public, Ferdinand has found fulfillment in a different realm. His dedication to motorsports and the thrill of competition have become the defining elements of his life, shaping his identity beyond his royal lineage.

Ferdinand Habsburg’s journey exemplifies the evolving nature of monarchy and the resilience of a historic dynasty. No longer bound by the trappings of an empire, he has embraced his passion for motorsports, finding success and fulfillment on the race track. In the absence of a throne, Ferdinand forges his own path, leaving a unique mark on the modern legacy of the Habsburg family. As he continues to pursue his dreams, Ferdinand embodies the spirit of adaptability and reinvention, proving that a name steeped in history can lead to unexpected and remarkable achievements.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

iPhone’s Visual Look Up: Unleashing the Botanist Within

Published

6 days ago

on

July 21, 2023

By

In a testament to the ever-evolving capabilities of smart devices, the iPhone has become more than just a phone—it has transformed into a veritable botanist. With the introduction of Visual Look Up, users can harness the power of their iPhones to swiftly identify real-world objects, including plants, statues, and much more. This groundbreaking tool operates as a visual search engine, allowing users to capture real-life images and initiate a search based on those visuals. Let’s explore the fascinating implications of the iPhone’s Visual Look Up feature.

Among the various applications of the iPhone’s Visual Look Up feature, plant identification stands out as a particularly popular use case. Botanists typically spend years honing their skills to identify plants accurately, and even for the keenest eyes, distinguishing between closely related species can be a challenge. However, with Visual Look Up, users can now leverage their iPhones to simplify this task.

Plant identification holds significant practical value. Many plant species pose risks to pets, such as cats and dogs, and swift identification can help pet owners identify potential threats within their surroundings. By taking their iPhone on a tour of their yard, users can identify any potentially dangerous plants and take appropriate measures to ensure their pets’ safety. Furthermore, correct plant identification can also spare individuals from the discomfort and health hazards of encountering toxic plants like poison ivy or poison oak.

Beyond plant identification, the capabilities of Visual Look Up extend to broader contexts. For instance, while exploring ancient temples in Siem Reap or venturing into the depths of caves to witness natural rock formations, users can leverage their smartphones to gather information about the sights that surround them. As technology continues to evolve, the boundaries between the digital realm and the physical world blur, facilitating seamless access to information in real time.

It is worth noting, however, that while Visual Look Up holds great potential, it remains a work in progress. While early results have been promising, inaccuracies in the identification process still occur. As with any emerging technology, there is room for improvement. Fortunately, advancements in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and other related fields are poised to drive ongoing enhancements, leading to increasingly accurate results.

The iPhone’s Visual Look Up feature represents a remarkable convergence of technology and practicality. From effortlessly identifying plants to gaining insights into historical sites, users can now unlock the botanist within themselves with a simple click. While the tool’s accuracy continues to improve, it is essential to exercise caution and not rely solely on Visual Look Up at this stage. As technology advances and the boundaries between the physical and digital realms continue to dissolve, we can expect further progress in the capabilities of Visual Look Up and similar innovations.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

The Digital Classroom: Five Perks of Pursuing Online Training

Published

1 week ago

on

July 20, 2023

By

Whether you’re exploring new disciplines or deepening your knowledge in a specific field, online training presents a unique opportunity. If you’re considering a new educational challenge, here are five reasons why online training could be your perfect match.

Cost-effectiveness is a major advantage of online training. Digital platforms frequently offer enticing discounts on their courses and, in some cases, even free access. This approach not only makes education more affordable but also eliminates travel costs associated with traditional education.

Inclusivity is another cornerstone of online training. Various courses are designed to cater to a diverse audience, often requiring no prerequisites. While some courses are tailored for those with certain skills, a significant portion is open to everyone, thus democratizing education.

Online training is also lauded for promoting efficient learning. Educational material is typically broken down into smaller, digestible units, thereby accelerating the learning process. This approach allows learners to swiftly navigate through familiar concepts, saving time and increasing retention.

Online learning can also foster open communication. Many courses offer dedicated resources or training software to answer curriculum-related queries, creating an environment where asking questions becomes less daunting. This eliminates the worry of judgment from peers and fosters an inclusive learning environment.

One of the most significant perks of online training is the flexibility it affords. Learners can adjust the time they spend on their courses according to their schedules. They can revisit the material and exercises as needed, enhancing their understanding at their own pace.

If you’re interested in gaining educational credentials, it’s worth exploring accredited institutions offering online training opportunities. With the rise of digital learning, quality education is just a few clicks away.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Mountain Creative Consulting

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Jamboree LLC

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Treatment Center

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jean’s Jewelers

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Arc of Warren County

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
97°
Partly Cloudy
6:09 am8:29 pm EDT
Feels like: 102°F
Wind: 8mph SSW
Humidity: 41%
Pressure: 29.94"Hg
UV index: 8
FriSatSun
97/72°F
97/68°F
86/63°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Jul
29
Sat
2:00 pm Coed Tea Party Fundraiser @ Warren County Community Center
Coed Tea Party Fundraiser @ Warren County Community Center
Jul 29 @ 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm
Coed Tea Party Fundraiser @ Warren County Community Center
Fundraising event for Loving Souls Christian Church in Front Royal.  ALL ARE WELCOME!!! Sponsored by All Women of Christ LLC
Aug
1
Tue
6:00 pm 16th Annual National Night Out @ Main Street Gazebo
16th Annual National Night Out @ Main Street Gazebo
Aug 1 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
16th Annual National Night Out @ Main Street Gazebo
The Front Royal Police Department is excited to announce and invite you to join us in celebrating our 16th Annual National Night Out Block Party. National Night Out will be held downtown Front Royal on[...]
6:00 pm National Night Out @ Laurel Ridge Community College
National Night Out @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Aug 1 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
National Night Out @ Laurel Ridge Community College
Join us as we celebrate National Night Out at Laurel Ridge Community College’s Middletown Campus. There will be food and prizes and demos for the kids. Middletown Police Department, Stephens City Police Department and the[...]
Aug
2
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Aug 2 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Aug
5
Sat
10:00 am Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany a... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 5 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Summer Blooms Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Curious about the flowers you see blooming in Sky Meadows’ fields during the summer heat? Join Shenandoah Chapter Virginia Master Naturalist Paul Guay on a Botany and Bloom Series[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 5 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what is cooking on the hearth. Immerse yourself within the 19th century enslaved culture and its foods. Explore the taste[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 5 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
1:00 pm Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
Aug 5 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Front Royal Bluegrass Music Jam @ The Body Shop
New Bluegrass and traditional music jam the first Saturday of each month starting Feb. 4th, from 1pm till 4pm. All levels of playing invited to attend.
1:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Aug 5 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah (BONS – online at bonsbees.com) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program[...]
Aug
9
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Aug 9 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]