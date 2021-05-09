Connect with us

Spotlight on red radishes

The crisp white flesh and peppery taste of radishes make them a great addition to salads and sandwiches. Plus, the leaves of this root vegetable can be used as a leafy green much like lettuce and spinach. Although they can be found year-round, red radishes are generally ready to be harvested in the spring.

Health benefits
Radishes pack a punch with their distinct taste, but they’re also loaded with nutrients. In particular, radishes are a good source of vitamin C and other antioxidants that protect your cells from damage. They’re also rich in minerals like calcium and potassium, which help lower blood pressure and reduce your risk of heart disease. Other compounds in radishes can help prevent diabetes. Plus, this vegetable is low in calories and a natural appetite suppressant.

Selecting and storing
For maximum taste, choose radishes that are about the size of ping pong balls. Make sure they’re firm with a smooth, vibrant red exterior. If you buy radishes in bunches, the leaves should be stiff and bright green.

Radishes can be stored for about a week in a perforated plastic bag. Place them in the crisper drawer of the fridge to help prevent them from drying out.


To stock up on these tasty vegetables, visit your local farmer’s market.

Fresh summer meals inspired by Asian cuisine

Are you looking for delicious, healthy recipes to try this season? If so, there are a variety of Asian dishes that are light, low-calorie, and ideally suited for the hot weather. Here are a few simple ways to let Asian cuisine inspire your summer meals.

Use a wok
Only a small amount of oil is needed when you cook in a wok, which helps lower the fat content of your meals. In addition, the short cook time allows ingredients to retain more of their nutritional value. Plus, you’ll spend less time standing over a hot stove.

Favor fresh veggies
Fresh vegetables are a core component of many Asian dishes. You can serve them raw as an appetizer, steamed as a side, or grilled on the barbecue. Rich in vitamins and fiber, they’re also easy to digest and will increase your satiety.

Try your hand at sushi
Sushi is the perfect summer meal and easier to make than you might think. Assembling the rolls with a bamboo mat will simplify the process, and you can pick up the ingredients you need at your local Asian food market or in your grocery store’s international aisle.


Make rice your go-to side
This grain is high in fiber, minerals, and antioxidants. It takes one to two hours to digest, which will leave you feeling full for some time. Plus, it’s a great source of energy. Easy to prepare in large quantities, rice is equally delicious served hot or cold.

Visit the farmer’s markets, grocery stores, and restaurants in your area to enjoy tasty, nutritious meals all summer long.

Food

Easy cream scones and lemon curd

Enjoy the sunny, sharp flavor of lemon curd on a warm scone, fresh from the oven. It doesn’t take a pastry chef to throw this combo together, either. From start to finish, these scones are ready to eat in less than an hour, and the lemon curd takes about 15 minutes, plus time to chill in the refrigerator (overnight is best). Meyer lemons, with their lower acidity and sweet, floral flavor are perfect for this curd, but regular lemons are also delicious. If you like more than just plain scones, jazz them up with dried fruits, nuts, or chocolate chips.

Lemon curd:
3 large eggs
3/4 cup granulated sugar
Pinch of salt
1/2 cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice (Meyer lemons preferred if available)
Zest from 1 to 2 lemons, depending on size and preferred flavor intensity
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, diced

Place eggs, sugar, salt, juice, and zest in a medium saucepan, away from heat. Whisk the ingredients together until smooth and incorporated. Place over low heat and stir constantly with a wooden spoon or silicone spatula until the mixture thickens, around five minutes. Turn the heat all the way to low when the mixture thickens and add the butter. Stir until smooth. Remove from heat and pour into a jar or other storage container, then chill. Makes around two cups and keeps for about a week in the refrigerator.

Cream scones:
1/4 cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting surface
1/2 cup (1 stick) chilled unsalted butter, diced
1 large egg, beaten to blend
1-1/4 cups heavy cream, plus more for brushing
Coarse sugar for sprinkling


Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Combine granulated sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and flour, stir to combine. Alternatively, you can combine in the bowl of a large food processor and quickly pulse to mix dry ingredients. Add butter and toss to coat.

Using your fingers or a pastry blender, or quick pulses if using a food processor, work the butter into the flour until pea-sized. If using a food processor, dump flour mixture into a bowl now. Make a well in the center of your flour/butter mixture and add the egg and cream, mixing with a fork while incorporating dry ingredients a little at a time until a shaggy, dry dough forms. Don’t overwork the dough — it’s okay if it looks a little bit dry.

Once the wet ingredients are incorporated, use your hands to gently knead the dough until it just comes together. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and pat it into a 1-inch thick round. Cut into wedges and place wedges onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, giving each wedge room to expand. Brush the dough wedges with cream and sprinkle with your coarse sugar.

Bake 25-30 minutes, or until golden brown. Scones can be made ahead of time and stored in a covered container.

Food

This coastal delicacy can carry a nasty bacteria

Published

1 month ago

on

March 27, 2021

By

Some people should pay more attention to that little warning on the seafood menu about the dangers of consuming raw fish.

Of course, millions of people every year enjoy a plate of oysters on the half-shell washed down with a crisp chardonnay or beer, and it’s an actual way of life in coastal areas. So, one should not overstate the danger, except when it comes to people with compromised immune systems.

If you have diabetes, liver disease, blood disorders, stomach or digestion issues, or if you take immune-suppressing drugs for cancer or steroids for breathing problems, then never eat oysters on the half-shell.

In fact, if you have any of these problems, don’t even touch brackish water (partly salt, partly fresh) or seawater habitats of oysters. Even a small cut (or in one case, a new tattoo) can expose you to nasty bacteria called Vibrio parahaemolyticus.


According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 80,000 people each year get vibriosis, the disease caused by bacteria. Most have relatively mild, but very unpleasant symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting. But about 100 people each year die from it, mostly those with the underlying health problems mentioned earlier. In the worst cases, it can cause blood infections, blistering skin lesions, and even necessitate limb amputations.

Vibrio parahaemolyticus is a naturally occurring and has nothing to do with water pollution, so even water that seems to be clear can contain it. It tends to proliferate in warmer waters between May and October.

If you don’t have any of those underlying problems, get your oysters at a restaurant that closely follows oyster guidelines, such as freshly shucked oysters and keeping the oysters continuously on ice.

Anyone can eat oysters when they are completely cooked. The bacteria dies in oysters when fried for three minutes at 375 degrees, baked at 450 degrees for 10 minutes, or boiled for three minutes.

Neither hot sauce (no matter how spicy) nor lemon kills the bacteria.

Food

Brewing tea for maximum flavor, benefits

Published

2 months ago

on

March 23, 2021

By

Sipping a hot flavorful cup of tea is a good way to relax and relieve stress. Though you may drink tea purely for pleasure, it’s good to remember that tea is also good for your health. Regardless of whether it’s green, black, or red tea, it is rich in antioxidants that help your heart.

Health matters aside, tea drinkers want to use the best brewing method to enhance the flavor of the tea. Here’s how to do it, according to the Johns Hopkins Medical Letter:

* Start with loose leaves or tea bags. Use one rounded teaspoon of loose tea per cup. For a stronger tea, add an extra bag or an extra teaspoon of leaves to the pot.

* Use fresh, cold water. Run the tap for one minute to aerate the water and to clear standing water from the pipes. The oxygen in water opens up the tea-leaf and helps to bring out the flavor. Bottled water should be shaken before heating it.



* Get the water hot, but don’t overheat. Use a rolling boil for black tea but heat up to the boiling point for green tea.

* Pre-warm your cup. A cold cup can interfere with steeping. Let warm water stand in the cup for a few minutes first.

* Steep appropriately. Green tea should be steeped for two minutes, black for five to 10 minutes. Steeping too long can cause a bitter taste.

Food

4 ways to connect with local farmers

Published

2 months ago

on

March 22, 2021

By

National AG Day, which takes place on March 23, presents an annual opportunity to recognize and celebrate the essential role that agriculture plays in the daily lives of all Americans. If you want to learn more about the contributions local farmers make to your community, here are four ways you can connect with them.

1. Visit a farmers’ market. If you want to get to know the producers in your area and buy fresh, locally grown products directly from the source, this is a great option. Use the USDA’s national farmers market directory to find one near you.

2. Participate in agritourism. Many small farms offer on-site services to increase their revenue and provide local entertainment. These can include horseback riding, u-pick operations, harvest festivals, bed and breakfast accommodations, cooking classes, petting zoos, educational tours, and more.

3. Join a CSA. As a member of a community-supported agriculture group, you’ll receive a weekly share of seasonal crops from one or more participating farms in your region. Many CSAs also offer private tours, social events, and other perks for members. You can use the USDA’s online CSA directory to find a group near you.



4. Shop at a farm store. Similar to a farmers’ market, visiting a farm store allows you to chat with local producers, ask questions about how the farm operates and purchase fresh produce on-site. Some also sell honey, fresh juice, eggs, homemade pastries, and other goods.

For more information about National AG Day and how you can support American farmers, visit agday.org.

Food

Picky eaters: Go with the flow

Published

2 months ago

on

March 21, 2021

By

Here’s a mystery for all times. Why will a kid eat Harry Potter dirt-flavored jelly beans but not a green bean?

The fun of the gross-out? Because a friend gave it to them? Maybe on a dare?

Some say parents should use the same psychology with foods kids hate. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics says one strategy is to name the food. That’s not steamed carrots! It’s X-ray Vision Coins!

Might work. Seems like a lot of trouble for carrots.


In the end, picky eating is more about accepting new tastes, textures, and the fact that they aren’t in control of what goes on their plate (thankfully), says Dina Rose, a sociologist and author of It’s Not About the Broccoli.

Kids need up to 12 exposures to a food before they accept it, Rose says. That might mean just looking at it. Adults might remember having the same experience with school food.

The key is not to completely cater to kids’ tastes. They might want macaroni and cheese at every meal, but parents shouldn’t make a separate meal just for them. Remember they need exposure to foods.

Sally Sampson, the co-author of The Picky Eater Project, says she used one strategy with her children that offered them an option. If they did not like what was being served, they could leave the table and choose either cottage cheese, Cheerios, or plain yogurt. Her children said these options were just boring.

If meals are pleasant and happy, kids won’t really want to leave the table.

Other tactics: Involve kids in preparing the food. Help kids grow a vegetable garden. Be sure to offer healthy snacks when they come home from school.

