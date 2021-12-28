Interesting Things to Know
Spreading your wings: Preparing to live on your own
For many young adults, moving out of their parent’s home is both exciting and stressful. Fortunately, proper preparation and sound financial planning can reduce stress and prevent hiccups.
First, you’ll need a steady job that provides enough income to afford rent in your area. For some years, the general rule has been to spend no more than 30 percent of your pre-tax income on rent.
If you earn $15 an hour, you’ll bring in roughly $2400 a month (before taxes), meaning you should spend $720 or less. In practice, it’s best to spend less, especially if you have student loans or other necessary costs.
You’ll also need a reliable form of transportation, such as a car. Besides getting to and from work, you may also need transportation to run errands, such as buying food. Financial experts recommend spending no more than 15 percent of your take-home pay on a vehicle, including loan payments, insurance, registration costs, parking passes, gas, and whatever else.
Ultimately, it’s wise to draw up a working budget that includes all your necessary fixed expenses, including rent, utilities (including internet and a phone plan), student loans, transportation, and other necessary costs. You’ll also want to build an emergency fund worth at least three months of wages. This way, if an unexpected expense emerges, such as expensive car repairs, you can cover the costs.
If you’re moving in with a significant other or some friends, you’ll want to find housemates that are also financially responsible. Further, you should have plans in case a housemate moves out unexpectedly. Can you cover rent and utilities on your own? Do you think you can quickly find a new housemate?
Keep in mind that you may need to furnish your new abode. Family and friends may be able to donate some stuff. It’s also smart to check the Salvation Army and other thrift stores.
New Year’s resolutions: How to put change ahead of comfort
The urge for self-improvement is strong at the start of a new year. It’s a time for looking back to see what kind of person we have been and a time for looking forward and visualizing ourselves as the person we want to be.
Here we come to a big question: Is the urge for change more powerful than the drive to fall back on what is comfortable to you? At first, change seems manageable, but as time goes on, we may tire like a runner in a long race. Then, as difficulties of our daily lives surround us, returning to the comfort zone could seem more important than making the change.
Keep these points in mind when making resolutions:
* When one resolution involves an important lifestyle change, don’t make any others. If you want to quit smoking, lose weight and learn a foreign language, you won’t be able to do all three things at once.
* Study the obstacles to your resolution and determine ways to deal with them. If you want to lose weight, for example, decide to skip the ice cream and have a low-calorie popsicle instead. Tell friends you are not eating rich desserts so they won’t tempt you.
* Think about professional help. Medical assistance could be valuable if you want to break an addictive habit.
* Keep your focus and monitor your progress. Keep a notebook and record how often the behavior you want to change occurs, who you were with, and how you felt. You’ll see a pattern that you can avoid in the future.
* If you break a resolution, don’t give up on the effort. See it as an opportunity for self-compassion. Treat yourself kindly.
New Year’s resolutions are supposed to make you feel good about yourself. If not keeping them makes you think badly about yourself, they aren’t worth the effort. Work at it, but prioritize your wellbeing.
Fortune cookies didn’t come from China
The minute you munch the last noodle in the chow mein, you are ready for the final act of Chinese dining, at least in Western-style. That’s right: It’s time for the fortune cookie.
We know what we are getting: A little piece of wisdom, some lucky numbers, maybe even a Chinese word.
But as you might suspect, we really aren’t getting something authentically Chinese.
The origin of the fortune cookie is disputed, but most stories say it is an import — not from China, but from 19th century Japan. Jennifer Lee, the author of The Fortune Cookie Chronicles, writes that as early as 1870, confectionery shops in Kyoto carried a folded cracker with a fortune: Tsujiura senbei, or fortune cracker. It was larger and darker than today’s fortune cookies.
By the early 1900s, the fortune cookie had come to the U.S. along with Japanese immigrants. The Japanese Tea Garden in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park is usually cited as the origin of the first American fortune cookie. But at least three other immigrant businesses in Los Angeles also claim to have introduced it to the States.
But it was American food preferences that moved the fortune cookie to Chinese restaurants. Americans didn’t much like raw fish, a common feature in Japanese cuisine. So Japanese immigrants started Chinese restaurants and brought the fortune cookie with them.
Today, the largest fortune cookie maker in the world is Wonton Food, which makes more than four million cookies each day. An estimated three billion cookies are produced annually, according to history.com.
Speaking your grief to the wind
Loss hits us in unexpected situations.
Maybe something funny happens and the first thing you think is to call your mother. She would love this. You pick up the phone. You still remember the number. Yet, there is no one to call. She’s been gone all these years.
Perhaps it was that impulse that led garden designer Itaru Sasaki of Otsuchi, Japan, to install a phone booth and phone in his hilltop garden. The old rotary phone inside is disconnected, but you can go into the glass phone booth, pick up the phone, dial the number you know so well.
Sasaki calls it Kaze-no-Denwa, the phone of the wind. He set it up in 2010 when he lost his cousin and needed help dealing with the grief. It was intended just as a private way to carry his thoughts to his cousin on the wind, he told Bloomberg News.
But just a year later, the 11,000 residents of Otsuchi were hit by an earthquake, then a tsunami. In Otsuchi, 1,200 people died. The entire fishing industry was wiped out. In the region, the disaster took the lives of 15,000 people.
So, just a year after he set up the phone for his private grief, Sasaki opened his garden to the public. Today 30,000 people have sent messages on the wind to their loved ones.
The wind phone is an idea that inspired movies, books, and copies. Similar phones have been installed worldwide. One of the most recent installations was in Aspen Mountain in Colorado, where an anonymous artist installed a phone on a tree in March 2021. Its location is unadvertised, mainly because art installations are prohibited in national forests.
How chicken became the Japanese Christmas food
Nothing illustrates the ubiquity of Christmas like how the Japanese do it.
Only 1 percent of Japanese people consider themselves Christians. But Christmas is a very popular holiday in Japan for one reason: fried chicken.
Since the 1980s, Japanese families have indulged in the KFC Party Barrel for Christmas dinner.
According to CNN, “KFC Japan pulled in 6.9 billion yen (roughly U.S. $63 million) from December 20 to 25 in 2018, with lines out the door starting on December 23.”
The Japanese even have Santa-san, a man with white hair in a red suit whose face looks like, you guessed it, Colonel Sanders himself.
This didn’t happen without some marketing.
When Kentucky Fried Chicken (now KFC) outlets started opening in Japan in the 1970s, the country had no Christmas traditions, since the people had no roots in Christianity.
In 1974, the company launched its “Kentucky for Christmas” advertising campaign. Advertisements showed happy families enjoying a feast of delicious chicken while “My Old Kentucky Home” played in the background. Of course, that song isn’t a Christmas carol, but it didn’t need to be in secular Japan.
In addition, the fried chicken was not too different than the Japanese karaage, small pieces of deep-fried meat. And, the Japanese social practice of sharing food, matched with the idea of a Party Barrel of chicken, shrimp, coleslaw, tiramisu cake, and wine.
The crews that make container ships go
Globalization now relies on massive shipping networks that criss-cross the globe. Many of the goods around your house likely crossed oceans on their journey to you. While traveling across oceans now is certainly easier than in centuries past, it still takes incredible talent and human ingenuity to move goods and massive ships such vast distances.
From the bridge or deck, cargo ship captains must run a tight ship, managing the staff on board and plotting the ship’s course through oceans, straits, storms, and more.
The captain is supported by the deck crew, which includes officers of the watch, such as the chief mate, second mate, and third mate. When the captain’s not on deck, officers of the watch oversee the deck and the ship’s navigation. NauticJobs reports that a captain earns an average monthly salary of $9,850 while a second officer pulls in $3,200.
Meanwhile, the chief engineer oversees the maintenance and operation of engineering equipment and machinery, such as the engines. Junior officers, such as the second and third engineers, assist the chief engineer. Underneath the engineer, skilled mechanics, electricians, and other trade workers ensure that the ship is functioning and safe for travel. The chief engineer pulls in $9,600 a month while an electrical officer receives $4,200.
You’ll also find other crew members aboard cargo ships. Under the stewards’ department, for example, you’ll find a chief cook who provides meals for the ship’s workers. You’ll find kitchen staff hands as well, and stewards are often responsible for keeping living and common areas clean. The typical chief cook earns $1,766 a month.
It’s worth noting that crews have actually been stranded on ships if the shipping company goes out of business. In these cases, if they leave the ship, they won’t be paid, but staying doesn’t necessarily guarantee payment either.
Why are people spending millions on NFTs?
In recent months, some alternative investment vehicles, such as sports trading cards and exotic cars, have sold for record-breaking prices. Now, Non-Fungible Tokens, or NFTs, have also emerged as hot commodities, even if they leave some folks scratching their heads.
What is an NFT? Take a glance at record-breaking NFT sales and you’ll start to get an idea. Mike Winkelmann, for example, created a new piece of art every day, including on his own wedding day.
Then, he bundled the first 5,000 days as a singular piece of art, titled Everydays: the First 5000 Days, and sold the digital file as an NFT, ultimately fetching $69.3 million.
Why would anyone pay so much for a digital art file? Because it’s a Non-Fungible Token, meaning there’s only one original. Ultimately, people value originals and rare items. We could create replicas of sports trading cards or even fine artworks, yet as copies, they won’t be worth all that much. NFTs extend a similar concept of the “original” to digital files, including artworks, songs, and videos.
Of course, many would-be NFT purchasers may wonder about counterfeits. NFTs typically use a blockchain, which is essentially a public ledger, to manage transactions and determine custody.
Multiple copies of blockchains are created and stored, making them difficult to hack or forge but easy to verify.
Are NFTs worth the money? Ultimately, buyers determine value, and so far, many have proven willing to shell out millions for some NFTs. Some argue that NFTs offer the next step for fine art collecting. History will determine if they’re right.
