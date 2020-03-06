Connect with us

Spring cleaning: are you forgetting to tidy these parts of your home?

Published

7 hours ago

on

To guarantee that this year’s spring cleaning is a success, target these often-neglected areas of your home.

• Refrigerator. Remove everything from the fridge and throw out anything that’s past its expiration date. Take out shelves and drawers, scrub them using warm, soapy water and then replace them. Don’t use bleach or other strong cleaning products that shouldn’t come into contact with food.

• Bedding. Wash your duvets, comforters and pillows in the washing machine using the gentle cycle. Run the rinse cycle twice to be sure all the soap is removed. If your machine isn’t big enough to fit a comforter or duvet, or you want to do it all at once, head to a local laundromat.

• Blinds. Dust vinyl, aluminum or wood blinds with a vacuum or a microfiber duster on both sides. If there’s a buildup of dirt, wash with a sponge and a solution of water and vinegar. Fabric shades can be vacuumed or brought to the dry cleaner.

• Walls and ceilings. Remove cobwebs caught in the corners using a vacuum and wash the ceiling with an extendable sponge mop and slightly soapy water. Continue by cleaning the walls in the same way and giving the baseboards a good scrub.

Once you’re done, make it a point to re-clean these areas every few months. This will ensure your home is tidier throughout the year and minimize the amount of work to be done next spring.

The pros and cons of sharing a bed with your dog

Published

1 day ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

There’s no consensus about whether or not it’s safe or healthy to share a bed with your dog. Some animal behaviorists claim it isn’t a good idea, while others say there’s no problem with the practice.

Ultimately, it’s up to you to determine if you’re comfortable sleeping with Fido. Here are some pros and cons that may help you decide.

Pros

Being close to their pets makes people happier and calmer, which can translate to better sleep. Furthermore, you may feel safer knowing that your dog is right by your side if there’s a middle-of-the-night emergency. And if you tend to get cold, dogs make great bed warmers.

Cons
While it’s rare, dogs can transmit certain diseases to humans. Unfortunately, sharing a bed makes it more likely that you’ll get sick from your canine companion. In addition, sleeping next to your pooch can exacerbate allergy symptoms because allergens tend to stick to their paws and fur. Finally, dogs that have a tendency to be dominant may become even more so when sleeping in bed with their owner.

If you do decide to allow your dog to sleep in your bed, take some steps to safeguard your health. Bathe your dog at least once a week and schedule regular visits with the veterinarian to ensure that your pet is healthy and up to date on its vaccinations.

Home

Do older animals need special care?

Published

5 days ago

on

March 1, 2020

By

Just like humans, animals, as they age, are more prone to suffer from such conditions as arthritis, deafness, heart problems, tumors, cataracts and diseases of the kidneys or liver. So, when your cat or dog reaches old age (which varies depending on the breed), it’s a good idea to establish its geriatric profile.

What is a geriatric profile? It’s a clinical assessment that includes an examination (weighing, palpation of the thyroid gland, listening to the lungs, etc.), a complete blood test, an analysis of the urine and feces and other tests that can detect the presence of cataracts, arthritis or hypertension. Your veterinarian will also ask you about your pet’s diet, lifestyle, activities and previous illnesses. Once all the information is gathered, your veterinarian may suggest treatments to improve the health, well-being and longevity of your pet. Ask your veterinarian for more information.

Home

Why guinea pigs make great pets

Published

6 days ago

on

February 29, 2020

By

Are you thinking about adopting a pet? If so, consider the guinea pig. These cuddly rodents make great companions. Here’s why.

• They’re great with kids. Guinea pigs aren’t as fragile as rabbits or as skittish as hamsters or gerbils. Children should still be supervised when interacting with them, but they’re calm creatures who rarely bite or scratch.

• They’re easy to care for. Fresh water, hay, pellets and crunchy veggies are all that guinea pigs need to thrive. Their only other requirement is that you change their bedding and clean their cage every three to four days.

• They’re clean. Guinea pigs frequently groom themselves and are generally tidy creatures. As long as you regularly clean their cage, they won’t produce any foul smells. They can also be trained to use a litter box.

• They have a long lifespan for a rodent. A healthy guinea pig will live for five to seven years.

If you’re thinking about adding a guinea pig to your home, consider getting two. Guinea pigs are social creatures and prefer to live with another of their kind.

Home

Meet Perry and Holly Leach from A&P Builders

Published

7 days ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

Mike McCool, our publisher, stopped by the offices of Perry and Holly Leach on Friday, February 28th, to thank them for their support and to get a sneak peek at the Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Company.

A & P Builders, LLC is a diversified Class A remodeling company and was established in March of 2000, serving the Shenandoah Valley.

Perry and Holly are committed to providing you with the highest level of service, so you’ll always choose them for your remodeling needs. Remodeling can be intrusive and inconvenient in your daily life, so they want to make the process as easy and enjoyable as possible for you. They genuinely care about your project and your experience, and it shows.

Watch this short video with Perry and Holly; find out about their company A&P Builders and what they do:

Home

Basement insulation 101

Published

1 week ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

Insulation keeps your basement warm in the winter, cool in the summer and dry all year long. But because it’s underground, you can’t approach insulating this area the same way you would the rest of the house. Here’s what you should know.

Exterior or interior?
If you’re building a new home, insulating the exterior of the basement walls is preferable. Exterior insulation prevents heat loss, inhibits moisture infiltration and takes up less space inside the house.

On an existing home, however, insulating the foundation is impractical and very expensive. Insulating behind the drywall provides similar heat retention and moisture inhibition. However, it does take up more room, which may be a consideration for people with smaller basements.

Types
The most commonly used types of insulation in basements are foam board, fiberglass and spray foam. Fiberglass is inexpensive but can settle and doesn’t protect from moisture. Spray foam is the most expensive type but can be used almost anywhere and, if properly installed, is water and air proof. Foam board is the easiest to install.

An uninsulated basement can be overly cold in the winter, too hot in the summer and uncomfortably damp year-round. By insulating the space, you’ll lower your energy bills and make it a more comfortable part of your home.

Home

How to keep your appliances running like new

Published

1 week ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

If you’ve recently purchased new appliances, you may be wondering how to make sure they continue to run. Here’s what you need to know.

Refrigerator
Don’t pack your fridge too full, as this can block airflow and make the components work harder than necessary. You should also vacuum the compressor and wipe the door gasket with soapy water at least twice a year.

Stove and oven
Keep the oven clear of food buildup by periodically running the self-clean feature or manually scrubbing it down. Keep electric coils or gas elements clean and avoid dragging your pots and pans over glass-ceramic cooktops. Wash the surface regularly with warm, soapy water or a special cleaner.

Dishwasher
Always rinse your dishes before putting them in the dishwasher. If there’s a filter, make sure to clean it regularly so it doesn’t get clogged with food particles. Once a month, run it on empty with vinegar to keep it clean.

Washer
Never overload your washing machine and make sure to empty clothing pockets so the drum doesn’t get damaged. Run a monthly cleaning cycle with hot water and vinegar. Always keep the door open after a wash to allow the interior to completely dry.

Dryer
Clean the lint trap after every cycle and wash it monthly to make certain the filter doesn’t get clogged. At least once a year, get your dryer ducts professionally cleaned. This will ensure that your machine runs smoothly and decrease the risk for house fires.

To find out more about how to take care of your specific appliance, be sure to consult your owner’s manual. Though these tips are a great start, they shouldn’t replace the care instructions provided by the manufacturer.

Upcoming Events

Mar
6
Fri
2:30 pm R-MA Community Presentation @ Boggs Chapel | Randolph-Macon Academy
R-MA Community Presentation @ Boggs Chapel | Randolph-Macon Academy
Mar 6 @ 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm
R-MA Community Presentation @ Boggs Chapel | Randolph-Macon Academy
Dr. Steven R. Antonoff, author of College Match and The College Finder, will present “Solving the College Admission Puzzle and College Shopping: Getting In and Fitting In” on Friday, March 6th, at 2:30 p.m. in[...]
2:30 pm R-MA Community Presentation @ Randolph-Macon Academy
R-MA Community Presentation @ Randolph-Macon Academy
Mar 6 @ 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm
R-MA Community Presentation @ Randolph-Macon Academy
R-MA to host Author Dr. Steven R. Antonoff for Community Presentation. Dr. Steven R. Antonoff, author of College Match and The College Finder, will present “Solving the College Admission Puzzle and College Shopping: Getting In[...]
6:30 pm “She Kills Monsters” theatre play @ Warren County High School
“She Kills Monsters” theatre play @ Warren County High School
Mar 6 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
"She Kills Monsters" theatre play @ Warren County High School
A WHAT MATTERS Warren Invitation from the Warren County High School Theatre Department, AKA the Maroon Masques: All are invited to the Warren County High School Theater on March 5-7th to enjoy the production of[...]
Mar
7
Sat
8:00 am Church Bake Sale @ Gordmans
Church Bake Sale @ Gordmans
Mar 7 @ 8:00 am – 2:00 pm
Church Bake Sale @ Gordmans
The Church of the Rock, Front Royal, is having a Bake Sale on Sat, Mar 7, 2020, 8AM to 2PM, in front of Gordmans (formally the Peebles Store next door to Bath and Body Works)[...]
9:00 am Catholic Schools Job Fair @ Paul VI High School
Catholic Schools Job Fair @ Paul VI High School
Mar 7 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Catholic Schools Job Fair @ Paul VI High School
On Saturday, March 7, 2020, the Catholic Diocese of Arlington’s (CDA) Office of Catholic Schools will hold a job fair seeking to fill up to 150 teaching positions. Positions are open in preschools, elementary, middle[...]
10:00 am Books and Barks @ Samuels Public Library
Books and Barks @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 7 @ 10:00 am – 11:30 am
Books and Barks @ Samuels Public Library
Come to our extremely popular monthly program that gives developing readers the chance to read and relax with a trained therapy dog. For beginning readers and up. Choose a time slot at registration, which begins[...]
10:00 am Downtown Market Pop-Up Event @ Downtown Market
Downtown Market Pop-Up Event @ Downtown Market
Mar 7 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Downtown Market Pop-Up Event @ Downtown Market
Come on downtown, we open our market to weekend vendors twice a month. To ensure our community has an opportunity to visit with local small businesses that are not currently housed in our collective. Weekend[...]
10:00 am Handsew a Spring Bunny Bunting @ Strokes of Creativity
Handsew a Spring Bunny Bunting @ Strokes of Creativity
Mar 7 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Handsew a Spring Bunny Bunting @ Strokes of Creativity
Handsew a Spring Bunny Bunting Join us as we make a beautiful bunny garland to decorate your home. No sewing experience needed. This would be a great Mother Daughter class! $20 includes supplies (per garland).[...]
11:00 am Create a Creature @ Strokes of Creativity
Create a Creature @ Strokes of Creativity
Mar 7 @ 11:00 am – 12:30 pm
Create a Creature @ Strokes of Creativity
Let’s push our imaginations by creating a creature while learning the techniques of colored pencils. This is a fun class which will provide the students with the ability to create a drawing of their own[...]
1:30 pm Brain Injury Awareness @ Samuels Public Library
Brain Injury Awareness @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 7 @ 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm
Brain Injury Awareness @ Samuels Public Library
The community is invited to join the Valley Disability Support Group’s first annual Brain Injury Awareness and Education event for Brain Injury Awareness Month. Teaming up with Samuels Public Library, Valley Disability Support Group brings[...]