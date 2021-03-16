Home
Spring cleaning: get your backyard ready for summer
As the days get longer and warmer, you may find yourself anticipating how to make the most of your outdoor living space. Here’s some advice to ensure your backyard is ready for summer.
The patio and fence
Since the patio and fence are prominent features of your outdoor living area, their appearance will set the tone for space. Sweep away any rocks, leaves, and other debris before cleaning the patio and fence with a pressure washer and specialized product. Make sure you choose the right setting, so you don’t damage the surface. Depending on the material, apply a coat of varnish or paint to freshen up and protect these backyard features.
The furniture
As you take each piece of furniture out of storage, check to make sure it’s in good condition. You may need to wash it to spot rust, stains, or other signs of damage. In some cases, you might get another season out of your furniture by applying a new coat of paint. Additionally, worn cushions can be replaced or repaired by a professional. However, if your patio furniture has seen better days, consider starting off the season with a new setup.
The barbecue
To make sure you’re ready for summer cookouts, clean all the stainless-steel surfaces of your barbecue. Be sure to check the condition of the grates and any other components that come in contact with food. Finally, inspect the propane tank and test each burner.
By following these tips, you’ll soon be ready to enjoy lazy afternoons and warm evenings outside.
4 ways to make your lighting more energy efficient
Do you want to lower your electricity bill while also doing your part to protect the planet? If so, here are four bright ideas to help make lighting your home more energy-efficient.
1. Buy the right bulbs
It’s best to favor LED bulbs, which use 70 to 90 percent less energy than incandescent ones. Also, consider the brightness of your lighting. To avoid wasting electricity, opt for bulbs with a lumen (LM) rating that suits your needs. For example, watching TV doesn’t require as bright a light as completing a puzzle.
2. Avoid using lights unnecessarily
Turn off lights when you leave a room and put your outdoor lights on a timer, so they shut off when you go to bed. You should also take steps to maximize the natural light in your home. Additionally, avoid connecting multiple fixtures to the same switch, so you can control how many you turn on at once.
3. Dust your lights regularly
Bulbs and lampshades emit considerably more light if they aren’t coated in a layer of dust. Make cleaning them part of your household chores, so you don’t have to turn on extra lights.
4. Be smart about placement
As much as possible, position lamps in the corners of rooms. This will allow their light to bounce off two walls rather than just one, thereby increasing how much each lamp brightens the space.
Visit the stores in your region to find the right bulbs, lamps, and light fixtures for your home.
Genealogy: How to solve that family puzzle
If you dig into your family history, you’ll find surprises and some disappointments, but you’ll have the satisfying feeling of knowing the people and places that make up your family history.
On the disappointing side, that family story about Grandma being Cherokee? It’s almost certainly not true in any way unless you are a tribal member now. But the surprises could be many. You may be a bricklayer and find out your great-great-grandfather was also a bricklayer in 1850.
Genealogy is a great puzzle, but it is not as difficult as it may seem.
Most people can easily trace their ancestors to 1870 in census records, all available online. The 1890 census was mostly destroyed by fire, so that might be a hindrance, but many other records exist.
If you get earlier than 1850, the census just lists by name the head of household (usually male but not always) and no other members of the family.
When you hit snags, think broadly about where your family could be. Males in 1860 usually had something to do with the Civil War. Search war records. Communities from the 1790s and earlier are almost certainly clustered on the East Coast to Virginia and to Georgia and other states in the South.
Some family lines are easier to trace than others. If your people were known to be Quakers, you will be lucky indeed, since the Quaker records list whole families for decades, and even include stories. The same is true of Mormons. Another example is the German families who traveled to the U.S. from Hungary around the 1900s. These records are very detailed and widely available. If you know your ancestors were here during the American Revolution, don’t miss the records of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
A good genealogy program will let you easily add footnotes about where you found your information — this will be crucial as your tree expands. Online sites are also helpful including ancestry.com and familyhistory.com
Kid’s Corner: Smart tips for doing your homework
“Go do your homework” probably isn’t your favorite thing to hear. In fact, for many kids, this compulsory school activity can be super hard.
Fortunately, there are plenty of ways you can make doing your homework more fun and productive. Here are some helpful tips.
Get rid of distractions
You’ll likely have a hard time concentrating on your homework if your siblings are playing right next to you or if there’s a TV, phone, tablet, or computer nearby. In order to focus, you should create a space that’s free of distractions. You can do this by simply closing your bedroom door and turning off your devices. You can also ask your parents to buy you noise-canceling headphones.
Use the right tools
If your pencil lead keeps breaking, your pen drips or your eraser creates smudges rather than getting rid of your mistakes, you may get frustrated and end up wasting time. Before you start doing your homework, make sure you have the tools you need and that they work properly.
Take short breaks
After finishing an assignment or exercise, reward yourself with a 10-minute break before you move on to the next task. During this pause, you can move around, call your grandparents or read an article from a magazine you like. You may find that splitting your homework into sections is a great way to stay motivated.
Ask for help if you need it
If you don’t understand your homework assignment or if you get stuck on a particular question, try to find more information. You can look for an explanation in your textbook, ask a classmate, talk to your parents or refer to an online homework resource. If you can’t figure out how to do the work, be sure you talk to your teacher the next day.
Lastly, try to avoid doing your homework when you’re hungry or tired. A good time might be after you’ve had a healthy snack or dinner.
Ask the Expert: What is this new tax credit for down payments?
The Biden administration has proposed a new tax credit that might make it easier for first-time buyers to make a down payment.
The proposed First Down Payment Tax Credit would provide qualified buyers with $15,000 at closing to be used toward a down payment.
The proposal has, at this writing, not yet been enacted. Some observers think that the final number might not be as high as $15,000. But most expect some sort of down payment credit to be enacted.
First-time buyers make up about 32 percent to 40 percent of all buyers. But historically, the down payment is the greatest hindrance to purchasing a home. According to some surveys, at least 37 percent of potential first-time buyers haven’t yet saved enough for a down payment on a house. About another 42 percent say they actually can’t save enough for a down payment. So, for them, the tax credit would be just what they need to get into their own home.
Buyers would have to meet their lenders’ eligibility requirements.
Your credit score has to be high enough.
FHA loans are the most lenient on this point, requiring a credit score of 580 with the smallest down payment (3.5 percent) but the score range is lower with a 10 percent down payment. For conventional mortgages, you need at least 620 to qualify.
Your DTI has to be low enough.
Your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio generally must be no higher than 45 percent or 50 percent for some conventional lenders. The maximum for an FHA loan is 57 percent. Other government-backed loans have higher maximums.
To calculate your DTI, add up all your monthly debts and then divide your debts by your total gross income. If your gross income is $3,000, divide that by your monthly obligations. Let’s say your bills come to $1,500 per month. You get .50. Multiply .50 by 100, and you get 50 percent. That is your DTI.
For tight housing markets, conventional loans may make it easier to buy than FHA loans, since FHA loans often involve some delays. Inspection and appraisal standards are more stringent. The percentage of FHA loans in the mortgage market is about 25 percent.
If it’s damaged, what’s best: repair or replace?
Appliances
There are numerous problems that can plague your appliances. Has your washer stopped spinning? Is your fridge making loud noises? Does your dishwasher leave residue on your glasses? If you consult your user’s manual and perform a few simple tests, you’ll likely be able to locate the source of the issue. In fact, replacing one or more parts is often enough to repair an appliance and prolong its lifespan. Be sure to check whether it’s still under warranty. In other cases, however, the appliance will be beyond repair, or the cost of replacement parts is nearly equal to that of a new model.
Pool
Owning a pool requires ongoing maintenance and care. Additionally, it’s important to be aware of problems you may encounter. Certain issues, such as a torn liner, broken pump, or blocked filter, are easy to repair with the right parts, tools, and experience. On the other hand, you’ll need to resign yourself to replacing the entire structure if there’s a major issue. For example, if your above-ground pool is leaking from multiple spots or if a fallen branch has caused one of the walls to bow or collapse. For an in-ground pool, replacement may be needed if the concrete is severely cracked.
Roofing
The roof is an essential component of your home. If properly installed and regularly maintained, it can help keep your home warm and dry for many years. Additionally, numerous roof issues are easy to repair such as damaged shingles or an uneven layer of gravel. However, every roof eventually reaches the end of its lifespan. Have you noticed signs of water damage on the ceiling or in the attic? Are the shingles faded and starting to curl? In these situations, the sensible option is usually to replace the entire roof.
Windows
Are the windows in your home hard to open and close? Are the frames damaged? Is one of them cracked? It should be noted that you can avoid having to prematurely replace your windows by regularly cleaning the tracks, replacing old caulk, and performing other maintenance tasks. In addition, hiring a professional to conduct repairs when needed is a must. Nevertheless, it’s best to replace windows that let in a draft, have fog between the panes, show signs of water damage, or are in poor condition. Be sure to choose models that have the Energy Star certification.
How to simplify your spring cleaning
After a long winter cooped up inside, and with warmer weather on the horizon, now’s the perfect opportunity to thoroughly clean your home. Here are a few tips that can make spring cleaning easier.
Clean from top to bottom
Even if you use a cloth or brush designed to trap and hold dust, there are sure to be particles that get swept into the air as you clean. Since dust settles, however, you can catch any remaining debris as you work your way toward the floor.
Choose the right tools
Invest in quality equipment to ensure your cleaning is as effective as possible. For example, using a vacuum with a HEPA filter will significantly reduce the number of particles that get recirculated into the air. Similarly, a strong sponge will hold up to scrubbing even the toughest stains if it’s paired with the right cleaning product.
Use your tools correctly
If your vacuum has several attachments, alternate between them to effectively clean blinds, curtains, fabric lampshades, armchairs, and narrow spaces. Do you have a high-performance washer? If so, take the time to read the labels on your rugs, cushions, and other decorative pieces so you can wash them using the right settings.
Visit local stores to find all the cleaning products and equipment you need to make your home shine this spring.
