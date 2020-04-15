Spring cleaning tips for your car

You might associate spring cleaning with your home, but your car could also use a thorough clean-up at this time of year. Here are some tips to ensure that the job gets done right.

• Wait for a cloudy day. Bright, sunny days can cause water to evaporate off your car too quickly, leaving behind unsightly watermarks. In contrast, warm but cloudy days allow water to dry more slowly, thereby giving you enough time to manually dry the car.

• Use a specialized soap. Dish soap is mild but can leave deposits behind. Harsher detergents, however, may damage the finish on the vehicle. The best cleaning product for your car is one that’s specifically designed for this purpose.

• Pay attention to the undercarriage. This is the part of your car that’s most exposed to dirt, grime and road salt. Thoroughly rinse the bottom of the car by pointing your hose upward. Don’t forget to clean your tires and wheels.

• Apply wax. Once your car’s clean and dry, apply wax to make it shine and to protect it from the sun and other elements.

• Clean the inside. Vacuum the floors and upholstery, dust all hard surfaces and throw out any garbage. Use a stiff brush to clean the floor mats. Finally, use a small air compressor (like the sort used to clean keyboards and other electronics) to clean vents and hard-to-reach spots.

Many people love to wash their cars. If you’re not one of them, consider taking your car through an automated carwash or having it professionally detailed.