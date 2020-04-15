Automotive
Spring cleaning tips for your car
You might associate spring cleaning with your home, but your car could also use a thorough clean-up at this time of year. Here are some tips to ensure that the job gets done right.
• Wait for a cloudy day. Bright, sunny days can cause water to evaporate off your car too quickly, leaving behind unsightly watermarks. In contrast, warm but cloudy days allow water to dry more slowly, thereby giving you enough time to manually dry the car.
• Use a specialized soap. Dish soap is mild but can leave deposits behind. Harsher detergents, however, may damage the finish on the vehicle. The best cleaning product for your car is one that’s specifically designed for this purpose.
• Pay attention to the undercarriage. This is the part of your car that’s most exposed to dirt, grime and road salt. Thoroughly rinse the bottom of the car by pointing your hose upward. Don’t forget to clean your tires and wheels.
• Apply wax. Once your car’s clean and dry, apply wax to make it shine and to protect it from the sun and other elements.
• Clean the inside. Vacuum the floors and upholstery, dust all hard surfaces and throw out any garbage. Use a stiff brush to clean the floor mats. Finally, use a small air compressor (like the sort used to clean keyboards and other electronics) to clean vents and hard-to-reach spots.
Many people love to wash their cars. If you’re not one of them, consider taking your car through an automated carwash or having it professionally detailed.
Automotive
4 costs to consider when buying a car
When you’re budgeting for a new car, you need to think about more than just the sticker price. Here are four additional costs that come with owning a vehicle.
1. Gas
Trips to the gas pump can add up quickly. However, you can considerably reduce this expense by choosing a vehicle with good fuel economy.
2. Maintenance
Regular maintenance is needed to keep your car running. This includes oil changes, tire rotations, tire alignments and replacing worn parts.
These expenses usually add up to around a thousand dollars every year. However, some cars are cheaper to maintain than others.
3. Repairs
You should expect to have to pay for the occasional repair as a result of wear and tear, especially as the car ages.
Moreover, you need to be prepared for unexpected repair costs, as there’s always the risk of being in an accident. Depending on your insurance policy, this could leave you paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars.
4. Insurance
On average, car insurance costs around $1,500 a year for Americans.
However, keep in mind that insurance premiums vary depending on your car make and model (among numerous other factors). For example, cars with good safety features are generally more affordable to insure.
Some other expenses to keep in mind are the annual registration, which in most states is under $100, and the cost of the extended warranty, if you get one.
Automotive
How teens and parents can help prevent distracted driving
Nearly 3,000 people died as a result of distracted driving in 2018. Driver inattention also caused more than 250,000 crashes resulting in injuries. While the death toll has fallen in recent years, Americans still aren’t putting their phones down.
In honor of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, which occurs every April, here’s how teens and their parents can help prevent road accidents.
Teens
Data shows that drivers aged 15 to 19 are most likely to be distracted when behind the wheel. This is why teens should promote safe driving practices among their peers. This is especially important given how often teens drive with friends. In fact, the risk of accident is five times higher for teens driving with two or more passengers compared to those driving alone or with only one passenger.
Making a habit of gently reminding friends to put their phones away while driving could save someone’s life. In addition, social media posts are an effective way to remind friends and family members to drive safely.
Parents
As a parent, your habits shape the way your children think about driving. To set a good example, avoid driving while distracted. When it’s time for your teen to get behind the wheel, have a talk with them about their responsibilities as drivers.
If you’re concerned about distracted driving, there are ways to get involved in your community. This includes supporting local laws, speaking out at town gatherings and posting about the issue on social media.
If you’d like to start a campaign but aren’t sure where to begin, there are a number of resources available. Organizations such as Teens Against Distracted Driving and Students Against Destructive Decisions have regional chapters as well as material teens and parents can use to raise awareness in their communities.
Automotive
Check the AC in your car before summer
You may not have used the air conditioner in your car for a few months, but you’ll probably need it soon. The last thing you want is to discover that it isn’t working on the first hot day of the year. To avoid frustration, test the system before you need it.
How to inspect your air conditioner
The simplest way to make sure your air conditioner is working is to turn it on. Cold air should come out of the vents and the temperature and flow should increase and decrease when you adjust the settings. If everything’s working well, all you’ll need to do this spring is change the filter to ensure you breathe clean air all summer long.
Signs your air conditioner isn’t working
Air conditioning problems are most commonly caused by leaks. Either the coolant is dripping or damaged seals are allowing air and water to seep into the air conditioner’s components. Signs of an issue include the following:
• There’s no air at all
• The cooling is sporadic
• The air isn’t cold enough
• It makes loud noises when it’s on
If there’s a problem with your car’s air conditioner, you’ll be happy to have caught and fixed it before the start of summer.
Automotive
4 things to assess when buying a used car
Used cars are more affordable than new ones, but you still need to do your due diligence as a buyer. Here are four things to assess if you’re purchasing a second-hand car.
1. How it looks
Do a thorough inspection. Evaluate the wear on the tires, check the fluid levels and keep an eye out for rust, dents, and scratches. The costs of new tires, fluid changes, repairs and so on should be deducted from the asking price. Inspect the condition of the inside of the car too, from the upholstery to the multimedia system.
2. How it runs
Check the dash lights. All of them should come on when you turn the key to the on/run position and turn off when you start the engine. During the test drive, listen closely for noises that may indicate problems, such as rumbling, rattling or whining in the engine.
3. How it feels
Does the car handle well and does the steering feel easy and natural? Is the interior comfortable and are the controls user-friendly? Ensure that you feel comfortable with the way the car feels and drives. Also, make certain that the brakes are responsive without being too touchy.
4. What you’ve heard
Research any car that you’re considering buying. Find out what past owners say about the model and determine whether or not it commonly has parts that fail, premature rusting or safety defects.
Finally, before purchasing any vehicle, be sure to get it inspected by a trusted mechanic and to ask the owner for all maintenance records. Taking these steps will guarantee that you get a vehicle that’s as reliable as it seems.
Automotive
Distracted driving by the numbers
Distracted driving remains a serious issue. While fatalities caused by inattention at the wheel are down, there’s more to do in order to ensure America’s roads are safe. Here are some numbers about distracted driving.
3: the number of seconds within which 80 percent of accidents occur.
9: the estimated number of people who die every day because of a crash caused by distracted driving.
20: the percentage of teens who admit to having long, multi-message text conversations while driving. Ten percent of parents report that they do the same.
27: the number of seconds you’re still distracted after using a hands-free device. Switching between tasks is demanding and increases your risk of crashing.
43: the number of states that have enacted a ban on texting and driving for all drivers, along with the District of Columbia.
55: the percentage of teens who think they can manage texting while driving. Only one out of five teens believe using a phone behind the wheel impacts their driving performance.
90: The percentage of road accidents that could have been prevented.
94: the percentage of teens who recognize that texting while driving is dangerous. Thirty-five percent of them admit to doing it regardless.
2,841: the number of people killed in motor vehicle accidents caused by distracted driving in 2018.
21,000: the approximate number of accidents caused by cellphone use in 2018.
Automotive
4 things to maintain on your EV
While electric vehicles (EVs) don’t require as much maintenance as their gas-guzzling counterparts, there are a few components that need regular attention. Here’s what you’ll need to do.
1. Rotate the tires
Every car needs to get its tires rotated, but it’s particularly important for some EVs. This is because the battery pack can be very heavy and consequently exert a lot of pressure on the tires. This can cause them to wear prematurely.
2. Flush the brake fluid
Most EVs rely on regenerative braking, meaning they don’t actually use the mechanical brakes all that often. That said, EVs still have traditional brakes and therefore require hydraulic fluid. If you don’t flush it regularly, it might corrode the brake system’s components.
3. Service the brakes
Brake pads and discs need to be inspected, although the frequency will depend on your driving habits and the conditions in which you usually drive. If you tend to ride the brake, get the pads and discs checked when¬ever you get the fluid flushed.
4. Check the coolant
The battery cooling system is a crucial component that prevents your battery from overheating and potentially catching fire. It’s therefore important that the cooling system is regularly inspected.
Finally, remember to familiarize yourself with the owner’s manual as it’ll tell you when each of these tasks should be carried out. It’ll also provide crucial battery care tips.
