Spring craft: an egg carton garden

Do you want to learn about where your food comes from? Planting an egg carton garden is a great place to start.

Supplies

Here’s a list of what you’ll need:

• A cardboard egg carton

• A pair of scissors

• A pencil

• Good-quality potting soil

• A spray bottle

• A plastic bag

• Vegetable, herb, or flower seeds

Directions

Follow these steps to start your very own garden:

1. Cut the lid off an egg carton with scissors

2. Poke a drainage hole in the bottom of each egg cell using the tip of a pencil

3. Place the egg carton lid under the bottom to create a drainage tray

4. Fill each egg cell about half full of potting soil

5. Drop two or three seeds into each cell

6. Cover the seeds with a thin layer of potting soil

7. Write directly on each egg cell to keep your seeds organized

8. Mist the seeds lightly with a spray bottle

9. Place the carton in a plastic bag to keep the seeds warm

10. Water the seeds regularly until they sprout

11. Once the seedlings are about an inch tall, place them in a sunny location

When the seedlings have two or three sets of leaves, ask your parents to help you transfer them to a permanent location outside. Separate each egg cell and plant them directly in the ground with the seedling. The cardboard will decompose in the soil.

All that’s left to do is watch your seedlings grow into mature plants.