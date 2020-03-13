Home
Spring maintenance: 5 key things to inspect outside your home
When spring arrives, it’s important to inspect the exterior of your home to make sure it hasn’t been damaged over the winter. Here are five key things you should check.
1. The roof. A visual inspection from the ground or a window will indicate if immediate repairs are needed. In particular, look out for curled, wavy or missing shingles. Also, check the ceilings inside your house for signs of water infiltration.
2. Gutters and spouts. Make sure they’re still firmly attached to the house and that nothing is blocking water from flowing through them. Remove any debris that’s accumulated over the winter.
3. Foundation. Examine the concrete for cracks or signs of water damage. Even the smallest fissure can cause big problems for your home. If you see any signs of degradation, schedule a repair as soon as possible.
4. Balcony or patio. Clean your deck thoroughly and secure any loose boards. Wood patios should be stained every one to three years. If it needs to be done this spring, sand the surface and apply your chosen stain.
5. Windows and doors. Check the caulking around each window and door, and replace it if necessary. Inspect wooden frames to make sure they don’t show signs of water infiltration or rot.
If you notice any major damage during your inspection, be sure to make the needed repairs.
How to train your bird to talk
Would you like to teach your parrot, parakeet or other bird to talk? Here are some tips that may help.
• Start early. It’s best to train your bird when it’s young. You can teach an older bird to repeat what you say, but it’ll take more time and patience.
• Repeat the words often. It’s best to start with simple words and phrases like “hello,” “bye-bye” and the bird’s name.
• Speak excitedly. Saying the words in an excited or sing-song tone is more likely to grab your bird’s attention.
• Be consistent. The more you repeat a word or phrase, the more likely your bird is to learn it. This goes for words you don’t want it to learn too, so try to avoid saying things you don’t want repeated.
• Use rewards. Each time your bird successfully repeats a new word, be sure to praise it and offer it a treat. This will encourage it to continue to learn.
Above all, be patient. It may take years for your bird to learn to say a few words, and some never do, even breeds who are known to be talkers.
Not all birds can be trained to speak, but some species are more likely to pick up the habit than others, including:
• African grey parrots
• Parakeets
• Amazon parrots
• Eclectus parrots
• Quaker parrots
• Mynah birds
Spring cleaning: are you forgetting to tidy these parts of your home?
To guarantee that this year’s spring cleaning is a success, target these often-neglected areas of your home.
• Refrigerator. Remove everything from the fridge and throw out anything that’s past its expiration date. Take out shelves and drawers, scrub them using warm, soapy water and then replace them. Don’t use bleach or other strong cleaning products that shouldn’t come into contact with food.
• Bedding. Wash your duvets, comforters and pillows in the washing machine using the gentle cycle. Run the rinse cycle twice to be sure all the soap is removed. If your machine isn’t big enough to fit a comforter or duvet, or you want to do it all at once, head to a local laundromat.
• Blinds. Dust vinyl, aluminum or wood blinds with a vacuum or a microfiber duster on both sides. If there’s a buildup of dirt, wash with a sponge and a solution of water and vinegar. Fabric shades can be vacuumed or brought to the dry cleaner.
• Walls and ceilings. Remove cobwebs caught in the corners using a vacuum and wash the ceiling with an extendable sponge mop and slightly soapy water. Continue by cleaning the walls in the same way and giving the baseboards a good scrub.
Once you’re done, make it a point to re-clean these areas every few months. This will ensure your home is tidier throughout the year and minimize the amount of work to be done next spring.
The pros and cons of sharing a bed with your dog
There’s no consensus about whether or not it’s safe or healthy to share a bed with your dog. Some animal behaviorists claim it isn’t a good idea, while others say there’s no problem with the practice.
Ultimately, it’s up to you to determine if you’re comfortable sleeping with Fido. Here are some pros and cons that may help you decide.
Pros
Being close to their pets makes people happier and calmer, which can translate to better sleep. Furthermore, you may feel safer knowing that your dog is right by your side if there’s a middle-of-the-night emergency. And if you tend to get cold, dogs make great bed warmers.
Cons
While it’s rare, dogs can transmit certain diseases to humans. Unfortunately, sharing a bed makes it more likely that you’ll get sick from your canine companion. In addition, sleeping next to your pooch can exacerbate allergy symptoms because allergens tend to stick to their paws and fur. Finally, dogs that have a tendency to be dominant may become even more so when sleeping in bed with their owner.
If you do decide to allow your dog to sleep in your bed, take some steps to safeguard your health. Bathe your dog at least once a week and schedule regular visits with the veterinarian to ensure that your pet is healthy and up to date on its vaccinations.
Do older animals need special care?
Just like humans, animals, as they age, are more prone to suffer from such conditions as arthritis, deafness, heart problems, tumors, cataracts and diseases of the kidneys or liver. So, when your cat or dog reaches old age (which varies depending on the breed), it’s a good idea to establish its geriatric profile.
What is a geriatric profile? It’s a clinical assessment that includes an examination (weighing, palpation of the thyroid gland, listening to the lungs, etc.), a complete blood test, an analysis of the urine and feces and other tests that can detect the presence of cataracts, arthritis or hypertension. Your veterinarian will also ask you about your pet’s diet, lifestyle, activities and previous illnesses. Once all the information is gathered, your veterinarian may suggest treatments to improve the health, well-being and longevity of your pet. Ask your veterinarian for more information.
Why guinea pigs make great pets
Are you thinking about adopting a pet? If so, consider the guinea pig. These cuddly rodents make great companions. Here’s why.
• They’re great with kids. Guinea pigs aren’t as fragile as rabbits or as skittish as hamsters or gerbils. Children should still be supervised when interacting with them, but they’re calm creatures who rarely bite or scratch.
• They’re easy to care for. Fresh water, hay, pellets and crunchy veggies are all that guinea pigs need to thrive. Their only other requirement is that you change their bedding and clean their cage every three to four days.
• They’re clean. Guinea pigs frequently groom themselves and are generally tidy creatures. As long as you regularly clean their cage, they won’t produce any foul smells. They can also be trained to use a litter box.
• They have a long lifespan for a rodent. A healthy guinea pig will live for five to seven years.
If you’re thinking about adding a guinea pig to your home, consider getting two. Guinea pigs are social creatures and prefer to live with another of their kind.
Meet Perry and Holly Leach from A&P Builders
Mike McCool, our publisher, stopped by the offices of Perry and Holly Leach on Friday, February 28th, to thank them for their support and to get a sneak peek at the Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Company.
A & P Builders, LLC is a diversified Class A remodeling company and was established in March of 2000, serving the Shenandoah Valley.
Perry and Holly are committed to providing you with the highest level of service, so you’ll always choose them for your remodeling needs. Remodeling can be intrusive and inconvenient in your daily life, so they want to make the process as easy and enjoyable as possible for you. They genuinely care about your project and your experience, and it shows.
Watch this short video with Perry and Holly; find out about their company A&P Builders and what they do:
