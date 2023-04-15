Spring quiz

Spring is in the air! Test your knowledge of this sunny season with this short quiz.

1. What’s the first day of spring called?

a) The vernal equinox

b) The spring solstice

c) The Easter equinox

d) The Easter solstice

2. On the first day of spring, day and night are nearly the same length. How long are they?

a) 10 hours

b) 12 hours

c) 14 hours

d) 8 hours

3. Is spring considered the year’s first, second, third, or fourth season?

a) First

b) Second

c) Third

d) Fourth

4. Which of the following holidays doesn’t happen in spring?

a) Easter

b) April Fool’s Day

c) Mother’s Day

d) Valentine’s Day

5. What does spring symbolize?

a) Peace

b) Love

c) Rebirth

d) Hope

6. Spring is often associated with allergies. What’s considered the biggest allergy trigger?

a) Mould

b) Dust

c) Pollen

d) Dander

No cheating!

Answers

1. a). In the northern hemisphere, spring usually begins on March 20 or 21 but can sometimes start early on March 19.

2. b). The day is slightly longer than the night on the first day of spring.

3. a). The seasons go in order from spring, summer, fall, and winter.

4. d). Spring lasts for about three months and ends on June 21.

5. c). Spring is all about new beginnings and starting fresh.

6. c). Hay fever is what you call a pollen allergy.