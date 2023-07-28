Community Events
St. Luke’s Annual Gala: A Beacon of Hope for the Underinsure
Shenandoah Valley Golf Club to Host Fundraiser, Pledging Care to Warren County’s Most Vulnerable
As fall paints Shenandoah Valley in hues of amber and gold, the community comes together for a night of elegance, commitment, and solidarity. On September 30, 2023, St. Luke Community Clinic will roll out the red carpet for its annual gala at the scenic Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, aiming to raise funds for healthcare services dedicated to Warren County’s uninsured and underinsured residents.
The call is clear: Warren County needs the combined strength of its citizens to ensure that every individual, irrespective of their financial status, has access to basic medical, dental, and mental health care. The St. Luke Community Clinic has stood tall as a bastion of hope for those in need, and this gala serves as a testament to the Clinic’s commitment and the community’s unwavering support.
This year, in addition to the gala’s main event, there will be a silent auction to further the cause. The clinic is openly inviting donations that range from collectibles to hand-crafted treasures, dining experiences, activity tickets, and more. Local artisans and businesses have a unique opportunity to not only showcase their offerings but also contribute to a noble cause. Sponsorship opportunities are also open for those wishing to make a significant impact.
The clinic fondly remembers the successful gala held last year, where attendees swayed to the enchanting rhythms provided by Shae Parker. The delectable dinner menu, which included choices of succulent pork, rich salmon, or creamy tortellini, coupled with sides of crispy asparagus and potatoes, left attendees content. The pièce de résistance? A decadent raspberry cheesecake that had everyone talking.
At the heart of this extravagant event lies a simple truth: the profound impact the fundraiser has on the community. The proceeds from the gala and the silent auction go directly to St. Luke, which in turn ensures that the most vulnerable members of the Front Royal and Warren County community are taken care of. Their mission, to provide necessary medical care irrespective of one’s ability to pay, remains unwavering and resolute.
Sponsorships are also available. Contact the Executive Director, Vickie Davies, at 540-636-4325 or email executive.director@saintlukeclinic.org for more information.
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of August
hese are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of August 2023. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Tuesday, August 1
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Photosynthesis. Registration is required
Wednesday, August 2
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Beautiful Bugs! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Beautiful Bug stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Thursday, August 3
- 6:00 PM – Teens Connect. For ages 12-18. Do you love being creative and want to find new books to dive into? Come join us once a month to enjoy different activities ranging from crafts, games, and more. This month we will be playing Jeopardy. Registration is required.
Friday, August 11
- 10:00 AM – Toddler Trails. Bring your toddler to Rockland Park to hear about Fairies! Join us and the Warren County Parks & Rec for a walk, a story, and a fairy craft! Registration is required.
Monday, August 14
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, August 15
- 3:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Plastic Milk. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, August 16
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Summer Treats! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Summer Treat stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Saturday, August 19
- 2:00 PM – Press Play. For ages 11-18. Join us for an afternoon of Super Smash Brothers!
Monday, August 21
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, August 22
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Plastic Milk. Registration is required
Wednesday, August 23
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Frogs and Turtles! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Frogs and Turtle stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Monday, August 28
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, August 29
- 3:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is How to Balance. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, August 30
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Happy Birthdays! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Happy Birthday stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Garden Enthusiasts, Mark Your Calendars!
Skyline High School Hosts Inaugural Fall Plant Sale
As the cool breeze of fall approaches, Skyline High School Greenhouse has planned a vibrant surprise for the community. For the first time ever, they will be hosting a Fall Plant Sale from September 4-6, offering a rich palette of mums to infuse color into your gardens.
The three-day event, scheduled between 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, promises to be a delightful affair for plant lovers. Mums, also known as chrysanthemums, are synonymous with autumn. Renowned for their spectacular blooms and diverse colors, mums can be a splendid addition to any garden or porch. The Skyline High School Greenhouse has ensured that attendees have a variety to choose from, with four different hues of mums available for purchase.
The event isn’t just a sale; it’s an opportunity for the community to come together, exchange gardening tips, and inspire one another with creative landscaping ideas. Students involved in the greenhouse project have put in immense effort to nurture these plants and are eager to share their experiences and expertise. This initiative also serves as an excellent platform for the students to understand business dynamics, customer interactions, and the importance of community engagement.
The inaugural Fall Plant Sale is not just about beautifying gardens. By supporting the event, attendees are directly contributing to Skyline High School’s efforts in promoting green education and fostering a love for botany among students. The funds generated will be reinvested into the greenhouse, ensuring that students have access to resources and can continue their horticultural endeavors. This cyclical process of growth, sale, and reinvestment aims to sustain the greenhouse project for years to come.
The Skyline High School’s Fall Plant Sale is an invitation to celebrate the splendor of autumn, support student endeavors, and nurture local green initiatives. Make sure you mark your calendars and bring home a splash of fall colors.
Bringing Hope to the Hurt: A Community Rallies Against Domestic and Sexual Violence
Local Efforts Amplified Through Digital Sharing
In a time when we all crave connection, a local initiative by the Phoenix Project seeks to unite the community in support of those most vulnerable to domestic and sexual violence. A recently launched video campaign is not just about raising funds but also amplifying the voices of those often silenced by trauma.
Domestic and sexual violence is a dark cloud that hangs over countless homes and hearts. Sadly, these issues remain prevalent in our society. While many non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and communities rally for change, a unique drive has been initiated in our town aimed at leveraging the power of digital connections and widespread sharing.
A heartfelt video, appealing to every individual’s sense of empathy and responsibility, serves at the forefront of this campaign. But the call to action isn’t limited to mere financial donations. It’s an invitation to engage, to inform, and to inspire. By sharing the video, participants exponentially increase the chances of reaching the initiative’s fundraising target. More importantly, they magnify the message of hope, kindness, and unity.
Remembering that every share can count as a beacon of support, the campaign encourages inclusivity. It’s a reminder that the digital age can be more than fleeting moments and viral challenges. When harnessed correctly, it can be a platform for profound change.
The use of emotive color symbols in the campaign – shades of blue and purple – are universal reminders of trust, calm, and transformation. They represent the journey from pain to hope, from darkness to light. As the community rallies behind this cause, each share, each comment, and each donation brings survivors one step closer to healing.
This initiative reinforces the belief that collective efforts, fueled by compassion and digital outreach, can spark significant changes. As we come together to spread the message, support the fundraising goal, and ensure a safer tomorrow, we reaffirm our commitment to creating a community defined not by its challenges but by its response to them.
Phoenix Project is a community’s response to domestic violence.
Click here for more information – visit the Phoenix Projects Facebook page.
This Week’s Showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of July 27th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, July 27:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
- “Meg 2: The Trench”
- “Gran Turismo”
Warren County Rallies to Feed the Homeless
Dept. of Social Services Spearheads Vital Food Drive
In a compassionate drive to uplift the less fortunate members of the community, Warren County’s Department of Social Services has launched a Food Drive targeting the homeless living in tents and those residing temporarily in motels. The department is sending a clarion call to every generous heart to join hands in this noble cause.
The initiative emphasizes the urgency of supplying food items that are both nutritious and easy to prepare, considering the limited resources available to those living in tents and motels. From the essentials like Tuna and Chicken Packets, Vienna Sausages, and Spam to comfort foods like Microwavable Popcorn and Chef Boyardee, the list is curated keeping in mind the dietary needs and preparation constraints of the recipients.
In particular, the department urges donors to opt for “pop top” cans, which are easier for the homeless population to open and use without additional tools. This thoughtful gesture underlines the broader aim of the drive: not just to feed but to empower and restore a sense of dignity to those it serves.
Among the items listed, donors can contribute Macaroni Cups, Granola Bars, Microwavable Meals, Corned Beef Hash, Canned Chicken, Microwavable Ready Pasta, Mashed Potatoes, Cup of Noodles, Spaghetti Noodles, Spaghetti Sauce, Beef Stew, Nutra Grain Bars, 90-second Rice, and the universally-loved Peanut Butter.
The Warren County Dept. of Social Services, located at 465 W. 15th St., Suite 100, Front Royal, facilitates the drive, ensuring that all contributions reach those in genuine need. For individuals or businesses wanting further details or looking to understand how they can best contribute, the department is reachable at 540.635.3430 Ext. 3352.
As the colder months approach, such initiatives underscore the community spirit of Front Royal and Warren County at large. With the Food Drive, the Department of Social Services is not just filling bellies but is also sending out a heartwarming message: In Warren County, no one goes hungry.
Riverton UMC Hosts Upward Flag Football and Cheer League
Last Call: Register for the Fall Sports Extravaganza
The clock is ticking, sports enthusiasts! Riverton United Methodist Church is gearing up to host a 9-week Flag Football and Cheer league under the banner of Upward Sports, and this is your final week to sign up. The atmosphere in Front Royal, VA, is already brimming with excitement, anticipation, and team spirit.
Starting August 8th and culminating on October 14th, the event promises to provide children with not just an opportunity to showcase their skills but also imbibe values of teamwork, leadership, and discipline. Practices are slated to be held once a week, paving the way for thrilling Saturday morning games, where parents and local community members can cheer for their budding stars.
The league is open for children from kindergarten (K5) to 5th grade. Whether your child is an aspiring quarterback or has the zeal to cheer from the sidelines, there’s a spot for everyone. Riverton Church, known for its community-centric approach, encourages families to register their children for either flag football or cheerleading. Both categories come with a registration fee of $75.00, ensuring participation in an environment that is both competitive and nurturing.
For those eager to sign up, the process is seamless. Just head over to the registration link provided by Upward Sports: https://registration.upward.org/UPW84530. Located at 55 E. Strasburg Rd, Front Royal, VA, the Riverton United Methodist Church is easily accessible, ensuring that participants and attendees have a hassle-free experience.
As summer wanes and gives way to autumn, Riverton Church is all set to bring the community together to celebrate sportsmanship and youthful enthusiasm. Don’t let your child miss out on this fantastic opportunity. Register today and let the games begin!
