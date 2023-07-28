St. Luke’s Annual Gala: A Beacon of Hope for the Underinsure

Shenandoah Valley Golf Club to Host Fundraiser, Pledging Care to Warren County’s Most Vulnerable

As fall paints Shenandoah Valley in hues of amber and gold, the community comes together for a night of elegance, commitment, and solidarity. On September 30, 2023, St. Luke Community Clinic will roll out the red carpet for its annual gala at the scenic Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, aiming to raise funds for healthcare services dedicated to Warren County’s uninsured and underinsured residents.

The call is clear: Warren County needs the combined strength of its citizens to ensure that every individual, irrespective of their financial status, has access to basic medical, dental, and mental health care. The St. Luke Community Clinic has stood tall as a bastion of hope for those in need, and this gala serves as a testament to the Clinic’s commitment and the community’s unwavering support.

This year, in addition to the gala’s main event, there will be a silent auction to further the cause. The clinic is openly inviting donations that range from collectibles to hand-crafted treasures, dining experiences, activity tickets, and more. Local artisans and businesses have a unique opportunity to not only showcase their offerings but also contribute to a noble cause. Sponsorship opportunities are also open for those wishing to make a significant impact.

The clinic fondly remembers the successful gala held last year, where attendees swayed to the enchanting rhythms provided by Shae Parker. The delectable dinner menu, which included choices of succulent pork, rich salmon, or creamy tortellini, coupled with sides of crispy asparagus and potatoes, left attendees content. The pièce de résistance? A decadent raspberry cheesecake that had everyone talking.

At the heart of this extravagant event lies a simple truth: the profound impact the fundraiser has on the community. The proceeds from the gala and the silent auction go directly to St. Luke, which in turn ensures that the most vulnerable members of the Front Royal and Warren County community are taken care of. Their mission, to provide necessary medical care irrespective of one’s ability to pay, remains unwavering and resolute.

Sponsorships are also available. Contact the Executive Director, Vickie Davies, at 540-636-4325 or email executive.director@saintlukeclinic.org for more information.