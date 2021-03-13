Community Events
St. Patrick’s Day at the Gazebo
Did you join in the fun at the Gazebo today?
Big day Saturday at the Gazebo – a St. Patrick’s Day celebration with music, dancing, and a treasure hunt.
2021 Polar Plunge – Humane Society of Warren County
On March 13, 2021, the second Polar Plunge event rang in a brand-new year at the Humane Society! Reigning champion from 2020, Molly Llewellyn raised $1,000 for the shelter. Special thanks to all the sponsors of this event:
City National Bank
State Farm Aders Insurance
MDUB Chauffeur Services
Cool Techs Heating & Air
Cavalier Kennels
AirPac
The Polar Plunge took place at the Front Royal 4H center, at Lake Culpeper.
There will be free games, activities, periodic music and dancing, all starting at noon to 4 pm. The Pot o’ Gold Treasure Hunt will kick off at 2 pm at the Gazebo.
Though this event is organized and run by the Jig ‘n’ Jive; our neighboring businesses have contributed prizes to the Treasure Hunt and are participating in all sorts of fun ways. It takes a village, and we definitely have one!
Please share this event with your friends and family. Come downtown on Saturday, March 13th, and have some fun!
St. Patrick Festivities @ the Gazebo / Village Commons
12:00 – 1:00pm
• MicroWave Project – Arts / Crafts
• Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio – Games
• Miscellaneous Musicians
• Edward T Jones – Games and Prizes
• Wildfire Yoga Family Class (12:30 – 1:00pm)
1:00 – 2:00pm
• Old Lady Afro
• MicroWave Project – Arts / Crafts
• Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio – Games
• Miscellaneous Musicians
• Edward T Jones – Games and Prizes
2:00 – 3:00pm
• Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio – official performance + kick-off the Pot o Gold Treasure Hunt
• Miscellaneous Musicians
3:00 – 4:00pm
• Lady Afro
• Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio – Games
• Edward T Jones – Games and Prizes
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of March 12th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, March 12:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
COMING SOON:
- “Nobody”
- “Godzilla vs. Kong”
- “Mortal Combat”
- “Black Widow”
WCHS Band SPRING Fruit Sale: Order and pay online, delivered to your door
Show your support for Warren County High School Band! Purchase healthy, grove fresh fruit from Florida Indian River Groves.
- WHO: Warren County High School Band
- WHAT: Spring Fruit Sale to support us purchasing new Marching Band Uniforms.
- WHEN: Now until April 2nd. Orders taken prior to March 19 will ship Early April, after March 19 will be shipped at the end of April.
- PRICES: All prices are listed on the site, but there will be a Shipping Charge of $6.95 per item.
- CHANGES: Online order and pay online, no in person sales. The fruit will ship to your door. The boxes of single fruit will be shipped in trays of 11 meaning large boxes will contain 33 pieces of fruit, medium will contain 22, and small 11.
To place your order online, simply click on this link.
After placing your online order, you will receive a receipt for your purchase via email. Please retain a copy of your receipt for your records.
Thank you for supporting our Marching Wildcats and our new uniform drive. Your support is crucial to our program and is greatly appreciated by our organization and members.
Contact chairperson David Dingess at ddingess@wcps.k12.va.us with any questions.
March Monopoly Madness at your local SPCA
Vintage Winchester Monopoly games are available at the Winchester SPCA adoption center, located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester. Games are $10 each, and a generous donor will match another $10 for each game sold!
The Winchester SPCA also invites all approved adopters to play the game and earn dollars off your adoption fee. Minimum prize is $5 off, Maximum is a fee waived adoption!
March Madness offer is good through March 31st.
