St. Patrick’s Day at the Gazebo

Show your support for Warren County High School Band! Purchase healthy, grove fresh fruit from Florida Indian River Groves.

WHO : Warren County High School Band

: Warren County High School Band WHAT : Spring Fruit Sale to support us purchasing new Marching Band Uniforms.

: Spring Fruit Sale to support us purchasing new Marching Band Uniforms. WHEN : Now until April 2nd. Orders taken prior to March 19 will ship Early April, after March 19 will be shipped at the end of April.

: Now until April 2nd. Orders taken prior to March 19 will ship Early April, after March 19 will be shipped at the end of April. PRICES : All prices are listed on the site, but there will be a Shipping Charge of $6.95 per item.

: All prices are listed on the site, but there will be a Shipping Charge of $6.95 per item. CHANGES: Online order and pay online, no in person sales. The fruit will ship to your door. The boxes of single fruit will be shipped in trays of 11 meaning large boxes will contain 33 pieces of fruit, medium will contain 22, and small 11.

To place your order online, simply click on this link.

After placing your online order, you will receive a receipt for your purchase via email. Please retain a copy of your receipt for your records.

Thank you for supporting our Marching Wildcats and our new uniform drive. Your support is crucial to our program and is greatly appreciated by our organization and members.

Contact chairperson David Dingess at ddingess@wcps.k12.va.us with any questions.