Local Government
Staff morale, permanent administrative leadership and health insurance options lead County work session discussion
On Tuesday morning, December 1, the Warren County Board of Supervisors met in a work session to discuss several pending policy and budgetary items. Those items included:
1 – six “Action Items” determined from the board’s recent weekend “Strategic Planning Session”;
2 – Lord Fairfax Community College’s proposal on the use of COVID-19 related funds for Workforce Solutions Scholarships targeting people negatively impacted financially by the Coronavirus pandemic and its limitations placed on business operations from state and local social distancing and other safety precautions;
3 – a new health insurance option proposal designed to safeguard county employees due to the ongoing Valley Health-Anthem Blue Shield/Blue Cross health insurance provider negotiating impasse;
4 – and a presentation by the United Way of Front Royal/Warren County on its programs and partnerships within the community in providing volunteer service and health care, among other options to community members in need.
Beginning with that final United Way presentation, the full board present seemed to concur that United Way helps orchestrate a valuable community service and deserves continuing municipal support for its endeavors. A PowerPoint on recent activities was presented by United Way Executive Director Steven Schetrom and Board of Directors President Shane Goodwin. And Schetrom reminded the supervisors that all the funding United Way receives is spent locally within the community.
County Board Chairman Walt Mabe cited an existing need for shower facilities at the County’s cold-weather Thermal Shelter for the homeless at the 15th Street Health and Human Services complex, as a potential immediate project for United Way to tackle.
Lord Fairfax’s Carlene Hurdle presented an overview of the college’s Workforce Solutions program and the initiative to funnel some partnered scholarship municipal funding into programs designed to equip students with skills to acquire jobs there is a higher immediate demand for.
Interim County Administrator Ed Daley seemed to speak for the board when he said the County’s intention would be to see the scholarships were directed toward students who had been economically “displaced” by consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic, not just people looking for a more lucrative career change. Hurdle responded that the County could dictate how the money it invested – $30,000 was cited – since it was its money earmarked into the scholarship fund.
“It sounds like a real opportunity for those in need,” Fork District Supervisor Archie Fox observed. Daley explained that while the County contribution had originated in CARES Act related funding, having been transferred into the County’s General Fund it was now administered as a county General Fund budgetary item, which would remove the necessity to have the money spent by the end of the calendar year.
Daley also noted that, as with its cooperative arrangement with LFCC on the tractor-trailer driving school off Kendrick Lane, the Warren County Economic Development Authority would work with the County and LFCC to promote the scholarship program.
And speaking of the interim county administrator, in the lead-off topic on the “Strategic Advance Action Items” concerning future “Critical Issues, Goals, and Strategies” a debate arose over a suggested time frame for the hiring of a permanent replacement for Daley and departed County Administrator Doug Stanley. The suggested timeframe was a permanent county administrator in place by the spring of 2022.
Despite acknowledging the excellent contributions Daley has made since assuming the interim administrator’s role, Happy Creek Supervisor Tony Carter questioned the wisdom of that long delay – over a year and a half – in putting a permanent hire into the county’s top administrative position. North River Supervisor Delores Oates countered that the additional time gave existing departmental staff the necessary time to fill key positions either open or coming open in order to create a more stable staffing environment for the new administrator to step into.
Carter argued that the new permanent replacement would be better positioned to help create a stable staffing environment they had been instrumental in creating. Carter also noted that Daley’s interim contract called for him to only be paid for 28 hours a week’s work, pointing out it was not unusual for a municipal manager to work a 40-hour-plus week.
Daley seemed to speak for the post-Strategic Planning board majority in pointing out it was felt bringing the new administrator in mid-stream of the staff and departmental stabilization effort was not the best option. He pointed to necessary upgrades in county IT (Information Technology) as an example. Earlier, Deputy Emergency Management Director Rick Farrall cited the need for “modernization across the board” of the County’s Information Technology, including the hiring of an IT Director “ASAP”.
“Our new finance director is here, and he can start moving with IT to do something about our software. And then the new IT and hardware programming, both of those overall – that is a year-and-a-half process … So, the way this is set now, we can start that. And we will fill the deputy county administrator’s position so that you have someone coming up,” Daley said of the advantage of having the permanent administrator in place either before or after the stabilization and upgrading process of county government.
“I believe the direction that we need to go in is to give our county some stability,” Chairman Mabe observed, adding, “and to give them the stability that they need … we need a lot of things before we ever look for a new county administrator … I agree the potential is there for that county administrator to not necessarily like everybody we’ve selected and got into the positions. But with a stable organization, we are more apt to get a better county administrator.”
“I agree,” Oates chimed in.
Mabe also addressed staff morale, seemingly in disrepair after the rapid one-two loss of the county and deputy county administrators this summer. Deputy County Administrator Bob Childress announced his retirement shortly after Stanley’s forced July departure.
“Our staff that’s looking into this, all of us, there’s going to be a lot of … for lack of a better word, camaraderie. We’re going to understand there’s fear. We’re going to give them the opportunity to know that we like the staff that’s working for us; and we’re working as a team,” Mabe said of the board effort to heal any wounds that may have been opened in the last year.
“And they are much more important,” Daley added nodding to Board Deputy Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi and other staff present, “to your stability than whoever sits here (in the administrator’s seat).
“That’s correct,” Mabe concurred.
Another Strategic Agenda item was a reduction of legal fees. Oates pointed to $2.8 million spent to date on the EDA civil litigations, against Jennifer McDonald and co-defendants and by the Town of Front Royal against the EDA. That latter case related to another Strategic Agenda item, “improved public trust and relationships with the Town of Front Royal and partnering agencies in order to make the best decisions for our community”. Maybe the newly hired permanent town manager can help out on that front.
The other item was a presentation by Human Resources Director Jodi Saffelle, Daley, and Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan concerning another option for the county to deal with impacts of the Valley Health – Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance coverage negotiation impasse on county staff. Saffelle credited Daley with what she called an “out of the box” alternative to coverage in introducing it to the board.
“If it’s a bad idea, it’s my idea,” Daley observed to some laughter at Saffelle’s passing credit to him.
More seriously, the option which Jordan noted the County might stick with even in the event of a late settlement between Valley Health and Anthem. – “If they come to terms we still may go with the new provider depending on the rates,” Jordan observed of the potential of a late settlement in the high-stakes health provider/health insurance poker game – was cited as protecting employees who might have to go to a Valley Health hospital in the event of an emergency medical situation during any lapsed insurance coverage period.
See the discussion of these health insurance variables and the other matters of concern to the county’s future operations and involvement with outside agencies in this Royal Examiner video:
Local Government
Front Royal’s new town manager no stranger to contentious or unstable municipal situations
A town manager who left his previous employment under a cloud and apparent threat to be fired over a dispute with his council over “his management style”; a town manager from a municipality with a recent unstable track record of its own management style – four managers in four years according to the Johnston County (North Carolina) Report.
It sounds like new Front Royal Town Manager Steven Hicks will fit right in here. No wonder Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick and council feel they have found the right man for the job.
The lead of a Johnston County Report story of July 30, 2020 states, “After just nine months on the job, Selma Town Manager Steven Hicks has reportedly agreed to resign. Sources tell Johnston County Report that Mr. Hicks will submit his resignation effective Monday, August 3rd at 5:00 p.m.”
In the Town of Front Royal press release on Hicks’ hiring he is identified as the former town manager of Selma, N.C. And the photo accompanying the North Carolina paper’s article certainly appears to be a match for Front Royal’s new town manager, effective December 7, 2020, if with a tad more facial hair now.
The Johnston County Report story continues:
“As previously reported, Town Councilman Byron McAllister on Tuesday allegedly offered the town manager a deal to voluntarily resign and receive one month of severance or be fired. Under Hicks employment contract, he is entitled to severance equal to six months of pay (3 months notice of termination plus 3 additional months salary). He is currently making $120,000 annually.
“Some members of the town council were upset with his job performance and management style. Sources indicate there were enough votes to fire Hicks if the meeting had taken place this afternoon (at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, the date of the story’s publication).
The Selma government website notes a one-item July 27 Special Council Meeting – that item – a Closed Session on a personnel matter. With a separation agreement apparently in place, no meeting on July 30.
The Johnston County Report also noted that “Steven Hicks is the fourth person to serve as manager for the Town of Selma in the past four years. He was hired in October 2019 to replace former Selma Town Manager Elton Daniels, who resigned in February 2019 to accept a job with the City of Rocky Mount. Daniels had served just 18 months.”
According to the article, Hicks severance terms matched his contracted severance package equal to six months pay, not the one month or be fired option one councilman reportedly offered him.
“Sources say the deal will require Mr. Hicks to resign on August 3rd. In return, he will receive his full salary for the next six months, including contributions to his retirement and health benefits. Vacation and sick leave will stop on August 3rd, but he will receive all accumulated time. He will also be allowed to seek employment elsewhere before the six months’ severance ends,” the Johnston County Report noted. It sounds like Hicks wasn’t negotiating his termination from the position of weakness Councilman McAllister was trying to assert.
So, three months and three weeks after his abrupt departure from Selma, Mr. Hicks has been announced as the successor to Interim Front Royal Town Manager Matt Tederick after over a year of searching and rejection of as many as 80 candidates for the permanent town manager’s job.
Why the selection of someone who left his most recent job under a cloud of discontent after less than a year in his first municipal manager’s position?
We asked both Mayor Gene Tewalt and Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock, the latter who was head of council’s executive search committee, about Hick’s most recent employment situation and selection. The mayor said council was aware of the separation and pointed out a large percentage of candidates vetted had left their positions within a year or less of their presentation as candidates for the Front Royal job. The mayor suggested speaking with Sealock due to his more direct involvement in the search.
Sealock concurred with the mayor’s appraisal of candidate resumes council had previously reviewed being presented for the job. “All these guys were short-termers,” Sealock said of the pool of candidates brought to council. “He was vetted by the (executive search) contractor – it was not a big deal. He turned down one job before this one. His credentials were solid,” Sealock added of Hicks resume.
Sealock said council felt comfortable that Hicks departure from the Selma, North Carolina town manager’s position “was a political issue” largely revolving around “personality,” to which the vice mayor added of Hicks potential management style, “He is quite pushy.” But we guess old Marines like Sealock are used to that “management” style.
But if short on municipal administrative oversight experience, as noted in the town press release on his hiring, Hicks is long on municipal, departmental management experience. That 25-years’ experience includes General Services Director of the City of Durham, N.C.; Public Works and Utility Director of the City of Petersburg, Va.; Acting Assistant James City (Va.) County Administrator; and Resident Engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation in Williamsburg, Va.
In the press release on Hicks hiring, Sealock stated, “Finding the right candidate took longer than we expected. Council knew what they wanted in a manager and was patient to find the right Town Manager for our community. I believe our efforts have paid off by having the best candidate possible. I’m excited to see what Steven will bring to our Town government, businesses, and community.”
Mayor-elect Chris Holloway added, “Hicks was selected because of his impressive leadership in operations, bringing business in communities, developing fiscally conservative budgets, managing enterprise departments, and delivering complex infrastructure projects on-time and on-budget.”
“Complex infrastructure projects, fiscally conservative budgets, enterprise department management” are parts of a resume built for the most part as a departmental head. However, work during his nine months in Selma on a 400-acre mixed-use development project involving Duke Energy and Eastfield Crossing Developers projected to create 3,100 jobs was cited in Front Royal’s press release on Hicks’ hiring, though where in that project’s evolution Hicks was hired was not specified.
Be that as it may, Hick’s Town of Front Royal contract ratified November 30th, includes a $140,000 annual base salary with a “signing bonus” of $5,000 and a relocation expense coverage of $10,000; with an option of a $300 monthly “vehicle allowance” toward the purchase, lease or ownership of a vehicle “in lieu of mileage expense reimbursement” among other leave, retirement and professional growth benefits, including an outstanding performance incentive bonus of “up to 5%” of his base salary annually. Depending on the length of service, as in his previous position in Selma, Hicks would receive three to six months’ severance pay upon his termination “without cause.”
Ever the legally astute municipality, Front Royal’s contract with Hicks also stipulates that among other scenarios, it will be terminated “upon … the death of the manager”. – So, there’ll be no collecting that salary or a severance package for three-to-six months from beyond the grave.
But hopefully, 25 years in the trenches of municipal departmental management and VDOT, not to mention Selma, N.C.’s seemingly tumultuous political environment, have toughened Steven Hicks up for his stint in Front Royal (aka Hell Town), and he won’t be negotiating an exit strategy with the Grim Reaper any time soon.
Attempts to get contact information for Hicks for comment on his professional path to Front Royal from the Town before publication were unsuccessful.
Local Government
COVID-19 pandemic resource links, timelines, school schedules and long-term care facility reports
Below are November 30, 2020 updates on relevant information to the community, including online resource contact information; public and private school schedules into 2021; local long-term-care facility information; and mid-term (completion in the next 3-months) and long-term (over 3 months completion) schedules of county and town resources and relief funding distribution reporting:
MID-TERM (scheduled completion in the next 3-months)
- Thermal Shelter:
- The Thermal Shelter opened November 1stat 7:00 pm, and will remain open until March 31, 2021. Operational hours are 7:00 pm to 7:00 am, seven days a week at the Health and Human Services Complex – 465 W. 15th St., Front Royal, VA 22630. Phone is (540) 892-6108.
- CARES ACT of 2020 (Emergency Coordinator)
- Overall project coordinator is Rick Farrall, Emergency Coordinator
- Warren County’s total (first and second) allocation is $7,008,308 (based on population)
- County to withhold $100,000 to fund Chamber of Commerce request and audit
- County to withhold $300,000 to fund WCPS for 900 distance learning devices
- Balance of $6,608,308 to be “equitably distributed” between County and Town
- Warren County
a. Allocation is $4,130,192 or 62.5% (estimated population of 25,000)
- Town of Front Royal
a. Allocation is $2,478,116 or 37.5% (estimated population of 15,000)
v. All funds must be expended in accordance with section 601(d) of the Social Security Act outlined in the CARES ACT (and current CARES ACT guidance)
vi. See above timeline regarding the “equitable distribution” (allocation) of CARES ACT funds
vii. Applied for the Voter Registrar CARES ACT (COVID-19) funding $58,965 (6/30)
- Treasurer. Confirm receipt of funds, date – complete (o/a 8/21).
LONG-TERM (scheduled completion over 3-months)
- FEMA Emergency Protective Measures (Category B) Reimbursement (Planning Department)
- Warren County. Main lead is Taryn Logan, Planning Director
i. All departments/staff send monthly expense update to Taryn NLT the last working day of each month
ii. Approximate County expenditure to date is $475,000 (11/17)
- Town of Front Royal. Main lead is B.J. Wilson, Finance Director
i. Approximate Town expenditure to date is $70,000 (10/14)
- Long Term Care Facility Information (Emergency Coordinator)
- As of November 24, 2020: Addressing Census, COVID-19 cases, Other Issues, PPE, and Staffing:
i. Commonwealth Senior Living – Nothing Significant To Report (NSTR).
- Regular facility-wide testing; one staff member recently tested positive.
ii. Fox Trails – NSTR.
- PPS complete. Staff is tested bi-weekly. Residents tested monthly.
- Conducting limited indoor visitation.
iii. Heritage Hall – VDH reports an “outbreak” at the facility, effective 9/17/2020.
- Weekly testing continues until the “outbreak” is over. Test 11/16; all negative. Latest test 11/23; awaiting results.
- Admissions resumed on 11/20.
- So far, 37 of 37 residents tested positive for COVID-19; 29 recovered, 9 attributed deaths. Eight staff tested positive; all recovered/returned to work.
- There are no unmet needs at the facility at this time.
iv. Hidden Springs – NSTR.
- Testing residents as required with kits on hand.
- Mandatory flu shots for all staff this year.
v. Lynn Care – VDH reports an “outbreak” at the facility, effective 9/17/2020.
- Weekly testing continues. Last test was 11/16-17; all negative.
- Currently, all residents and staff have tested negative.
- Residents will only be tested (now) if symptomatic.
- Note – CMS/State COVID-19 Survey completed; PPS complete.
vi. Woods Cove – as of 11/16, one staff member that worked in the facility last Friday (11/13) tested positive for COVID.
- All residents and staff tested 11/19; all negative.
- Note – COVID incubation period ended o/a 7/31; PPS complete.
vii. Shenandoah Senior Living – NSTR.
- Testing continues for new hires and residents who leave/return to the facility.
- Point Prevalence Survey complete. Reporting staff is at minimum required level; trying to hire additional staff.
viii. RSW Jail – VDH reports an “outbreak” at the facility, effective 10/19/2020.
- As of 11/11: Currently, the last inmate to test positive/symptomatic was on 11/11. The unit the inmate is housed on is expected to clear on 12/9.
- Note – all inmates/staff recovered from the COVID facility outbreak Friday, June 12; PPS complete.
ix. Warren County Public Schools – NSTR.
- Currently, 65 students absent with symptoms and 59 in self-quarantine. Staff – 18 staff absent with symptoms; 15 self-quarantined. To date, 3 students and 8 staff tested positive.
- Distribution of four gallons of hand sanitizer to each facility is complete (4/27)
- New PPE guidance to Assisted Living Facilities sent out (5/7)
LOCAL AND REGIONAL “PHASE THREE” TIMELINE:
- Local and Regional “Phase Three” Timeline/Updates –
- December 1: County Finance. Submit appropriations and transfers list to Deputy Clerk.
- December 4:County Finance. CARES ACT – NLT schedule CRF audit for late February 2021.
- December 4 (T): Courthouse. Next scheduled jury trial; pending State Supreme Court approval. Courthouse is currently fully operational.
- December 8: Warren County BOS. Approve appropriations and transfers as appropriate.
- December 11 (T):Fire and Rescue. Tentative County staff occupation of the new Rivermont Fire Station 2.
- December 11: Planning Director. Submit FEMA-B Grant Proposal to FEMA for related expenses through September 15, 2020.
- December 18 (T):County Treasurer/Finance. CARES ACT – NLT transfer CARES ACT funds to County and Town as appropriate (pending documentation as appropriate)
- December 23: Warren County Public Schools. Holiday schedule begins.
- December 30:County and Town Staff. CARES ACT – end of qualifying expense period (began March 1, 2020)
- December 31:Human Resources. End of the Family First Care Act time period.
- CALENDAR YEAR 2021:
- January 4: Randolph Macon Academy. Students return from winter break.
- January 4: Warren County Public Schools. Students return from holiday break.
- January 4 (T): Town of Front Royal. Submit CARES ACT expenses (by category) to County for the time period 10/1/2020 to 12/31/2020 (complete).
- January 5 (T): Warren County. Submit CARES ACT expenses (by category) to State Department of Accounting for the time period 10/1/2020 to 12/31/2020.
- January 18 (T): Christendom College. Students return to campus for Spring semester.
- February 18 (T): LEPC. The next scheduled meeting is at 3:00 pm at the Public Safety Building.
- February 28 (T):County Finance/Auditor. CARES ACT – NLT for internally funded CARES ACT fund audit to be complete (to be updated).
- March 12:Commonwealth. The waiver of 18.2-422 of the Virginia Code is scheduled to expire (face coverings in public)
- TBD: Parks and Recreation facilities fully reopen.
COVID-19 INTERNET RESOURCES:
- Impact Planning for Localities (COVID-19):
- The below site produces a pretty neat Warren County graphic, if you haven’t seen it already. It displays local hospital bed counts, population and business data, poverty information, etc. The data appears to be fairly accurate. Check it out here:
- https://business.maps.arcgis.com/apps/
- Just select the county/state in the upper right hand corner of screen, scroll down to Warren County and it will build a County graphic.
- This is not an official government site, but provides local information for reference.
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)(COVID-19):
- Virginia Department of Health (VDH)(COVID-19):
- Warren County (COVID-19):
- https://www.warrencountyva.net/coronavirus, and the County of Warren, VA Facebook page
- Town of Front Royal (COVID-19):
- https://www.frontroyalva.com.
- Local COVID-19 Helpline (non-emergency): (540) 622-0555
Local Government
Prince Edward County not likely to pull Lynchburg ‘about face’ on Stanley hiring
Former Warren County Administrator Doug Stanley has landed a job in Prince Edward County that is not likely to be withdrawn after a social media onslaught by past critics as his first effort at post-Warren County employment was in the City of Lynchburg.
According to an October 27th story in “The Farmville Herald”, the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors hired Stanley as County Administrator after a thorough investigation of his professional background, including his involuntary separation from his 20-year position as Warren County Administrator; and subsequent separation from Lynchburg City prior to his scheduled start date as county administrator there due to a past e-mail language controversy believed brought to the Lynchburg board by a past Stanley and Warren County government critic or critics.
Contacted about the report, Stanley confirmed the hire and a start date in mid-November. Stanley also indicated he had fully briefed his new employers on the dynamics of his July 8 separation agreement with Warren County and his aborted employment in Lynchburg.
“I started on November 16th. I was up front with the Board about my tenure and exit from Warren. I would say that the Board did their homework and research on their own.”
Saying he was happy to get back to work after the extended break – his final day here was July 31st, Stanley added, “I want to thank the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors for selecting me to be the next County Administrator. I am honored that the Board has entrusted me with this responsibility to lead the staff in carrying out the Board’s goals and vision.
“Prince Edward has a rich and culturally diverse history and is a community with tremendous potential. I look forward to working with each of the Board members, staff, the Town of Farmville, Hampden-Sydney College, Longwood University, and other community leaders in the coming years to broaden the local tax base, create employment opportunities, and improve the quality of life for the entire community.”
Following issuance of a press release on Stanley’s hiring, Prince Edward Board Chairman Jerry Townsend told “The Farmville Herald” the October 22 decision to hire Stanley was made after a thorough investigation of his time in Warren County and the allegations regarding his performance there, including during an evolving Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority financial scandal that surfaced in late 2017-early 2018.
“Mr. Stanley was very transparent and discussed with the board, in detail, the charges that had been brought against him and subsequently dismissed. The board has complete confidence that Mr. Stanley had no connection with any of the events that transpired in Warren County,” Townsend told The Farmville Herald.
Stanley, along with County-EDA Attorney Dan Whitten, all the sitting county supervisors and EDA Board of Director members were indicted on “misfeasance” misdemeanor charges by a Special EDA Grand Jury related to the emerging EDA embezzlement investigation. Misfeasance is defined as an unintentional act, in this case a lack of oversight of former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald’s alleged behavior in spearheading a believed misdirection of EDA, Town and County assets.
Those charges brought under the English Common Law basis of Virginia legal codes were later ruled by the court not to be criminal acts by Virginia law and dropped against all the defendants.
It seems Stanley’s track record and 25-year professional history, the past 20 as Warren County administrator outweighed what many staff inside the Warren County Government Center saw as a public scapegoating of the past year or so that appeared to play into a newly elected, post-EDA scandal Warren County Board of Supervisors majority’s decision to seek his termination. It was a termination that appeared unpopular with Stanley’s co-workers inside the WCGC, many including department heads who showed up at the July 8 Special Meeting called to approve his involuntary separation agreement to show their support of the only county administrator most of them, and Warren County, had known this century.
“The board recognized that Mr. Stanley’s experience and leadership serving for over 20 years as county administrator of Warren County, as well as his accomplishments during that time, made him the standout amidst a field of very qualified candidates. Mr. Stanley has been a public servant his entire career, working in local government for over 25 years. He earned the respect of his employees and the community during his time in Warren County,” Townsend told Farmville Herald reporter Titus Mohler for the October 27th story.
And now following a recent weekend “Strategic Planning” session the Warren County Board of Supervisors will be considering two December 1 work session agenda goals related to the county administration’s future – “Improve employee morale in order to enable staff stability” and “Need to provide key leaders in order to provide stability and guidance to staff”. Previously such guidance and stability had to a great extent come from the former county administrator, who had been instrumental in the hiring process of the bulk of county department heads over the past 20 years.
In fact, Board Chairman Walt Mabe’s statement on Stanley’s departure in the July 8 press release following approval of the “Involuntary Separation Agreement” didn’t sound all that different from Prince Edward County Board Chair Jerry Townsend’s in welcoming Stanley aboard:
“We appreciate Mr. Stanley’s service to the Warren County community over the past 25 years. He has many wonderful accomplishments that have helped make Warren County a great place to live, work, and visit. We wish him the best as he continues with the next step in his career,” Mabe said on July 8.
After a three-and-a-half month “vacation” it appears that next step has begun.
Local Government
End of November update on COVID-19 pandemic local, state and national impacts
On Monday, November 30, County Emergency Management Deputy Director Rick Farrall released the latest COVID-19 novel Coronavirus pandemic statistics for Warren County, the Lord Fairfax Health District of which we are a part, as well as state and national numbers. Since our last published report of Friday, November 13, less than three weeks ago, Warren County had recorded 174 new cases (to 859 from 685) and one death (to 26 from 25) attributed to the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. The lone fatality over the 18-day period reduced the county’s percentage of deaths-to-cases to 3.03%, from 3.65% on November 13. But that remains higher than the statewide ratio of deaths to cases that has hovered between 1.7% and 1.9% over the past month, or the national ratio of 2% to 2.3% over the same period.
Below are the county, health district, state and national numbers – nationally over 13.1 million cases (up 2.8 million from 10.3 million) and 265,166 deaths (up 24,097 from 241,069) dating to November 13. The U.S. has consistently registered around 20% to 23% of the world’s COVID-19 reported cases and deaths with 4% of the world’s population.
Warren County COVID-19 Update November 30, 2020:
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 6,357 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 208, Frederick 2,228, Page 593, Shenandoah 1,403, Warren 859 (61 are/were hospitalized, 26 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 3.03% total cases), Winchester 1,066); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 3,326,327 total people tested (PCR only); 237,835 total cases [7.5% positive rate (PCR only)]; 14,619 total hospitalized; 4,062 total deaths (1.71%total cases).
- United States: As of November 29, 2020 at 1:32 PM, there are 13,142,997 total cases and 265,166 total deaths (2.02%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
Current VDH Social Gatherings, and Holiday COVID-19 Related Guidance:
Congregate Living Conference Call:
- There are currently three (3) COVID-19 outbreaks at County congregate living facilities.
- Expect the NEXT Congregate Living (Long Term care facilities, RSW Jail, and WCPS) teleconference call to be Tuesday (3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.), December 1, 2020; invites and “Zoom” call-in instructions are posted, agenda to follow on the invitation.
COVID-19 Information as of November 25, 2020, at 5 AM:
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 5,652 confirmed COVID-19 cases: Clarke 187, Frederick 1,885, Page 565, Shenandoah 1,318, Warren 782 (57 are/were hospitalized, 25 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 3.20% total cases), Winchester 915); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 3,213,866 total people tested (PCR only); 226,300 total cases [7.5% positive rate (PCR only)]; 14,312 total hospitalized; 4,008 total deaths (1.77%total cases).
- United States: As of November 24, 2020 at 12:16 PM, there are 12,333,452 total cases and 257,016 total deaths (2.08%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
viii. RSW Jail – VDH reports an “outbreak” at the facility, effective 10/19/2020.
- As of 11/11: Currently, the last inmate to test positive/symptomatic was on 11/11. The unit the inmate is housed on is expected to clear on 12/9.
- Note – all inmates/staff recovered from the COVID facility outbreak Friday, June 12; PPS complete.
ix. Warren County Public Schools – NSTR.
- Currently, 65 students absent with symptoms and 59 in self-quarantine. Staff – 18 staff absent with symptoms; 15 self-quarantined. To date, 3 students and 8 staff tested positive.
COVID-19 Information, as of November 18, 2020, at 5:02 AM:
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the VDH website), there are 5,115 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 167, Frederick 1,646, Page 535, Shenandoah 1,225, Warren 724 (53 are/were hospitalized, 24 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 3.32% total cases), Winchester 818); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County).
- Commonwealth: 2,983,430 total people tested (PCR only); 208,833 total cases [7.1% positive rate (PCR only)]; 13,707 total hospitalized; 3,860 total deaths (1.85%total cases).
- United States: As of November 18, 2020 at 1:07 PM, there are 11,300,635 total cases and 247,834 total deaths (2.19%total cases) attributed to COVID-19.
COVID-19 Information, as of November 13, 2020:
- Lord Fairfax Health District: As of today (per the Va. Dpt. of Health website), there are 4,674 confirmed COVID-19 cases (Clarke 149, Frederick 1,427, Page 524, Shenandoah 1,144, Warren 685 (50 are/were hospitalized, 25 deaths attributed to the County; deaths 3.65% total cases), Winchester 745); the current status of these patients is unknown (admitted to hospital, discharged to home isolation/quarantine, departed the District/County). Royal Examiner Note: Since October 6 in Warren County that is an increase of 225 cases (from 460) and 12 deaths, up from 13 deaths over the first nine months of the pandemic, as what has been described as a “Third Wave” pandemic contamination progresses nationally.)
- Commonwealth: 2,864,009 total people tested (PCR only); 199,262 total cases (up 45,571 from 153,691 cases on Oct. 6); [6.5% positive rate compared to 4.8% positive rate Oct. 6 (PCR only)], 13,408 total hospitalized; 3,785 total deaths (up 482 since Oct. 6 – 1.90%of total cases).
- United States: As of November 12, 2020 at 12:16 PM, there are 10,314,254 total cases and 241,069 total deaths (2.34% total cases) attributed to COVID-19. (Royal Examiner Note: That compares to 7,436,278 cases (up over 2.8 million) and 209,560 deaths (up 31,509) since October 6.
Local Government
Council reconsiders Happy Creek work and weekend walking mall extension
The Front Royal Town Council policy rollercoaster indicated a change of direction on two major fronts after hearing from citizens during opening public hearing comments at its Monday evening meeting of November 23. Those directions were first, a compromise on Happy Creek work originally slated to remove all vegetation from its bankside and naturally formed riparian (natural vegetative growth) buffer flood shelf to be replaced by large so-called riprap rocks from South Street to Prospect Street; and second, a reversal of the recent decision to extend the weekend closure of East Main Street to vehicular traffic through the end of the calendar year.
The downtown weekend walking mall topic was added to a work session following the meeting after three of four downtown business owners addressing the issue criticized council’s recent reversal of a plan to reopen East Main to vehicular traffic early this month. And following a somewhat dizzying work session discussion it appeared that without any permitted events scheduled for East Main in the next two weeks, the reopening to cars would begin this Thanksgiving Day weekend.
The openness to a change of direction along Happy Creek at a prominent stretch of the Shenandoah Greenway Trail off Commerce Avenue on the town’s southside came after 11 of 11 speakers, many with environmental and natural landscaping professional backgrounds, belabored the council-approved plan enacted under the leadership of Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick.
Personnel announcements
And speaking of the interim town manager, following a closed meeting to discuss personnel matters it was announced that as of this coming Pearl Harbor Day, December 7th, after over a year Tederick will be interim town manager no more. It was a development Tederick hinted at earlier when he observed this might be his last meeting as town manager. It was an observation that drew a smattering of cynical applause from some present. Tederick has served as interim town manager since November 9, 2019.
The first announcement out of a 33-minute closed session was the hiring of Steven Hicks as town manager, effective December 7 when council’s next meeting, a special meeting/work session, is scheduled. A press release on Hicks hiring and credentials was read into the record by Councilwoman Letasha Thompson. That release in its entirety is available on the Royal Examiner website. It was observed that council interviewed 80 candidates, rejecting an entire first round of candidates, prior to its decision to hire Hicks.
The second personnel matter addressed out of closed session was by Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis. Referencing a social media controversy around the Twitter postings of an FRPD officer, Magalis announced that after a thorough investigation of the officer’s posts “corrective and punitive action” had been taken. But citing the officer’s clean personnel record and absence of complaints of a prejudiced nature in the exercise of his law enforcement duties over a lengthy tenure on the force, he will be retained by FRPD, likely with a defunct Twitter account.
About Happy Creek
In Tederick’s farewell meeting appearance as interim town manager, following the negative public comments on the Happy Creek project he repeated his November 9th meeting defense of the creek work based on the credentials of the CHA Inflow and Infiltration (I&I) consulting firm. However, that defense appeared to fly in the face of factual information on the project application and aftermath presented by environmental and landscaping professionals. Tederick did repeat blaming a town contractor for the cutting of trees over four inches in diameter, a contractor he noted had been terminated.
However, as has been commented in at least one Royal Examiner letter to the editor, some feel the contractor is being scapegoated for following vague or miss-stated directives from town officials on the project’s parameters.
Vice-Mayor Bill Sealock, who attended the Saturday informational “Save Happy Creek Coalition” meeting-protest at the impacted stretch of the creek bank set the tone for council’s apparent willingness to reverse course on what was called a misguided, counterproductive effort to repair the creek bank and improve flood control and hard-surface stormwater distribution into the creek.
“Somebody asked me why did you go down (to Saturday’s “Save Happy Creek Coalition” event)? Well, I wanted to find out for myself. So, Mr. Town Manager and Mr. Boyer (Public Works Director), I’ve got one concern. I think we need to listen to these people. I think if we need an extension (of Dec. 31 deadline for completion of the project) then we should take care of that – let’s listen,” Vice-Mayor Sealock told involved staff and his colleagues of environmental concerns over the direction of the project.
Councilwoman Lori Cockrell added the town attorney to the creek controversy mix, saying she thought he should have informed council of town codes requiring consultation with advisory groups like the Tree Stewards and Urban Forestry Advisory Commission on Town work targeting the Town’s Tree City-based environment.
Sealock’s colleagues, save the absent Jacob Meza, generally appeared to agree a revisiting of the project was in the Town, its citizens’, and the future of the community’s Appalachian Trail-related tourist industry’s best interest.
Other meeting and work session business
In the meeting’s two agenda action items, council first approved by a 5-0 vote the second and final reading of an EDA rezoning request on 62.7 acres of land adjacent to the Happy Creek Technology Park at the end of Progress Drive from Residential-1 to Industrial-1. The request was made to improve the state tier ranking and marketability of the property.
Also, by a 5-0 vote, council approved a Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Amendment of $31,732.15 to receive funds from the Virginia Risk Sharing Association to reimburse the Town for expenses incurred due to a water break on the Route 522 North Corridor near Fairgrounds Road.
In the scheduled work session agenda item, following a presentation by conference call from Finance Director B. J. Wilson, council agreed to authorize staff to initiate the process to apply for a state exemption to the ban on utility disconnections due to financial hardships from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Wilson explained that the Town meets the exemption of being able to show delinquent accounts receivable in excess of 1% of its utility’s annual operating revenues.
In order to make the application, council authorized the advertisement for a public comments period on the exemption request. Mayor Tewalt suggested the advertisement meet the seven-day advance public hearing standard, even though as a non-public hearing, public comments opportunity, staff indicated a three-day advance advertisement should suffice. That public comments period will be added to a Special Meeting added to the scheduled December 7th work session at the Town Hall second-floor meeting room.
See all the public comments, council and staff discussions at both the meeting and work session in these Royal Examiner videos:
Local Government
Citizen involvement works: Town Planning Commission recommends denial of special use permit
The Front Royal Planning Commission met Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020, in their regular monthly meeting. There was a larger than usual attendance at the meeting, at which Vice Chairman Joseph McFadden’s seat was empty. This may be due to his election to a seat on the Town Council, in the Nov 3 town Election.
The agenda and the minutes of the Commission’s Oct 21 Meeting were approved, and Chairman Douglas Jones opened the floor for citizen comments, an opportunity for anyone to surface a planning issue that is not on a regular meeting agenda. There were none.
The Chairman then opened discussions on the only public hearing scheduled for this meeting, to consider a request by local contractor Richard Spiewak to combine two lots into one in the Huffman Heights Subdivision in the 300 Block of Grand Avenue. The Director of Community Development and Planning, Timothy Wilson, briefed the commission on this proposal. The builder obtained two nonconforming legal lots that were 25’ wide and 217 Ft deep and wanted them to be consolidated into one 50’ wide lot, on which he is proposing to build a home. Mr. Wilson detailed the work the planning department had done in researching the request, including the Town Ordinance covering development on legally nonconforming lots. The standard for Residential lots for single-family homes (R-1) is 75’ in width and a minimum of 10,000 SF of area. The consolidated lots would be only 50’ wide but 11,035 SF in area. Staff found that the consolidation would tend to make the property more compliant but still not completely compliant, and under the ordinance would require Town Council approval.
The department also performed a standard comparison of properties in the area under the ordinance and found that the proposed dwelling has a finished floor square footage of 1,852, which exceeds the minimum required comparative house size by 745 SF. It is larger than 5 of the 14 homes in the review area. The staff deemed that the proposed structure is also consistent with comparative homes in terms of building orientation, scale, proportion, and site layout.
Mr. Wilson explained the formula in some detail related to minimum sizes and the approvals required for use of legally nonconforming lots. He also told the commissioners that the staff had received 5 letters regarding this proposal, all opposed, as well as a petition. There were 11 signatures on the petition from citizens living in the Huffman Heights subdivision. He stated that all letters and the petition had been distributed to the commissioners for their review, and will become part of the official record of the application, to be forwarded to Town Council with the Commission’s recommendation. That also includes the supporting or opposing comments made at the commission meeting in the meeting minutes.
Chairman Jones then opened the floor for public input and a very well-prepared neighborhood set of spokespeople responded. Derrick R. Green, by day employed as a Project Manager, seemingly moonlighting as a very capable lawyer, also a resident of the nearest property to the proposed site, calmly detailed his concerns about the project – Apparent violations of the Town Zoning ordinance, the consolidation of two legally nonconforming lots into one still-nonconforming lot, and the loss of sun exposure for his own property next door. He also alleged that the prior owners of both the property he had purchased and the two lots in question had split them off and sold them separately, causing deterioration in the equity and value of his home. Several properties in that subdivision included buffer lots between the homes to preserve green space and improve privacy.
Following Mr. Green’s comments, his wife Karissa issued a heartfelt statement – “We are absolutely heartbroken that we have to stand before you today to ask you to deny this permit” – and raised the issue of drainage from their property into the two lots in question, and that building a home there could cut off that drainage. She indicated that the two lots had been sold off separately with no notice to them when they would have gladly purchased them as part of the property.
Next to speak was Ray Ruhling, a Salem Avenue resident in the same subdivision expressed his opposition to the project. The subdivision’s minimum lot width was 75 ft. His objection was not to the style or size of the proposed dwelling, but the fact that it did not belong on that lot.
Richard Spiewak, the applicant, and owner of the two lots in question spoke to the commission. Spiewak is a local Class A building contractor who has done new construction and remodels in Front Royal for more than 15 years. As a member of the community in which he works, he’s happy to see his customers when shopping around town and stands behind any work he does. He had no preknowledge regarding the lots, they had simply come up on the market and he felt they would be a good opportunity. He took account of the sizes and styles of the surrounding homes and selected a plan that he felt fit well. He reminded the commission that soil and grading would be part of any site plan, his construction would take careful account of property lines and the street, and he would make sure proper drainage would be installed. Mr. Spiewak indicated he would be happy to work with the community to resolve any issues.
Pattie McHugh next addressed the commission with her concerns about the proposed dwelling’s proximity to its neighboring home, and the potential for draining problem due to the slope of the neighboring property. She also questioned the placement of the dwelling, extending 10 feet in front of the neighboring dwelling at 327. She felt parking could be a problem for residents of the new dwelling.
Finally, Mary Wood, a lifelong Front Royal resident, observed that there was not a good reason to utilize the two lots for that purpose. Other lots below it on that street might then be built on if the precedent is set.
Once these speakers had stated their views, the chairman closed the public hearing so the commissioners could discuss the proposal.
Commissioner Darryl Merchant asked Mr. Wilson and Mr. Napier for their comments on this issue: Normally a subdivision is platted with 50 ft lots, for example, Royal Village or Warren Park. In this case, there are two issues: one is the performance standard, and the other is the consolidation of two lots into one. Is the intent here is to create a new lot? Mr. Wilson indicated that one lot was being enlarged to 50 ft width and the other eliminated. It does not create a new lot. Mr. Merchant then noted that the performance standards included grading, but there was no engineering plan in the package. Mr. Wilson responded first that the use of grading and fill is common to most lots in that area. Second, that the special use permit was necessary to move forward with a zoning permit, and the engineering plan would be part of that. The staff views this as a compatibility determination. It does not excuse the applicant from any other requirement of the zoning permit process.
Town Attorney Douglas Napier advanced a question to Mr. Wilson and the Commission: In the November 16th letter from Mr. & Mrs. Green, they point out Town Code section 175-136 states that special use permits are not transferrable to another party. He asked if Mr. Wilson knew of any zoning official opinions whether the owner of the property, who is also the owner of the special use permit, were it to be approved by the Town Council, be able to transfer it to a third party? Such a restriction could be a problem for a bank loan, as it would be a “cloud” on the title. Mr. Wilson responded that he had only recently become familiar with this part of the code and was unaware of any practice like that. The special use permit should run with the property, not the owner. Not to allow that would mean that each time a property subject to a special use permit changed hands, it would require a new application, and the town has not done that nor had he seen any other town governments require it. Each new owner is obviously subject to the terms of the special use permit originally approved.
Commissioner Merchant made a motion to recommend denial of the special use permit. Second, Commissioner Marshner.
Commissioner Gordon commented that the Town attorney had raised an interesting question, and suggested the motion could be tabled to allow the Planning Director and Town attorney to research further, Finally, he indicated he supported the applicant’s proposal so would vote against the motion.
The chairman then requested a roll call vote. Yes: Commissioner Marshner, Chairman Jones, Commissioner Merchant. No: Commissioner Gordon
A very brief applause from the room as the Chairman announced that the Commission was recommending to the Town Council that the proposed permit be denied. There was some noise while the audience cleared after the announcement and Chairman Jones waited while the room cleared.
Under New Business, Commissioner Merchant asked the status of a process for amendments to the Comprehensive plan, as well as suggesting that at the next planning commission, the commission could begin forging ahead with finalizing the Town’s Comprehensive Plan update. He also asked about the status of the new membership criteria for the 5-member Planning Commission. Mr. Wilson said the Town Council was planning to address the Planning Commission membership at its December meeting.
Commissioner Marshner asked about the application procedure for membership on the Commission. Mr. Wilson said that applications were available through the Clerk’s office.
Commissioner Gordon asked if the commission could request a legal opinion concerning the special use permit and its transferability. He could foresee potential problems with it in the future if the language of the ordinance is as it appears. Mr. Wilson agreed to work with the Town attorney to discuss and bring back a legal opinion to the Commission.
There being no Commission member reports, the Chairman called for a motion to adjourn. The vote was unanimous.
King Cartoons
Wind: 12mph W
Humidity: 50%
Pressure: 29.87"Hg
UV index: 0
55/37°F
52/39°F