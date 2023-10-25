Local Government
Staff Requested Family Sub-Division Code Changes Tabled Due to Confusion Over Local and State Time-Frame Wording
What was progressing as a routine and fast-moving Tuesday, October 24, public hearing meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, with a lack of public input on the first three of five scheduled agenda items, took a turn when the board hit those final two items. Those items related to planning department staff suggestions on changes to “Family Subdivision” county codes.
According to the agenda staff summaries, the first proposed amendment was: “A request to amend Chapter 180 of the Warren County Code to amend Section 180-21 to move the listed accessory use for subdivisions and combinations of subdivisions and cluster housing developments to subsection E and to add provisions for family subdivisions and combinations of subdivisions and family subdivisions to the Agricultural (A) zoning district regulations. Discussion indicated that, essentially, the amendment would facilitate two additional family subdivision lots on qualifying properties in the Agricultural (A) zoning district.
During the discussion of the first of the two proposed amendment changes, Board Chair Vicky Cook spotted a difference in the wording of the suggested local code amendment and a related State code indicating a time-frame requirement. Cook pointed out that the proposed county code change noted a 5-year ownership requirement, while the state language appeared to indicate a 15-year ownership requirement. Despite staff assurances from Planning Director Matt Wendling and Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz that legal staff had reviewed the proposed changes and suggested no conflict in the code requirements, the board chairman remained unconvinced.
In the wake of a procedural observation from County Administrator Ed Daley, Cook suggested the board table the matter for additional legal review. Consequently, Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe’s motion to approve the code amendment as unanimously recommended by the planning commission, died without a second. Jerome Butler then offered a motion to table the matter until the board gets direct legal department answers to questions regarding the 5-year versus 15-year time-frame wording discrepancy. After Mabe’s second, Butler’s motion passed by a 3-0 vote, with Delores Oates absent and Cheryl Cullers abstaining. Cullers prefaced her abstention as a reaction to an earlier observation that her family owns a family farm that might qualify as a Family Subdivision. Apparently, deciding to err on the side of caution, Cullers chose not to vote on the code amendment her family might someday conceivably benefit from.
However, Cullers made it clear that she had no role in bringing this matter forward. In fact, in response to a question from Cook about why the zoning amendments had been brought forward, Planning Director Wendling explained that it was due to “recurring questions from surveyors” working on family-owned properties that could qualify for the family subdivision category. The lone public hearing speaker, local surveyor Joe Brogan, verified Wendling’s response to Cook while speaking in support of the ordinance amendment. Brogan noted that in the wake of the COVID outbreak, many families were seeking to bring previously distanced family members closer in order to be able to offer health and other assistance when and if necessary.
Approximately 40 minutes after that Agenda Item F staff presentation, board discussion, and public hearing began, the supervisors tackled part 2, item G of the staff-suggested Family Subdivision code amendments. Next up was a request to amend “Chapter 155 of the Warren County Code Section 155-3(B)(1)(b) Family Subdivisions” to add this subsection: “Family subdivisions shall only be permitted for land in the Agricultural zoning district.”
Following the staff presentation by the planning director and a briefer board discussion totaling about 10 minutes, Mabe’s motion to table, seconded by Butler, was approved by the same 3-0 vote, Oates absent, and Cullers again recusing for the same reason cited, in the earlier vote.
The staff summaries of those two agenda items noted that the planning commission had unanimously recommended approval of both code amendments.
Earlier Public Hearings
The three previous public hearings brought comment only from two of the applicants as the board chair’s offer. Without public comment or much in the way of board discussion, those three matters were all approved by 4-0 votes, with Oates absent. They were:
- Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-08-01 – Renee Grebe & Matthew Iden/Kyrrheim LLC for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – A request for a conditional use permit for a Short-Term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 7 Cresthill Lane and identified on tax map 24D, section 1, block 100, as lot 1103. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. – Staff presentation by Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator.
The planning commission unanimously recommended approval. And on a motion by Supervisor Mabe, second by Butler, the CUP request was approved by a 4-0 vote.
- Public Hearing – Zoning Text Amendment Z2023-08-03 – Lighting – Warren County Planning Staff – A request to amend Chapter 180 of the Warren County Code to amend Section 180-8C to add the definitions of Footcandle, Fully Shielded Fixture, Glare, Outdoor Lighting Fixture, and Recessed Canopy Fixture and to amend Section 180-49.2 to modify and update the lighting requirements and standards in all zoning districts, including special requirements relating to review of site plans for commercial and industrial land uses. – Staff presentation Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator.
The staff agenda summary noted that citizen complaints were received “about glare and exterior flood lights aimed toward neighboring homes causing a nuisance and excessive lighting into roadways from commercial properties. The current code has no way to enforce and regulate these issues. Staff has written this new code, which would give staff the ability to help all residents who have this issue by sending a “Notice of Violations” citing the new section. This new code also puts lighting restrictions on property lines, roadways, parking lots, and other locations in the Residential, Commercial, and Industrial districts, which would be measured by foot-candles and not by the wattage of the specific bulb. The current code section §180-49.2 definitions will be moved to Section §180-8.
Again, the planning commission had forwarded with a unanimous recommendation of approval. And on a motion by Supervisor Cullers, second by Mr. Mabe, the Text Amendment was approved by a 4-0 vote.
- Public Hearing – CUP2013-09-01 – Commercial Auto Repair Garage – William (Bill) Long Modification to remove condition #10 and Dissolve the Agreement to Provide an Easement to VDOT. – Staff presentation Matt Wendling, Planning Director. It was noted that Warren County Code section 180-63(G) for modification and permitted uses to Conditional Use Permits requires that the Board hold a public hearing when considering such requests to existing agreements.
The staff agenda summary appeared to indicate a mutually agreeable resolution to an existing agreement between the Longs and the County that has, at least in part, become unnecessary. It states: “A modification to conditional use permit for a Commercial Auto Repair Garage to remove Condition #10 is required if the BOS agrees to dissolve the agreement for 60’ Right-of-Way and relocation of well recorded between Warren County and Lone Pine Holdings LLC. as part of the agreement. Mr. Long has requested this conditional use permit modification in order to provide the 25′ by 75′ easement to Washington Gas for their pipeline project. This project is for the replacement of a 20-mile loop of gas line through Frederick County along Success Road in Warren County to the Nineveh Gate Station, AKA TS Energy substation just north of Cedarville. This includes approximately the last 1,000 feet of gas line across the Rt-340/522N corridor to serve the substation through the proposed 25′ easement at the Lone Pine Holdings LLC property.”
Following that public hearing at which only applicant Bill Long spoke, on a motion by Ms. Cullers, second by Mr. Mabe, the board approved the agreement modification by another 4-0 vote.
And then came the above-described Family Subdivision matters, after which the 6 p.m. meeting was adjourned at 7:10 p.m. See the linked County video for the full discussion on all matters before the board Tuesday evening.
Click here to watch the Warren County Board of Supervisors Meeting of October 24, 2023.
Town Council Votes Unanimously in Favor of Upholding BAR Decision Denying Proposed Asphalt-Shingle Roofing on House in Historic District
On Monday, October 23, at 7 p.m. in the Warren County Government Center, the Front Royal Town Council met to discuss and vote on several issues that have been developing in past work sessions.
After coming out of a closed session in which the council deliberated upon EDA litigation as well as HEPTAD litigation, they conducted in regular meetings a public hearing and discussion of a case in which many feel that the integrity of the Front Royal Historic District is at stake. Following that public hearing council voted unanimously to uphold the decision by the Board of Architectural Review (BAR), which states that it is inappropriate for the applicant on the project at 207 Cloud Street, in Front Royal’s Historic District, to replace a metal roof with asphalt shingling.
The language of the summary read by Clerk of Council Tina Presley is as follows: “On April 27, 2023, staff issued a stop-work order for 207 Cloud Street. The metal roof and chimney had been removed without obtaining the appropriate permissions from the town and county. The property owner was informed of the violations and instructed to apply for a permit. At this time, the removal of the existing metal roof was completed, and the installation of plywood decking had started.”
On June 20, 2023, property owner Jim Weber submitted a Certificate of Appropriateness to carry on with his project as he initially planned. On August 8, 2023, the BAR denied the application. Through applicant Dawn Weber, a request to delay the appeal process as far out as November was presented to the council in early October; however, the council determined to expedite the process and bring it to a vote on October 23. This followed a previous request in late August to delay the appeal process into the month of October.
The council heard from Ellen Aders, who owns real estate in the Historic District, asking that the council deny the applicant’s appeal. “I do think there are times when exceptions can and should be made,” she said, adding however that, “Based on the owner’s admission that his appeal is not related to whether or not he can afford the roof, but rather his opinion regarding the relevance of the Historic District guidelines, I don’t believe this is one of those times. The BAR is making really great strides in preserving what’s left of Front Royal’s historic architecture, and I hope you guys will support the work that they’re doing and deny this appeal.”
The council then heard from David Silek, a lawyer in Front Royal, who urged the council to accept the applicant’s appeal. He pointed out that changes of this nature on a contributing structure that is even more pivotal to the Historic District were approved by the council in the past, and therefore, Weber’s project should be given equal consideration. “If you allow a more substantial, contributing structure within the Historical District to go to shingles, it necessarily follows that other similarly situated people or property owners should also be allowed to do the same for cost or whatever reason,” Silek told the council.
After Silek completed the public hearing comments, Councilwoman Melissa DeDomenico-Payne made a motion to uphold the BAR’s decision that was seconded by Councilman Duane “Skip” Rogers. Several councilmen then shared their perspectives.
Bruce Rappaport highlighted the fact that preserving historical integrity is a state-wide concern and that those purchasing homes in such districts should be aware of the standards pertaining to their real estate. Rogers, who lives in the Historic District himself, admitted that the council has not always had a good track record of handling these architectural decisions appropriately and then proceeded to underline how important it is to make decisions in favor of historical preservation going forward. Amber Morris echoed Rogers’ concern and said that even though an aerial view reveals that houses surrounding 207 Cloud Street have asphalt shingling, past mistakes do not justify future mistakes.
The council then voted unanimously to uphold the BAR’s decision. They considered and voted upon several other issues, including the vacation of the town’s right-of-way in a portion of North Royal Avenue and an alley adjacent to it, on which the council voted unanimously in favor of vacation and then adjourned at 9 p.m.
Liaison Meeting Between Town and County Addresses Youth Center, Transportation, and Water Conservation
On Thursday, October 19, at 6 p.m. in the Warren County Government Center, the Warren County Board of Supervisors and the Front Royal Town Council met for a Town-County Liaison Committee meeting to discuss issues of overlapping interests.
Aside from agenda items that were discussed briefly, like improvements to the Avtex site, the bulk of the discussion focused on three items: redevelopment of the Youth Center, transportation improvements in the Shenandoah Shores region, as well as the Route 340/522 corridor, and finally the increasingly urgent imperative of water conservation.
Speaking from the gallery seating, Deputy County Administrator Jane Meadows updated the liaison committee on the progress at the old Youth Center building, a place where the non-profit “Reaching Out Now” (RON) has plans to provide young people from all over Warren County with resources and activities that supply them with a haven, enrich their development, and secure them on a path to a bright future.
“The asbestos and mold remediation has been completed,” Meadows said of two primary maintenance issues in the County-owned building. Due to issues with funding and licensing, it took longer than anticipated, she noted, adding, “Everything hinges on the election, so we can’t do any other demolition of the bathrooms until after the election. So, the day after, we will actually start ripping up the concrete floors and taking everything out of the bathrooms, and while the bathrooms are being remodeled, our HVAC is going to be able to come in and take care of the new unit. And then, once everything is done, the flooring will be the last thing because we don’t want to damage the new flooring.” It is expected the move-in date will come in advance of January 1.
The Town is in the position of funding the Reach Out Now program, while the County is responsible for building maintenance. Mayor Lori Cockrell emphasized the importance of the Town Council and Board of Supervisors going forward with an agreement, even though their obligations are different. This agreement would ideally be reached no later than November so that Reach Out Now can go forward with the operation. Board of Supervisors Chairman Vicky Cook agreed to draft a response to the Town’s Memorandum Of Agreement within that timeline.
Transportation issues
Speaking from the audience seating, county board member Delores Oates painted a picture of the challenges facing the Transportation Committee. As industrial growth in the Route 340/522 corridor expands, it will become increasingly important to provide transportation to people without cars, whether by trolley or otherwise. Another high-priority item for the Transportation Committee is the proposed East-West Connector, which would run parallel to Happy Creek Road and connect with Shenandoah Shores Road to the east and town road infrastructure around 8th Street to the west. “The long-term solution is being able to give people alternative ways out of the community,” Oates said.
Also under consideration is an emergency access road off I-66, which hinges upon a response from VDOT. It will take six months for VDOT to evaluate the data the committee plans to supply them. If the Town and County were able to go ahead with an emergency access option, there would have to be several easement agreements in the case that certain parcels are affected by the development. From Oates’ point of view, emergency access would be a short-term solution.
The effort to improve transportation in Shenandoah Shores has upwards of a thirty-year history. But councilman Bruce Rappaport has a potential solution that he believes could expedite the process. That would be the creation of a Community Development Authority (CDA). If the people who live in Shenandoah Shores petition the Town and the County to create such a body, proposed to consist of five members, the newly created CDA could then post bonds that developers or anyone interested could buy. That money would then be applied to the building of the East-West Connector and any other needed items like a hotel or a recreation center. This solution would take the burden off the taxpayers. Similar in concept to the sanitary district that already exists in Shenandoah Shores, the CDA would be a geographical authority that can only exist for up to fifty years or until the debt is paid, whereupon it dissolves and is given over to the locality.
Water Conservation
The conversation then turned to water conservation. Town Manager Joe Waltz spoke to this concern. “We have three water sources that are all surface water.” One such source, McKay Springs, is a parcel that the Town owns and intends to keep and is an essential source of water. “It is viable for us to continue exploring McKay Springs,” Waltz said, “not just for the springs, but we could also do wells for groundwater.” He went on, discussing the sources of water as an aggregate: “But I really do think that this is more of a regional thing because we live downstream and upstream from other communities that pull from the same source, as well as groundwater.”
As growth in the corridor amplifies, the water supply becomes more of a potential crisis. Board member Jerome Butler suggested that the water supply could be more of a town issue. However, as the discussion developed and the focus congealed around industrial growth in the corridor, it became clear that the issue is a County concern as well. “Any way you look at it, it’s a very fluid issue,” Butler jested.
Town Planning Commission Forwards Zoning Ordinance Change to Allow Smaller Planned Neighborhood Development Districts
After a one-month hiatus, the Front Royal Planning Commission met Wednesday, October 18, and welcomed its newest member, Commissioner Brian Matthiae. Matthiae filled the vacancy created when former Chairman Darryl Merchant’s term expired without him seeking re-appointment to the commission. There was no September Commission meeting.
Two items submitted by Magdalen Capital LLLP were originally listed as Consent Agenda items. First was an ordinance text amendment to the current zoning ordinance, Section 175-37.3C, 175-37.4.A, and 175-37.17.A, covering the minimum size for Planned Neighborhood Development Districts (PNDs). The requested revision would reduce the current 20 and 50-acre minimum development parcel sizes to a 2-acre minimum. This is the minimum size of the total development, not the individual lot size. Under the Town’s zoning ordinance, the maximum allowable residential density is 6 dwelling units per acre – and only at the discretion of the Town Council, making a theoretical planned development of 2 acres under the revised ordinance only capable of 12 dwelling units. Otherwise, the parcel is still subject to the density restrictions of the parcel prior to rezoning. The PND Ordinance was established by the Town in April 2005 and allows:
- Detached single-family dwellings;
- Two-family dwellings;
- Multi-family dwellings;
- Townhouses with a maximum of eight units per structure;
- Accessory buildings or uses as defined in Town Code Section 175-3;
- Recreation or park facilities;
- Retirement living facilities (handicapped accessible)
- Municipal buildings or uses;
- Public utilities: poles, lines, booster and relay stations, distribution transformers, pipes, meters, and other facilities necessary for the provision and maintenance of public utilities, including water and sewerage systems. Such utilities shall be buried or otherwise screened in accordance with the design standards of the development;
- Home Occupations as set forth in Section 175-108;
- Public libraries;
- Schools;
- Churches.
- Special childcare services.
- Open space and conservation areas.
- Such other uses as determined similar to one or more enumerated uses by the Zoning Administrator.
Magdalen Capital LLLP asserts that there are few if any, available parcels in the town that would qualify for development under the current ordinance. According to the request, the ordinance amendment would “open the door” to diverse development opportunities more efficient land use, and allow the Town to meet evolving community needs, among other benefits. As a Consent Agenda item, there was no public hearing on the zoning amendment request at this meeting.
With no other discussion, on a motion by Commissioner Glenn Wood, seconded by Vice-Chairman Connie Marshner, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the ordinance amendment. The recommendation of the commission will be forwarded to the Town Council for final action.
The commission then took up the request for consent to advertise a public hearing for a rezoning application, also from Magdalen Capital LLLP. The company has submitted a rezoning request to rezone four adjoining properties at 311 Leach Street off Happy Creek Road from Residential (R-1 and R-S) to Planned Neighborhood Development (PND). The combined parcels total 10.71 acres. The rezoning application states that without the rezoning approval, the parcel could allow the construction of 22-27 single-family homes. The rezoning package does not state how many dwellings would ultimately be built, but the revised PND ordinance allows a wide variety of uses in the development, and the preliminary sketches in the rezoning package under “Option One” show temporary lodging facilities and more than 60 dwellings of various sizes and configurations.
“Option Two” shows less detail but appears to be a mix of single and multi-family dwellings with fewer large-scale structures. A development project involves many stages, each with its own approval process, and a rezoning request is a very early stage. On a Motion by Vice-Chairman Marshner, seconded by Commissioner Michael Williams, the commission voted unanimously to advertise for a public hearing for the rezoning. The public hearing will be held on November 15th at 7:00 p.m.
During her report, Planning Director Lauren Kopishke told the Commission that during the month of September, 41 new zoning permits, 18 new code enforcement cases, six sign permits, eight business license applications, and seven Certificates of Appropriateness were processed during the month of September. She also said that the Town Planning Department had begun collecting the number of walk-in requests for service from the public as a way of getting some service metrics. In September, there were 241 such requests. Commissioner Wood asked Director Kopishke if there had been any activity or concerns surfaced regarding the “Chicken Ordinance” that the Commission had recommended for approval in August (see previous story here)
That recommended Zoning Ordinance change ran “a fowl” of the council in September (Council story here) and awaits a Town Council work session on November 4. Director Kopishke said that there really hadn’t been any increased concerns. Commissioners questioned the fact that the commission and the planning department had produced the revised ordinance to allow for an increased number of chickens at the specific request of the Town Council and wondered at the new resistance to it. Director Kopishke responded that the language of the revisions was in harmony with the Agricultural Extension service guidelines.
Some confusion arose from the terminology “free-range,” which implies that chickens are free to roam unimpeded, but the ordinance requires an enclosed run or coop. Commissioner Wood asked what triggers an investigation or action by the Zoning Administrator regarding urban agriculture. Director Kopishke responded that actions are complaint-based; in other words, if a complaint is received about an agricultural activity in town, it is investigated, and if warranted, a violation notice is issued. In any case, the tow council will be revisiting the ordinance and its effects next month. Stay tuned.
The meeting adjourned at 7:30 p.m.
County-Overseen FR-WC EDA Okays Sale of Two Lots in Stephens Industrial Park
The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) held a special meeting on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 9 a.m. with the FR-WC EDA Asset Committee. There were five Board members and legal counsel present; board member Bruce Townshend participated remotely, and Jim Wolfe and Hayden Ashworth were absent.
The meeting began with the Asset Committee providing updates on EDA-Owned Avtex Redevelopment properties regarding the enforcement of trespassing.
The Board concluded the meeting with a closed session to discuss potential disposition of real property to business prospects and legal consultation on active litigation. Following the closed session, the Board approved a resolution authorizing a contract to sell lots 6 & 7 in Stephens Industrial Park.
Following the closed session, the Board adjourned their special meeting and the Asset Committee continued with their regularly scheduled meeting. The Committee had presentations from two developers regarding the future vision of Avtex and Happy Creek Technology Park. The group also had a discussion regarding industrial park signage located in parks originally developed by the EDA, and how the signage should be managed in the future.
The EDA’s next regular monthly Board of Directors meeting will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 8:30 AM, at the Warren County Government Center.
(From a release by the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development authority)
Staff Explains Necessity of County Animal Code Violations Being Taken Over by Commonwealth Attorney’s Office
At a brief, apparently 23-minute meeting of which just over 16 minutes were recorded or live-streamed Tuesday evening, October 17, the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved a seven-item Consent Agenda and quickly approved two items under New Business added to the meeting’s originally published agenda. Included in those added items were a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the county government and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
That MOA was to facilitate Commonwealth Attorney John Bell’s office taking over prosecution of County Animal Code violations previously handled by recently departed Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan, whom County Attorney Jason Ham noted had left for “alternate employment”. Ham explained the situation to the board:
“Commonwealth Attorney John Bell has agreed to enforce Chapter 66 of the Animal Code, animals running at large etcetera, and wanted a short, simple agreement, which has been executed by Mr. Bell and basically provides that the commonwealth’s attorney will prosecute the cases; that either party can withdraw from the agreement with 90 days notice. So, if it’s not working for some reason for the County, we get feedback from the sheriff’s office that things aren’t moving the way they need to be, we can stop doing this. If it doesn’t work for the commonwealth’s attorney they can withdraw as well,” Ham said. He continued to explain that there would be no cost to the County, as Bell had not asked for compensation at this point, though he acknowledged that could change in the next annual budget cycle.
Board members expressed some confusion at the arrangement. First, Delores Oates asked why a new agreement was necessary since the commonwealth attorney would be the prosecutor anyway. Ham reiterated that it was county staff, in this case departed Assistant County Attorney Jordan, who prosecuted the cases, not the commonwealth attorney’s office. The reason being, Ham said, was because the cases involve violations of county codes, not felony criminal or state law statutes. Here, the commonwealth’s attorney was agreeing to fill the gap created by Jordan’s departure, at least for a time.
“Is there a reason that the commonwealth attorney wanted to assume responsibilities for this?” Jerome Butler asked board Chairman Vicky Cook. “I don’t know,” Cook replied with a look toward the staff table. “Well, we asked them to, sir,” County Administrator Edwin Daley replied to Butler’s inquiry.
Daley observed that with the cases being relatively simple and brief, 10 to 15 minutes he estimated, county administrative staff decided having Ham or one of his County-contracted Litten & Sipe LLC law firm associates spend more time driving up and down the road from Harrisonburg than in court was neither cost nor time efficient.
With that information in hand, on a motion by Cheryl Cullers, second by Oates, the supervisors unanimously approved the MOA.
In the other added New Business item, without discussion the board approved the American Legion Post 53’s annual request to utilize the Warren County Courthouse grounds for a Veterans Day event. On a motion by Oates, seconded by Mabe, the board unanimously approved the Legion use of the courthouse grounds on November 11, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
After a brief summary of topics slated for Thursday’s Town-County Liaison Committee meeting from the county administrator after a question from Ms. Oates, the 7 p.m. meeting was adjourned at 7:23 p.m.
Below are the seven items approved as part of the Consent Agenda:
- Authorization to Purchase EMS Treatment and Support Equipment
- Fire and Rescue Cancer Protection Measures Exhaust Removal Systems
- Authorization to Advertise for Public Hearing – Ordinance to Amend Chapter 30 of the Warren County Code and to add and ordain Section 30-10
- Award Recommendation for Reassessment Services
- Approval of the Treasurer’s Investment Policy as a Fiscal Policy
- General Assembly Approved Compensation Changes
- New Position Fire and Rescue (Firefighter/Apprentice EMT)
In other routine business, Appropriations and Transfers was unanimously approved; and Approval of Accounts passed by a 4-1 margin, Ms. Cullers voting against in an apparent continuation of her protest of too vague citing of certain budget items from some departments.
County Back to Drawing Board on Short-Term Rental Zoning Options; Sheriff’s Operational Report Extended by Q&A
The two topics of most general public interest at the 6 p.m. Warren County Board of Supervisors work session on Tuesday, October 10, began and ended that work session with presentations of over an hour’s duration. Those were the Sheriff’s Office operational and budget presentation and Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz’s summary of County Planning Commission and staff recommendations on changes to the zoning rules for short-term rentals. The initiative to have the 100-foot setback requirement either totally removed from the zoning requirements or made an absolute requirement in the name of equal treatment of all applicants despite potential differences in each permitting application has started a firestorm of public opposition and the creation of a new grassroots organization, the Warren County Coalition of Community Associations (W3CA) — to fight and offer alternative options on such matters. We will hear more from them later.
Officially, the Zoning Text Amendments on the table appear to have originated with the board of supervisors, who forwarded them to the planning commission for review and a recommendation last month. Confusion on board members’ parts on why different applications would receive different recommendations was cited. At the October 10 supervisors’ work session, that theme resurfaced. Chairman Vicky Cook wondered why the existing setback requirement was only being enforced by the board 20% of the time. The staff agenda summary addressed this concern:
“The proposed amendment to subsection O to remove the 100-foot setback requirement from neighboring dwellings is recommended by Planning staff in response to a request from the Board of Supervisors that this requirement be reviewed and options be presented to replace the existing requirement. The current placement of this 100-foot setback requirement in the supplementary regulations allows for the requirement to be waived by the Board of Supervisors, which has led to confusion and debate among Board members when deciding whether the setback requirement should be waived. Option A and Option B of the draft ordinance propose separate options for addressing this issue.”
Involved public reaction related to the formation of the above-mentioned W3CA community organizational alliance indicates overwhelming public opposition to these two all-or-nothing options. And the work session staff summary seemed to indicate planning commission agreement with the public push-back. The “Planning Commission Status” portion of the staff summary notes (Bold text added):
“On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Mr. Henry moved to forward this application to the Board of Supervisors, recommending denial. The motion was seconded by Mr. Kersjes and approved by the Planning Commission by a vote of 4-1. In their discussion, the Planning Commission supported all the proposed changes to the supplemental regulations except for the proposed options to change the 100′ setback requirement from neighboring dwellings. The Planning Commission did not agree with making the 100-foot setback an absolute requirement that cannot be waived, and they also disagreed with removing the 100-foot setback requirement entirely. The Planning Commission indicated a preference for keeping the setback requirement as a supplemental regulation that can be waived by the Board of Supervisors.”
Responsibilities of elected leadership
But apparently, the responsibility of judging Conditional Use Permitting (CUP) requests on a case-by-case basis dependent upon the individual circumstance of each application remains too daunting for some on the board. Chairman Cook responded to the work session staff presentation and board comments:
“Going back to the comment ‘When you’re only enforcing it 20 percent,’ you’re going to get people to come in and say ‘Hey, don’t worry about the planning commission, the board of supervisors will approve it,’ right? I mean, we got to fix that. And it needs to be, in my opinion anyway, standardized where it’s equal for everyone. And not just be subjective. That’s where I’m going with it,” Cook told her colleagues.
Zoning Administrator Lenz asked if the board was seeking a third option to the two on the table from the board’s original submission on the issue to the planning commission and department. “Can we think about it,” Supervisor Oates asked, leading to some laughter and Cook’s observation, “We’ve been thinking about this for a long time.”
Oates responded that the all-or-nothing options would be “very challenging because every property is unique … and you can standardize and discriminate. — Do you see what I’m saying?” to which Cook replied, “That’s where the criteria of a waiver come in.” Oates noted that the board had “not determined the criteria for a waiver,” seemingly taking them back to square one on a case-by-case analysis of each permitting request, which is what currently exists, without setting the all-or-nothing zoning code criteria as the starting point for a waiver request.
County Administrator Ed Daley noted staff could begin preparing waiver criteria, at least in part appearing to address a difference between locally generated permitting applications and those offered by out-of-state interests.
The discussion continued to indicate internal board division on the best path forward. Oates referenced her own property, noting physical parameters that might lead to varying recommendations from a comparable lot with a different landscape. “If we’re going to standardize it, we can’t standardize it to the point where it becomes discriminatory. Then we’ve swung the pendulum the other way,” Oates observed.
Zoning Administrator Lenz offered to work on some options to bring back to a future work session, which the board seemed to accept as a next step in the matter.
See these closing comments near the meeting’s end, essentially beginning with some observations by Cheryl Cullers at the 3:01:42 mark of the linked County video. The meeting adjourns at the 3:05:39 mark. Lenz’s presentation on the short-term rental zoning amendments issue begins at the 1:58:25 video mark.
But prior to that adjournment, as noted above, there were a number of other staff presentations beginning with the WCSO operational and funding report.
Back to the beginning with WCSO
With past questions about his departmental budget having surfaced without appropriately clear answers for at least one supervisor, South River’s Cullers in particular, with the opening spot in the Tuesday, October 10th work session, Sheriff Mark Butler took to the podium to announce that in response to those questions — “We have actually put a presentation (together) for you.” Butler introduced the departmental staff who would make that presentation, Major Mumaw and Captains Collins and Brogan.
“And we will give you a quick presentation to answer any questions you might have. But we’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished, very proud of where we’re at, and I think you’ll see that in the presentation,” the sheriff said before presenting his staff and their PowerPoint presentations on departmental operations and financing. That presentation begins at the 01:17 video mark with Major Mumaw’s introduction of Captain Brogan, who addressed Court Services and Civil Processes (02:05 to 14:45 video).
Next up was Captain Collins, who addressed Patrol and Operations, including School Resource Officers, Animal Control, K-9 units, Narcotics Detection, and participation in the federal task force on illegal drug distribution investigations, with keen public interest in several of those topics being expressed recently, including questions and responses that were the lengthiest of the three WCSO presentations (14:58 to 1:05:46 of video).
Major Mumaw returned to the podium to address more specifics on Drug Seizures and Arrests in conjunction with the federal task force, during which Sheriff Butler also responded to questions on task force interactions at the federal and state/regional levels (1:05:49 to 1:13:49).
Near the end of those presentations, a question was posed by Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe (1:13:21), following up on an earlier comment by Supervisor Cullers on why the sheriff’s office was not associated with the regional/state task force. Mabe asked Sheriff Butler, “Why not both?” in regards to the sheriff’s office involvement in a federal task force, but not in the state and regional one since they seem to interact so heavily, as described in the departmental presentation. The sheriff’s response was off-microphone and unintelligible by live-stream or video. We inquired of both as to that response.
Mabe told us that the sheriff essentially said in response to two queries on the matter that if Mabe came to his office, he would tell him anything he wanted to know in that regard. Sheriff Butler concurred, telling us, “I just told him I would discuss this with him at my office, not there.” Mabe said he posed the follow-up question hoping to elicit a public response from the sheriff, which he said he was disappointed not to get.
Other topics the supervisors got staff reports from at this work session were:
- Tourism Update – Joe Petty
- Discussion – State Impact Salary Adjustment – Jane Meadows
- Discussion – Warren County Handbook Personnel Policies & Procedures – Kayla Darr/Jane Meadows
- Discussion – New Position Fire and Rescue (Firefighter/Apprentice EMT) – Kayla Darr
- Discussion – Warren County Treasurer’s Investment and Deposits Policy as a Fiscal Policy – Alisa Scott
- Carryover Package – Alisa Scott
Click here to watch the Board of Supervisors Work Session of October 10, 2023.
