Local Government
Staff targets nearly flat Fiscal Year-2024 Budget and updated Comp Plan vision for Front Royal’s future – and there’s going to be a FR Karate Club Proclamation!
At 7 p.m., Monday, March 13, the Front Royal Town Council held a work session at Town Hall to be updated by staff on the status of development of the Fiscal Year-2024 budget and the long-overdue update to the Town’s Comprehensive Plan. Finance Director B. J. Wilson handled the budget presentation to open the meeting. Then after a review of six items and their costs slated for inclusion on the upcoming March 27th regular meeting’s Consent Agenda, first Public Works Director Robbie Boyer, then Planning Director Lauren Kopishke double-teamed the status of Capital Improvements and the Comp Plan update.
Boyer reviewed looming Capital Improvement Projects the Town will have to finance and Kopishke reviewed the Comp Plan outline being developed under various categories based on the public input received from citizens on what they feel are the most important social and developmental issues facing the town government in coming years. Boyer’s presentation begins at the 1:04:00 mark of linked Town video, Kopishke’s at 1:35:35 video mark for those seeking additional detail on those presentations.
Among the Consent Agenda items slated for the March 27th meeting will be a “Proclamation” acknowledging the 50th anniversary of a local business – the Front Royal Karate Club of Sensei Arthur “Art” Drago (discussion at 46-minute mark of Town video). The Front Royal Karate Club, located for all of those 50 years at 7 Kidd Lane just off East Main Street in Historic Downtown Front Royal, will commemorate its 1973 founding with a “buffet-style celebration” from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, April 8 at Moose Lodge #829 at 1340 John Marshall Highway (Route 55 East) on the southeast side of town.
More remarkable than the longevity of the martial arts club itself, is that of Sensei Drago, who still trains and works out with his students, many aiming for black belt level promotions, while having entered his eighth decade on the planet — GO Art!!! In fact, two black belt promotions will sandwich the anniversary celebration by several days.
But back in the municipal trenches, due to technical difficulties with the live-stream broadcast Finance Director Wilson’s budget presentation is picked up at the :00 mark of the linked Town video. Highlights include a $49.7-million budget proposal, that is a $1.7-million increase (3.6%) over last year’s FY-2023 budget of $47.9 million.
Noted was $16 million earmarked into personnel, including adjustments to some staff positions from part-time to full-time. Aspects of those personnel aspects of the town budget include:
- Inclusion of Compensation Study Salaries – $425,117
- 1% C.O.L.A. – $129,170
- 2% Average Merit Increase – $280,075
- 1.7% Health insurance increase $28,185
Following the budget presentation, discussion of the March 27th meeting Consent Agenda topics included:
Riverton Pump Station Engineering with professional services cost of $162,900 of a total $570,000 purchase order budgeted for the Pump Station upgrade project. It was noted that this pump station collects all the sewer waste from the 522 North Corridor and Viscose City Area.
Various Single Phase Pad-Mounted Transformers of which it was noted: “On February 23, 2023, the Town held a public opening for request of quotations for various transformers and received 2 quotations in accordance with the Virginia Public Procurement Act. Council is requested to approve the purchase of (5) 25 kVA and (5) 50 kVA Single-Phase URD Pad-Mounted Transformers in the amount of $47,855.00 from Jerry’s Electric, Inc., in Colman, SD.
Three-Phase Pad-Mounted Transformer – Council is requested to approve the purchase of a 1000 kVA Three-Phase Pad-Mounted transformer, totaling $63,941.47 with a lead time of 3-5 weeks, to Wesco/Anixter, of Ashland, VA.
Council also agreed to authorize a Resolution approving Town’s participation in proposed settlement of opioid-related claims against pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors with settlement funds to be used to help remediate damages caused by the opioid epidemic. It was explained that settlement money will go directly only to cities and counties, but that the Town’s participation is likely to up the amount settled in the Virginia claims. The benefit to the town will come indirectly, but hopefully be achieved. This discussion begins at the 40:55 video mark.
And in a late item added to the work session agenda (48:15 video mark), council discussed a proposed town code text amendment that would allow a recently deceased minister at Dynamic Life Ministries to be buried on the church property. Council decided to try and speed up the process to facilitate the burial if the code can be changed to accommodate setback rules in local or state codes on cemetery or graveyard criteria.
Watch the March 13th Town Council Work Session here.
Local Government
County Planning Commission considers County Fair parking and Reliance Road Church proposals – Rockland rezoning tabled to June
The Warren County Planning Commission held its regular meeting on March 8 at the Government Center. For the first time, all the members were using County-supplied tablets and electronic copies of the agenda package. The CivicClerk system enables the department to distribute information paperlessly to the members and to the press (this agenda’s documentation package ran to 430 pages!), thereby saving taxpayer money and staff time and radically reducing waste.
Chairman Robert Myers began the meeting by announcing a highly anticipated rezoning request – to rezone a 103.8-acre parcel of the present Shenandoah Valley Golf Club to allow the development of 286 single-family age-restricted homes was being removed from the agenda. The applicant, SVGC owner Richard Runyon, told Royal Examiner he requested the extension to June to allow a VDOT report to be completed and accommodate more public interaction. Planning Department staff had already notified the Commission of some conflict with the County’s Comprehensive Plan and Future land use maps.
Fully half of the attendees at the Commission’s meeting left after hearing that the SVGC zoning map and comprehensive plan requests had been – temporarily – withdrawn.
Once the room had cleared, the Commission proceeded with the reduced agenda.
The Warren County Fair Association has requested a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a Motor Freight Terminal for their Industrial (I)-zoned property at 274 Fairground Road in the North River District. Despite the terminology, the request is for a 5.8-acre parking area for overflow empty trailer parking from the Family Dollar facility across Fairground Road. Spokesman Dennis Grove told the commission that the Fair Association can derive some revenue for its operations by leasing the parcel for the temporary storage of empty trailers. The trailers are parked in the overflow lot while empty only.
The Commissioners discussed the proposal at some length and questioned the site preparation and potential impact on surrounding properties. Vice Chairman Henry asked if some of the recommended conditions could be waived since the intent is not a permanent hardstand area. The property had previously been approved as a contractor’s material storage area, but that permit had expired. In the end, the Commission voted to table the application until the applicant could provide a general site plan and consultation with the Family Dollar representative regarding the improvements to be made.
Eric Wayne Adams has applied for a short-term tourist rental CUP for his property at 1850 Gooney Manor Loop in Browntown in the South River District. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and is currently being built. There were no speakers either for or against and, on a Motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Scott Kersjes, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Elena Gallo is requesting a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for her property at 242 Parnassus Road in the Happy Creek District. The property is zoned Residential (R-1). This request included a setback waiver since there are only 80 feet of distance to the nearest property and not the required 100 feet. The applicant provided letters from all the neighboring properties supporting the proposed use, including the property nearest the site that would require the waiver. There were no speakers at the public hearing. A brief discussion among the commissioners about the possibility of establishing a precedent by allowing the waiver ended with an agreement that every application stands on its own merits, and in this case, the approval of the neighboring property owners strongly supports the waiver. On a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kaylee Richardson, the Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval.
John Randolph and Debra Lynn Clark are applying for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for their property at 1207 Buck Mountain Road. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and is in the South River district. There were no public speakers, and with very little discussion on a motion by Commissioner Richardson, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, the Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval.
There were two CUP applications for a church at 2203 Reliance Road. The proposal by the Society of St. Pius X is to first convert an existing barn building for use as a chapel for up to 300 persons until a permanent church structure can be built on an adjoining property. The second request was for a church to be built on that adjoining property. The properties are zoned agricultural (A) in the North River District. The public hearing for the first request yielded five speakers, three of whom opposed the application. Richard Jamison questioned whether the number of projected attendees was accurate and whether adequate traffic safety analysis was provided. Reliance Road is narrow and winding and already busy as a shortcut from US-522 to Middletown. He also said that required lighting would adversely affect nearby residences in the wooded area surrounding the property. He questioned the appropriateness of a church in that location. There’s a high likelihood that there is inadequate sight distance for an entrance, particularly if there is any backup of traffic. The other two opposing speakers echoed those concerns. The speakers favoring the proposal were apparently members of the congregation who acknowledged that the plans were in an “embryonic state” and that they shared the concerns that neighbors had expressed.
Speaker Joe Whittaker, who owns the property where the barn will be adapted for use as a church, indicated that locating the church services in the barn is a temporary measure, while funds can be raised to build the new church, but did not elaborate on how long that temporary period would be. The commissioners discussed the application but determined that the plan was missing a lot of needed detail. They finally agreed, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, Seconded by Commissioner Greg Huson, to recommend approval for the conditional use, limited to an attendance of 300, and subject to Building, Health Department, and VDOT permit approvals for the site. A Site Plan will also have to be developed and approved.
The Commission voted unanimously, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, to table the second request, that of the Society of St. Pius X for the adjoining parcel for a CUP to build the permanent church. The applicants will have the opportunity to provide more detail and plans for that site.
Finally, the Commission unanimously passed its Consent Agenda of items approved to advertise for public hearing. Those included:
Shelly Cook – A request for a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at (0) Lee Burke Road and is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and located in the Fork District.
David Cressell has applied for a conditional use permit for gunsmithing services on his property at 275 Gary Lane in the Shenandoah District. It is zoned Residential (R1)
Erica Baker has submitted a request for a variance to Warren County Code §155-3.B(1)(b) of the Subdivision Ordinance to allow the voluntary transfer of a proposed subdivided lot to an immediate family member within the required five (5) years of having held fee simple title to the property. The property is located on 64 Tara Road in the Shenandoah District and is identified on tax map 15 as lot 2C2. The property is Agriculturally zoned (A).
Michaun M. Pierre is requesting a CUP for a Short-term Tourist Rental. For property at 726 Harmony Orchard Road. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the South River Magisterial District
Harry H. Heard has requested an amendment to Chapter 180 of the Warren County Code Section §180-21.C(9) to add as an accessory use Mobile Food Establishment in conjunction with a commercial nursery/garden center/wayside stand.
Rural Events Facility – Warren County Planning Staff is proposing to amend Chapter 180 of the Warren County Code Sections §180-8 to amend the definition to allow lodging permitted as an accessory use and to amend Section §180-55.2 to add and modify supplemental regulations relating to Rural Event Facility general requirements and standards for lodging of event guests. These requests will be advertised for a public hearing for the April regular Commission meeting on April 12 at 7:00 pm in the Warren County Government Center.
Local Government
Real Estate re-assessment appeals numbers raise eyebrows at supervisors pre-meeting work session – EDA personnel surprise at regular meeting
The Warren County Board of Supervisors kicked off a Tuesday evening, March 7th work session/regular meeting with a change to the 6 p.m. work session agenda. That change removed the only open work session agenda item, discussion of the “Implementation of a County-Wide Hiring Freeze”, and added a presentation on “the Warren County Finance and Personnel Update”. Following the County Administrator’s report on that altered agenda item, South River Supervisor Cheryl Cullers addressed removal of the hiring freeze topic (at 28:42 of work session/meeting video mark).
Cullers noted her initiative to freeze hiring while the coming fiscal year budget and revenue numbers were still being worked out. Having in an email she referenced, cited County Fire & Rescue as a potential target of the freeze due to her perception trained staff was already in needed positions, Cullers said she had not meant to single out that department, just use it as an example of her budgetary concerns.
“Since Dr. Daley has assured me that we’re pretty good with where we are with this budget. And we don’t foresee any need to increase it more than what our equalization rate will be, I’d like to remove it from the (meeting) agenda when we get there,” Cullers explained of removal of the hiring freeze, from not only work session discussion, but also from meeting action. Her reference to the equalization rate appears to indicate the board plans to continue its three-year string of not raising taxes by setting the equalization real estate tax rate at a revenue neutral level.
County Administrator Ed Daley opened his Finance and Personnel update by noting that most recent in a string of resigned county finance directors, Matt Robertson, was supposed to give the report in January when the county’s annual audit result was initially expected. However, delays in completing the audit – no reason for that delay was cited – led to its delivery just last week, Daley told the board.
Reassessment Appeals numbers
Near the end of his PowerPoint presentation Daley noted numbers surrounding citizen appeals of re-assessment real estate value increases on their properties to the County’s Board of Assessors . Out of 1,110 total appeals heard, Daley reported that 881 people (an estimated 80%) had their assessments lowered. Those 881 downward valuations led to a $30.65-million reduction in new real estate values countywide upon which the County Real Estate taxes in the coming Fiscal Year 2023-24 will be based. Those numbers drew a “WOW” from North River Supervisor Delores Oates.
Concluding his report with those Board of Equalization re-assessment appeals numbers, Daley asked for questions from the board. Happy Creek Supervisor Jay Butler wondered if anyone who had appealed their assessments had, had their assessments increased by the Board of Equalization. Daley said he believed not, but was sure that if any had been the board would soon hear about it. Oates noted that the supervisors had no input or influence on the real estate reassessment and appeals judgments.
As previously reported, when Real Estate re-assessments produce above a 1% increase in county real estate tax revenue, by state code a municipality must “equalize” the existing tax rate downward to balance its tax revenue to the previously existing level. Any equalization resulting in an increase in county tax revenue is treated as a tax increase and must go to public hearing for citizen input and a vote of approval or denial by the county’s elected officials.
See that Finance and Personnel update beginning at the 40-second mark (:40) of the LINKED County video. After its completion 28:25 into the work session and Cullers’ above-referenced explanation of her abandoned hiring freeze request, the board went into a Closed/Executive Session on “Personnel” matters.
Closed meeting personnel matters
Those Personnel matters cited in Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe’s motion into closed session related to Shenandoah Farms Advisory Committee, the Board of Directors of the Industrial Development Authority of the Town of Front Royal and County of Warren Virginia (aka FR-WC EDA), the Warren County Board of Building Code Appeals, and the Warren County Board of Zoning Appeals. The FR-WC EDA discussion led to a surprise move during the regular meeting later that evening.
That surprise was the replacement of the two longest serving FR-WC EDA reform board members, Jeff Browne and Greg Harold, whose terms expired at the end of February. According to staff both had sought reappointment. Regular meeting Consent Agenda item #4 was “Citizen Appointments to the Front Royal/Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors” with no additional information. County Administrator Daley requested the board remove the item from the Consent Agenda to allow for appointments to be made.
Consequently, on a motion by Delores Oates (at the 1:29:20 video mark), seconded by Walt Mabe, the appointment of:
“Hayden Ashworth to fill an unexpired term ending February 28, 2025;
“J.D. Walter to fill an unexpired term ending February 28, 2026;
“Robert MacDougall to a four-year term ending February 28, 2027;
“Bruce Townshend to a four-year term ending February 28, 2027;
was approved unanimously. MacDougall and Townshend are replacing Browne and Harold. At publication we had yet to receive a response from queries to the board on why Browne and Harold were replaced over their expressed desire for reappointment. More on the replacement of Browne and Harold will come as additional information becomes available.
Farms Advisory Committee overruled on Old Oak 4 purchase
In the wake of a live VDOT report, board reports and public comments the regular meeting agenda contained an 18-item (minus one) Consent Agenda and only one action item. As noted above, implementation of a county-wide hiring freeze was removed from the agenda, leaving a lone action item of interest to the Shenandoah Farms Advisory Committee and Farms residents. That item was the staff “Award Recommendation for Old Oak IV Precast Box Culverts”. Despite the recommendation of the board’s appointed Shenandoah Farms Advisory Committee against the purchase, on a motion by Cullers, seconded by Mabe, the supervisors unanimously approved the staff-recommended purchase of the Box Culverts at a price of $695,583.
The lengthy Consent Agenda included 11 Authorizations to Advertise for Public Hearing (7 for short-term tourist rentals; 3 for Rushmark Rockland Road LLC’s requests – a/ to Rezone Certain Parcels from Commercial and Residential One to Industrial, b/ to Amend the Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Map from Commercial and Residential One to Industrial, and 3/ a Conditional Use Permit for a Building in Excess of 50,000 sq. ft. Located in the Route 340/522 Highway Corridor Overlay District; and 1 for a Zoning Text Amendment 2023-03-02, Ordinance to Amend Warren County Code Sections 180-8 and 180-55.2 Regarding Rural Events Facilities.
Public Comments
Public Comments begin at the 39:00 mark of the linked video. First up, Dennis David addressed concerns about Delinquent Taxes the County website lists. Citing no total given, David said he and his wife spent several hours each reviewing the 46 pages of material, adding the delinquent taxes due the County at over $2.1 million, some dating to 2003. That brings those oldest ones near the 20-year point at which he was told by County Treasurer Jamie Spiker the County drops them from the recovery list, David noted. Later in the meeting Board Chairman Cook commented that delinquent taxes were on her “radar”. Wells R. Bill (41:25) followed David to the podium and compared the county government unfavorably to the federal government in its method of factoring age and disabilities into taxing policies.
See the entire work session and meeting, or its highlights in the County video.
Local Government
Council moves to save Joint Tourism in wake of unanticipated consequences of its vote to dismantle ‘Discover Front Royal’ founding agreement
At it’s Special Work Session of Monday evening, March 6, the Front Royal Town Council tried to keep consequences of its 4-2 vote a week earlier to withdraw from the agreement/Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Warren County that facilitated creation of the 501-C6 Destination Management Organization (DMO) known as Discover Front Royal from becoming a full blown municipal disaster akin to a Norfolk Southern train wreck. Calm down, nothing’s going to get poisoned – except perhaps what’s left of a spirit of municipal cooperation to mutual town-county benefit.
But after discussion, including a summary of consequences Councilman “Skip” Rogers discovered developing the day after council’s February 27th vote to withdraw from the agreement, a council consensus appears to be to correct its mistake and work to preserve the 501-C6 DMO created after three years of discussion to spearhead joint Town-County tourism promotional efforts.
According to Rogers the consequences of council’s action of February 27th included the pending resignation of Discover Front Royal Chairman Kerry Barnhart as a legal move to dissolve the 501-C6 was originally poised to be filed last Friday, March 3rd. Rogers noted that he had communicated with a number of people, including Barnhart, and convinced them to put off that filing until after council’s special work session of March 6. However, without some assurances from council Monday night, that dissolution paperwork would be filed the following day, March 7th.
“To me that is a horrible, horrible thing to happen after they’ve done so much work, have so many connections. We have so much social media and other marketing outreach that’s been accomplished,” Rogers told his colleagues of Discover Front Royal’s efforts dating to last year.
“I’m suggesting that council consider to protect the value of the 501(-C6). If we let that go, shame on us – that is a very valuable tool,” he noted of what is an independent entity able to access state grants related to tourism promotion that municipalities cannot directly access. “What we need to do is work out the rules of engagement, how we interact with folks,” Rogers added, turning to newly appointed Town Community Development and Tourism Manager Elizabeth “Lizi” Lewis to commend her on her earlier presentation regarding her new oversight duties of Front Royal’s Visitors Center operations.
Over the past couple years dating to the tenure of Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick those operations had been outsourced to tourism consultant JLL Inc. However, JLL recently ran afoul of town officials after closing Visitor Center weekday operations without consulting the Town on that decision. During her presentation, Lewis described her efforts to re-staff the Visitor Center to restore its seven-day-a-week operations.
Back on the effort to save Discover Front Royal, Rogers noted that if that is achieved, Barnhart did not want to remain chairman, but would stay on as one of the five-member board. That board is already one member down with the resignation of Vice-Chair Scott Turnmeyer the day after the council vote to terminate the DMO’s founding agreement. Remaining members are Hannah McKinnon and Jesse McClain, with non-voting town and county representatives, Rogers and Delores Oates.
Towards the end of the discussion, Councilman Amber Morris observed, “We have to move this along fast because … in an odd year come November (election) we’ll have two new council members potentially. So, as I’ve sat watching so many council members coming and going, this could all be blown up again by November if we don’t get it done.”
In closing the discussion (1:02:20 video mark) after agreeing with Morris on the necessity of a resolution as soon as possible, Mayor Cockrell said in the wake of a comment by Town Attorney George Sonnett, “While I don’t want to sit here and rehash what went wrong or didn’t go wrong – it’s not helpful. But I will say that Mr. Sonnett is right, there have been MOAs, MOUs back and forth, back and forth and I think we’re on our fourth version of one that was sent to council, and as soon as we got one, we got another one before a meeting came and that gets confusing.
“So, we know what we did wrong and we know what to not do. Now let’s see if we can’t get this thing across the finish line,” the mayor told council.
Contacted Tuesday following Monday’s special work session, Rogers told Royal Examiner that the effort to preserve Discover Front Royal was proceeding, with the dissolution papers on hold. “I’m very happy that I was able to convince council to keep Discover Front Royal alive, hopefully. We will talk today. I have worked very hard over this last week to salvage the 501-C6, I believe that was achieved with a great solution moving forward.”
We also contacted Discover Front Royal still-Chairman, at least momentarily, Kerry Barnhart to get her perspective on the status of the efforts Rogers described. She concurred that the effort to preserve the Joint Town/County Tourism effort and its 501-C6 operational entity was underway. “I want to be hopeful. I do think that tourism in this community needs to come together under one umbrella. And I think both the Town and County think that. The disconnect is how much money should be spent on it,” Barnhart observed. However, she observed that in the past with each municipality operating independently on its tourism promotion that essentially the Town and County were “double paying” for everything as their advertising needlessly overlapped.
She noted that neither the town or county governments were in a position to “save” the 501-C6, that once established it was an independently functioning organization, apparently a source of concern, at least on the Town side. “The 501-C6 is being saved by us to give them an opportunity to pull it together. Hopeful? I don’t know – it’s up to the Town and County on how to work together with an independent entity and raise the level of professionalism brought to the tourism effort,” Barnhart concluded.
See council’s discussion of the future of tourism promotion in this community beginning at the 34:45 mark of the Town video. Other agenda topics covered included an opening presentation by the County-overseen FR-WC EDA officials on the Conservancy Park development initiative inside the town limits at the Avtex redevelopment site; a tourism related plan to refurbish and put into use the ‘Front Royal Train Company’ caboose in the Village Commons Park area downtown; and Fleet Maintenance Building Project Procurement Award, Financing, & Budget Amendment presented by Finance Director B. J. Wilson. Council concluded with a Closed/Executive Session for legal counsel discussion of proposed proffer amendments for the Anna Swan Estates (HEPTAD LLC) project and the proposed proffer statement for Sayre (NVR, Inc.) rezoning.
Local Government
Town Council sends mixed message on Joint Tourism – We’re out of it without discussion with anyone else, but we hope to continue to work together – Huh?
As noted in the related story on the February 27th Front Royal Town Council meeting, one of the two items of contention at that meeting was a 4-2 council majority’s decision, apparently without prior discussion with other involved parties, to terminate the Town-County Joint Tourism Agreement. That agreement, which promoted creation of a 501-C6 Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) “Discover Front Royal” able to access state tourism promotional grants that municipalities cannot directly access, was less than one-year old, dating to April 6, 2022.
And while only two – County Supervisor Delores Oates and Discover Front Royal ex-officio, Vice Chairman Scott Turnmeyer – of 16 Public Comments speakers at Monday’s meeting directly addressed this agenda action item, they were speakers representing, not only themselves, but others directly involved in this community’s approximately three-year effort to cooperatively expand this community’s tourism promotional effectiveness and revenue stream. Both urged council to reconsider its proposed action and not terminate the existing Joint Tourism Agreement.
The tourist-based revenue stream is one of the community’s primary outside sources of revenue with the county’s array of natural attractions. Those attractions include federal parks (Shenandoah National and George Washington) and state (Andy Guest River) park featuring mountain hiking and camping, summer-to-fall seasonal leaf changing season and related downtown festivals, and Shenandoah River canoeing and kayaking.
But citing an approaching March 1st deadline that would continue the agreement into another fiscal year with an ongoing Town budget commitment of $200,000 annually, and the successful creation of the DMO, by a 4-2 vote, Amber Morris and Bruce Rappaport dissenting, the Front Royal Town Council voted to terminate the existing agreement less than two days before that March 1 deadline that would have locked the Town into another fiscal year of the existing Joint Tourism Agreement.
Morris actually made the motion to terminate the agreement after about 15 seconds of silence following Mayor Cockrell’s call for a motion. However, during discussion prior to the vote Morris said, “So, I didn’t even want to make the motion that we are discussing currently. However, it is 9:30 p.m. and it seemed that we might be here all night if I hadn’t made a motion to have the discussion,” Morris began in explaining her position. She continued to say she “Didn’t think the interests of council were necessarily to terminate the Joint Tourism Agreement.” However, she continued to cite the above variables of deadlines, financial commitments, and unanswered questions. She then deferred to the mayor’s prepared statement on the matter, which she said mirrored her thoughts.
“This action item determines if the Town wishes to continue all of the conditions stated in that MOA (Memorandum Of Agreement) of April 6, 2022,” Mayor Cockrell read in beginning her prepared statement. She continued to cite an ongoing financial responsibility created by that 2022 agreement, expressing a belief that the new council should have the option of deciding what “financial obligations or conditions” the town government would be responsible for in the coming fiscal year running from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.
“Two of the major conditions that are part of that MOA center around funding expenditures and the Visitors Center,” Cockrell said, adding, “And if this council decides there are areas of concern in the April 2022 MOA, they can decide to negotiate a new MOA with the County that address this council inputs and concerns.”
Mayor Cockrell, Vice-Mayor Wayne Sealock, among others on council have expressed distress at the weekday closing of the Visitors Center. But County and Joint Tourism officials later pointed out to Royal Examiner that Discover Front Royal did not oversee Visitor Center operations at this point. Rather, it is the Town’s independently contracted consultant JLL hired in the wake of council’s decision during the tenure of Interim Mayor and Town Manager Matt Tederick to remove in-house town governmental oversight of Visitors Center operations in favor of a private-sector consultant from out of the area.
The decision to close the Visitors Center weekdays appears to have been a budgetary decision, one apparently made without notice to the town government or anyone else other than employees being terminated. So, what they wonder does a flawed Town-JLL contractual relationship have to do with the joint efforts of the Town and County in the establishment of the Discover Front Royal DMO and the Joint Tourism efforts continued funding?
That things have turned sour between the Town and JLL appears to be reflected in a March 1 Town press release announcing the Town’s re-assumption of control over Visitor Center operations. That release states in part: “The Town has resumed operational control over the most visible piece of Tourism in our community, the Visitor Center. Located at 414 E. Main Street, the historic former train station is an iconic part of the historic district in Front Royal.” – Well, we might agree the Visitors Center is “the most visible piece of Tourism in our community” if you limit “our community” to inside the town limits, excluding the mountains, rivers, national and state parks lying in the county beyond the town limits – Hey, I thought this was supposed to continue to be a Joint Tourism effort.
The release continues to note the promotion of Elizabeth Lewis to the Town’s Community Development and Tourism Manager “who will oversee the Visitor Center operations along with the continued execution of town events, community partnerships, and public arts coordination.”
One councilman who voted with the majority now regrets that vote. Questioned later, Councilman Skip Rogers, seated last November after being appointed to fill a council vacancy (Joe McFadden), said he “apologizes” for his vote. And while accepting responsibility for that vote, Rogers says he now believes council was urged toward a too quick decision based on the March 1 deadline without adequate information on all the variables involved in the decision to terminate the Joint Tourism Agreement of April 2022. Rogers said it was just recently presented by involved staff as a pending March 1 deadline committing $200,000 of Town tax revenue to an obsolete agreement format approached. Rogers wonders that if, in fact, the initial agreement’s format is obsolete, why its terms simply couldn’t have been amended to fit the current situation by mutual agreement between the involved players, the Town, County, and maybe even Discover Front Royal.
Click here to watch the Town Council Meeting of February 27, 2023.
Local Government
After positive start, town council meeting takes turn toward municipal controversy on tourism promotion and ‘back-alley’ citizen finger pointing
Following a somber acknowledgement of the death that afternoon of former Front Royal Police Chief Richard Furr, Monday evening’s Front Royal Town Council meeting of February 27 in front of a packed Warren County Government Center meeting room began on a positive and uniformly popular front – first, acknowledgment of the Skyline High School wrestling team for its achievement of an unprecedented four consecutive Region 3-B championships, achieved with the placing of wrestlers in 11 of the 13 weight division finals. Those four district and regional championships were punctuated by two second place and two third place state tournament finishes. Also this year Skyline produced one of the girl’s state champions, Morgan Layman at 118 pounds, in the Virginia High School League’s first Girls State Wrestling Tournament in history (acknowledged at 9:30 mark of video).
The wave of enthusiasm, at least with town officials, continued with Town Manager Joe Waltz’s acknowledgement of the efforts of Mary Ellen Lynn in the Town Energy Department during a period of transition at its department director’s position. Beginning as what was anticipated as likely to be a short-term internship, Waltz noted Lynn displayed “leadership skills” as she evolved into the department’s Manager of Administration position.
Following the agenda’s only public hearing, which attracted no speakers or contention, council unanimously approved the Special Use Permit (SUP) application of Barbara Samuels for placement of one ground-floor residence at 437 South Royal Avenue. The building’s first floor has been zoned C-1 for commercial use, with a single residence on the second floor. The original application indicated the SUP request was initiated to help accommodate mobility issues of the applicant.
Public Comments then gave a hint of what was to come on two “Business Items” near the agenda’s conclusion at which there would be no public hearing opportunity for comments. One was council’s unilateral initiative to terminate the Joint Tourism Agreement with Warren County involving creation of the 501-C6 Destination Management Organization (DMO) known as “Discover Front Royal” and consequent tourism promotional efforts (see related story). The other yet unresolved “Business Item” was a highly contentious one which already had its public hearing at an earlier meeting. That item was the alley vacating request to allow the expansion of adjacent home properties belonging to Mr. and Mrs. William Holloway and Mr. and Mrs. Wade Holloway, families of former Mayor Chris Holloway’s father and brother, respectively. Nine of 16 Public Comment speakers addressed the Holloways request for an unpaved alley running behind several residential properties and the Church of the Brethren.
By 3-2 vote Town Council votes to seek additional information on Holloway alley ‘vacation’ request
The public speaker split was 5 against, 4 for the requested alley vacating. The four, “for” speakers included three of the four applicants, William and Wade Holloway, Wade’s wife Stephanie, and William’s son and Wade’s brother Chris.
In fact, former mayor Chris noted that he had been home watching the remote live-stream of the meeting and felt compelled to come to the government center to counter some of his family’s neighbors’ assertions about relative work on grass cutting and maintenance of the unpaved alley over the years. With most of the applicant Holloways comments coming prior to the neighboring opponents’ rebuttals, Chris told council he came to defend the family’s position in the debate.
In responding to applicant Holloway assertions of essentially unilateral alley maintenance over years, several neighbors and church members called those assertions untrue, even categorizing them as lies, leading Mayor Lori Cockrell to caution against personal attacks during public comments. One church speaker wondered how to respond to what they saw as untruths without calling those untruths out for what they believed they were. One of those speakers, Lee Keeler, noted that he had been hired by the church seven years ago to mow the alley, a job he has been doing ever since.
However, noting his father’s presence in his home abutting the alley since 1968, Chris Holloway countered those assertions, supporting his family’s side, saying from his experience he rarely saw others working to maintain the alley. The former mayor was also critical of several council members, asserting they had told him prior to the public hearing they had no problem with the alley vacating request and saw no need for him or the applicants to speak at the public hearing.
After all the back-alley back and forth, and referencing the three “viewer” committee appointed by council to inspect the alley and adjacent properties from an objective perspective, on a motion by Bruce Rappaport, seconded by Skip Rogers, council voted 5-0 with one abstention (Vice-Mayor Sealock) to deny the Holloway’s alley “vacation” request. The viewer’s recommendation cited in the agenda packet was: “If the applicants’ request is approved, the future access for neighbors could be questionable. We, the viewers, are in unanimous agreement that the application to vacate a portion of the alley should be denied.”
See the back-alley verbal brawl during Public Comments, and pre-vote council discussion, as well as the vote to terminate the Joint Tourism Agreement, as noted above to be addressed in a related story, and other business addressed by the public and council, in the Town meeting video.
Local Government
Warren County Board of Supervisors conducts 9 Public Hearings and gets FY-2021/22 Audit Report at meeting of Feb. 28
The results of the 6 p.m. February 28th Warren County Board of Supervisors Public Hearings meeting are listed below in order they appeared on the agenda. Seven of the nine matters were Conditional Use Permit applications for Short-term Tourist Rentals. The first two public hearings involved approval for the lease of space at the County overseen Front Royal Airport (FRR):
Public Hearings:
- Lease of County-Owned Property at the Front Royal-Warren County Airport to Tom Schwietz – staff summary Alisa Scott, Finance Director – On a motion by Jay Butler, second Walt Mabe – unanimous approval.
- Lease of County-Owned Property at the Front Royal-Warren County Airport to Shane Neitzey – staff summary Alisa Scott, Finance Director – On a motion by Butler, second Mabe – unanimous approval.
- Conditional Use Permit 2022-12-01, Remo Kommnick for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 226 Judy Lane and Identified on Tax Map 15E, Section 5, Block 5, as Lot 576A – staff summary Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – On a motion by Mabe, second Delores Oates – unanimous approval.
- Conditional Use Permit 2022-12-02, Robert Chevez for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 604 Windy Knoll Drive and Identified on Tax Map 20, as Lot 29F – staff summary Matt Wendling, Planning Director – On a motion by Oates, second Butler – unanimous approval.
- Conditional Use Permit 2022-12-03, Gabriel Gaillard and Natasha Nyirongo-Gaillard for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 95 Pickford Court and Identified on Tax Map 15E, Section 5, Block 5, as Lot 471 – staff summary Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – On a motion by Oates, second Mabe – unanimous approval.
- Conditional Use Permit 2022-12-04, Nicholas E. and Cara S. Achterberg for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 671 Thompson Hollow Road and Identified on Tax Map 42B, Section 2, as Lot 12A – staff summary Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – On a motion by Butler, second Mabe – unanimous approval.
- Conditional Use Permit 2022-12-05, Shenandoah Shores Management Group, LLC for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 301 Rollason Drive and Identified on Tax Map 13C, Section 5, Block 5, as Lot 944A – staff summary Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – On a motion by Mabe, second Oates – approval 3-2, Butler and Cheryl Cullers dissenting due to the waiver request for the 100-foot setback requirement.
- Conditional Use Permit 2022-12-06, Jose L. Canales for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 68 Skunk Hollow Lane and Identified on Tax Map 28, as Lot 68A – staff summary Matt Wendling, Planning Director – On a motion by Butler, second Oates – unanimous approval.
- Conditional Use Permit 2022-12-07, Natalya Scimeca for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 1086 Lower Valley Road and Identified on Tax Map 17C, Block H, as Lot 33 – staff summary Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – On a motion by Oates, second Mabe – approval 3-2, Butler and Cullers against due to waiver request for the 100-foot setback requirement.
Fiscal Year-2021/22 Audit Report
In addition to its public hearings meeting of 6 p.m., at 5 p.m. the supervisors received a summary of the Fiscal Year-2021/22 Audit Report from Michael Lupton of the County’s contracted auditing firm of Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates. Included in that report were Governmental Funds Financial Highlights which included the following, noted as “Prepared on the modified accrual basis (same basis as County budget)”:
Exhibit 3:
Combined ending fund balances for governmental funds of $41.25 million
General Fund – Fund balance total was $24.02 million
Unassigned fund balance was $21.36 million
Unassigned and committed accounted for $37.86 million – both categories available for appropriation at the discretion of the Board of Supervisors.
Exhibit 5:
Combined fund balances increased by $1.21 million in FY 2022
General Fund – Fund balance increased by $5.52 million
General Fund balance increase was mostly due to transfer from Special Projects Fund.
It was noted that a “Brief analysis of the change in fund balance can be found in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis” which did not appear to be included in the public Power Point presentation.
Treading ‘discretely’ on EDA budget impacts
Responding to a question at the 6:43 video mark, Lupton noted that the County’s EDA budget was treated as a “separate entity” per earlier remarks by County Administrator Ed Daley. At the 6:55 video mark, responding to a question from Supervisor Delores Oates, Daley noted that legally the jointly created FR-WC EDA should remain a part of both municipalities books, though he did not claim knowledge as to whether it remained so on the Town’s books.
Lupton revisited the EDA equation as to the audit report at the 12:58 video mark. That financial implications of the County’s bringing the still legally named Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) in as essentially a county departmental operation** was treated delicately, was indicated by the Power Point reference under the header Disclaimer of Opinion – EDA/IDA: Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion on the Discretely Presented Component Unit – EDA
That two-paragraph statement reads: “The financial statements of the Industrial Development Authority of the Town of Front Royal and the County of Warren, Virginia (EDA) have been omitted. The amounts by which this omission would affect the assets, deferred outflow of resources, liabilities, deferred inflows of resources, net position, revenues and expenses of this discretely presented component unit have not been determined.
“Because of the significance of the matter described in the ‘Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion on the Discretely Presented Component Unit – EDA’ paragraph, we have not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on the financial statements of the discretely presented component unit EDA of the Town of Front Royal and the County of Warren, Virginia. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion on these financial statements.”
See both meeting aspects in the County video, opening with the audit presentation. The Public Hearings begin at the 43:50 mark of the video.
** FOOTNOTE: The County’s decision to internalize the FR-WC EDA was made in the wake of the Front Royal Town Council’s decision over the objection of then-Mayor Eugene Tewalt, circa 2019/20, to drop out of involvement with the half-century old joint EDA in favor of hostile civil litigation over municipal liabilities and misdirected asset recovery in the wake of the circa 2014-2018 FR-WC EDA “financial scandal”. As has been reported, the unilaterally established Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) has not met since July 2022 due to the town government’s failure to acquire the necessary federal or state designations to allow FREDA to legally acquire assets with which to conduct business.
