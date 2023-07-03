Community Events
Stand Together Against Violence: The 3rd Annual Kevin Riley Foundation Community Day
In an endeavor to foster unity and stand against violence, the 3rd Annual Kevin Riley Foundation Community Day is set to create a vibrant mix of entertainment, engagement, and solidarity in Winchester, Virginia. Slated for July 16th, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at Jim Barnett Park, the day promises to be a communal gathering dedicated to crafting robust bonds, nurturing friendships, and imparting a critical message: Violence is never the answer!
This year, the event packs an array of activities for all age groups, with specific events meticulously planned across various locations within the park, including the Eagles Field, T-Ball Field, and Kiwanis Shelter I and II. The day kick-starts with a Large Craft Show followed by Youth and Adult Kickball Games – a highlight being the Kevin Riley Memorial Kickball Tournament.
For the young ones, kickball games are set to be an exciting draw, with age-specific matches scheduled throughout the day, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. These games, which require a modest $5 participation fee, also serve as a fundraiser for the Kevin Riley Foundation.
An added sprinkle of magic, courtesy of a magic show, a gaming trailer, and a Paw Patrol Meet N Greet, will undoubtedly enthuse the kids. Additional attractions include an Axe Throwing session, a Soccer obstacle course, free face painting, free kids’ carnival games, and engaging DJ Trivia sessions.
Throughout the day, attendees can feast on cotton candy, popcorn, and an assortment of culinary delights from the stationed food trucks.
The Kevin Riley Foundation Community Day, recognized as the Winchester Star Runner-Up for the 2022 Star Awards and nominated again for 2023, showcases the communal spirit of Winchester’s residents. With a blend of entertainment, community interaction, and a firm stand against violence, the event reaffirms the importance of unity and peace in the community.
Visit www.kevinrileyfoundation.org for more info.
The Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope is a 501(c)(3) non-profit founded in memory of Kevin M. Riley, a Winchester native who lost his life to gun violence at the age of 29. The foundation aims to support underprivileged children in Winchester, Virginia, and nearby areas by offering opportunities to participate in sports and hobby development and providing essential school supplies and meals. In addition to aiding the youth, the foundation is committed to ending community violence through awareness events, ceremonies honoring lives lost to violence, and initiatives promoting life’s value. Their goal is to make the community safer and encourage respect for all lives.
Community Events
Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution Commemorate Declaration of Independence with live reading
On July 1, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution gathered on the steps of the Warren Heritage Society to read the revered Declaration of Independence. This live reading provided attendees with a unique opportunity to hear the powerful words of the declaration in its entirety and reflect on its monumental meaning and enduring significance in American history.
The event commenced with a sense of reverence and appreciation for the founding fathers and their indomitable spirit of freedom and independence. Symbolic wreaths were presented as a tribute to honor the visionaries who paved the way for the birth of a new nation. These wreaths served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who fought for the freedoms enjoyed today.
The live reading of the Declaration of Independence served as a reminder of our history and the struggles endured to secure the liberties we cherish. It not only allowed the community to come together but also provided an opportunity for introspection and gratitude. The declaration, designed for multiple audiences, including the King, the colonists, and the world, played a pivotal role in rallying the troops, winning foreign allies, and announcing the birth of a new nation.
The preamble of the declaration contains the memorable words that have become ingrained in the American consciousness: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of happiness.” These stirring words were aimed at inspiring and uniting the colonists, instilling in them the vision of a better life and the importance of their cause.
The list of grievances against King George III, outlined in the declaration, served as evidence and justification for the right to rebellion. It was a call not only to the American colonists but also to the international community, urging them to join the fight against tyranny. The declaration’s powerful message resonated beyond the borders of America, as its principles of liberty and equality held universal significance.
The resolution of independence, declaring the United Colonies as Free and Independent States, marked a momentous statement of complete separation from Britain and the assertion of the newly formed country’s sovereignty. It bestowed upon the United Colonies the powers and responsibilities of an independent nation.
The live reading of the Declaration of Independence served as a poignant reminder of the struggles and sacrifices of the past. It urged attendees to draw lessons from history and apply them to the present, fostering unity and cherishing the freedom that binds all Americans together. By honoring our history and reflecting on the ideals enshrined in the Declaration of Independence, we can shape a better future for ourselves and generations to come.
In Congress, July 4, 1776
The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.–Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.
He has refused his Assent to Laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good.
He has forbidden his Governors to pass Laws of immediate and pressing importance, unless suspended in their operation till his Assent should be obtained; and when so suspended, he has utterly neglected to attend to them.
He has refused to pass other Laws for the accommodation of large districts of people, unless those people would relinquish the right of Representation in the Legislature, a right inestimable to them and formidable to tyrants only.
He has called together legislative bodies at places unusual, uncomfortable, and distant from the depository of their public Records, for the sole purpose of fatiguing them into compliance with his measures.
He has dissolved Representative Houses repeatedly, for opposing with manly firmness his invasions on the rights of the people.
He has refused for a long time, after such dissolutions, to cause others to be elected; whereby the Legislative powers, incapable of Annihilation, have returned to the People at large for their exercise; the State remaining in the mean time exposed to all the dangers of invasion from without, and convulsions within.
He has endeavoured to prevent the population of these States; for that purpose obstructing the Laws for Naturalization of Foreigners; refusing to pass others to encourage their migrations hither, and raising the conditions of new Appropriations of Lands.
He has obstructed the Administration of Justice, by refusing his Assent to Laws for establishing Judiciary powers.
He has made Judges dependent on his Will alone, for the tenure of their offices, and the amount and payment of their salaries.
He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harrass our people, and eat out their substance.
He has kept among us, in times of peace, Standing Armies without the Consent of our legislatures.
He has affected to render the Military independent of and superior to the Civil power.
He has combined with others to subject us to a jurisdiction foreign to our constitution, and unacknowledged by our laws; giving his Assent to their Acts of pretended Legislation:
For Quartering large bodies of armed troops among us:
For protecting them, by a mock Trial, from punishment for any Murders which they should commit on the Inhabitants of these States:
For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world:
For imposing Taxes on us without our Consent:
For depriving us in many cases, of the benefits of Trial by Jury:
For transporting us beyond Seas to be tried for pretended offences
For abolishing the free System of English Laws in a neighbouring Province, establishing therein an Arbitrary government, and enlarging its Boundaries so as to render it at once an example and fit instrument for introducing the same absolute rule into these Colonies:
For taking away our Charters, abolishing our most valuable Laws, and altering fundamentally the Forms of our Governments:
For suspending our own Legislatures, and declaring themselves invested with power to legislate for us in all cases whatsoever.
He has abdicated Government here, by declaring us out of his Protection and waging War against us.
He has plundered our seas, ravaged our Coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people.
He is at this time transporting large Armies of foreign Mercenaries to compleat the works of death, desolation and tyranny, already begun with circumstances of Cruelty & perfidy scarcely paralleled in the most barbarous ages, and totally unworthy the Head of a civilized nation.
He has constrained our fellow Citizens taken Captive on the high Seas to bear Arms against their Country, to become the executioners of their friends and Brethren, or to fall themselves by their Hands.
He has excited domestic insurrections amongst us, and has endeavoured to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.
In every stage of these Oppressions We have Petitioned for Redress in the most humble terms: Our repeated Petitions have been answered only by repeated injury. A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.
Nor have We been wanting in attentions to our Brittish brethren. We have warned them from time to time of attempts by their legislature to extend an unwarrantable jurisdiction over us. We have reminded them of the circumstances of our emigration and settlement here. We have appealed to their native justice and magnanimity, and we have conjured them by the ties of our common kindred to disavow these usurpations, which, would inevitably interrupt our connections and correspondence. They too have been deaf to the voice of justice and of consanguinity. We must, therefore, acquiesce in the necessity, which denounces our Separation, and hold them, as we hold the rest of mankind, Enemies in War, in Peace Friends.
We, therefore, the Representatives of the united States of America, in General Congress, Assembled, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do, in the Name, and by Authority of the good People of these Colonies, solemnly publish and declare, That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States; that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain, is and ought to be totally dissolved; and that as Free and Independent States, they have full Power to levy War, conclude Peace, contract Alliances, establish Commerce, and to do all other Acts and Things which Independent States may of right do. And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.
Georgia
Button Gwinnett
Lyman Hall
George Walton
North Carolina
William Hooper
Joseph Hewes
John Penn
South Carolina
Edward Rutledge
Thomas Heyward, Jr.
Thomas Lynch, Jr.
Arthur Middleton
Massachusetts
John Hancock
Maryland
Samuel Chase
William Paca
Thomas Stone
Charles Carroll of Carrollton
Virginia
George Wythe
Richard Henry Lee
Thomas Jefferson
Benjamin Harrison
Thomas Nelson, Jr.
Francis Lightfoot Lee
Carter Braxton
Pennsylvania
Robert Morris
Benjamin Rush
Benjamin Franklin
John Morton
George Clymer
James Smith
George Taylor
James Wilson
George Ross
Delaware
Caesar Rodney
George Read
Thomas McKean
New York
William Floyd
Philip Livingston
Francis Lewis
Lewis Morris
New Jersey
Richard Stockton
John Witherspoon
Francis Hopkinson
John Hart
Abraham Clark
New Hampshire
Josiah Bartlett
William Whipple
Massachusetts
Samuel Adams
John Adams
Robert Treat Paine
Elbridge Gerry
Rhode Island
Stephen Hopkins
William Ellery
Connecticut
Roger Sherman
Samuel Huntington
William Williams
Oliver Wolcott
New Hampshire
Matthew Thornton
Community Events
Warren Coalition hosts free pool party for students entering Middle School this August
Local students entering grades sixth through eight this fall are invited to a free Pool Party hosted by Warren Coalition! This fun event will be held on Sunday, August 6th, from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm at Claude A. Stokes Community Pool. Admission to the pool party is free; however, the Coalition will accept donations of hygiene items for those in need.
Supervision is provided; parents are welcome to stay but not required to do so. This event is open to all students entering grades six through eight, whether they attend public or private school, or are homeschooled. For more information, email Celeste Brooks at celeste@warrencoalition.org.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Community Events
Fauquier High School Class of 1973 to celebrate 50th Reunion: Calling all classmates and teachers
Fifty years have passed like a dream, and the Class of 1973 from Fauquier High School is ready to celebrate its golden anniversary. In an effort to gather as many of their fellow classmates and teachers as possible, the 50th Class Reunion committee is actively seeking contact information.
It’s been five decades since the students of Fauquier High School’s Class of ’73 walked the school’s hallowed halls, learning life’s earliest lessons and forming lifelong bonds. Now, the Reunion Committee is reaching out, hoping to gather as many classmates and faculty members as possible for a grand celebration of their collective past.
The upcoming reunion serves as a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with old friends, reminisce about youthful adventures, and share stories about the various paths taken over the last 50 years. From the thrill of the senior prom to the pride of graduation day, this event promises to be a nostalgic walk down memory lane.
The Reunion Committee is extending this invitation to all who taught at Fauquier High during that period as well. Their influence was instrumental in shaping the students’ futures, and their presence at the reunion would undoubtedly add to the event’s significance.
In a world that’s constantly moving forward, sometimes it’s good to look back. Reunions like these serve as a powerful reminder of our roots, our journeys, and the ties that bind us. If you were a part of the Fauquier High School Class of ’73, or if you were teaching there during this time, please step forward to add your name to this grand gathering. Let’s reminisce, rejoice, and raise a toast to 50 years of being Fauquier’s proud alumni!
Send information to 50thReunionFHS73@gmail.com.
Community Events
Front Royal Cardinals baseball game and fireworks scheduled for July 3rd
Don’t miss this exciting event: FRONT ROYAL CARDINALS BASEBALL GAME & FIREWORKS! Two of your local Rotary clubs are sponsoring the July 3rd Front Royal Cardinals vs Woodstock game at 7pm. After the game, the Town of Front Royal, Virginia will be sharing/sponsoring a gorgeous display of fireworks.
FREE ADMISSION: Sponsored by Rotary Club of Front Royal and Rotary Club of Warren County.
The whole community is invited and welcome! Please bring your family and friends. This is a chance to meet fellow Rotary members and potentially learn more about what it means to be in a Rotary club if you are curious, in addition to cheering on our local baseball team and dedicated young athletes who are working hard to prepare for bright futures! We are so proud of our Front Royal Cardinals!
For more information, call or text Jen Avery at 540-683-0790.
Community Events
Colonel James Wood II Chapter and Warren Heritage Society to recreate historic moment
July 1st promises to be a day steeped in history and patriotic fervor. The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, in collaboration with the Warren Heritage Society, is gearing up for a unique event that will transport spectators back to a pivotal time in American history. The scheduled activity is a full reading of the Declaration of Independence, set to take place at the Warren Heritage Society Archives Building in Front Royal, Virginia, on July 1st at 11:30 am.
Founded on the pillars of preserving history, respect, and patriotism, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Warren Heritage Society has consistently played a significant role in cherishing our shared past. Their upcoming collaboration underlines these principles.
This event promises to be as educational as it is engaging, offering attendees the chance to hear the revered Declaration of Independence read in its entirety. This live reading represents an opportunity for the community to gather together and reflect on the monumental meaning and enduring significance of this foundation stone of American independence.
To honor the occasion, wreaths will be presented, symbolizing a tribute to the founding fathers and their indomitable spirit of freedom and independence. Further amplifying the commemorative nature of the event, a musket salute will punctuate the conclusion of the reading, providing a fitting tribute to the momentous occasion.
The gathering will be held at the Warren Heritage Society Archives Building, a place rich in history itself, located at 101 Chester Street, Front Royal, VA 22630. Those interested in attending or seeking additional information can reach out at (540) 636-1263 or visit the organization’s website at http://coloneljameswoodii.org.
With the country’s birthday just around the corner, this event serves as a poignant reminder of our history and the sacrifices made to ensure the freedoms we enjoy today. It’s not just about looking back but also about drawing lessons from the past that can guide our present and shape our future. It is a call to honor our history, cherish our freedom, and foster unity by acknowledging the roots that bind us all as Americans.
Community Events
Hot Strings and Cool Breezes: Shenandoah Valley Music Festival unveils eclectic lineup
As summer fades, the cool breezes of autumn in the Shenandoah Valley will be accompanied by the hot strings of the upcoming Shenandoah Valley Music Festival’s latest offering. This special event titled “Hot Strings and Cool Breezes” is set to take place on Sunday, September 3, starting at 6 p.m., promising an evening of unforgettable melodies and rhythms.
The event will spotlight three prominent acts: The Steel Wheels, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, and Wicked Sycamore, each offering their unique take on Americana and related genres.
Starting from humble beginnings after the release of their album “Red Wing” in 2010, The Steel Wheels have carved their niche in the Americana scene with their innovative sound that perfectly blends tradition and novelty. The band, known for its independence and ceaseless creativity, has released several acclaimed self-produced albums, including the more recent “Wild As We Came Here” (2017) and “Over The Trees” (2019). Their shared experiences from thousands of shows and festivals have only solidified their bond with each other and their dedicated fanbase.
Complementing this lineup are Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, the Grammy-nominated duo who have skillfully blurred the lines between bluegrass, country, blues, rock, jamgrass, and string band music. Their performances are characterized by their unmatched musicianship, electric chemistry, and soulful vocals that have enthralled audiences globally. Known for their white-hot picking and world-class musicianship, as well as their soulful stone country vocals, the Grammy-nominated Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley cleverly and uniquely meld bluegrass, country, blues, rock, jamgrass, and string band music of all kinds to create a signature blended sound that defies restrictions of genre. Together they create a powerhouse acoustic duo that has electrified the acoustic music scene around the world.
Wicked Sycamore, an all-female trio hailing from the Baltimore/DC area, is set to make an impact at the event. The group, consisting of Juliette Bell on guitar, Lainie Gray on mandolin, and Madeline Waters on cello, is celebrated for their intricate vocal harmonies, thoughtful arrangement, and instrumental prowess. They aim to amplify female representation within the music industry as both musicians and songwriters.
The Shenandoah Valley Music Festival, a nonprofit concert presenter, relies on the support of ticket sales, sponsorships, private donations, Shenandoah County Government, the SVMF Guild, and grants from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Virginia Tourism Corporation. The event this year is sponsored by a host of organizations, with Crescent Cities Charities as the Concert Sponsor and a long list of partners from Gold to Bronze Level, as well as a Hotel Sponsor.
As the sun sets on September 3, the Shenandoah Valley will resonate with the diverse tunes of these artists, each showcasing their distinct sound. “Hot Strings and Cool Breezes” will undoubtedly offer an exceptional musical evening, reflecting the innovative spirit of the Americana genre.
The SVMF lineup is a testament to the eclectic nature of music, defying genre boundaries and bringing together artists from across the musical spectrum. As the event draws nearer, anticipation builds for the festival-goers, ready to lose themselves in the music under the stars. This summer, the Shenandoah Valley Music Festival is the place to be!
Wind: 1mph SE
Humidity: 91%
Pressure: 29.85"Hg
UV index: 0
88/66°F
90/68°F