Standout student-athletes recognized at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® President, Tommy Price, is pleased to announce the area’s top high school and college student-athletes. Students are chosen each year to represent their school during the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast which takes place during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® on Saturday morning, April 30, 2022, at 8:00 am inside the Tolley Dental Zone James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University.
The 2022 outstanding local student-athletes include:
Ethan Caperton, Skyline High School
Ethan has earned 6 varsity letters at Skyline (3 football/3 basketball). He has started at wide receiver and quarterback in football. In the Spring 2021 season, he was selected 2nd Team All-Class 3 Northwestern District as a quarterback. He was asked to play quarterback as an injury replacement. As quarterback, he led the team to a district title. In the fall 2021 season, Caperton was selected 1st Team All-Class 3 Northwestern District as a wide receiver and defensive back. Likewise, Ethan earned 1st Team All-Region 3B honors for wide receiver and 2nd Team All-Region 3B for defensive back. In basketball, Caperton has been a 3-year starter and earned 2nd team All Class 3 Northwestern District in 2021. During the 2022 season, he earned 1st team All-Class 3 Northwestern District and 2nd team All-Region 3B. He played a big role in the basketball team’s 2021 District Championship and Regional Runner-Up finish. Likewise, he helped lead the basketball team to the 2022 Region 3B Championship and into the state quarterfinals.
Ethan is a quiet, well-spoken young man that provided steadfast leadership for the football and basketball teams. He played multiple positions on the field because that was what is best for the team. He sacrificed and played through multiple injuries during his football and basketball career.
Ethan is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Ethan has a 3.9 GPA and is actively pursuing the opportunity to attend Bridgewater College and study engineering. He would also like to play football and/or basketball.
Allee Jerles, Mountain View Christian Academy
Allee Jerles, a senior at Mountain View Christian Academy, has a huge heart for sports. She has played basketball since the 5th grade, but her passion is volleyball. Allee is also playing soccer this year. She was captain of both the volleyball and basketball teams this year and was selected for the All- Tournament Team at the NCSAA volleyball tournament in 2021. In addition to sports, Allee maintains a GPA of 3.4 while working at Mountain View in the after-school and summer care programs. Allee is a member of the National Honor Society and has served as both historian and secretary of the Student Government Organization. Allee plans to attend Lord Fairfax Community College for the first two years of her college education and then transfer to a university to get her business degree as part of her dream to be a real estate agent.
Avery O’Roke, Millbrook High School
Avery is an 18-year-old senior at Millbrook High school. She was a 4-year starter for The Lady Pioneers varsity basketball team. She is this year’s Winchester Star Player of The Year. Avery was also named to the First Team Class 4 All State team this season. Also, during this past season, Avery was named First Team All-District, First Team All-Region and awarded Co Regional Player of the Year. She scored her 1,000 points during a shortened junior year season. Avery’s sophomore season, she was named Second Team All-State and First team in both the District and Region. She has also received the Pioneer Award the last 3 years from Millbrook High School for varsity basketball. Avery maintains a 3.9 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society and has participated in the Leo Club and FCCLA. Avery will play basketball on a full athletic scholarship for NCAA Division 1 (American East Conference), New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Dain Booker, Clarke County High School
Dain Booker has earned both his Academic and Varsity letters at Clarke County High School. He has earned 3 for football, 3 for basketball, and will be completing his 3rd letter in track this season. His honors in football include 1st Team All-Bull Run District Defensive All Purpose and 1st Team All-Region 2B Defensive All Purpose. In the last few games of his senior year, he learned a new position as linebacker due to an injured teammate and picked up the honor of 2nd Team All-Area Team Linebacker through The Winchester Star. Dain earned the Iron Eagle award in 2020 for lifting 1200 Pounds in a combined 4 lifts, (Bench, Squats, Hang Clings and Dead Lift.) In basketball, Dain has been a 3-year starter and team captain his senior year. He earned the Un-Sung hero plaque by his coach. In 2021, Dain was the 2nd leader on the team in total points earned. He earned All-District in 100 and 200 Meter Dash, 4×100 M Relay, Triple and Long Jump. All-Region and All-State for 4×100 M Relay.
Dain has maintained a 4.1 GPA all throughout High School and will be attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida in the fall. He will train to be a commercial pilot and earn a degree in Aeronautical Science with a minor in Meteorology.
Ella Carlson, Sherando High School
Ella has been an athlete at Sherando all 4 years, receiving 7 varsity letters (3 basketball; 4 track and field). She was the starting center on the varsity girls’ basketball team for 3 years and received 1st team All-District honors as a senior. Ella also took 2nd place in the discus as a freshman at the state meet but came back as a junior to claim the state title as well as placing 2nd in the shot put.
Ella has a 4.1 GPA and has signed a letter of intent with the College of William and Mary to continue her track and field career.
Jaden Ashby, James Wood High School
Jaden has earned 10 varsity letters at James Wood (4 football/3 basketball/3 baseball). He has been a 3-year starter at wide receiver in football. He broke 11 records at James Wood (most points scored single season + career/most receiving yards single season/longest run 99 yards/average yards per carry 9.6 single season/touchdowns single season 25/touchdowns career 42/most receiving touchdowns single season + career/longest receiving touchdown 97 yards/receiving touchdowns single game 4/also tied touchdowns in a single game with 5). He was selected 2nd team All-Northwestern District wide receiver, also 1st team Winchester Star at wide receiver and punt/kick return his sophomore year. His junior year no honors were given due to covid-19. He was selected 1st team Winchester Star (wide receiver, kick returner, defensive back) 2nd team punt returner. He was selected 1st team Northwestern District (wide receiver, punt returner) 2nd team (defensive back, kick returner). He was selected All-Region 1st team (offensive all purpose, punt returner) 2nd team wide receiver his senior year.
In baseball, Jaden was a 3-year starter in the outfield earning Winchester Star honors. In basketball, Jaden was 3-year starter at guard. Jaden has also earned Northwestern District All-Academic Honors.
Jaden has a 3.5 GPA and has signed with D1 Southern Utah University to play football.
Stephen Daley, John Handley High School
Stephen has earned 10 varsity letters at John Handley High School (4 football / 2 basketball / 4 track and field). He was a 4-year starter in multiple positions on both offense and defense in football. He broke Handley’s rushing yards in a single game record and career sack record. He was selected 2nd team All-Northwestern District Defense his freshman year. He was selected 1st team All-Northwestern District and 2nd team All-Region 4C Defense his sophomore year. Stephen’s junior year he was named All-Northwestern District Defensive Player of the Year and was selected 1st team All-Region 4C Defense. In his senior year, Stephen was named All-Northwestern District Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year along with All-Region 4C Defensive Player of the Year. He was also selected as 1st team All-Region 4C Offense. Stephen earned All-State Honors for both Offense and Defense his senior year. Stephen received Winchester Star honors in each of his 4 seasons of football with ending his senior year as both Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year.
In track and field his freshmen year, Stephen was a member of the 4×100 meter relay team which broke a school record and placed 2nd in the Class 4 state championship. Unfortunately, due to COVID there was not a track/field season his sophomore year. Stephen’s junior year he placed 3rd in the 100 meters, 5th in the discus and 5th as a member of the 4×100 meter relay in the Class 4 state championship. This past winter Stephen placed 4th in shot put at the Class 4 indoor track state championship. His senior outdoor track and field season is currently ongoing where he intends on competing at the Class 4 state championship in June.
In basketball, Stephen was a 4-year member of the basketball team, earning his two varsity letters in his junior and senior years. His junior year the basketball team was State runner-up.
Stephen has a 3.63 GPA and has signed a letter of intent with Kent State University to play football.
Mikayla Combs, Legacy Christian Academy
Mikayla Combs is the daughter of Christine and Andy Combs. She is a senior at Legacy Christian Academy in Stephens City. She started all 4 years for varsity basketball at LCA. In her senior year she scored 184 points and had 95 rebounds. She has been selected on multiple all tournament teams and she has won offensive MVP twice and overall most valuable player once in her basketball career while playing for Legacy. Her coach said, “As the only senior on the team, her leadership was an important part of what we were able to accomplish”. Mikayla also played volleyball for Legacy for 3 years in the middle position. She helped her team to win their first National Championship for volleyball in the school’s history. She has a GPA of 4.0 and is the president of the Honor Society at Legacy. She also enjoys serving her community through her church. She was accepted to James Madison University in the fall of 2022 to major in Business and Biology and hopes to work in the medical field someday.
Will Austin Waller, Warren County High School
Will Austin Waller, a senior at Warren County High School, has earned 3 varsity letters in Wildcat Baseball, 2 in Basketball and 1 in Golf. As a right-handed pitcher, 2nd baseman and shortstop, Will has also excelled in wooden bat leagues and for Team VA Mizuno. Honors in baseball range from being named to the 2021 Northwestern District and Area Baseball Teams to pitching a no-hitter in May 2021.
Honors in basketball include being team captain and a multi position player, being named All Region Basketball 21-22 Honorable Mention and receiving the 2022 Wildcat Co-MVP & Sportsmanship Award. During the awards banquet, his coach shared that Will is “a great student athlete and a great human being overall –he did his best and put the team on his back sometimes with a great attitude.”
Will has a 3.26 GPA and has been offered significant academic scholarships at Bridgewater, Eastern Mennonite, and Hood College. Will is uncommitted and is hoping to have a phenomenal spring baseball season which will lead to his being awarded a pitching position in the fall at a college within three hours of Front Royal. In the off-season, Will is an avid fisherman and especially enjoys trout fishing in Montana on the banks of the Missouri River.
Olivia Weinel, Shenandoah University
A Mount Airy, Maryland native, Olivia Weinel is a triple major, studying Criminal Justice, Psychology, and Spanish. The Shenandoah University senior is a 2022 Rotary Club/Jostens Award Finalist. Serving as a co-captain the past two years, Olivia has notched 1733 Minutes in 91 games with 878 points, 45 steals, 34 blocks, 86 assists and 328 rebounds. In her final year for the Hornets, Weinel was named ODAC All-Tournament, First Team All-ODAC, and Second Team All-Region. Off the court, she is a member of Psi Chi Psychology Honors society and Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society and is the President of both the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and Sigma Delta Pi Spanish Honor Society. The forward was named the 2021 ODAC/ Virginia Farm Bureau Scholar Athlete of the Year, Academic All-State and is a two-time Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America First Team Academic All-District honoree. Post-graduation, Olivia will be pursuing a Masters Degree in Forensic and Criminal Psychology.
Tickets for Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
Humane Society of Warren County awarded $1500 grant from the Petfinder Foundation, hosting adoption event
The Humane Society of Warren County announced that they were awarded a 2022 Kia Pet adoption grant in the amount of $1,500 to host a fee-reduced adoption event. The event will be held at the shelter on Friday, May 6, 2022, with all cat and kitten adoption fees at just $25, and all dogs 6+ months of age at $50. The goal is to adopt 20 animals throughout the event with approved applications to help us clear space within the shelter to save more lives! Applications can be found on our website and we encourage getting those in prior to the event for pre-approval. Adoptable animals can also be found on Petfinder and/or our website. The grant funds, sponsored by the Petfinder Foundation, help to cover the difference in our adoption fees which are normally $140 for dogs and $85 for cats.
In 2020, the HSWC moved to inclusive adoption fees which include spay/neuter, microchipping, blood testing, vaccinations and preventatives for all cats and dogs before leaving the shelter. In addition to “the norm” of what animals’ in our care receive prior to finding new homes, we also have what is called “Olive’s Fund” to cover more advanced medical needs for animals’ in our care should they need it.
Olive’s Fund was created in 2013 after reaching out to the community to raise funds to save a puppy’s life after being hit by a car. With the community’s support and additional grant funding, Olive’s Fund is still going strong!! It has paid for leg amputations, eye removals, bladder stone removals, mammary tumor removal, ear canal ablations and so much more.
For more information on the different program’s offered to the community and how to get involved, please visit our website at humanesocietywarrencounty.com or call the shelter at 540-635-4734.
The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community.
Drop Everything and Read Day at the Winchester SPCA
D.E.A.R. stands for “Drop Everything and Read,” a national celebration of reading designed to remind families to make reading a priority activity.
The Winchester SPCA Paws & Pages Program invites readers of all ages to stop by the adoption center on Tuesday, April 12th, between 10AM and 5PM, to celebrate this day by reading to a shelter pet. Books and cushions are provided by the animal shelter (or bring your own).
We look forward to reading with you at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA. Contact us at 540-662-8616, or visit our website for more information: www.winchesterspca.org
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 8th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, April 8:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”
- “Bad Guy’s”
- “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
Sons of the American Revolution honor patriot John Holker
On April 2, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a grave marking to commemorate the service of John Holker in the struggle for independence. The ceremony was conducted at the Burwell Cemetery, Millwood, Clarke, Virginia.
John Holker was born in Manchester, England. His father, fled to Rouen, France in 1745 and became prominent in French textile manufacturing. John returned to England between 1769 and 1772 to study the British manufacturing processes. In 1777, along with his father, he became involved in assisting American commissioners in Paris to obtain military clothing and supplies. The following year, he was sent to America as a diplomatic representative and observer to the American Revolutionary War effort.
When the French increased their aid to America in 1779, Holker became a key figure in the alliance. General George Washington relied on him for information concerning the French fleet and he became the go between Washington and Admiral D’Estaing. He was further, instrumental in purchasing supplies for the French fleet and horses for General Rochambeau’s French army.
By 1780, Holker had become Consul General for Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and New York. During his time with these States, he become engaged in private business. When the French government was informed of his financial activities, he was asked to observe their prohibition against public officials engaging in trade or resign. He resigned in 1781.
At some time in 1792, he moved his family to the Winchester area. He acquired the home known as Springsbury, near Berryville, Virginia. John Holker, died in 1822 and was buried in the Catholic Cemetery in Winchester. In 1904 his remains were moved to the Old Chapel Cemetery (also known as Burwell Cemetery).
The ceremony was emcee’d by Dale Corey. Attending were Virginia Society SAR 1st Vice President Ernie Coggins and 3rd Vice President Dr Michael Weyler; representing the national society was Surgeon General Dr Ernest Sutton; from Virginia Society Children of the American Revolution President Sara Cox; French Society Trustee Pat Kelly and Rich Rattan from the Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots of America. France was represented by Colonel Aymeric Tardieu De Maleissye, Lieutenant Colonel Alain Abad and Lieutenant Colonel Marc Gilles with their wives. Wreaths and greetings were presented by all of these organizations.
Virginia SAR chapter wreaths were presented by Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Colonel James Wood II; Tom Hamill, Culpeper Minutemen; Pat Kelly, Thomas Jefferson; Ken Morris, George Mason; Dave Cook, Fairfax Resolves; Paul Cox, Colonel Fielding Lewis; Leamon Duncan, Colonel William Grayson and Ken Bonner, Sergeant Major John Champe. The Daughters of the American Revolution chapters were Darcy Mathes, Commonwealth Virginia; Paula Schwoerer, Elizabeth McIntosh Hamill; Kecia Brown, Ketoctin; Anita Bonner, Lanes Mill and from West Virginia, Michelle Phillips, Pack Horse Ford. Brett Osborn provided a presentation on the life of John Holker and his contributions to the fight for independence. The Virginia State Color Guard presented the colors and fired a three round musket salute to honor John Holker and his support of the American colonies during the Revolutionary War. In the guard were Commander Brett Osborn, Ken Bonner, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dave Cook, Jim Cordes, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Leamon Duncan, Kelly Ford, Doug Hall, Pat Kelly, Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Allan Phillips, Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke, Barry Schwoerer, Jacob Schwoerer, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler.
After the ceremony, refreshments were provided by Robin Hall, Becky Ebert and Deborah Corey with a presentation of the old chapel and cemetery by Director Bob Randolph. A special thanks is given to Randolph and cemetery caretaker Marcel Bousquet for their support with this event.
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate National Vietnam Veterans Day
On March 26, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society conducted a ceremony to commemorate National Vietnam Veterans Day at the Veterans Memorial, Middletown, VA.
In 2017, U.S. Senators Pat Toomey and Joe Donnelly introduced legislation to honor Vietnam Veterans with a Day. The Vietnam War was a long, costly and divisive conflict. U.S. involvement began in 1954 after the French lost the Battle of Dien Bien Phu, ending a century of rule in Indochina. Vietnam was split at 17 degrees north latitude. By 1957, a civil war was in full swing. In 1961, President John F. Kennedy began a stronger involvement. By 1962 there were 9,000 U.S. troops in South Vietnam. As a result of a coup in South Vietnam, the political instability persuaded President Lyndon Johnson to further increase U.S. support.
In August 1964, two U.S. destroyers were attacked, and the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution was passed, giving Johnson broad war making powers. By June 1965, 82,000 combat troops were in country with increases of 100,000 in July 1965 and again in 1966. Approximately 2,700,000 American men and women served and for the first time, America failed to welcome its veterans home, as opposition to the war in the United States bitterly divided Americans.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon signed the Paris Peace Accords and ordered the withdrawal of U.S. forces. On March 29, 1973, U.S. combat and combat support units were withdrawn from South Vietnam. For almost two decades, Americans had raised their right hands and committed to serve and defend our Constitution as uniformed members of the United States Armed Forces during a tumultuous period in our country’s history. Throughout the years of the Vietnam War, 9 million Americans earned the title of United States veteran. Returning veterans did not always receive the deserved respect for serving the country. Over 58,000 did not return and are duly recognized on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, DC. Every service member of the Vietnam generation should know their sacrifices mattered and their service made a difference.
On March 28, 2017, President Donald Trump signed the National Vietnam War Veterans Day Act, calling for March 29th to be a day of recognition of the service and duty rendered by all servicemen and women of this era. Today and every day, we now honor the bravery and commitment of a generation of Americans who valiantly fought in service of the country they love and recognize the continuing impact of the veterans of the Vietnam conflict, including their families, caregivers and survivors.
Dale Corey emceed the commemoration with a color guard commanded by compatriot Brett Osborn and included Paul Christensen, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford, Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Nathan Poe, Tom Reed, William Reynolds, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson and Mike St Jacques. Virginia Society First Vice President Ernie Coggins led the Pledge of Allegiance with Rev Jim Simmons providing chaplain service.
A grateful thank you is given to the town of Middletown and Mayor Charles Harbaugh for providing us the opportunity to honor and commemorate Vietnam veterans.
