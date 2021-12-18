Star cookies with crab-apple jelly

Rosca de Reyes, or Kings Day Bread, is a festive traditional orange-flavored yeast bread decorated with dried fruit and eaten on Dia de Reyes, the Feast of the Epiphany, observed Jan. 6 each year. Break out your kitchen scale if you have one — bread is often better and more consistent if you measure ingredients by weight, not volume.

Ingredients

For the bread:

1/2 cup warm water (under 100 degrees Fahrenheit)

1 envelope active dry yeast (or equivalent)

4 cups (565 grams or 20 ounces) all-purpose flour plus more for dusting

3/4 cup (150 grams) white sugar

3 large eggs

3 egg yolks mixed with 4 tablespoons milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 tablespoon orange extract

1-1/2 stick (169 grams) unsalted butter, softened, plus more for the mixing bowl and plastic wrap

Grated zest of one orange

For the topping:

1 egg yolk

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

6 tablespoons margarine or shortening

1/2 cup confectioners sugar

Dried fruits such as figs, candied orange peel, cherries or cranberries

1 egg, beaten (for glazing the bread)

1 tablespoon whole milk or water

White sugar (to sprinkle on the bread)

Instructions

Sprinkle yeast over lukewarm water and stir until dissolved, then let stand until yeast foams. Stir in 1/2 cup of the flour, cover bowl with plastic wrap, and let rise in a warm place until it doubles in size, about 25 minutes.

While your dough proofs, mix flour, eggs, egg yolks, sugar, orange extract, orange zest, salt, and butter in a large bowl and mix until crumbly — a stand mixer is helpful if you have one, but you can use your hands.

Add the yeast mixture and mix until a sticky dough forms. Add flour if necessary, then place dough on a lightly floured surface and knead until a smooth, elastic dough forms — 15-20 minutes by hand or about 7 minutes in a stand mixer. Your dough will be soft, wet, and stretchy, but do NOT over-flour your work area or add additional flour to the dough itself.

Place your kneaded dough in a buttered bowl and cover with the buttered plastic wrap, then let rise until it doubles again, about 90 minutes or longer. A long, slow fermentation results in more flavorful bread.

While the dough rests, make the topping. Mix margarine with confectioner’s sugar until creamy, then add the flour and egg yolk until smooth paste forms.

When the dough is ready, turn it onto a lightly floured surface and knead a few times. Gently form the dough into a thick log, then shape it into a ring. Transfer to a rimmed and greased baking sheet, cover with buttered plastic wrap, and let rise in a warm place for an additional 45 minutes. The dough will double in volume again. While the dough proofs, preheat your oven to 375 Fahrenheit with a rack in the lower third of the oven.

When the dough has doubled in size, brush with two layers of egg wash, then use strips of the confectioner’s sugar paste to decorate the top. Press dried fruit gently into the dough. Sprinkle with white sugar and bake for 10 minutes, then reduce heat to 350 and bake for 10 more minutes. Ovens may vary, so you may require additional time beyond the 10 minutes — the bread is done when it’s a uniform golden brown color.