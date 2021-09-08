Health
Start with the ideal sleep environment
If you’re having difficulty falling and staying asleep, don’t reach for the sleep aids or call the doctor just yet — a few tweaks to your sleeping environment might provide the boost you need to get a restful night’s sleep.
* Consider your caffeine intake. According to Harvard Medical School, you should avoid caffeine for at least four to six hours before bedtime.
* Think about your routine. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), you can improve your sleep health by establishing a routine and sticking with it.
* Check your sleep environment. Your bedroom should be cool, dark and quiet. Use blackout curtains or an eye. A cool room — even a bit chilly — is also helpful, so keep the temperature between 60 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit.
* Eliminate distractions. Keep screens out of your room
* Go pet-free in your bedroom.
* Move your body. Work out at least three hours before bedtime.
* Eat lighter in the evenings. According to the CDC, heavier meals might make it harder for you to get comfortable and fall asleep. Instead of tacos at 10 in the evening, if you need a snack, try some cheese and crackers.
Health
What are the treatment options for cystic fibrosis?
Cystic fibrosis is a progressive genetic condition that causes thick, sticky mucus to build up in the respiratory and digestive systems. Over time, this can limit the affected person’s ability to breathe. While there’s no cure for cystic fibrosis, a lung transplant can considerably increase a patient’s life expectancy.
Additionally, there are several ways for people living with cystic fibrosis to prevent lung infections and relieve symptoms such as persistent coughing, wheezing and digestive issues. These include:
• Techniques to clear mucus from the airways such as vest therapy or postural drainage and percussion (PD&P)
• Taking antibiotics to prevent and treat lung infections
• Taking oral pancreatic enzymes, vitamins, and other prescribed medications
To further minimize their symptoms, people with cystic fibrosis should also do their best to:
• Engage in physical activity on a regular basis
• Avoid smoking and being in smoky environments
• Receive recommended vaccines, particularly for respiratory conditions
• Adopt a balanced diet based on their condition and nutritional needs
For more personalized treatment options, people with cystic fibrosis should consult their doctor. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Patient Registry, more than 30,000 people in the United States are living with cystic fibrosis. The condition occurs when a child inherits two abnormal CFTR genes, one from each parent.
Health
What are the risk factors for prostate cancer?
September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, which makes it an ideal time to learn more about this disease and speak with your doctor about it, especially if you’re a man over the age of 50. Here are several factors that can increase your risk of developing this type of cancer:
• Age. Approximately 60 percent of prostate cancer cases are diagnosed in men 65 and older.
• Family history. Men may be at a higher risk if a close relative was diagnosed with the disease before the age of 65.
• Weight. Men who are overweight are more likely to be diagnosed with an advanced stage of prostate cancer.
• Height. Some studies have found a link between being tall and having an increased risk of developing this type of cancer.
• Excess calcium. A diet that’s high in dairy products and other calcium-rich foods may increase the risk of prostate cancer.
• Genetic mutations. Inherited mutations of two genes, BRCA1 and BRCA2, have been associated with this type of cancer.
Other risk factors include smoking cigarettes, handling certain chemicals, and having high levels of androgens or inflammation of the prostate gland.
PSA test
The American Cancer Society recommends that men undergo prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests starting at age 50, or sooner if they’re at a high risk of developing prostate cancer. This blood test can help detect the disease in its early stages before symptoms appear. Talk to your doctor about whether it’s right for you.
To learn more about this disease, visit cancer.org.
For unknown reasons, prostate cancer is more common among men of African descent than it is among other groups, and they’re more likely to die of the disease too.
Health
September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month: Reduce your cancer risk
Women have options to reduce of risk of ovarian cancer through lifestyle and awareness.
According to the National Institutes of Health, epithelial ovarian cancer is the leading cause of death among gynecologic cancers and the fourth leading cause of cancer death among women in the United States. The American Cancer Society estimates that about 21,000 women will receive an ovarian cancer diagnosis in 2021, while almost 14,000 will die from the disease.
Who is at risk?
According to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, any woman is at risk, but certain factors may increase that risk, including obesity, childbirth later in life or never having a full-term pregnancy, hormone replacement therapy, family history, previous breast cancer, genetic mutations, prior fertility treatments, and smoking.
How can I decrease my risk?
If family history or previous cancers increase your risk for ovarian cancer, develop a plan with your doctor. Sometimes. removing the ovaries is the best way to eliminate risk. For women who still want to have children, childbirth and breastfeeding reduce risk. For those who want to delay childbirth, taking birth control can help.
What are the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer?
Early detection is critical for successful treatment, but there is no standard screening or test to detect ovarian cancer, according to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition.
Keep your family history in mind and be aware of possible symptoms, including unusual bloating, abdominal pain, difficulty eating or sudden fullness, frequent urination, digestive discomfort (including heartburn, upset stomach, and constipation), back pain, fatigue, menstrual changes, or painful intercourse.
If these symptoms persist for two weeks even with normal interventions like exercise or dietary changes, contact your doctor immediately.
Health
Health Briefs: Weight loss, dementia, exercise
Fitness trackers may help with weight loss goals
If you’re trying to drop some weight, a fitness tracker might boost your chances of success. According to a new study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, fitness trackers — such as smartwatches or other bracelet-style devices — helped overweight or obese people with chronic conditions reduce their body weight and lower their body mass index (BMI).
Researchers found that weight loss programs lasting at least 12 weeks were the most effective, and individuals who wore commercially available trackers, such as a FitBit, lost an average of six pounds. According to the study, the devices helped remind participants to stay on track with health-related goals and participate in daily activities.
But there’s a catch — according to the Mayo Clinic, while fitness trackers are a great way to keep yourself moving, there’s no substitute for keeping your diet on track.
Good sleep may stave off dementia
According to a recent study published in the journal Aging, sufficient sleep may be protective against dementia. The study surveyed 2,600 adults ages 65 and older and found that those who slept less than five hours per night faced nearly double the risk of dementia over five years than those who got seven to nine hours of shut-eye, as is recommended.
According to another study published in Nature Communications, people in their 50s and 60s who slept less than six hours per night were about 30 percent more likely to develop dementia.
While the research isn’t yet conclusive about the link between sleeplessness and dementia, there are still lots of good reasons to try to get at least seven hours of quality sleep per night, including better brain health, mood, and overall physical health.
Lifelong exercise leads to big health care savings
As individuals, insurers, and governments look for ways to save on rising health care costs, exercise stands out as one way to potentially save big. According to a study published in the British Medical Journal, physical activity throughout adulthood is strongly associated with decreased costs for medical care.
Researchers examined Medicare claims data from 1999 to 2008 linked to a previous study on diet and health and found that average health annual health care costs were all lower among adults who maintained steady physical activity, increased their activity, or decreased it while still remaining active. The study also found that even individuals who didn’t start exercising until after age 40 enjoyed better health and lower medical costs.
Health
Got ear buds? Beware of hearing loss
They’re small, they’re discreet, and just about everybody uses them these days. Earbuds are a ubiquitous accessory, but users should be cautious — prolonged use of these devices can cause permanent hearing loss. And because younger people are more likely to rely on earbuds than anyone else, they face the highest risk for early hearing loss as a result. According to CNET, nearly one in four US adults is affected by noise-induced hearing loss.
Noise-induced hearing loss is caused by loud noises for prolonged periods of time. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a good rule for earbuds is 80 percent of max volume for no more than 90 minutes at a time. But because earbuds allow more outside noise to enter the ear, users tend to crank the volume up to dangerous levels. Noise-canceling headphones or earbuds are a good alternative, but not always appropriate, such as for runners who need to hear oncoming cars.
When you do listen to music or podcasts or audiobooks, make sure to take listening breaks. According to CNET, a five-minute break every 30 minutes can give your ears a chance to recover and reduce your risk of permanent damage.
You can also change your device’s maximum volume. Many mobile devices, including the iPhone, allow users to change how loud the device can go. By eliminating the option to go too loud, you might just save your hearing.
According to KidsHealth, if you hear ringing, buzzing, or roaring in your ears after a loud noise, or muffled or distorted sounds, you may have already incurred some damage to your ears. Call your doctor right away. You may be referred to an audiologist, who can determine the extent of the damage and help you make a plan to preserve your remaining hearing.
Health
FDA grants accelerated approval to new Alzheimer’s drug
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease, according to the American Hospital Association. Developed by drugmaker Biogen, Aduhelm is the first medication approved for the treatment of Alzheimer’s since 2003. The controversial approval has sparked fierce debates as the approval comes after an independent advisory committee recommended that the agency reject the drug, according to CBS News.
According to Politico, Aduhelm’s proponents are hopeful that the drug will be the first to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, which affects over six million older adults. Critics, including several experts on the advisory committee, say that the clinical trials did not conclusively prove the drug’s effectiveness.
At an eye-popping $56,000 per year, Aduhelm also threatens to blow a hole in the Medicare budget, with millions of potential patients who would take the medication for years, according to the New York Times. And Medicare would also be on the hook for additional costs, like expensive brain scans and in-person visits to administer the drug intravenously. Costs to patients could also be considerable — Medicare enrollees who do not purchase supplemental coverage could be responsible for more than $11,000 in out-of-pocket costs for Aduhelm.
Still, new drug options represent hope for individuals with Alzheimer’s and their loved ones. According to Reuters, Eli Lilly and Co. will also seek approval for its rival drug donanemab, which, like Aduhelm, works to remove sticky clumps of beta amyloid protein from the brain.
