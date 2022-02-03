Start Your Day With A Smile
Upcoming Events
Feb
4
Fri
all-day First Friday @ Downtown Main Street
First Friday @ Downtown Main Street
Feb 4 all-day
Come celebrate First Friday! Downtown businesses will be open late, until 8 p.m., on the first Friday and Saturday of each month.
Feb
5
Sat
all-day First Friday @ Downtown Main Street
First Friday @ Downtown Main Street
Feb 5 all-day
Come celebrate First Friday! Downtown businesses will be open late, until 8 p.m., on the first Friday and Saturday of each month.
9:00 am Women’s Wellness Workshop @ ONLINE
Women’s Wellness Workshop @ ONLINE
Feb 5 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Women’s Wellness Workshop – Virtual via Zoom Webinar – Key Note Speaker Dr. Neema. Registrations will begin January 5: frontroyalwomenswellness.com
4:30 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Feb 5 @ 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
Feb
6
Sun
4:00 pm David Bilowus, pianist and composer @ Mountain View Music
David Bilowus, pianist and composer @ Mountain View Music
Feb 6 @ 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
David will perform his own compositions and selected classical favorites. Proceeds to benefit our student scholarship fund.
Feb
9
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 9 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Feb
12
Sat
10:00 am Artifacts Roadshow @ Virginia War Memorial
Artifacts Roadshow @ Virginia War Memorial
Feb 12 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
The Virginia War Memorial is pleased to announce that one its most popular events, the Artifacts Roadshow, will be held Saturday, February 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon EST, at the Virginia War Memorial,[...]
10:00 am Winter Tree Identification Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Winter Tree Identification Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Feb 12 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Winter Tree Identification Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series Historic Area Even after the chilly breezes of autumn have stripped them of their leaves, trees provide clues to their identification by way of their bark, leaf[...]
7:00 pm Sweetheart Swing with the Silver... @ Marshall Community Center
Sweetheart Swing with the Silver... @ Marshall Community Center
Feb 12 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Join the powerful Silver Tones Swing Band and swing instructor Valerie Pyle for a night of romantic big band favorites and dancing! The Silver Tones return to the Marshall Community Center for this special sweetheart[...]
Feb
15
Tue
4:45 pm “Love Our Community” event @ Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center
“Love Our Community” event @ Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center
Feb 15 @ 4:45 pm – 5:45 pm
Come enjoy free hot cocoa, design a valentine, take some fun photos, share what you love best about our community, and best of all… Watch brave volunteers get doused with ice-cold water in the Polar[...]