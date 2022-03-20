Start Your Day With A Smile
Upcoming Events
Mar
22
Tue
4:30 pm ”Coping with a Money Crunch” wor... @ Warren County Health and Human Services Building
”Coping with a Money Crunch” wor... @ Warren County Health and Human Services Building
Mar 22 @ 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm
Virginia Cooperative Extension, in cooperation with the Warren County Department of Social Services, is offering a free Coping with a Money Crunch workshop to help residents of the Northern Shenandoah Valley who may be struggling[...]
6:00 pm Parents Night Out @ Code Ninjas
Parents Night Out @ Code Ninjas
Mar 22 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
DROP THEM OFF. GO HAVE FUN. JUST REMEMBER TO PICK THEM UP. You deserve a night on the town. Meanwhile, your kids want to play and have fun. That’s why we offer Parent’s Night Out[...]
Mar
23
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 23 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
24
Thu
1:00 pm Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Mar 24 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Join Axalta Coating Systems in Front Royal, Virginia, at our upcoming job fair! As a coating industry committed to progressive research, and setting new standards for beautiful and sustainable next generation coating solutions, our job[...]
Mar
26
Sat
10:30 am Hands-On Hearth Cooking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Hands-On Hearth Cooking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 26 @ 10:30 am – 4:00 pm
Log Cabin in the Historic Area Does exploring food and recipes of the past, cooked over an open fire, appeal to you? Join Historian Rebecca Suerdieck in the park’s historic Log Cabin for a hands-on[...]
Mar
30
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 30 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
31
Thu
1:00 pm Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Job Fair @ Axalta Coating Systems
Mar 31 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Join Axalta Coating Systems in Front Royal, Virginia, at our upcoming job fair! As a coating industry committed to progressive research, and setting new standards for beautiful and sustainable next generation coating solutions, our job[...]
Apr
2
Sat
10:00 am Spring Ephemerals Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Spring Ephemerals Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 2 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Meets at Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. As the weather warms to spring, travel the park’s trails to explore what is in bloom with Shenandoah Chapter Virginia Master Naturalist Paul Guay. Discover the beauty[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 2 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Log Cabin in the Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log Cabin to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer dons historic clothing and cooks delicious[...]
Apr
6
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Apr 6 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]