Start Your Day With A Smile
Start your day with a smile
Front Royal
88°Feels like: 91°F
Fair
5:53am8:41pm EDT
Wind: 3mph S
Humidity: 44%
Pressure: 30.02"Hg
UV index: 8
TueWedThu
95/70°F
93/68°F
82/68°F
93/68°F
82/68°F
Upcoming Events
Jul
5
Mon
9:00 am Potential UNLOCKED: Become a Rob... @ Code Ninjas
Potential UNLOCKED: Become a Rob... @ Code Ninjas
Jul 5 @ 9:00 am – Jul 9 @ 12:00 pm
Potential UNLOCKED: Become a Roblox Developer In this hands-on, fully guided camp experience, ninjas learn the basics of game building and creative development in an exciting, user-generated online gaming platform called Roblox! This camp will[...]
Jul
10
Sat
8:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 10 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Historic Area – behind Mount Bleak. Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion Lab[...]
Jul
11
Sun
10:00 am New World, New Plants: Earth Con... @ Sky Meadows State Park
New World, New Plants: Earth Con... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 11 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Meet in the Historic Area at the Carriage Barn. Humans have long used and altered the landscape of Sky Meadows to their benefit by utilizing native plants and introducing new species. Join professional outdoor instructor[...]
Jul
12
Mon
9:00 am Become a YouTuber! @ Code Ninjas
Become a YouTuber! @ Code Ninjas
Jul 12 @ 9:00 am – Jul 16 @ 12:00 pm
Become a YouTuber! Ninjas will learn how to create and customize their own YouTube channel, including the design of unique channel art, profile pictures, and video thumbnails. They will also be guided through how to[...]
1:08 pm Summer At Sacred Heart @ Sacred Heart
Summer At Sacred Heart @ Sacred Heart
Jul 12 @ 1:08 pm – 2:08 pm
Come check out the biggest camp selection in Winchester! Over 57-week-long camps are offered on a rotating basis, from June 21 through August 13, for kids ages 3-13. Extended care options are available. We offer[...]
Jul
18
Sun
9:30 am Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 18 @ 9:30 am – 11:30 am
Picnic Area. Join Kim Strader, ANFT Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide, for a gentle walk (no more than a mile or two) where we will wander and sit. Through a series of invitations and[...]
1:00 pm Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet the Beekeepers @ Sky Meadows State Park
Jul 18 @ 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Historic Area. What’s that buzzing? Meet with local apiarists of the Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah (BONS) and discover the art of Apiculture (a.k.a. Beekeeping). This monthly program series examines all aspects of beekeeping from hive[...]
Jul
19
Mon
9:00 am Designing Modifications with Min... @ Code Ninjas
Designing Modifications with Min... @ Code Ninjas
Jul 19 @ 9:00 am – Jul 23 @ 12:00 pm
Designing Modifications with Minecraft® Manipulate and master Minecraft® by making unique mods (modifications)! Using basic block-based coding, ninjas will learn procedures, conditionals, and variables. They will create 2D and 3D textures for use in their[...]
1:08 pm Summer At Sacred Heart @ Sacred Heart
Summer At Sacred Heart @ Sacred Heart
Jul 19 @ 1:08 pm – 2:08 pm
Come check out the biggest camp selection in Winchester! Over 57-week-long camps are offered on a rotating basis, from June 21 through August 13, for kids ages 3-13. Extended care options are available. We offer[...]
Jul
20
Tue
9:00 am Designing Modifications with Min... @ Code Ninjas
Designing Modifications with Min... @ Code Ninjas
Jul 20 @ 9:00 am – Jul 24 @ 12:00 pm
Designing Modifications with Minecraft® Manipulate and master Minecraft® by making unique mods (modifications)! Using basic block-based coding, ninjas will learn procedures, conditionals, and variables. They will create 2D and 3D textures for use in their[...]