State Attorney Generals oppose Biden’s vehicle emission regulation plan
Attorney General Jason Miyares of Virginia, along with 24 other state attorneys general, has initiated a formal challenge to the Biden administration’s proposed regulation on vehicle tailpipe emissions. This proposal put forward by the Biden Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) seeks to dramatically reduce the reliance on gas-powered vehicles in favor of electric vehicles (EVs) by 2032.
The Biden EPA plan is an ambitious stride towards a greener future, aiming to escalate the current share of EVs in total vehicle sales from 8.4% to a whopping 67% in just over a decade. However, this forceful drive towards electrification has not been welcomed by all.
The attorneys general, in their joint opposition, raise concerns about the potential consequences of such a swift transition. They argue that the proposed regulation could harm regional economies, strain the country’s electrical grids, impose additional tax burdens on families and small businesses, and pose risks to national security.
Miyares warned against federal interference in the automobile manufacturing process and the significant price hikes that may result. “Many Virginians are unable to afford electric vehicles, even if they want them. Moreover, the necessary infrastructure to support such a radical departure from our current transportation system simply does not exist,” he noted.
A noteworthy point of contention is the high cost of EVs, which are priced out of the range of most middle-class and low-income families. In 2022, the average EV retailed at $61,448, a figure far beyond the reach of many Americans.
Furthermore, the attorneys general expressed doubts over the capacity and security of America’s power grids to handle the increased demand. They argue that the switch to electric vehicles could risk American energy independence, making the nation vulnerable to foreign entities for the supply of minerals needed for EV construction and maintenance.
The following states join Virginia in challenging the Biden administration’s proposed regulation: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
The outcome of this contestation remains to be seen, but it is clear that the transition toward a greener, more sustainable future is not without its hurdles.
Five fatalities reported in Virginia highways traffic crashes over July 4 holiday
Preliminary data released has revealed that five individuals tragically lost their lives in four separate traffic accidents on Virginia’s highways during the 48-hour statistical counting period of the July 4, 2023, holiday.
Of the casualties, one was a motorcyclist, two were drivers, and the remaining two were passengers. These fatal accidents occurred in Arlington, Buchanan, Charles City, and Craig counties. This marks a decrease from the previous year’s four-day count during the same holiday, which recorded a grim total of ten fatalities.
In an effort to increase safety and decrease the number of accidents on Virginia’s highways during the holiday season, State Police participated in Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.). This state-sponsored national program aims to reduce crashes, fatalities, and injuries due to impaired driving, speeding, and failure to wear seat belts.
Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, urged all Virginians to prioritize traffic safety as we enter the peak summer travel season. “Excessive speeding, drivers, and passengers failing to buckle up, and distracted driving continue to put all at risk traveling on our highways,” Settle said. “Our state troopers cannot be everywhere all the time. We need Virginians to comply with speed limits, buckle up and put the phone down. That’s how we save lives on our highways.”
During the two-day Operation CARE initiative, Virginia troopers arrested 36 drivers for operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs. They also issued citations to 2,051 speeders, 980 reckless drivers, 254 individuals for not wearing seat belts, and 74 citations for children not being properly secured in vehicles. An additional 124 drivers were cited for violating Virginia’s “hands-free” law.
State police investigated a total of 377 traffic accidents statewide and assisted 392 disabled or stranded motorists during this period.
The funds generated from the summonses issued by Virginia State Police will be allocated to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which supports public school construction, technology funding, and teacher retirement.
Youngkin administration removes webpage on LGBTQ resources for youth
After an inquiry from the media outlet Daily Wire this May about two websites listed on a Virginia Department of Health webpage offering resources for LGBTQ youth, internal agency emails indicate Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration took the entire page down, leaving agency employees who oversaw it bewildered.
“Did someone request this?” asked Emily Yeatts, a supervisor for the Department of Health’s Division of Child and Family Health, in a May 31 email to other staff members. “This request did not come from the program.”
At roughly the same time, Vanessa Walker Harris, director of the Office of Family Health Services — the office responsible for managing content on the page — also sent out an email to employees in the division, as well as communications staff and Deputy VDH Commissioner Robert Hicks.
“I’m noticing that the referenced webpage is no longer accessible, and I’m having a bad case of deja vu,” wrote Walker Harris. “What am I missing? I’m very concerned that staff were directed to remove the webpage without engaging [subject matter experts] in response to a politically motivated inquiry, yet again.”
When the Mercury asked VDH on June 5 about the removal of the Resources for LGBTQ Youth page, internal emails obtained under Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act show agency Chief Operating Officer Christopher Lindsay initially drafted a response noting it was “part of an overall project to look at areas of the VDH website that can use a redesign.”
“We are using data to look at website traffic and will redesign towards public health initiatives that are relevant to consumer demand,” Lindsay wrote.
The response was never transmitted to the Mercury. And other emails obtained under FOIA indicate the removal was ordered by the office of Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel in response to an inquiry on the morning of May 31 from a Daily Wire reporter named Spencer Lindquist, who subsequently published an article on two resources listed on the page.
Additionally, the emails indicate an audit was initiated of the Office of Family Health Services’ webpages, with searches conducted for nine terms related to LGBTQ issues.
In response to inquiries about the webpage’s removal and the audit, Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter wrote that “in Virginia, the governor will always reaffirm a parent’s role in their child’s life. Children belong to their parents, not the state.”
“The webpage in question outsourced conversations where adults directly speak with children about sex to a third party,” Porter said. “The governor supports providing resources that are age appropriate; however, the government should not facilitate anonymous conversations between adults and children without a parent’s approval. Sexualizing children against a parent’s wishes doesn’t belong on a taxpayer-supported website.”
Screenshots of the LGBTQ Resources for Youth webpage found through the Wayback Machine show the page included links to two national websites known as Q Chat Space and Queer Kid Stuff, as well as Virginia Pride, state LGBTQ organizations the TREVOR Project and the Virginia Antiviolence Project, which operate helplines and run suicide prevention programs, and medical and counseling services for LGBTQ and transgender youth in the Richmond area.
Lindquist was particularly interested in the Q Chat Space and Queer Kid Stuff sites. At 9:12 that morning, he sent agency communications staff a series of inquiries about the two links.
“How are resources selected by the Virginia Department of Health?” Lindquist wrote. “Queer Kid Stuff has previously promoted child transgenderism. Does the Virginia Department of Health take a stance on the medical transitioning of minors? Is the Virginia Department of Health aware that the QChat Space, which is marketed to those as young as 13 who identify as LGBT, has a special quick escape feature that allows users to swiftly exit the site?”
Lindquist gave the agency two hours to reply.
Q Chat Space, which offers “live, chat-based discussion groups for LGBTQ+ and questioning teens ages 13 to 19 … facilitated by experienced staff and volunteers from youth programs at LGBTQ+ centers across the United States,” was developed by three groups: CenterLink, which provides support to community LGBTQ centers; PFLAG, the nation’s largest and oldest organization for LGBTQ people; and the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
Queer Kid Stuff describes itself as “an edutainment company on a mission to spread queer joy to LGBTQ+ kids, parents, caregivers, educators, their loved ones, and allies.” Among its “core values,” the group lists “centering queer identity, experience, and history … with particular emphasis on unearthing historic erasure,” “working to actively destigmatize queer topics in early childhood spaces,” promoting joy and community, “liberating all children from white supremacist systems that do not prioritize the needs of our youngest and most vulnerable,” and “actively pushing against business models that prioritize capital over humanity.”
According to an internal email by Lindsay, both Q Chat Space and Queer Kid Stuff were added to the agency webpage in October 2019. Over the past 12 months, Lindsay noted 189 visitors to the page had clicked through to Q Chat Space, while Queer Kid Stuff had been accessed 154 times.
In total, Lindsay said the LGBTQ Resources for Youth page had been visited over 2,500 times in the past year. In almost 2,100 of those visits, people who accessed the site immediately left it.
Following Lindquist’s inquiry on the morning of May 31, Yeatts and Rachel Brown, VDH’s adolescent health coordinator drafted a response to his questions, which they sent to communications staff.
“One of VDH’s goals is to be a trusted source of public health information for all Virginians. All Virginians include people of all ages, races, ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientations, and ability statuses,” the draft statement read. “VDH does not have a ‘stance’ on medical transition; as a state agency, VDH provides information, and the administration takes a position on issues.”
“VDH’s webpage includes information for all people, including transgender youth, and strives to include information consistent with best public health practices,” it continued. “QChat Space is not managed by VDH, but we can share that ‘quick escape’ features are typical for a variety of websites, particularly websites that could put a person at risk for violence from others. Intimate partner violence/sexual violence/domestic violence webpages often have this feature. LGBT people are at increased risk for violence.”
The statement was never used. Instead, VDH Director of Communications Maria Reppas told staff she was “working with leadership on this one” and “given the timeline the reporter gave, we will be unable to meet it.” Lindquist’s story ultimately noted the agency had not responded to a request for comment.
Sometime that afternoon, the LGBTQ Resources for Youth page was removed, prompting a flurry of inquiries from staffers, including Walker Harris and Yeatts.
At nearly 5 p.m., Walker Harris emailed several agency employees to say she had “received an update that HHR directed removal of the webpage.”
“I’m hopeful that we’ll get additional guidance about allowable resources and be able to post some if not all of the provider and state resources back to the webpage,” she continued before referencing an “audit” of OFHS webpages for the words “LGBTQIA,” “queer,” “transgender,” “lesbian,” “gay,” “bisexual,” “questioning” and “non-binary.”
In another email, Walker Harris said she had expressed frustration to VDH’s recently appointed new commissioner, Dr. Karen Shelton, about the removal of the webpage.
Shelton “apologized for how it was handled; she received a directive from HHR to pull the webpage down, and there wasn’t much time to communicate about it,” Walker Harris wrote. “She was receptive to my feedback, and I asked if we could receive an update on allowable resources from the page to repost since the resources targeting queer adolescents were just a portion of the site. So more to come on that.”
As of July 6, the webpage had not been restored.
“I also shared that this isn’t our first experience with webpages, links, etc. disappearing,” Walker Harris continued in an apparent reference to the removal of several VDH webpages on sexual health resources for adolescents and an online presentation identifying one of VDH’s priorities as exploring and eliminating “drivers of structural and institutional racism.”
Those pages were removed under prior Commissioner Dr. Colin Greene, who came under fire following the Washington Post reporting about his skepticism of established scientific research linking racism with sharp disparities in maternal mortality. Senate Democrats later blocked Greene’s appointment over the controversy.
Virginia Court of Appeals says probable cause alone isn’t enough for warrantless search
After a Culpeper deputy searched a woman who concealed drugs in her pants during a traffic stop, the Virginia Court of Appeals ruled law enforcement must have more than probable cause to suspect someone is carrying contraband in order to search that person without a warrant.
“Under the Fourth Amendment, probable cause of contraband is the standard to obtain a warrant, not the standard to search a person without one,” wrote Judge Lisa M. Lorish in an opinion issued Wednesday.
However, she continued, “The number of exceptions to the Fourth Amendment warrant requirement makes this an exceedingly difficult analysis, and we sympathize with the trial judge here.”
The July 5 ruling reverses a Culpeper County Circuit Court decision that the drugs found in the search could be included in the trial of Renee Parady, one of three people stopped by Culpeper Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Tharp in the early hours of Jan. 28, 2021. Parady had asked the court to block the use of the drugs as evidence on the grounds that they had been obtained through an unconstitutional warrantless search.
Parady ultimately pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance but reserved the right to appeal the court’s denial of her request to suppress the drugs as evidence.
Virginia argued in support of including the drugs as evidence, saying Tharp had probable cause to believe Parady was concealing narcotics, the search was done as part of an arrest, and the search was justified by “exigent circumstances” — in this case, the fear that Parady would destroy the drugs if Tharp had to wait to get the warrant.
The Culpeper Circuit Court previously rejected the third argument, finding that because Parady was placed in the back of a police vehicle and three officers were at the scene, Tharp could have gotten a search warrant without risking the destruction of the drugs.
The Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected the other two arguments. Tharp had not actually arrested Parady the night of the search, the judges noted, and she would not be arrested until nearly two months later. The court concluded her search could not be justified on that basis, quoting the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in United States v. Robinson that “it is the fact of the lawful arrest which establishes the authority to search.” (While Virginia argued the officer had not arrested Parady at the scene because she said she had tested positive for COVID-19, the court of appeals pointed out Tharp arrested the driver on a separate charge, even though he said he had been quarantining in a house of sick people, including Parady.)
Finally, the court ruled that the officer having probable cause to arrest Parady was not sufficient grounds to search her without a warrant.
“The Commonwealth bears the burden of proving that a warrantless search fits under an exception to the warrant requirement of the Fourth Amendment,” the court wrote. “While the exceptions are many, mere probable cause is not one of them.”
The case will now return to Culpeper Circuit Court.
Fatal Stafford County crash on I-95 triggers Virginia State Police investigation
In a heartrending incident in Stafford County, Virginia, two people lost their lives in a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 at the 136-mile marker. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, July 5, around 4:42 a.m., involved a Freightliner tractor-trailer, a Nissan Altima, and a Subaru Forrester, leading to a lengthy investigation by Virginia State Police.
The Freightliner tractor-trailer, a 2022 model, was in the center lane heading north when it tried to switch to the right lane, colliding with a northbound 2014 Nissan Altima. The impact forced both vehicles into the left lane, where they crashed into a 2010 Subaru Forrester that was also traveling north. All three vehicles veered off the road, hit the guardrail, and the tractor-trailer flipped onto the Nissan and Subaru.
Johnathon L. Booth, 50, from Fredericksburg, VA, the Nissan’s driver, and Kevin M. Paddeu, 67, of Quinton, VA, driving the Subaru, both tragically died at the crash site. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.
The tractor-trailer’s driver, Wheelman G. Andrews, 58, of Carrollton, VA, suffered minor injuries and was rushed to Mary Washington Hospital. Following his treatment, Andrews was arrested and charged with reckless driving. He was later released on an unsecured bond from the Spotsylvania Magistrates Office.
Adding to the calamity, the tractor-trailer was carrying 78,000 pounds of beer, contributing to the severity of the accident. The crash resulted in the closure of the northbound lanes of I-95 for approximately five hours. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) was instrumental in managing the road closure and devising a detour.
Virginia State Trooper A. Roberts encourages anyone with information regarding the accident to get in touch at 540-891-4108 or via email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
As the investigation continues, it underscores the critical importance of road safety and the potentially disastrous consequences of reckless driving.
Virginia enforces revised Move Over Law to enhance roadside safety
On July 1, Virginia’s Move Over Law underwent a vital modification, now mandating drivers to yield or reduce speed for halted vehicles displaying their hazards lights, road flares, or other warning signs. Previously, the law solely required drivers to accommodate emergency vehicles.
The augmented legislation serves to ensure the safety of motorists in non-operational vehicles, reminiscent of unfortunate incidents like that of Angela Hurley. Last year, Hurley, 49, was in her car on the side of Interstate 95 in Hanover, waiting for assistance, when 70-year-old Levi E. Braxton III, in an attempt to pass another car, fatally hit her vehicle parked on the shoulder.
Non-compliant drivers could now face tickets and fines of up to $250 under the new law.
The update extends safeguards to stationary vehicles that exhibit hazard lights and warning signs such as emergency triangles or flares. A practical application of this law might involve a motorist who has pulled over to the side of the road to address a flat tire.
The law maintains its applicability to vehicles halted on the road’s side with flashing red, blue, or amber lights, obligating drivers to either switch lanes or reduce speed. The detailed legal code sections outline the precise requirements for drivers when encountering different types of stationary vehicles displaying various warning lights or signals.
If a violation leads to property damage, the offender’s driving privileges may be suspended for up to a year. Should the violation cause injury or death, the court can order a suspension of up to two years. However, these provisions are exempted in highway work zones as specified.
This updated Move Over Law marks a significant step in reinforcing roadside safety and curtailing potential hazards. As we adapt to this regulation, we can expect a safer driving environment for everyone using Virginia’s roads, ensuring that unfortunate incidents like Angela Hurley’s do not occur in the future.
Virginia elections board certifies primary results, denies extension for late filers
The State Board of Elections certified the results of Virginia’s legislative primaries Wednesday in a unanimous, drama-free vote despite a handful of political controversies lingering after the June 20 elections.
The certification vote means state election officials have now officially declared former Republican state senator Glen Sturtevant, the winner in his GOP primary battle against Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, in a Richmond-area district where Chase has been threatening to file a legal challenge.
Chase has been asking supporters to donate money to help her fight the result while indicating Wednesday was the deadline to file a challenge. She did not appear at the state board meeting to raise any objections in person to Sturtevant being certified as the winner.
In an Independence Day-themed fundraising solicitation this week, Chase indicated she had raised nearly $12,000 for the effort.
“To date, we’ve raised enough money to cover the retainer, and our attorneys are in good faith moving forward, but we will still have to pay their hourly fee and expenses,” Chase’s email blast read.
Online court records gave no indication Chase had filed a legal challenge as of Wednesday afternoon.
The state elections board also denied a request for a 10-day filing extension that could have helped a handful of would-be candidates who had missed paperwork deadlines. That move also appeared to shut the door for good on two prospective Democratic candidates who allege their party treated them unfairly.
Democrat Makya Little, who narrowly lost a Northern Virginia House of Delegates primary to winner Rozia Henson, addressed the board in person, claiming local party leaders had skewed the contest and caused her to lose by 49 votes. Little alleged Democratic leaders in Prince William and Fairfax counties “manipulated voters to ensure their desired outcome” by allowing party officials to be involved with other candidates’ campaigns, deleting her social media posts from party pages, canceling a “bilingual voter drive” and masterminding endorsements against her.
“For these reasons, I’m asking for an extension to run as an independent on the ballot since I had no good-faith opportunity to qualify as a Democrat,” Little said.
It’s unclear whether Little’s request was legally possible due to Virginia’s so-called “sore loser law” that prohibits a candidate from being on the ballot as an independent after failing to win their party’s nomination in a primary. The board took no action in response to Little and spent no time discussing her allegations.
After Democrats rebuffed her efforts to become the party’s nominee despite her failure to meet the party’s requirements for a $500 filing fee and 100 voter signatures, Lipscomb and her allies have been suggesting the state board could intervene and put her on the ballot anyway. The board did not discuss Lipscomb’s predicament on Wednesday, and no one spoke on her behalf.
A half-dozen other General Assembly hopefuls, mostly independents and candidates running longshot campaigns, had requested a filing extension that would have allowed them to appear on the ballot despite paperwork problems. Like Lipscomb, a few of those candidates were urging the board to err on the side of giving voters more options, not less.
Democrat Daniel Tomlinson, who was attempting to challenge Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, in a Republican-heavy Senate district outside Richmond, asked the board for leniency and said his paperwork issues were his own doing.
In reversal, Va. elections board OKs extension for candidates with missing paperwork
“I must say I have no excuse,” Tomlinson said, noting he was a first-time candidate unfamiliar with the process. “This was a rookie mistake that I made while trying to keep up with the myriad demands that were imposed on me.”
Though the board had granted a similar extension in April for candidates filing to run in the primaries, the board did not grant an extension for the June 20 deadline.
“When somebody asks for a late extension, to some degree, you disenfranchise the folks that did follow the rules,” said Board of Elections Chairman John O’Bannon, a Republican.
Jessica Rowland, a Democrat hoping to run against Del. Mike Cherry, R-Colonial Heights, also did not meet all filing requirements, according to election officials, and seemingly won’t appear on the ballot due to the board’s refusal to grant an extension.
Board member Matthew Weinstein, a Democrat, suggested having the Department of Elections do an internal study on paperwork issues and when filing extensions have and haven’t been granted with a goal of coming up with clearer guidance on what its policies are moving forward.
“I think it might be helpful for people to have kind of a set of expectations going into it,” Weinstein said.
Elections Commissioner Susan Beals indicated the department would conduct such a study.
