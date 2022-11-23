State News
State Corporation Commission weighs new offshore wind settlement
Virginia’s State Corporation Commission weighs whether a proposed new agreement between Dominion Energy and consumer and environmental advocates over the utility’s massive offshore wind project is more favorable to ratepayers than a prior plan that required a performance guarantee.
“Do you see this being more or less favorable to customers than the final order, and why?” SCC Chair Jehmal Hudson asked attorneys in a Monday hearing on the new proposal in Richmond.
In August, regulators approved Dominion’s plans for its $9.8 billion Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project along with a performance guarantee. The guarantee ensured that if the project produced less than a certain threshold of power over a three-year period, then ratepayers wouldn’t be responsible for the costs of buying replacement energy.
Dominion said the requirement made the project “untenable,” claiming that unforeseen circumstances, including weather, could impact performance. In September, the utility asked the commission to reconsider the condition.
Several environmental groups opposed the request, saying the performance standard was necessary to protect ratepayers from additional costs.
But earlier this month, the two sides reached a compromise, with Dominion, the Office of the Attorney General, the Sierra Club, Walmart and environmental nonprofit Appalachian Voices proposing a settlement agreement to eliminate the performance standard and instead create a cost-sharing arrangement for construction cost overruns.
The agreement would require customers to still pay for any project costs up to $10.3 billion. Excess costs of $10.3 billion to $11.3 billion would be shared equally by ratepayers and the company, while those between $11.3 billion and $13.7 billion would be borne by the company.
Responsibility for any costs over that amount would require a decision from the SCC.
The agreement also calls for Dominion to explain any performance shortfalls to the commission, which will determine who should cover the costs of any replacement energy or other expenses resulting from deficiencies.
At Monday’s hearing, no party opposed the agreement.
McGuireWoods attorney Joseph Reid, representing Dominion, said that while “no settlement is perfect,” the agreement’s efforts to mitigate construction cost increases and delays are “very meaningful.” The settlement is tailored in a way that is “tenable and tolerable for the company and its investors,” he said.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Meade Browder Jr. said the agreement would incentivize Dominion to deliver the project on time and on budget. Carrie H. Grundmann, who represented Walmart, said the agreement would provide certainty that the project will move forward.
Commissioner Judith Jagdmann, who announced last week she will resign from her seat at the end of the year, asked Reid if the company would accept any economic development funding for the project that the General Assembly might find.
“The company would abide by the public policy determinations by our legislators,” Reid said.
The commissioners made no comments on when a decision will be made, but the agreement asks for “expedited consideration.”
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Dominion wants Wise County coal plant to stay as is
A report by Dominion Energy finds the company’s largely coal-fired Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center in Wise County is economically viable, but critics say it lacks substantial, in-depth analysis to support its claims that the plant’s economic and environmental benefits justify continuing its current operations.
Dominion filed the 28-page report as part of a deal made earlier this year with the State Corporation Commission and the Sierra Club’s Virginia chapter, which argued the plant should be closed next year. The company’s own calculations, the chapter contended, found the plant’s operations will cost ratepayers almost $500 million by 2030 while producing only 6.3% of the power it’s capable of generating.
Under that deal, Dominion agreed to “complete an analysis of a possible pathway towards economic viability” for VCHEC “on a going-forward basis.”
The report was required to consider scenarios in which the plant retired prior to 2045, the deadline for fossil fuel plant retirements under the Virginia Clean Economy Act, and analyze alternative uses for the site, including solar, wind, and energy storage development. Additionally, it was required to include a discussion of local economic impacts, system reliability, environmental justice, and the social cost of carbon.
What resulted was a discussion of the plant’s annual $156 million in economic benefits to Wise County, the environmental benefits of using coal waste as fuel, and the potential siting of a battery storage facility or small modular nuclear reactor at the location.
“The facility’s operations are currently economic, given present market conditions and high natural gas prices, and it has a path for economical operation through at least 2045,” the report states. “The significant regional economic and environmental benefits which would be foregone in any early-retirement scenario also militate against early retirement.”
But critics say the report fails to fully analyze the plant’s possible uses, particularly in light of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act and bipartisan infrastructure law, or grapple with the question of whether ratepayers, all of whom live outside Wise County, should be paying for the plant’s benefits.
“We’re pretty disappointed with it,” said Evan Johns, a senior attorney with West Virginia-based Appalachian Mountain Advocates representing the Sierra Club. “There are some obvious omissions from it.”
In response to several questions from the Mercury about ratepayer impacts and plant operations, Dominion Energy spokesperson Jeremy Slayton provided a two-sentence statement.
“VCHEC plays an important role in providing our customers with reliable and affordable electricity,” Slayton said. “Additionally, the station provides hundreds of jobs and significant contributions to the local economy in Southwest Virginia while helping clean up millions of tons of waste coal, thereby improving environmental quality in the region.”
Dominion defends ongoing operation
VCHEC began operations in July 2012 and produces 610 megawatts of electricity using a combination of waste coal, waste wood, and regular coal as fuel.
It was built after the General Assembly in 2004 passed a law declaring a plant fired with Virginia coal and located in the coalfield region of the state to be in the public interest. In 2007 the legislature amended the statute to allow Dominion to recover costs of the facility through a rider or additional fee on customers’ bills.
Today, according to Dominion’s viability report, VCHEC supports about 121 direct and 180 indirect jobs. The plant further provides over $11 million in tax revenue to Wise County annually, regional property taxes, and more than $3.5 million in charitable giving.
Beyond the dollars the plant pumps into the region, Dominion argues that it produces a range of environmental benefits. All wastewater discharged is treated on-site, boilers capture carbon and the facility cleans up the toxic byproduct of coal production known as gob coal.
The report states that Southwest Virginia has more than 100 million tons of gob. That waste can reach waterways, and natural oxidation in piles of gob releases methane and carbon dioxide, both of which contribute to climate change.
Legislation passed in 2022 directs the Department of Energy to submit a report to the General Assembly by next month on options for cleaning up gob piles, which Dominion contends can only be done permanently through VCHEC.
Additionally, with the rising costs of natural gas and oil, the report argues that VCHEC’s use of coal makes it an “important” part of Dominion’s generation fleet that can be used in high-demand periods.
If closed early, the company calculates VCHEC would cause Dominion customers losses of between $40.9 million and $158.8 million.
Overall, Dominion says it would need to recoup $1.8 billion from ratepayers to close VCHEC in 2026, $2.4 billion to close it in 2030 and $4.4 billion to close it in 2045. Customers would see steeper cost peaks if the plant were closed earlier: For residential customers, the rider would peak in 2024 at $7.80 for retirement in 2026, $5.35 for retirement in 2030 and $3.78 for retirement in 2045.
In analyzing potential alternative uses of the site, Dominion says onshore wind isn’t viable, and only 6 megawatts of solar could be supported. But because the plant is not connected to Dominion’s distribution system — Appalachian Power Company is the local transmission operator — there would be financial and technical challenges to connecting it.
The company says a roughly 600-megawatt energy storage facility could be supported at the site, but placing such a facility at a location with greater power needs would be a better value to customers, and a battery storage facility would support fewer jobs.
Another option could be an SMR, which could produce up to 300 megawatts of power with fewer manufacturing requirements than a larger nuclear plant. But because the technology is not ready for deployment in the U.S. (the first aren’t expected to come online until the end of the decade), such plans are speculative, the report states.
Critics say report falls short
While developing state policy to create economic and environmental benefits for a region is one thing, said William Shobe, director of the Center for Economic and Policy Studies at the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia, having Dominion customers foot the bill for them is another.
“There is no net gain from the state’s point of view by moving money from (outside the region) to Wise County through electricity rates,” Shobe said. “There seems to be an assumption in here that people across the state are responsible for cleaning up gob without thinking about what the cost is to people in the rest of the state.”
Furthermore, for the plant to produce those benefits, it “almost certainly” requires ratepayers to pay more than the value of the electricity generated by the plant to keep it open, Shobe said.
Use of VCHEC has been dropping: A recent filing by Dominion with the State Corporation Commission shows that the plant’s capacity factor, a measurement of the actual power a facility produces compared to how much it’s capable of producing, will peak in coming years at 15.5% in 2024 and then continue to decline to 6.33% in 2029.
“Electricity from VCHEC is simply too expensive most of the year for the plant to be dispatched. Other sources are cheaper,” Shobe said. “The state would need to subsidize the operation of the plant for it to run at a higher capacity factor.”
Johns said the report was also overly dismissive of other potential uses for the site
While he noted solar and wind might be difficult to develop at VCHEC, he said the report unnecessarily dismisses its battery storage potential and fails to consider benefits included in the Inflation Reduction Act. Those include incentives for clean energy projects for communities that have historically relied on coal mining, like those in Southwest Virginia. Additionally, funding is available from the bipartisan infrastructure law to address abandoned mine land recovery and finance programs to help alleviate the cost of fossil plant retirement.
“It’s just really disappointing to have all of these legislative provisions that affect a lot of the issues being looked at in this report and just completely to omit them,” Johns said.
Finally, he said, the report discusses the social cost of carbon in one fuel cost case, but not another. And it doesn’t clearly indicate where Dominion is sourcing its fuel for the burning of gob coal, which Johns said will likely get more expensive and less useful over time.
It just doesn’t have the “kind of discrepancies you like to see if you’re really trying to isolate variables [to] look at how a facility like VCHEC is expected to run under a wide array of scenarios,” he said.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
First Black superintendent of VMI faces backlash and more Va. headlines
• The U.S. Supreme Court turned down an appeal from the Fairfax County School Board, arguing it couldn’t be held liable for an alleged sexual assault on a school band trip. The case, now going to trial in Alexandria, hinges on whether a school system can be held at fault for a “single alleged assault when there had been no prior notice of a problem.”—Associated Press
• Fauquier Hospital is facing a $15 million lawsuit from the superintendent of the county’s school system over the death of his 28-year-old son, who died seven days after being hospitalized for severe vomiting.—Prince William Times
• Mike Hollins, a University of Virginia football player who survived the shooting that killed three of his teammates, has been released from the hospital.—CBS News
• The first Black superintendent of Virginia Military Institute is facing growing attacks from conservative alumni over his efforts to make the military school more inclusive.—Washington Post
• With nods to Tidewater icons like Missy Elliott, Timbaland, and Allen Iverson, The Atlantic magazine has dubbed 2002 “The Year Virginia Rewrote the Rules of Popular Culture.”—The Atlantic
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Community Events
Holiday wreath laying events scheduled for Saturday, December 17 at Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and community partners will hold holiday wreath laying events on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Virginia’s three state veterans cemeteries: the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, and the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.
At the Virginia Veterans Cemetery (Amelia), the annual wreath laying ceremony is scheduled for 12 p.m. in partnership with the Virginia Veterans Cemetery Wreath Committee, other community partners, and Wreaths Across America. There will be a special program featuring speakers and patriotic music. At the conclusion of the program, volunteers will place a wreath on each gravesite. Some parking is available at the cemetery – as many vehicles will be accommodated as possible. Attendees are strongly encouraged to carpool. The cemetery is located at 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House VA 23002.
At the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery (Dublin), the annual wreath laying ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. in partnership with the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Volunteers and other community partners. There will be a special program with speakers and patriotic music. At the conclusion of the program, volunteers will place a wreath on each gravesite. Parking is at the Dublin Lions Club (100 Lions Club Road, Dublin VA 24084) with shuttle bus service to the cemetery. Shuttle bus service begins at 12 p.m. There is no parking at the cemetery unless authorized in advance. Additional information available at swvavcv.org. The cemetery is located at 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin VA 24084.
At the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery (Suffolk), the annual wreath laying ceremony is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in partnership with the Horton Wreath Society and other community partners. There will be a special program with speakers and patriotic music. At the conclusion of the program, volunteers will place a wreath on each gravesite. Parking is at Kings Fork High School (351 Kings Fork Road, Suffolk VA 23434) with shuttle bus service to the cemetery. Shuttle service begins at 7 a.m. There is no parking at the cemetery unless authorized in advance. Additional information is available at hortonwreathsociety.org. The cemetery is located at 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk VA 23434.
“The Commonwealth’s three state veterans cemeteries are beautiful and fitting final resting places for thousands of Virginia’s veterans. We invite all of our fellow citizens to visit the cemetery nearest to their home, participate in our wreath laying programs, and pay respect to all our veterans – many of whom may be family members and friends,” said Virginia Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Daniel Gade. “We especially appreciate the dedication and hard work of the hundreds of wreath committee members and other volunteers who raise the funds to purchase the wreaths and place them at each grave each year in December.”
The holiday wreaths will remain in place through early January. For more information, please visit dvs.virginia.gov/cemetery-information or contact the offices of any of the three cemeteries.
Economic indicators remain mixed in October employment surveys
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the number of employed Virginians remained above 4.2 million in October 2022. According to BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics (“LAUS”, or “the household survey”), the labor force in Virginia increased by 1,162 to 4,348,072. According to LAUS, the number of employed residents decreased in October by 2,503 to 4,231,191.
Since January, 92,673 more Virginians have been employed. Virginia’s unemployment rate of 2.7 percent edged up 0.1 percent from September and is one percentage point below the national rate, which rose to 3.7 percent in October. Throughout the month, the number of unemployed residents increased by 3,665 to 116,881.
BLS publishes an additional employment figure from its Current Employment Statistics Survey (“CES” or “establishment survey”). Virginia CES employment rose by 6,900 jobs in October to 4,101,000.
The CES survey utilizes payroll records of establishment employers and is designed to provide a count of jobs under which the employer pays unemployment insurance. The LAUS survey is based on household interviews conducted each month for the Bureau of Labor Statistics and provides comprehensive data on the labor force, including those who are employed and unemployed.
The household survey only distinguishes whether a person is employed or unemployed, whereas CES counts each employee on an employer’s payroll. CES excludes business owners, self-employed persons, unpaid volunteers and private household workers, and those on unpaid leave or not working because of a labor dispute.
“We continue to see economic indicators at the state level and nationally delivering mixed messages, but we should be encouraged by the slight pickup in establishment jobs in October,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Policies from Washington creating inflationary pressure and keeping Virginians out of the labor force is ongoing, and we must remain vigilant in creating the environment for businesses to start, invest and grow in the Commonwealth and get more Virginians off the sidelines and into the workforce.”
Despite the decline in household employment in the month, growth throughout the year remains strong, with changes averaging over 11,000 a month. This is over twice the 2021 average and nearly 60 percent more than the pre-pandemic average in 2019. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.7 percent is 0.7 of a percentage point below the rate from a year ago.
The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate, which measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work, was unchanged at 63.6 percent in October from September revised rate.
“While household employment shows modest declines, the Commonwealth continues to add establishment jobs month after month, and our unemployment rate remains low – a full percentage point lower than nationwide in October,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “In this environment, Virginia offers great opportunities for its citizens to succeed in a career, regardless of skill level or background.”
“The unemployment rate has been in a narrow range of 2.6 to 2.8 percent for several months,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “However, there are many great jobs still waiting to be filled across the Commonwealth, and we remain focused on getting Virginians back in the labor market”
From January 2022 to October 2022, the VEC estimates that establishments in Virginia gained 107,400 jobs, an increase of 2.7 percent. The private sector recorded a gain of 86,800 jobs, while employment in the public sector increased by 20,600 jobs.
Compared to a year ago, ten of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment increases on a seasonally adjusted basis, while one saw an employment decrease. The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in education and health services, up 34,700 jobs (+6.5%). The second-largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 31,500 jobs (+8.4%). The third largest over-the-year job gain occurred in professional and business services, up 20,300 jobs (+2.6%). Other job gains occurred in trade, transportation, and utilities (+14,900 jobs), manufacturing (+9.000 jobs), government (+8,900 jobs), construction (+5,800 jobs), information (+2,900 jobs), miscellaneous services (+2,700 jobs), and mining and logging (+400 jobs). The only job loss occurred in finance, with a decrease of 3,500 jobs. For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
Attorney General Miyares joins bipartisan multistate effort urging DEA to extend telehealth capabilities for opioid use disorder treatment
Attorney General Jason Miyares is joining 44 other attorneys general to urge the Drug Enforcement Administration and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to permanently extend telehealth flexibilities for prescribing buprenorphine, an opioid use disorder treatment. Buprenorphine is one of three medications that is approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat patients suffering from addiction.
As a condition of the COVID-19 public health emergency, in March 2020, the DEA allowed audio-visual telemedicine services to prescribe buprenorphine. However, this condition is set to expire when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends. Without the proposed permanent extension, the current expiration of the public health emergency could cut off an estimated 2.5 million U.S. adults who utilize opioid use disorder treatment.
“The need to ensure medical resources for Virginians battling opioid abuse has never been greater. Enabling creative, effective strategies, such as verified telemedicine, provides those suffering with potential treatment options, which is especially important to those living in underserved areas,” said Attorney General Miyares.
More than 100,000 Americans died in the United States due to overdose last year alone. State attorneys general are on the front lines fighting the crisis to protect Americans from deadly synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Interdiction efforts alone will not end the crisis; therefore, attorneys general are urging for this treatment to remain easily available for those in need.
The attorneys general of the following states and territories signed on to the letter led by Florida and North Carolina: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
To read the full letter, click here.
Crime/Court
Arizona man sentenced in southwest Virginia meth conspiracy
A defendant in a drug distribution organization that trafficked methamphetamine from Texas and Indiana into Southwest Virginia was recently sentenced in federal court on drug conspiracy charges, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced.
Pedro Loza III, 28, of Bullhead City, Arizona, was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison this week. He was previously convicted of one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possessing with the intent to distribute and distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.
In all, five individuals were charged as being part of this drug trafficking conspiracy, four of whom have now been sentenced for their roles in the scheme. Paul Warren Rucker previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison in July 2022. Defendants Amber Lynn Tackett and Benjamin Alvis entered guilty pleas and are scheduled for sentencing in April 2023. The lead defendant, Alonso Cantu-Cantu, is scheduled for trial in March 2023.
This case arose from a series of indictments stemming from an ongoing methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy operating primarily in the Smyth County, Virginia area. In total, 26 defendants have been charged in connection with the investigation.
This investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Bristol, Virginia Office, with assistance from the Smyth County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office. Numerous other agencies also provided assistance throughout the investigation, including the Drug Enforcement Administration in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Birmingham, Alabama, the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, the Abingdon, Virginia Police Department, the Rockingham County Virginia RUSH Drug Task Force, the Rockingham County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, the
Harrisonburg, Virginia Police Department, the Bessemer, Alabama Police Department, the Virginia Department of Corrections, the Virginia Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Unit, and the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority.
Special Assistant United States Attorney M. Suzanne Kerney-Quillen, a Senior Assistant Attorney General assigned to the Virginia Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section, prosecuted the case for the United States.
