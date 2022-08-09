Interesting Things to Know
State fairs are new each year, but they were born in a millennium past
Our modern state fairs feature various agricultural displays, competitions, races, and entertainment. They are an annual event attended by hundreds of thousands of people. But when did all of this begin?
How about 14,000 years ago — or even before that? In China, the Rites of Chow-li, a fair-like event, dates from the 12th century B.C. In Mexico, the Aztecs had festivals and fairs a few centuries later. In Greece, the Olympic Games were primarily athletic, but trade was conducted at the same time for grain, linens, carpets, and furniture.
The word “fair” is believed to originate from the Latin word feriae, meaning festival or holiday. From the fifth century of the Christian era, fairs were held in Champagne in France. Early medieval festivals were held in the seventh century in Rome, Antwerp, Frankfurt, Leipzig, Madrid, and the British Isles, according to Collier’s Encyclopedia.
Trade conducted at early fairs resulted in benefits that have survived from antiquity. For example, the modern system of Troy weights is derived from the system employed at the medieval fair in Troyes. Some historians say paper money originated as promissory notes between merchants at these fairs.
Medieval fairs were governed by laws enforced by their own officials and courts. The laws maintained peace and order, enforced quality standards for trade goods, and prevented fraud. The guarantee of freedom of attendance and honest trading at French fairs led to a pledge all merchants had to make “to keep the peace and to deal honestly.”
The first fair in the U.S. took place in New Haven, CT, in 1644 and was devoted to the exhibition of livestock and agricultural products. Other early fairs were held in New Hampshire, New Jersey, Maryland, and South Carolina.
Two of the oldest state fairs started in 1841 in New Brunswick, NJ, and Syracuse, NY. Other states soon held their own state fairs.
The fair you attend now was born at the dawn of recorded history.
Extermination Pest prevention services
Pest infestations can have serious consequences. For instance, small animals and insects can chew through electrical wires and wood structures, and they can carry harmful diseases. At work, there’s the added risk of a customer seeing critters lurking in your place of business. When it comes to pests, it’s easier to prevent an infestation than to get rid of one. Here’s how a professional exterminator can help.
Pest prevention services limit the risk of infestation by identifying and eliminating the cause of unwanted visitors. Exterminators know what attracts the pests and can locate where they hide. They can identify potential entry points, seal them and prevent access to the interior of your property.
Additionally, an exterminator can advise you on how to prevent future infestations. They’ll offer tips like storing food in airtight containers, controlling humidity levels, and keeping your yard clean. You can also pre-emptively spray the area around your home, playground equipment, and swimming pool to prevent spiders and insects like ants and wasps from breeding.
Is your home or business infested with insects or other pests? Give yourself some peace of mind. Contact a professional exterminator in your area for high-quality pest prevention services.
Here’s how to improve your free throws
The basketball greats make the game look easy, but you know better. You may never get into the NBA, but you can still have a great time on the playground, in the gym, or on a concrete slab with a hoop.
The free throw is one of the most basic skills to improve or master. Though they aren’t shot in pickup ball, they are often your ticket onto the court when there are more than ten players or an odd number of players. Two teams are usually selected with free throws, and the number of players has to be even.
Of course, the free throw is even more important if you play on your company team.
One NBA pro quoted in Men’s Fitness says free throws are all about rhythm. Jeff Hornacek, who retired with a free-throw shooting record of 95 percent, should know.
What do you put into your pre-shot routine? It’s up to you. Hornacek scratched his cheek three times as part of his foul-shooting prep. He says no matter what you do, it has got to be the same every time to get yourself in rhythm. Use the routine to establish mental focus.
Other than that, keep it simple. Place your feet shoulder-width apart right behind the foul line. Bend your knees slightly and dribble the ball a couple of times to get a set rhythm. Rise and shoot the ball so it begins to arc right above the line. Remember to follow through and keep your shooting hand in the air to emphasize the arc of the ball. The ball should always roll off the fingertips, not the palms.
Hornacek says the follow-through is important because you are guiding the ball over the rim.
Back-to-school family planner
Have you joined the many growing families who’ve introduced a planner into their homes? This fun twist on a traditional calendar offers you and your family many benefits, whether installed on the wall or attached to the fridge with magnets.
Designed for the whole family
Family planners can display a single week or an entire month. They’re designed to let each family member add information and help them navigate everyday life. Some planners include spaces for chores, while others simply have open spaces to write notes and record activities.
Various sections
Planners usually include boxes where you can jot down birthdays, activities, and appointments. They may also have sections relevant to day-to-day life, including spaces for household chores, shopping lists, and meal plans.
The little extras
Depending on the planner you choose, it may come with stickers to quickly record activities, the day’s weather, or tasks to be done. Your kids can even use stickers to remind them to brush their teeth. Moreover, some planners include a word of the day or weekly quotes. You can even track your family’s wellness by recording how your kids feel every day.
Look for a planner to simplify your family’s daily life at a stationery store near you.
Is an accelerated program right for your child?
Accelerated education programs are intended for students who distinguish themselves from their peers in an exceptional manner in one or more subjects. The objective is to enrich a child’s school journey by offering them a faster work pace to nourish their curiosity, foster their success and prevent school dropout.
Options
Every child has unique needs. This is equally true when it comes to gifted students. Depending on the educational institution, various acceleration approaches are possible, including:
• Enriched activities or courses
• Learning one or more subjects at a higher level
• Skipping one or more years
• Early entry, sometimes called academic derogation
Considerations
Academic acceleration isn’t always the best option for every talented student. Before enrolling, the child must assess their needs, intellectual potential, study habits, and emotional and social maturity.
Whichever acceleration method you choose should respond to your child’s desires. For instance, it may allow them to rediscover their motivation and meet new challenges. However, it could complicate their educational journey regarding integration, coping, and performance anxiety.
Do you think academic acceleration could help your child flourish and develop their full potential? Start that conversation early with your child, their teachers, and school administrators.
3 tips for choosing sports shoes for your child
Does your child need a new pair of sneakers for gym class? Here are three tips to help you make the right choice.
1. Check the quality of the ankle support. Sports shoes must provide ankle stability to prevent sprains, especially when doing lateral movements. Look for a multisport or basketball model.
2. Choose flexible and non-slip soles. Flexible shoes help strengthen the muscles in the feet. Additionally, grippy soles can help prevent your child from slipping and getting injured. Make sure you observe school rules concerning non-marking soles.
3. Opt for a shoe with sufficient cushioning. Thick, cushiony shock-absorbing pads on the soles will reduce the effects of repeated impact on the heels.
If you need advice on finding the right size and shoe type for your child, talk to an associate at a local specialty shoe store.
On the road to academic success
Does your youngest child struggle with homework or have trouble learning? Is your older child anxious about writing an entrance exam to get into a competitive post-secondary program?
It’s not uncommon for a child to need a helping hand to master certain concepts or advance their knowledge. In such cases, it’s always a good idea to invest in professional tutoring services. Just because you went to school doesn’t necessarily mean you have the skills to help your child excel. After all, teaching methods and materials have changed considerably over the years.
Hiring an in-person or online tutor or educational assistant can significantly contribute to your child’s success. Don’t hesitate to reach out to an academic support service in your area for help.
