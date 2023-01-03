State News
State minimum wage climbs to $12 an hour and more Va. headlines
• On Jan. 1, Virginia’s minimum wage rose from $11 to $12 an hour, and the state got rid of its statewide 1.5% tax on groceries and personal hygiene products like diapers and tampons.—Washington Post
• Youngkin has proposed more funding for Medicaid Development Disability Waivers, which pay for services and support for adults with developmental disabilities so they can stay in their communities rather than in institutions. A Senate Democrat says he thinks it’s a viable proposal.—WRIC
• “State Sen. Jenn McClellan swept all eight precincts in last month’s firehouse primary, according to a breakdown released by the Democratic Party of Virginia.”—Axios Richmond
• Another lawsuit has been filed against a hedge fund subsidiary that bought a mobile home park in Montgomery County and began eviction proceedings against numerous tenants. The latest suit concerns the November cutoff of water to the park after the company failed to pay the utility bill.—Roanoke Times
• “All around Hampton Roads, proposals to build industrial warehouses are encountering strong opposition in surrounding communities.”—WHRO
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Across Virginia, circuit courts try to reverse an old way of preserving documents
Virginia is home to some of the nation’s oldest documents, squirreled away for centuries on the shelves of its 120 circuit courts.
But encasing many of the pages of the volumes stored on those shelves is an unlikely and unwelcome material: a form of plastic known as cellulose acetate that was used between the 1930s and 1990s to laminate aged and delicate documents. Once seen by archivists and conservators as a cutting-edge form of preservation, cellulose acetate lamination today is known to be a major threat to the conservation of documents because of the damage it causes over time.
“If not addressed now, records that managed to survive three centuries of wars, courthouse fires, and natural disasters will not survive another three centuries,” said a report from the Library of Virginia to the General Assembly this December.
So far, the Library of Virginia has found more than 1500 volumes of documents laminated with cellulose acetate in circuit court collections. Most of those are concentrated in the eastern part of the state, with especially large numbers in Richmond County on the Northern Neck (142 volumes), Essex County (91), and Chesapeake (80).
“These are the oldest records of the locality,” said Greg Crawford, state archivist, and director of government services for the Library of Virginia. “These are records that date back to the early 1700s and even the 1600s in some cases.”
To date, Crawford said he isn’t aware of any Virginia documents that have been wholly lost because of damage associated with cellulose acetate lamination. But because restoring records laminated with the material is a lengthy and costly process, the library has, over the past few years, been working to increase awareness of the problem so circuit court clerks can secure funding to fix it.
“It’s not something that can be done in a couple of weeks,” he said. “It’s a very small number of conservators who can do this type of work.”
A Virginia champion
Cellulose acetate lamination wasn’t unique to Virginia. States up and down the East Coast enthusiastically adopted the practice beginning in the 1930s as the newest innovation in the field of records restoration.
“At the time in the 1930s, the 1940s, and the 1950s, it was believed to be something that was good, something that was valuable,” said Crawford. “At one time, asbestos was thought to be good.”
Virginia, however, was home to one of the most prominent champions of the process: William J. Barrow, a Brunswick County native who became a major figure in records conservation and for several decades ran the Barrow Restoration Shop out of the Library of Virginia, then known as the Virginia State Library.
During the 1930s, the National Bureau of Standards and National Archives began recommending cellulose acetate lamination as a key tool for records conservation. The process was both “harsh and destructive,” said librarian Sally Roggia in a dissertation on Barrow for Columbia University in 1999.
“The document was sandwiched between sheets of cellulose acetate and then subjected to both high pressure and high heat,” wrote Roggia. “The plastic foil was thus melted and forced into the document itself.”
Barrow became interested in the process while working at the Mariners’ Museum in Newport News. After the National Archives constructed a massive, hydraulic laminating press to conduct cellulose acetate lamination on a large scale, Barrow built his own incorporating rollers. His prototype, Roggia reported, “was homemade at Mariners from surplus ship parts of heavy gauge steel.” He later also established a press at the Virginia State Library in Richmond.
As time passed, cellulose acetate lamination was used by more and more conservationists.
“Libraries and archives that had the means purchased their own hydraulic presses or one of Barrow’s patented roller laminators,” the Library of Virginia noted in a fall 2018 newsletter for Virginia’s Circuit Court Records Preservation Program. “Thus began the cellulose acetate lamination craze that swept the nation.”
‘Meticulous and time-consuming’
If the lamination process seemed too good to be true, it was.
Over time, cellulose acetate can cause documents to become discolored, clouded, warped, or brittle. A vinegar odor, said Crawford, is a sure sign deterioration is occurring.
Getting rid of the old lamination isn’t easy, however. Unlike more modern restoration approaches that put a premium on “reversibility” — the idea that anything done to a document today should be able to be easily reversed — cellulose acetate can become permanently adhered to paper fibers if lamination is left long enough.
The Library of Virginia report to the General Assembly called the removal “meticulous and time-consuming, taking anywhere between three months to a year to remove cellulose acetate from one volume.” The estimated cost of treating the roughly 1,500 volumes in Virginia laminated with plastic is between $15 million and $20 million over the next decade.
“You’ve got to be almost like a chemist,” said Crawford. “There’s a lot of variables in this situation. When was this laminated? Was the paper de-acidified prior to lamination? They were constantly rejiggering the ingredients for this over the decades.”
Crawford said he believes the necessary restoration work can be carried out over the next 10 to 15 years using grant funds from the Circuit Court Records Preservation Program, which is funded by the General Assembly and overseen by the Library of Virginia.
The most recent state budget, which also required the library to report on the extent of cellulose acetate lamination in the commonwealth, puts just over $1 million in each of the next two years toward the program.
“It’s a lot of volumes,” said Crawford. “It’s a lot of intense work that’s involved.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
State News
Youngkin budget envisions 15-person team for revamped hemp oversight
As Virginia policymakers consider ways to exert tighter control over intoxicating hemp-based products like delta-8, Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposes $2.1 million to fund a new hemp registration and inspection program staffed by 15 people.
The new funding is part of the governor’s Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services budget plan. According to budget documents, it is tied to upcoming legislation the General Assembly will take up early next year. The Youngkin administration included the funding in its rundown of “major public safety/law enforcement” proposals.
The budget item appears to align with recommendations from a state task force that recently proposed steps the state could take to get a better handle on hemp-derived products that have become widely available at smoke shops and convenience stores around the state.
The task force’s report to the General Assembly suggested requiring businesses that want to sell delta-8 or other intoxicating hemp products to apply for permits and imposing steeper penalties on those that break the rules.
Youngkin’s office said the funding is tied to the task force’s call for more rigorous oversight,
“The budget proposal is derived from the hemp task force’s recommendations to coordinate cannabis regulation/enforcement and eliminate intoxicating cannabis-derived products from unregulated channels in Virginia,” said Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter.
The budget document also hints at additional bills tied to cannabis and hemp.
It contains $50,000 in new prison funding — an administrative requirement for proposals that could lead to more people being charged with crimes — tied to a broader definition of marijuana that would include hemp products “that contain a certain amount” of THC, the substance in cannabis that gets users high. The hemp task force suggested classifying products based on the total amount of THC they contain as a way to close the legal loophole that allowed the rise of intoxicating hemp products that don’t meet the state’s current definition of marijuana.
The governor’s budget also allocates $513,374 in new funding for the attorney general’s office to hire five “cannabis consumer protection enforcement investigators.” Miyares has threatened to crack down on cannabis businesses selling potentially illegal products, emphasizing “copycat” edibles sold in colorful packaging resembling popular snack and candy brands.
State officials have received numerous presentations from the Charlottesville-based Blue Ridge Poison Center highlighting cases of children unknowingly ingesting THC.
“Exposure to unregulated Delta 8 THC products is the main cause for the increase in poison control center calls,” the state’s Cannabis Public Health Advisory Council wrote in its annual report to lawmakers.
Another line item in the attorney general’s budget allocates $371,780 for three new positions related to hemp regulation.
Youngkin’s budget doesn’t appear to envision retail marijuana sales for recreational use beginning in Virginia in the near future. The state has decriminalized possession of small amounts of pot, allowed marijuana plants to be grown at home, and expanded its medical marijuana program. Still, lawmakers have yet to agree on how to legalize recreational marijuana sales.
Democrats started the legalization process when they had full control of state government. But with power now split between the two parties, Republicans and Democrats have been unable to reach a deal on moving forward.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
State News
Bath County reopens famous Warm Springs pools and more Va. headlines
• Bath County is celebrating the reopening of the storied Warm Springs pools after the 19th-century bathhouses were shut down for an extensive restoration project.—Cardinal News
• A former police chief of Buena Vista was arrested and charged with misusing public money.—Roanoke Times
• The Virginia Department of Education is expected to release a new draft of its updated K-12 history standards this week after an earlier version sparked numerous questions about both the content and the process.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Loudoun County is considering tightening its rules on exotic animals after an alligator sighting at a local winery.—Loudoun Times-Mirror
• An elderly llama named Kolby took off running down a Fairfax County highway and was safely returned home after an intensive police chase involving a helicopter and night vision cameras.—Washington Post
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
State News
Three major thoroughbred stakes races to relocate to Virginia in 2023
RICHMOND, VA – After approval from the American Graded Stakes Committee, the Office of the Governor announced on December 21, 2022, that three internationally-renowned Thoroughbred stakes races will be moved to Virginia. Those turf races that will soon run at Colonial Downs in New Kent are the Grade 1 Arlington Million and Beverly D. Stakes and the Grade 2 Secretariat Stakes.
The relocation of these significant races follows approval from the Virginia Racing Commission for 27 live race dates at Colonial Downs during the 2023 meet to be held July 13 through September 9. Colonial Downs also announced last week that they will modify their typical live race days to Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as opposed to the traditional Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday schedule, making horse racing more accessible for Virginians and visitors from around the country. Next year’s meet will be the first under the operation of new owners, Churchill Downs Incorporated.
“It is an incredible honor to continue the legacy of these exceptional races by hosting them in our Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I am deeply committed to growing our equine industry, and as we work to revive the rich traditions of this sport in Virginia, these stakes races will accelerate our progress and ignite excitement for the fans.”
“Churchill Downs Incorporated remains steadfast in our goal to increase the relevance of the racing product at Colonial Downs and in Virginia,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs Incorporated. “We appreciate the American Graded Stakes Committee for their approval of this move, which is an important step toward that goal in terms of wagering growth and entertainment value. We are also committed to increasing the flow of purse revenue from historical horse racing to allow for expansion of race dates in the future.”
“We are grateful to Churchill Downs for the emphasis they have put on bringing world-class races to Virginia, which give jockeys, breeders, and trainers more opportunities to showcase the best of Virginia’s equine industry,” said Debbie Easter, President of the Virginia Equine Alliance. “Governor Youngkin’s involvement and efforts to secure these three races, in particular, should be commended as we collectively work to ensure a bright future for horse racing in the Commonwealth.”
Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s historic Triple Crown-winning season. The legendary horse will now be commemorated in the year of this milestone anniversary by debuting the stakes named in his honor on the Secretariat Turf Course at Colonial Downs in the state where he was born, bred, and trained to be a champion.
Local News
DMV offices to close Dec. 23-26 and Jan. 2; Agency reminds drivers to avoid risky driving behaviors during holiday travel
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ (DMV) full-service customer service centers will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays from Friday, December 23 through Monday, December 26, and on Monday, January 2. More than 50 services are available online at dmvNOW.com or through the mail if customers need access to DMV during the winter holiday closures.
With extra motorists on the road during the holidays, DMV urges drivers to use caution. Last year between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, there were 2,371 crashes in Virginia that resulted in 1,092 injuries and 22 fatalities.
“The holidays are a time to celebrate with family and friends. Get to your holiday events safely by following the basic principles of good driving – buckle up, slow down, stay focused and drive sober,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.”
Here are some safe driving reminders ahead of the holidays:
- Buckle up – make sure every person in the vehicle is property restrained, including having the appropriate car seats installed correctly for children
- Drive distraction-free – many distractions exist while driving, but cell phones are a top distraction; put it away and just drive
- Slow down – do not exceed the speed limit and keep a safe distance between you and other vehicles
- Move over – drivers are required to move over one lane if passing stopped vehicles with flashing amber, red or blue lights
- Designate a sober driver – do not get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs; arrange an alternative mode of transportation
State News
Take time to reflect & improve driving habits this holiday season
The holidays are typically a time of joy and gathering with loved ones, but this year far too many will be missing from these gatherings. As 2022 comes to an end, Virginia has seen a rise in traffic deaths. Many of these tragedies included pedestrians and those not wearing a seatbelt. Virginia State Police remind all those on Virginia roadways that driving responsibly means everyone can get home for the holidays safely.
“This past Thanksgiving, Virginia had a record number of traffic deaths. It was the most on any major holiday in a decade. And, the past three years have seen ever increasing numbers of total traffic deaths each year*,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “I encourage all Virginians and their families to make time this holiday season and talk about ways to be safer on the road. Encourage loved ones young and old to adopt new safety habits and start 2023 on the right foot.”
Virginia State Police is urging every motorist on the road this holiday season to be responsible, obey the traffic laws, ditch distractions and wear a seatbelt. Whether heading to the grocery store or the post office, delivering gifts to family and friends, or celebrating the New Year, choose to do it safely and do it responsibly.
Every year during the holidays, there is an increase in drunk-driving related fatalities and crashes across the nation. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in December 2020, there were 937 lives lost in drunk-driving crashes nationwide.
“Remember, drinking and driving or being impaired in any way is never an option,” says Settle. “Celebrating can mean different things to different people but it should never include driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.”
Drivers and passengers have many alternatives to arrive home safely. If you plan to attend a party or celebrate with a small group of friends during the holidays, please remember:
- Plan ahead. Designate a sober driver or call a friend, call family, call a cab or use public transportation.
- If you know someone who has been drinking – Do not let them drive. Arrange another safe way home.
- Remain alert for impaired drivers and do not hesitate to notify law enforcement by dialing #77 (hands free only or have a passenger call) to notify your nearest Virginia State Police Emergency Communications Center. Your actions could save someone’s life.
