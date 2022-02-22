Regional News
State Police continue investigation into fatal Sunday accident in Frederick County
The Virginia State Police are investigating a Sunday, Feb. 20, Frederick County accident on Route 50 in which a passenger of one of three involved vehicles was killed. A charge of reckless driving has been lodged against one driver and the case remains under investigation. The fatality occurred in the vehicle struck when the driver charged in the accident attempted to make a left turn off of Route 50 onto Gore Road. See the full VSP release on the accident below:
Virginia State Police Trooper A. West is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash in Frederick County. The crash occurred on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at 10:27 a.m. at the intersection of Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and Gore Road.
A 2021 Dodge Ram was traveling west on Route 50 when it attempted a left turn onto Gore Road. As the Dodge crossed over the eastbound lanes of Route 50 it collided with an eastbound 2002 Ford Ranger. The impact caused the Dodge to collided with a 2014 Toyota Tundra that was stopped at a stop sign on Gore Road.
The driver of the Dodge, Donald A. Killian, 33, of Parkville, Md., was uninjured in the crash. Killian was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Ford, a 62-year-old male of Mathias, W-Va. suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. The male was not wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Ford, Carla M. Simmons, 64, of Mathias, W-Va. died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. Simmons was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Toyota, a 40-year-old male of Gore, Va. was uninjured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
Killian was charged with reckless driving.
The crash remains under investigation.
Local News
Valley Health invests additional $17 million in employee compensation
Valley Health System, one of the largest employers in the tri-state region, has announced an additional $17.2 million investment in its 6,000-member workforce through a variety of compensation enhancements in 2022. These enhancements include market adjustments to base pay, another increase in the just wage (starting pay for entry level positions), and a three-percent pay increase for all eligible full-time and part-time employees, up to and including the director level. The nonprofit health system has accelerated the increases in response to climbing inflation rates affecting everyday expenses including fuel, groceries, and essential goods.
Since 2020, Valley Health has invested more than $50 million in payroll and benefits in a concerted effort to retain its talented team, remain an employer of choice, and ensure the highest quality care for the community.
“I have profound respect for our team at Valley Health who have shown such resilience and continue to make an incredible difference in the health and well-being of their patients, coworkers and the community,” said President and CEO Mark Nantz. “They are the ones who breathe life into our mission – serving our community by improving health. In order to remain the region’s premier healthcare provider, and the healthcare employer of choice, it’s essential we offer competitive pay and benefits in addition to a culture which celebrates the difference we make in people’s lives each day.”
Each year, Valley Health reviews regional data to ensure staff are compensated fairly as compared to other healthcare employers. This information is used to adjust pay rates, where needed, and establish a budget for annual merit increases in pay. Over the past two years, this market analysis has driven more than $50 million in pay increases at Valley Health. This includes raising the just wage from $12 to $14 per hour in January 2021 and again last month to $15 per hour. Collectively, these changes impact 80% of Valley Health’s employees. Additionally, Valley Health will provide a three percent annual increase to all eligible full-time and part-time employees, effective April 3, 2022.
Valley Health offers employees a comprehensive array of benefits including tuition reimbursement, 403b retirement contribution and employer match, health insurance coverage, optical and dental plans, and dependent care accounts. This marks the second year that Valley Health has maintained its health insurance plans with no premium increase to employees.
“The ongoing commitment of our team is integral to maintaining an exceptional environment in which to work and receive health care,” Nantz said. “The pandemic created major financial, supply chain, staffing and morale challenges throughout the world. We felt compelled to do what we could now to express our gratitude and support to this amazing team.”
(Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 70 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com)
Regional News
Frontier-Spirit merger would be main Southwest competitor at BWI, but critics worry about fares, service
BALTIMORE – The recently announced merger between Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines will create the second-largest airline carrier at Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport, but some critics say the proposed combination carrier would affect fares and service adversely.
In addition, the merger could hit a roadblock with the Biden administration’s Justice Department, which already has taken aggressive steps against other airlines for what it sees as anti-competitive business practices.
The merger, valued at $6.6 billion, would create the fifth-largest U.S. airline carrier and is slated to close in the second half of 2022. It is the first merger of large U.S. airlines since Alaska Airlines and Virgin America in 2016 and U.S. Airways and American Airlines in 2013.
Frontier Board of Directors Chairman William Franke said the merger would create “America’s most competitive ultra-low fare airline for the benefit of consumers.”
But consumer advocates hope the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division will test that claim before clearing the new carrier for takeoff. The Antitrust Division did not respond to a request for comment.
“I think that the Department of Justice is going to take a long look at it,” John Breyault, vice president of public policy, telecommunications and fraud at the National Consumers League, told Capital News Service. “The environment under which the Department of Justice is going to review this merger is very different than it was under the previous administration.”
Breyault said he doesn’t believe it will lead to better service. He said the consolidation of the two airlines only hurts consumers more as the “nickel and dime” style of the airlines may be intensified.
Diana Moss, president of the non-partisan American Antitrust Institute, agreed.
“Frontier and Spirit, as ultra-low-cost carriers, inject important competitive discipline into domestic passenger markets,” she told Travel Weekly. “Without that dynamic, the Big Four will be even less restrained in coordinating to set fares, ancillary fees, and quality of service.”
American, Southwest, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines account for more than 80% of U.S. air travel.
Frontier and Spirit both serve BWI. Airport spokesman Jonathan Dean called both airlines “valued partners” in a statement to CNS.
Spirit Airlines currently offers service to 15 markets from BWI, while Frontier offers service to five destinations.
BWI is a hub for Southwest Airlines, which is the dominant carrier at that airport. The Frontier-Spirit merger would not change that.
“No one is going to displace Southwest at Baltimore. That’s clear,” said Robert Mann Jr., president of R.W. Mann Co., Inc., and an airline industry analyst. “But the combination of Spirit and Frontier would be significantly larger at Baltimore and represent a better set of services for any prospective customer.”
Mann said that in any hub, the dominant carrier, in this case, Southwest Airlines, “sets the tone” for the airport. He said the secondary carrier would have a role and any other carrier would act as a “bystander.”
Mann agrees that the combined airline may face difficulties from regulators.
“There will be a lot of folks who don’t want this to happen because it represents the potential for a significant disruption of air business,” Mann said.
Mann said both Frontier and Spirit are known for their low fares, so he suspects that those who oppose a merger will suggest that the combination will cause the carriers to give up their low-fare branding. He said the existing customer structure of the two airlines attracts infrequent and leisure travelers.
“Given that this carrier is significantly lower fare, in almost all instances than any other carrier, including Southwest, the likelihood is that we would see some gravitation toward the combination by price-seeking business travelers,” Mann said.
Phil Maroun, principal at Renaissance Strategic Advisors in Arlington, Virginia, said there are still some questions about what the merger will entail.
“A consolidation of these two would probably improve fares and the number of flights per day…but no deal is done until it’s approved and there are always things that can change the outcome,” Maroun said.
The merger gives Frontier a 51.5% controlling stake and Spirit a 48.5% stake. Analysts said it is too soon to tell how airline fares might be affected.
“It’s really unknown what this new set of regulators in this… administration are looking for because we haven’t had this case appears so far,” Mann said. “This will be a precedent case and I guess we’ll see what’s interesting to these regulators.”
The Justice Department in September filed a suit against American Airlines and JetBlue over the carriers’ plans to consolidate operations at Boston Logan International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, and New York’s LaGuardia Airport. The case still is pending.
“In an industry where just four airlines control more than 80% of domestic air travel, American Airlines ‘alliance’ with JetBlue is, in fact, an unprecedented maneuver to further consolidate the industry,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “It would result in higher fares, fewer choices, and lower quality service if allowed to continue. The complaint…demonstrates the
Justice Department’s commitment to ensuring economic opportunity and fairness by protecting consumers and competition.”
Joining the federal suit are attorneys general from Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.
By JULIA ROSIER and ROSS O’KEEFE
Capital News Service
Regional News
Dramatic sea level rise forecast for US over next 30 years
WASHINGTON — The United States is expected to experience as much sea-level rise by the year 2050 as the country has witnessed in the past century, according to a report led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and released Tuesday.
“Sea levels continue to rise at a very alarming rate, and it’s endangering communities around the world,” Bill Nelson, administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), told reporters during an online briefing. “And that means it’s past time to take action on this climate crisis.”
Man-made carbon emissions, however, cannot be totally blamed for the inevitable rise, according to Richard Spinrad, NOAA administrator.
“Current and future emissions matter, but this will happen no matter what we do about emissions,” Spinrad said. “If emissions continue at their current pace, it is likely we will see at least two feet (61 centimeters) of sea-level rise by the end of this century along the U.S. coastlines.”
With the forecast of an average sea level rise of 10-12 inches (25.4 cm to 30.5 cm) by 2050, about 140,000 homes would be at risk of being flooded about every other week, according to the report.
Forty percent of the U.S. population lives within about 100 kilometers of a coastline.
The sea-level rise will intensify high tides, storm surges, coastal erosion, and loss of wetlands.
“Communities now dealing with nuisance flooding will be facing more damaging floods in just 30 years’ time,” said Nicole LeBoeuf, director of the NOAA National Ocean Service. “Another way to think about this is that a single flooding event, one that now happens every four to five years on average, in coastal communities in the southeast United States will occur four to five times per year.”
The projections in the document are based on observations from coastal tide gauges and satellite imagery.
Nelson, a former U.S. senator, said the current administration is taking a whole-of-government approach to confront climate change.
“Different agencies, finally, are coming together to leverage their expertise to advance our understanding and planning for the future,” Nelson said.
“This new data on sea rise is the latest reconfirmation that our climate crisis — as the president has said — is blinking ‘code red,'” Gina McCarthy, the White House national climate adviser, said in a statement. “We must redouble our efforts to cut the greenhouse gases that cause climate change, while at the same time, help our coastal communities become more resilient in the face of rising seas.”
In response to a question from VOA about what the best mitigation projects for the federal government and communities would be to undertake, William Sweet, an oceanographer at NOAA’s National Ocean Service, said it is all about being on higher ground.
Stormwater systems will need to be examined, he explained, and “when there’s an opportunity to relocate major infrastructure — schools, fire departments, energy plants — elevation needs to be considered,” said Sweet, the lead author of the 111-page report.
Among the worst-hit U.S. cities by midcentury: Galveston in Texas and St. Petersburg in Florida, which are forecast to see about a 60-centimeter rise in the sea level over the next four decades.
A study published in January in the monthly journal Nature Climate Change predicted the cost of damage annually by flooding in the United States could increase 26% by the year 2050, totaling more than $40 billion, and it noted poor communities would be disproportionately affected.
Early in the next century, there will be even worse trouble ahead, according to Sweet. That is when the melting ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland are likely to send even more seawater onto distant shores.
Local News
Lord Fairfax Health District warns Berryville residents of rabies risk
On February 1, a kitten, part of a feral colony located 4 miles northeast of the town of Berryville, died and tested positive for rabies according to the Lord Fairfax Health District.
“This kitten no longer poses a threat,” said Lord Fairfax Acting Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher, who stresses the importance of vaccinating your pet dogs, cats and ferrets to protect them and the community against rabies.
The health district further advises:
- While intentions are good, animal owners should not put food out for stray or feral (wild domestic) dogs and cats. This will bring domestic and wild animals into close contact where transmission of the rabies virus can more likely occur.
- If you have pets that live outside, feed and water them in a manner that is not an attractant to wild animals. Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home.
- Feral or unknown cats and dogs may also carry rabies. Report any bites or scratches from these animals to your physician or the health department.
- Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies (even if they do not go outdoors) and keep their shots up to date. Vaccinate working barn cats as well, for their protection and yours.
- Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.
- Never approach or touch wild animals, especially any raccoon, fox, skunk or bat, especially if it is behaving oddly or if it is seen in the daylight. These animals, along with feral cats, are the main carriers of rabies in the eastern United States.
- If a wild animal bites or otherwise interacts with one of your domestic animals, notify the local health department and animal control officer at once, and have the animal seen by a veterinarian.
If you are bitten, scratched or licked by any of these animals, seek medical attention immediately. Rabies is fatal to both animals and humans once symptoms begin, but it can be prevented in humans if they receive vaccine and medication soon after exposure.
Finally, if in doubt, or if you have a question, call the Clarke County Health Department at 540-955-1033.
Additional information on rabies is available from the Virginia Department of Health at www.vdh.virginia.gov/animal-contact-human-health/rabies-control.
Crime/Court
Weyers Cave man sentenced to 10 years for possession, receipt of thousands of images of child pornography
A Weyers Cave, Virginia man, who was found to be in possession of child pornography after being reported to the FBI, was sentenced today to 120 months in federal prison.
John Taylor Whittington, 69, pleaded guilty in September 2021, to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.
“When child pornography images are downloaded, shared, or otherwise viewed, it perpetuates the victimization of innocent children,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today. “These cases are a top priority for our office, and we are grateful for the diligent efforts of our law enforcement partners in helping to bring yet another predator to justice.”
“Through this investigation, the FBI and our partners were able to remove an individual from society who had a careless, disregard for the welfare of these young victims,” Stanley Meador, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division said today. “We are committed to identifying these criminals and holding them accountable, but more importantly we are committed to identifying the young children victimized by these criminals and providing resources to assist them as they heal and grow into adulthood. If you, or someone you know, has been a victim of child pornography – or you suspect a crime is occurring – please report it to authorities immediately.”
In late 2020, the FBI executed a search warrant at Whittington’s home and seized multiple electronic devices including multiple laptops, seven thumb drives, and hundreds of portable storage devices.
A forensic examination of the electronic devices seized from Whittington’s home revealed approximately 4,700 images depicting minor-aged children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Whittington admitted that he was attracted to minor-aged females and possessed images of what he knew to be child pornography.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Virginia State Police, the Augusta County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Barish Swartz prosecuted the case.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood organizes federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit justice.gov/psc.
Regional News
US plans half-million EV charging stations along highways
WASHINGTON — Several senior members of President Joe Biden’s administration led the charge Thursday for a significant practical expansion of the nationwide use of electric vehicles.
The federal government is “teaming up with states and the private sector to build a nationwide network of EV chargers by 2030 to help create jobs, fight the climate change crisis, and ensure that this game-changing technology is affordable and accessible for every American,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg outside the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Transportation.
In the largest investment of its kind, the Biden administration is to distribute $5 billion to begin building up to a half-million roadside rapid charging stations across the country for electric cars and trucks.
To rid EV drivers of “range anxiety,” there will be a “seamless network” of charging stations along the nation’s highways, said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.
“Most of them will have more than one [charging] port associated with them,” Granholm added.
“The future is electric, and this administration is moving toward it at lightning speed,” she said.
“Soon we’ll be rolling out an additional two and a half billion [dollars] for a new grant program with even more funding for chargers at the community level across the country,” Buttigieg announced.
Most EVs are hampered from driving long distances by the gap between charging stations and the time it takes to recharge their batteries, which have limited range. Most new electric cars can travel about 500 kilometers or less between charging stops, although some models with ranges beyond 800 kilometers are set to come on the market in the next several years.
The federal money being distributed will “help states create a network of EV charging stations along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, particularly along the Interstate Highway System,” according to the Transportation Department.
It is estimated that nearly $40 billion will need to be spent to build public charging stations to reach the goal of 100% EV sales in the United States by 2035.
Some analysts see a bumpy road toward Biden’s clean energy destination.
“EVs do not necessarily generate lower carbon emissions than gasoline-powered vehicles,” said Jeff Miron, vice president of research at the Cato Institute, a public policy think tank. “The energy needed to charge batteries comes from somewhere, and in some parts of the country, that source tends to be coal, which generates even more carbon than gasoline,” he told VOA.
“Building charging stations will lower the cost of using EVs, which might encourage more driving,” added Miron, who is also a senior lecturer in economics at Harvard University. “More generally, unless an anti-carbon policy raises the price of using carbon-based fuels, it is unlikely to be the most efficient way to reduce carbon emissions.”
To tap the funds, the 50 states must submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan by August 1, with approvals from the federal government to come by the end of the following month.
The federal guidance requests that states explain how they will deliver projects with at least 40% of the benefits going to disadvantaged communities.
The Biden White House has an initiative named “Justice40,” which calls for a minimum of 40% of the federal funds for climate mitigation and clean energy to go to disadvantaged areas.
The initial $5 billion in funds for the public charging stations comes from the $1 trillion infrastructure law. The investment is seen as a significant contribution toward the president’s stated goal of cutting carbon emissions caused by transportation and ensuring half of the new cars are electric by 2030.
“We will have to expand both the transmission grid as well as the sources of clean energy that we add to it in order to get to the president’s goal,” acknowledged Granholm.
